Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Defense

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system. For your final starting lineup decisions, check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Select An Option... Quarterbacks Running Backs Wide Receivers Tight Ends Defense Kickers

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New York Jets The Steelers defense wasn't great a week ago, but I'd keep it in your starting lineup against the Jets. Their offense has allowed 3.4 sacks and turned the football over nearly twice a game. Defenses have also averaged the third-most points against the Men in Green in 2019. vs. Denver Broncos vs. Detroit Lions Denver's defense might be the best streaming option at the position this week. That's due to a great matchup against David Blough and the Lions. Over the last four weeks, defenses facing Detroit have averaged nearly four sacks, 2.5 takeaways and the most points. vs. Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals The Seahawks defense has scored at least nine fantasy points in three of its last five games, and an upcoming matchup against the Cardinals makes it a solid option. Since Week 12, defenses have put up nearly four sacks and the third-most fantasy points against Arizona. vs. Indianapolis Colts vs. Carolina Panthers Indianapolis will be on the streaming radar this week, as they'll host rookie quarterback Will Grier in his first NFL start. He averaged just 6.3 yards per attempt in the preseason (against backups), so the Colts will no doubt be aggressive and could turn Grier over often. Start 'Em: Ravens D/ST at Cleveland Browns, Chiefs D/ST at Chicago Bears

Sleepers: Dolphins D/ST vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Redskins D/ST vs. New York Giants

Sit' Em vs. Sit of the Week - Chicago Bears vs. Kansas City Chiefs The Bears defense has been a massive bust this season, and that is likely to continue when Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs visit Solider Field. Defenses have averaged 1.7 sacks, one takeaway and the fifth-fewest fantasy points against Kansas City, so sit the Bears again. vs. Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings Green Bay's defense has scored 10 or more fantasy points in two of its last three games, but this week's matchup in Minnesota is a tough one. In fact, opposing defenses have averaged just 3.4 fantasy points per game against Minnesota this season. Keep the Packers benched. vs. Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots The Bills defense put up a great stat line a week ago, but this is a tough unit to trust when they visit the Patriots. Even with their offensive struggles, New England's opposing defenses have still averaged a mere 4.5 fantasy points against them since Week 12. vs. Tennessee Titans vs. New Orleans Saints The Titans defense has put up a combined 31 fantasy points over the last three weeks, but an upcoming matchup against the Saints makes this unit a fade. Defenses have averaged just 1.6 sacks, 0.6 takeaways and the fourth-fewest fantasy points versus New Orleans. Sit 'Em: Eagles D/ST vs. Dallas Cowboys, Browns D/ST vs. Baltimore Ravens

Busts: Saints D/ST at Tennessee Titans, Vikings D/ST vs. Green Bay Packers

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for all of the latest fantasy football news, notes and in-depth analysis!