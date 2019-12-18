NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Keeper League Options

Marcas Grant, Michael Fabiano and Graham Barfield are back in the studio to help you with your fantasy team heading into fantasy football championship weekend! The guys start out with the biggest news of the week such as Evan Engram being placed on injured reserve and A.J. Green unlikely to play the final two games (4:16). Next, the group discusses which players you should think about keeping next years and others you should let back in the draft pool (17:07). Then, Marcas, Fabs & Graham do the "Brave or Beware" segment about which players could help or hurt you in Week 16 (31:14)! Finally, they round out the show with some words of wisdom to help those playing in a fantasy football championship (44:44).

Listen to the podcast below:

Subscribe on: Apple Podcasts & Google Play