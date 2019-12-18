Fantasy targets and touches: Week 15

Hopefully you are still alive in your leagues and competing for a fantasy football championship. The biggest advice I can give you is don't get too cute. Don't over think and end up making a decision that costs you that title. You have a good team and, in most cases, should go with what you got! In this week's edition, I will give more Week 16 specific advice since it is for all the marbles.

KEY

percent TS = percentage of total team passing targets player received

percent AY = percentage of total team air yards player received

Arizona Cardinals

Backfield

David Johnson, RB- 3 touches, 22 percent snap share

Kenyan Drake, RB- 23 touches, 75 percent snap share

Kenyan Drake scored four times on his way to nearly 40 fantasy points (39.6). He will be a high-upside, but volatile RB2 against the Seahawks next week.

Passing Game

Larry Fitzgerald, WR- 22 percent TS, 34 percent AY

Christian Kirk, WR- 22 percent TS, 20 percent AY

Damiere Byrd- 26 percent TS, 27 percent AY

None of the Cards receivers topped 15 fantasy points in Week 15. They have a favorable matchup next week against Seattle, but it is tough to trust this passing game right now. Christian Kirk is still the top option, but he will be more of a WR3.

Atlanta Falcons

Backfield

Devonta Freeman, RB- 14 touches, 77 percent snap share

Brian Hill, RB- 1 touches, 16 percent snap share

Devonta Freeman was held in check in a very tough matchup against the 49ers. That changes in Week 16, as he has a very favorable matchup against the Jaguars. He will be an RB2 in championship week.

Passing Game

Julio Jones, WR- 51 percent TS, 74 percent AY

Austin Hooper, TE- 15 percent TS, 11 percent AY

Russell Gage, WR- 15 percent TS, 4 percent AY

Julio Jones saw monster volume in Week 15, and he went off for nearly 40 fantasy points (38.4). While numbers that high should not be expected again, he is a must start WR1 in Week 16. Austin Hooper disappointed in Week 15, but he will remain a TE1 in a better matchup in Week 16. Russell Gage is the only other option to have interest in here, but he is more of a flex option.

Baltimore Ravens

Backfield

Mark Ingram II, RB- 14 touches, 51 percent snap share

Gus Edwards, RB- 5 touches, 31 percent snap share

Justice Hill, RB- 4 touches, 17 percent snap share

This backfield is simple: play Mark Ingram. Sure, he may only play about half the snaps every week, but he plays the snaps that matter. He sees safe volume each week, is used near the goal line and is Top 12 to 15 RB in fantasy every week.

Passing Game

Mark Andrews, TE- 32 percent TS, 33 percent AY

Marquise Brown, WR- 18 percent TS, 21 percent AY

Seth Roberts, WR- 14 percent TS, 27 percent AY

The Ravens spread the ball each week. The only consistent option is Mark Andrews. He is a top tight end option each week and is the only option in the passing game you should trust in the fantasy championship.

Buffalo Bills

Backfield

Devin Singletary, RB- 23 touches, 70 percent snap share

Frank Gore, RB- 10 touches, 30 percent snap share

Devin Singletary saw more work and was even used in the red zone, seeing four red zone touches to Frank Gore's four. His lone issue was the fumbles. He gets a very tough matchup against the Patriots in Week 16 and will be a low-end RB2/flex option.

Passing Game

John Brown, WR- 42 percent TS, 56 percent AY

Cole Beasley, WR- 25 percent TS, 23 percent AY

Devin Singletary, RB- 13 percent TS, -3 percent AY

John Brown stepped up in a tough matchup in Week 15 and it will not get any easier in Week 16 against the Patriots. Brown and Cole Beasley are the only options to consider, but it is best to avoid given the matchup.

Carolina Panthers

Backfield

Christian McCaffrey, RB - 37 touches, 100 8percent snap share

Play. Christian. McCaffrey. It really is that simple (and obvious). He scored 37.5 fantasy points in Week 15, or what he refers to as just another day in the office. He rivals Lamar Jackson as the best asset in fantasy football.

