Week 16 fantasy football waiver wire targets

Main Waiver Wire Targets

Check to see if they're available! Kerryon Johnson, RB, DET; Adrian Peterson, RB, WAS; Sterling Shepard, WR, NYG

Breshad Perriman, WR, TB -- With Mike Evans already out for the season and Chris Godwin (hamstring) looking extremely unlikely to play in Week 16, Breshad Perriman will operate as Jameis Winston's No. 1 receiver in a pristine matchup against Houston. Perriman ripped the Lions for 5/113/3 while playing a season-high 90 percent of Bucs' snaps. With only Justin Watson behind him on the depth chart -- Scott Miller re-aggravated a hamstring injury last week -- Perriman is a must-add off of the waiver wire and a top-20 play at the position during the fantasy football finals.

Anthony Miller, WR, CHI -- Since returning to the lineup as a full-time player back in Week 11, Miller has posted 6.6 receptions and 86.2 yards (on 10.4 targets) per game. With Taylor Gabriel still sidelined and no other competition for targets to speak of, Miller is quietly 8th among receivers in PPR fantasy points and ranks 6th in receptions per game in this span. Next up, Miller gets a Chiefs defense that has allowed the 6th-most receptions to slot wideouts this year. If you just lost Chris Godwin and Breshad Perriman isn't available in your league, Miller is a strong replacement option and still available in over 85 percent of NFL.com leagues.

Alexander Mattison and Mike Boone, RBs, MIN -- Unfortunately, Dalvin Cook re-aggravated his shoulder injury in Week 15 and his status for the Vikings bout against the Packers on Monday Night Football is in doubt. Now, Alex Mattison (ankle) also missed Week 15 -- which led to Mike Boone (13 carries, 56 yards, 2 TDs) getting the bulk of the work in Cook's absence against the Chargers. HC Mike Zimmer sounded optimistic about Cook's status, saying that his injured shoulder "felt good" on Monday. Still, both Mattison and Boone need to be stashed on fantasy benches this week in advance of how Cook's status shakes out.

James Washington and Diontae Johnson, WRs, PIT -- With over 60 yards in five of his last 7 games, James Washington has finally started to turn his talent into production all while playing with sub-par quarterbacks. Both Washington and Diontae Johnson -- who has 6/60/1 and 5/62 on 15 targets over the last two weeks -- are upside WR3/4 fill-ins for fantasy managers looking for an injury-based replacement in Week 16 against the Jets.

Other targets: Chris Conley, WR, JAX (if D.J. Chark misses again); Danny Amendola, WR, DET; Zach Pascal, WR, IND

Quarterback Streamers

Ryan Fitzpatrick (vs. CIN) -- It's certainly not always pretty to watch the Dolphins offense, but Ryan Fitzpatrick has quietly been a rock-solid fantasy quarterback this season. Fitzpatrick has posted over 20 fantasy points in 5-of-9 games since being re-named the starter in Week 7 and he continues to add to his value with his legs, rushing for over 30 yards in three of his last 4 contests. In fact, Fitzmagic is fantasy football's QB10 over the last month, with only 1.5 fewer fantasy points scored than QB9 Dak Prescott in this span. Available in over 90 percent of NFL.com leagues, Fitzpatrick is Week 16's top streaming option against the Bengals.

Jacoby Brissett (vs. CAR) -- With T.Y. Hilton back in the lineup, Brissett is a sneaky streaming option if Fitzpatrick is unavailable in your league. Brissett has averaged 4.4 more fantasy points per game when Hilton suits up this year and the Colts matchup couldn't get much better in the fantasy season finale. Over the last month, Carolina has allowed the 3rd-most yards per attempt and 5th-most passing yards.

Tight End Streamers

O.J. Howard (vs. HOU) -- With all of the Bucs' injuries at receiver, Howard will be forced into a larger role in Week 16. Howard somewhat disappointed last week (4/46), but he saw a season-high eight targets without Mike Evans. Now with Chris Godwin also sidelined, Howard is this week's top streaming option by far against a Texans defense that has allowed the 2nd-most fantasy points to tight ends over the last month.

Noah Fant (vs. DET) -- If Howard isn't available in your league, Fant is the next best streaming option for championship week. Fant's targets have fallen off of a cliff recently -- he has just 15 targets over the last month -- but the Lions secondary remains beat-able. Fant is the Broncos' No. 2 target in their passing game and the Lions just gave up 8 receptions and 93 yards to Bucs' tight ends last week.

Other targets: Mike Gesicki (vs. CIN); Jonnu Smith (vs. NO)

D/ST Streamers

Broncos defense (vs. DET) -- After a quick start out of the gates against Chicago on Thanksgiving, David Blough has crashed back down to earth over his last two games. Blough has completed just 57 percent of his passes, averaged 5.6 yards per attempt, thrown 4 INTs, and taken 7 sacks in Week 14-15 against the Vikings and Buccaneers.

Chiefs defense (vs. CHI) -- Don't look now, but the Chiefs defense is starting to get hot at the right time. Kansas City has held the Chargers, Raiders, Patriots, and Broncos under 20 points over their last month of action while forcing a combined 8 INTs and 9 sacks in this span. Now, the Chiefs have another chance at a good fantasy performance against the turnover- and sack-prone Mitch Trubisky.

Other targets: Giants defense (vs. WAS); Jets defense (vs. PIT)

-- Graham Barfield is a fantasy editor and analyst for NFL.com. Catch him on the NFL Fantasy Football podcast with Marcas Grant and Michael Fabiano, Fantasy LIVE on NFL Network, watch him on Fantasy League One, and follow him on Twitter @GrahamBarfield.