Passing Game

Christian McCaffrey, RB- 24 percent TS, -8 percent AY

DJ Moore, WR- 29 percent TS, 64 percent AY

Ian Thomas, TE- 10 percent TS, 4 percent AY

Curtis Samuel, WR- 20 percent TS, 14 percent AY

DJ Moore scored 20.3 fantasy points. He now has scored 17-or-more fantasy points in six of his last seven games. He is a WR1 moving forward. Curtis Samuel found pay dirt and finished with 16.4 fantasy points. He will be ranked as a low-end WR3 or flex option in Week 16. Ian Thomas did not take advantage of the strong matchup. He is a TE2. If Greg Olsen returns, he will be a low-end TE1.

Chicago Bears

Backfield

David Montgomery, RB- 15 touches, 42 percent snap share

Tarik Cohen, RB- 15 touches, 65 percent snap share

Both touched the ball 15 times, but the production was not shared. Tarik Cohen put up 15.5 fantasy points, in large part to his seven catches on 10 targets. David Montgomery had just 5.9 fantasy points and only had one target. The lack of usage in the passing game makes Montgomery purely a flex option at best. It is best to avoid this backfield all together in the fantasy championship.

Passing Game

Allen Robinson II, WR- 28 percent TS, 39 percent AY

Anthony Miller, WR- 30 percent TS, 42 percent AY

Both Bears receivers went off in Week 15. Both saw at least 14 targets, both saw over 180 air yards, both went for over 110 receiving yards and both scored over 19 fantasy points. Miller caught a touchdown and finished with 26.8 fantasy points. The Bears face the Chiefs in Week 16. That is a tough matchup, but given how well these two have been playing, I would still start Robinson as a borderline WR1/WR2 and Miller as a borderline WR2/3.

Cincinnati Bengals

Backfield

Joe Mixon, RB- 28 touches, 67 percent snap share

Giovani Bernard, RB- 7 touches, 33 percent snap share

Despite the tough matchup, Joe Mixon continued to see heavy volume and went for 156 total yards. He is back to be an option that you need to start, especially next week against the Dolphins. He will be an RB1 and will win titles for owners.

Passing Game

John Ross III, WR- 10 percent TS, 29 percent AY

Tyler Boyd, WR- 24 percent TS, 23 percent AY

Alex Erickson, WR- 17 percent TS, 14 percent AY

No one in the Bengals passing game (including Andy Dalton) scored double-digit fantasy points this week against the Patriots. But next week they play the Dolphins, which is the exact opposite defensively. It will be tempting to try and use Alex Erickson or John Ross, but Tyler Boyd is the only starter to trust with confidence against Miami.

Cleveland Browns

Backfield

Nick Chubb, RB- 20 touches, 51 percent snap share

Kareem Hunt, RB- 12 touches, 61 percent snap share

This was a strong game for both Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Chubb went for 148 and a touchdown, scoring 23.8 fantasy points. Hunt scored 15.6 fantasy points on eight catches. Hunt continued to heavily be used in the passing game, running 26 routes to Chubb's nine. Hunt also saw nine targets to Chubb's three. Due to the pass game usage for Hunt, both are RB2's. Chubb has the higher ceiling.

Passing Game

Odell Beckham Jr., WR- 31 percent TS, 53 percent AY

Jarvis Landry, WR- 19 percent TS, 26 percent AY

Kareem Hunt, RB- 21 percent TS, 1 percent AY

Ricky Seals-Jones, TE- 10 percent TS, 13 percent AY

The Browns did not have a blow-up game in the best possible matchup they could have wanted. Odell Beckham Jr. saw big volume, but still turned it into less than 15 fantasy points. Jarvis Landry was a total bust in Week 15. After David Njoku was a surprise inactive, Ricky Seals-Jones showed that streaming tight ends against the Cardinals is always a good strategy. I would try to get away from them next week against the Ravens, if you have them and are still alive.

Dallas Cowboys

Backfield

Ezekiel Elliott, RB- 27 touches, 71 percent snap share

Tony Pollard, RB- 14 touches, 34 percent snap share

It was a huge day for both Cowboys running backs. Ezekiel Elliott went for 160 yards and two scores on his way to 31 fantasy points. Tony Pollard added 22.3 fantasy points of his own. Zeke is a must start RB1, while Pollard should not be started in Week 16.

Passing Game

Amari Cooper, WR- 9 percent TS, 28 percent AY

Michael Gallup, WR- 14 percent TS, 28 percent AY

Randall Cobb, WR- 9 percent TS, -3 percent AY

Jason Witten, TE- 23 percent TS, 24 percent AY

Ezekiel Elliott, RB- 18 percent TS, 1 percent AY

With the Cowboys playing much of the game with a multi-score lead, all the fantasy production went to the backs. Both Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup scored fewer than three fantasy points. If you happened to get by this week despite those duds, fire them up next week against the Eagles.

Denver Broncos

Backfield

Phillip Lindsay, RB- 7 touches, 40 percent snap share

Royce Freeman, RB- 9 touches, 53 percent snap share

Despite a great matchup, the Broncos backs could not take advantage. Neither one even got to seven fantasy points in the snow. Phillip Lindsay will be in play as an RB2 against the Lions, while Royce Freeman is a flex option.

Passing Game

Courtland Sutton, WR- 25 percent TS, 30 percent AY

DaeSean Hamilton, WR- 23 percent TS, 42 percent AY

Tim Patrick, WR- 18 percent TS, 11 percent AY

Noah Fant, TE- 8 percent TS, 15 percent AY

In a tough matchup and pretty awful conditions, Courtland Sutton was still able to score 11.9 fantasy points. He is a WR2 in Week 16. The only other option to consider here is Noah Fant, who will be a high-end TE2.

Detroit Lions

Backfield

Ty Johnson, RB- 6 touches, 44 percent snap share

J.D. McKissic, RB- 3 touches, 19 percent snap share

Wes Hills, RB- 12 touches, 37 percent snap share

Wes Hills scored 16.2 fantasy points and either him or Bo Scarbrough, whoever starts for the Lions, will be the top option. Still, either would purely be a low-floor flex option against the Broncos in Week 16.

Passing Game

Danny Amendola, WR- 30 percent TS, 38 percent AY

Jesse James, TE- 12 percent TS, 9 percent AY

Kenny Golladay, WR- 16 percent TS, 27 percent AY

Life is going to be tough on Kenny Golladay with the Lions depleted. He scored just 7.4 fantasy points in a strong matchup. Next week he will get Chris Harris and the Broncos, making him a high-upside WR3. Danny Amendola came through in the great matchup. He will be a flex option next week.

Green Bay Packers

Backfield

Aaron Jones, RB- 13 touches, 59 percent snap share

Jamaal Williams, RB- 9 touches, 41 percent of snap share

For the second straight week, the bulk of the fantasy production went to Aaron Jones. He found the end zone twice but did not have a target. Jamaal Williams had just one target, as the Packers were playing from ahead throughout. Jones is an RB1 next week against the Vikings. Williams is a flex option.

Passing Game

Davante Adams, WR- 43 percent TS, 41 percent AY

Geronimo Allison, WR- 13 percent TS, 10 percent AY

Jimmy Graham, TE- 13 percent TS, 17 percent AY

Davante Adams continues to eat ever since returning from the toe injury. He is the only option to trust here and is a must start WR1 in Week 16.

Houston Texans

Backfield

Duke Johnson, RB- 4 touches, 33 percent snap share

Carlos Hyde, RB- 26 touches, 67 percent snap share

This was a Carlos Hyde day as he went for 104 yards and a score. Still, he has a floor of around 8-10 fantasy points and his ceiling is capped due to a lack of passing game usage. That makes him a weekly flex option. Duke Johnson showed his downside this week as he scored fewer than five fantasy points. Do not trust him.

Passing Game

DeAndre Hopkins, WR- 32 percent TS, 35 percent AY

Duke Johnson, RB- 12 percent TS, 6 percent AY

Kenny Stills, WR- 12 percent TS, 18 percent AY

Will Fuller V, WR- 28 percent TS, 39 percent AY

Kenny Stills caught two touchdowns, helping no one make it to the championship week. He should not be trusted. DeAndre Hopkins is a must start option, while Will Fuller V is a WR2 with a very high ceiling against the Bucs in Week 15. It is the best matchup a WR can ask for! Still, you will take the 11.1 fantasy points he put up in Week 15.

Indianapolis Colts

Backfield

Marlon Mack, RB- 11 touches, 42 percent snap share

Nyheim Hines, RB- 4 touches, 17 percent snap share

Jordan Wilkins, RB- 4 touches, 44 percent snap share

None of the Colts backs got into double-digits but to make matters worse, it was Jordan Wilkins, not Marlon Mack who scored a late touchdown. Mack has had a tough schedule as of late, but that all changes this week against the Panthers, who get torched by RBs. They allow the second-most rushing yards per game (123.3) and by far the most touchdowns to the position (26). Mack is an RB2 in Week 16.

Passing Game

T.Y. Hilton, WR- 27 percent TS, 30 percent AY

Zach Pascal, WR- 18 percent TS, 18 percent AY

Marcus Johnson, WR- 12 percent TS, 31 percent AY

Jack Doyle, TE- 15 percent TS, 14 percent AY

Literally no one on the Colts scored double-digits against the Saints in Week 15. It may just be best to avoid the Colts passing game in Week 16. T.Y. Hilton may have led the Colts in targets, but he played just half of the snaps against the Saints. The Colts play the Panthers in Week 16, which is a favorable WR matchup, but do you have the stomach to start Hilton is the question. He is a risky WR3 with upside. Jack Doyle is still in play as a low-end TE1, given that he sees safe volume, but he's failed to top five fantasy points in two straight.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Backfield

Leonard Fournette, RB- 20 touches, 96 percent snap share

Ryquell Armstead, RB- 1 touch, 4 percent snap share

Leonard Fournette scored just 12.3 fantasy points and was once again held out of the end zone. Still, he sees such safe volume every week. He remains a must start RB1.

Passing Game

Chris Conley, WR- 29 percent TS, 39 percent AY

Dede Westbrook, WR- 14 percent TS, 10 percent AY

Leonard Fournette, RB- 25 percent TS, 3 percent AY

Keelan Cole., WR- 21 percent TS, 38 percent AY

Chris Conley went off for 20.9 fantasy points, catching two touchdowns against the Raiders. Keelan Cole was the teams' deep threat with DJ Chark Jr. out. Dede Westbrook failed to produce in Week 15. Chark's status has to be monitored. If he plays, he remains the top option here. If not, Conley and Westbrook will be in play as WR3/flex options.

Kansas City Chiefs

Backfield

Spencer Ware, RB- 9 touches, 40 percent snaps

LeSean McCoy, RB- 6 touches, 23 percent snaps

Darwin Thompson, RB- 9 touch, 37 percent snaps

None of the Chiefs backs scored over six fantasy points. If Damien Williams is back against the Bears next week, he would be a flex option. Other than that, stay away from this backfield.

Passing Game

Sammy Watkins, WR- 12 percent TS, 14 percent AY

Travis Kelce, TE- 38 percent TS, 44 percent AY

Tyreek Hill, WR- 21 percent TS, 21 percent AY

Not even the snow can stop Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill. Kelce went for 142 yards on 11 catches, while Tyreek Hill caught five balls for 67 yards and two scores. Both finished with over 23 fantasy points. They are must play options in Week 16. Sammy Watkins is purely a deeper league option.

Los Angeles Chargers

Backfield

Austin Ekeler, RB- 12 touches, 48 percent snap share

Melvin Gordon III, RB- 12 touches, 41 percent snap share

Both Chargers backs had 12 touches. In fact, they both had seven targets and five catches as well. But it was Austin Ekeler that scored more fantasy points, going for 13.1 to Melvin Gordon's 7.4. Both will be borderline RB1/RB2 next week against the Raiders. Both have high ceilings, especially Ekeler.

Passing Game

Keenan Allen, WR- 26 percent TS, 23 percent AY

Austin Ekeler, RB- 18 percent TS, 13 percent AY

Hunter Henry, TE- 5 percent TS, 7 percent AY

Mike Williams, WR- 24 percent TS, 53 percent AY

Both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams scored over 17 fantasy points in Week 15. Allen sees safe volume every week and should be played against the Raiders in Week 16. Williams on the other hand, has seen far fewer targets than expected this season. He remains a WR3 with upside, but his production is volatile. Hunter Henry was a non-factor in Week 15. If you survived this dud, you likely have no choice but to trust him again in Week 16.

Los Angeles Rams

Backfield

Todd Gurley II, RB- 14 touches, 97 percent snap share

Malcolm Brown, RB- 0 touches, 3 percent snap share

Darrell Henderson, RB- 0 touch, 0 percent snap share

Todd Gurley played 97 percent of the snaps and had 100 percent of the RB touches. He only racked up 38 total yards, but he found the end zone twice and scored 20.8 fantasy points. He is back to being a low-end RB1/high-end RB2.

Passing Game

Robert Woods, WR- 18 percent TS, 20 percent AY

Cooper Kupp, WR- 12 percent TS, 8 percent AY

Brandin Cooks, WR- 16 percent TS, 29 percent AY

Tyler Higbee, TE- 28 percent TS, 23 percent AY

The Rams were held in check against the Cowboys. Tyler Higbee was the lone bright spot and looks like a top TE right now. He will be a TE1 even against the 49ers last week. Cooper Kupp scored a TD to save his week, but he is a WR3 against the 49ers. Robert Woods disappointed after a few big weeks. He will be a WR3/flex option in Week 16. Brandin Cooks should not be owned.

Miami Dolphins

Backfield

Patrick Laird, RB- 11 touches, 46 percent snap share

Myles Gaskin, RB- 14 touches, 49 percent snap share

It was Myles Gaskin leading the way for the Dolphins in Week 15, not Patrick Laird. Both were held to under 10 fantasy points against the Giants. We will have to monitor this situation to see who will get the lead, but they will be in play as a flex option against the Bengals in Week 16.

Passing Game

DeVante Parker, WR- 17 percent TS, 31 percent AY

Mike Gesicki, TE- 20 percent TS, 27 percent AY

Albert Wilson, WR- 20 percent TS, 19 percent AY

DeVante Parker found the end zone twice and went for 23.2 fantasy points against the Giants. He will be a WR1 against the Bengals next week. Mike Gesicki will be a high-end TE2 in that matchup. Albert Wilson had a strong game in Week 15, but he shouldn't be trusted with the season on the line.

Minnesota Vikings

Backfield

Dalvin Cook, RB- 12 touches, 42 percent snap share

Ameer Abdullah, RB- 5 touches, 24 percent snap share

Mike Boone, RB- 13 touches, 32 percent snap share

Dalvin Cook exited the game early with a shoulder injury and his Week 16 status needs to be monitored. On one hand, you would think the Vikings ultimately want their stud back healthy for the playoffs. But they play the Packers in Week 15, which has the division and maybe even a bye on the line. To make matters worse the Vikings play on Monday. If you have Cook, add every back that could start for the Vikings this week. Alexander Mattison was sidelined with an ankle injury, which led to Mike Boone being the lead back and scoring two touchdowns. The Vikings RB will be in the RB1 picture, regardless of who starts.

Passing Game

Adam Thielen, WR- 13 percent TS, 12 percent AY

Kyle Rudolph TE- 13 percent TS, 11 percent AY

Stefon Diggs, WR- 25 percent TS, 47 percent AY

Stefon Diggs was the top option, even with Adam Thielen back. Thielen was only targeted three times as the Vikings played from ahead throughout. Next week against the Packers Diggs will be a WR2, while Thielen is a WR3 with upside. I wouldn't want to trust anyone else in the passing game as the Vikings spread it around too often.

New England Patriots

Backfield

James White, RB- 6 touches, 40 percent snap share

Sony Michel, RB- 20 touches, 41 percent snap share

Rex Burkhead, RB- 8 touches, 30 percent snap share

Sony Michel had more touches than the other two Patriots backs combined...and still finished with the fewest fantasy points. James White is the top option here for fantasy. He will be in the RB2 picture next week against the Bills. Both Michel and Burkhead will be low-floor flex options.

Passing Game

Julian Edelman, WR- 18 percent TS, 18 percent AY

N'Keal Harry, WR- 14 percent TS, 30 percent AY

James White, RB- 14 percent TS, 0 percent AY

Mohamed Sanu, WR- 29 percent TS, 50 percent AY

Julian Edelman failed to score over 13 fantasy points for the first time since Week 4. Not only that, he had his worst game of the season scoring just 2.9 fantasy points. Still, he should be started in Week 16 against the Bills. He is the only option in the Patriots passing game to trust in the tough matchup.

New Orleans Saints

Backfield

Alvin Kamara, RB- 19 touches, 62 percent snap share

Latavius Murray, RB- 11 touches, 33 percent snap share

Alvin Kamara continues to see safe volume every week, but he is not the Alvin Kamara of old. He has not scored over 15 fantasy points in three straight and has not scored in any week except for Week 3. Next week he gets the Titans, who rank middle of the pack against RBs. I am not saying you must sit Kamara, but you certainly don't have to start him either. He is a RB2 in Week 16.

Passing Game

Michael Thomas, WR- 43 percent TS, 60 percent AY

Alvin Kamara, RB- 18 percent TS, -3 percent AY

Jared Cook- 14 percent TS, 28 percent AY

Michael Thomas is the best WR in fantasy football and you cannot argue it. Start him. Jared Cook snapped his streak of seven straight games with double-digit fantasy points, but he scored 9.4. He is a safe TE1 in Week 16. The rest of the Saints, Taysom Hill included, can be ignored.

New York Giants

Backfield

Saquon Barkley, RB- 28 touches, 79 percent snap share

Javorius Allen, RB- 8 touches, 21 percent snap share

Saquon Barkley took advantage of the great matchup and had his best fantasy day of the season scoring 30.3 fantasy points. It was his first time over 20 since Week 8. He is an RB1 in Week 16 against the Redskins.

Passing Game

Darius Slayton, WR- 10 percent TS, 19 percent AY

Golden Tate, WR- 14 percent TS, 29 percent AY

Sterling Shepard, WR- 38 percent TS, 35 percent AY

Saquon Barkley, RB- 17 percent TS, 3 percent AY

This is becoming a tough situation to figure out. All three of the Giants receivers scored over 11 fantasy points, but it was Sterling Shepard seeing the bulk of the volume, while Golden Tate and Darius Slayton scored a TD to salvage their days. Slayton had the big game last week, Shepard this week, and Tate is not just going away. Plus, the QB situation and Evan Engram's status all need to be monitored. All three will be ranked as a WR3/flex option but understand that there is volatility here and they may let down, even in a good matchup against the Redskins.

New York Jets

Backfield

Le'Veon Bell, RB- 23 touches, 88 percent snap share

Le'Veon Bell revenge game in Week 16! He sees safe volume weekly, but in a tough matchup against the Steelers, he will be a RB2 in the championship week.

Passing Game

Jamison Crowder, WR- 38 percent TS, 37 percent AY

Le'Veon Bell, RB- 7 percent TS, -1 percent AY

Robby Anderson, WR- 21 percent TS, 31 percent AY

Both Jamison Crowder and Robby Anderson have taken turns putting up big weeks. Being the last two standing on the Jets starting weapons they are both in the WR3/flex range, despite a tough Week 16 matchup against the Steelers.

Oakland Raiders

Backfield

Josh Jacobs, RB- 26 touches, 58 percent snap share

DeAndre Washington, RB- 3 touches, 15 percent snap share

Josh Jacobs broken shoulder, and all touched the ball 26 times and went for 12.9 fantasy points. His status needs to be monitored, as the Raiders season is now on life support and they may choose to sit him. If he plays, you play him. If he sits, DeAndre Washington is back to being an RB2.

Passing Game

Darren Waller, TE- 32 percent TS, 61 percent AY

Tyrell Williams, WR- 10 percent TS, 13 percent AY

Darren Waller did his part to get teams into the fantasy championships, scoring 20.2 fantasy points in Week 15. He is the only option here I would trust in Week 16 against the Chargers. That is a tough matchup for WRs, and Tyrell Williams had just three targets in Week 15. He's a flex at best.

Philadelphia Eagles

Backfield

Miles Sanders, RB- 25 touches, 70 percent snap share

Boston Scott, RB- 13 touches, 47 percent snap share

Miles Sanders went for 172 scrimmage yards and two scores on his way to 35.2 fantasy points. With Jordan Howard not looking likely to return anytime soon, Sanders remains the lead back here and should be valued as a RB2 in Week 16 against the Cowboys. Boston Scott had 13 touches, including running 21 routes and seeing seven targets, while going for 13.5 fantasy points. His involvement in the passing game makes him a flex option in Week 16.

Passing Game

Greg Ward, WR- 23 percent TS, 27 percent AY

Zach Ertz, TE- 25 percent TS, 45 percent AY

Dallas Goedert, TE- 15 percent TS, 14 percent AY

Boston Scott, RB- 18 percent TS, -6 percent AY

Greg Ward is a viable WR3 if Nelson Agholor sits again in Week 16. Ward caught seven of his nine targets on his way to 19.1 fantasy points. He has led the Eagles receivers in two straight weeks. Zach Ertz remains a must start TE1, while Dallas Goedert remains a volume play as a low-end TE1/high-end TE2.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Backfield

James Conner, RB- 12 touches, 58 percent snap share

Jaylen Samuels, RB- 3 touches, 30 percent snap share

Benny Snell, RB- 2 touches, 4 percent snap share

James Conner returned in Week 15 and found the endzone on his way to topping 15 fantasy points. He has a tough matchup against the Jets who have allowed just 67 rushing yards per game to RBs. He could see an uptick in volume, after proving he is healthy in Week 15. The Steelers will be playing with the postseason on the line, meaning I expect to see a lot of Conner. He will be an RB2 with upside in this matchup. The rest can be forgotten.

Passing Game

Diontae Johnson, WR- 19 percent TS, 18 percent AY

James Washington, WR- 31 percent TS, 70 percent AY

Nick Vannett, TE- 17 percent TS, 5 percent AY

James Washington has stepped up as the Steelers top receiver. Other than Week 15 he has gone for at least 83 yards in three of the last four. He is a high upside WR3 in a favorable matchup against the Jets. Diontae Johnson has one big game in the last five weeks. It is Washington or bust here.

San Francisco 49ers

Backfield

Tevin Coleman, 4 touches, 31 percent snap share

Matt Breida, 6 touches, 19 percent snap share

Raheem Mostert, 15 touches, 52 percent snap share

Raheem Mostert led the way for the 49ers RBs, but there were four different RBs (if you include Kyle Juszcyk) that had at least four touches. Two different backs scored a TD. Three had at least two targets, none had more than that. Mostert is still the back to trust, but the others involvement leaves him as a low-end RB2 for fantasy purposes against the Rams in Week 16.

Passing Game

George Kittle, TE- 52 percent TS, 47 percent AY

Deebo Samuel, WR- 9 percent TS, 17 percent AY

Kendrick Bourne, WR- 6 percent TS, 15 percent AY

Emmanuel Sanders, WR- 12 percent TS, 21 percent AY

George Kittle saw 17 targets in Week 15. The rest of the team combined for 16 targets. Almost as impressive, he saw just 58 air yards on those 17 targets, which was still nearly half of the teams' total air yards. Talk about not throwing the deep ball at all. It is tough to trust both Emmanuel Sanders and Deebo Samuel as more than a WR3. Samuel has seen fewer than five targets in three of his last four games, he has just been efficient. High efficiency is needed for these two wide outs. Sanders if the preferred option. He will be a WR3 in Week 16 but could see a lot of Jalen Ramsey against the Rams, while Samuel will be a low-end WR3 or flex option against the Rams.

Seattle Seahawks

Backfield

Chris Carson, RB- 25 touches, 75 percent snap share

Rashaad Penny, RB- 6 touches, 16 percent snap share

Chris Carson is a must-start RB1. He took advantage of a great matchup in Week 15 and likely led many fantasy owners to the championship. He's a must start option against the Cards and will help many win a title.

Passing Game

Chris Carson, RB- 8 percent TS, -3 percent AY

DK Metcalf, WR- 17 percent TS, 35 percent AY

Tyler Lockett, WR- 38 percent TS, 43 percent AY

Josh Gordon, WR- 4 percent TS, 18 percent AY

Jacob Hollister, TE- 13 percent TS, 0 percent AY

Welcome back to relevancy, Tyler Lockett. He scored 26 fantasy points and will be a borderline WR1/2 against the Cardinals next week. The only concern is how much the Hawks will throw, since they will likely be playing with a lead. Jacob Hollister is a must start option against the Cardinals and DK Metcalf is a boom-or-bust WR3, but the matchup gives him a good chance to go boom. Josh Gordon was good for one big catch a game, and his Week 15 one was spectacular. But it was his only target. He should not have been own, especially now that he is suspended. Since he was seeing such little volume, it doesn't do much for the other receivers.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Backfield

Ronald Jones, RB- touches, percent snap share

Peyton Barber, RB- touches, percent snap share

Dare Ogunbowale, RB- touches, percent snap share

Peyton Barber led the Bucs RBs with six fantasy points in Week 15. That was in a game that was a great matchup for the Bucs RBs, in a game that their QB was dealing with a hand injury. Do not trust anyone here.

Passing Game

Chris Godwin, WR- 20 percent TS, 17 percent AY

Cameron Brate, TE- 17 percent TS, 19 percent AY

O.J. Howard, TE- 20 percent TS, 17 percent AY

Breshad Perriman, WR- 15 percent TS, 27 percent AY

Justin Watson, WR- 5 percent TS, 4 percent AY

For the second straight week a Bucs WR went down with a hamstring injury. But luckily for fantasy owners, for a second straight week, the receiver produced before exiting. In Week 14 Mike Evans hurt his hammy on a long TD and this week, Chris Godwin went 5-121 before leaving, meaning you could have advanced even if you lost him. Breshad Perriman scored three touchdowns and scored 34.6 fantasy points. He is the top waiver wire WR and the option I would most want to start here. With Scotty Miller also sidelined, Justin Watson is in play as a WR3/flex. O.J. Howard may win owners titles after all! He led the Bucs in targets in Week 15 and will be a borderline TE1. Cameron Brate is also in play for TE needy teams but understand it could be either one of these two that hits.

Tennessee Titans

Backfield

Derrick Henry, RB- 21 touches, 58 percent snap share

Dion Lewis, RB- 4 touches, 36 percent snap share

Derrick Henry had a letdown week in Week 15. In fact, Dion Lewis outscored Henry and he had just four touches! Still, if you were able to advance, Henry is a must start RB1, even in a tough matchup against the Saints.

Passing Game

Jonnu Smith, TE- 14 percent TS, 7 percent AY

A.J. Brown, WR- 37 percent TS, 52 percent AY

Corey Davis, WR- 17 percent TS, 19 percent AY

The only option that definitely needs to be in your lineup in Week 16 is A.J. Brown. He's gone for over 23 fantasy points in three of his last four games, and he finally saw true WR1 volume this week. Fire him up, especially against the Saints, as the Titans could be chasing points and have to throw more. Jonnu Smith went for 16.7 fantasy points, but it was padded by a 57-yard run that cannot be trusted. He will be a borderline TE1, but more than likely a high-end TE2 in Week 16.

Washington Redskins

Backfield

Adrian Peterson, RB- 19 touches, 59 percent snap share

Chris Thompson, RB- 2 touches, 35 percent snap share

Adrian Peterson scored a season high 18.1 fantasy points in Week 15 and is a viable flex option in Week 16 against the Giants. He has scored over 13 fantasy points in three straight and has 19-or-more touches in two straight. Since Bill Callahan has taken over, Washington runs the ball 46.8 percent of the time, the fourth-highest mark in the NFL. AD has had a strong season under the radar and is a flex option against the Giants.

Passing Game

Terry McLaurin, WR- 19 percent TS, 30 percent AY

Steven Sims, WR- 41 percent TS, 53 percent AY

Terry McLaurin is the only option to trust in this passing game. He remains a boom-or-bust WR3/flex option, but he has caught a TD in two straight and has scored at least 12 in three of his last four. He has a favorable matchup against a weak Giants secondary in Week 16. The rookie may win some titles after all. Steven Sims saw big volume and is a deeper league option, but I wouldn't want to trust him in anything else.

