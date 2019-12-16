Fantasy Football Podcast: Recapping Playoff Week 2

Marcas Grant, Michael Fabiano and Graham Barfield are back together to recap Week 15 of the NFL! The guys start off with the biggest news of the week such as Dalvin Cook injuring his shoulder vs. the Chargers and Chris Godwin injuring his hamstring for Tampa Bay (6:38). Next up, the trio went over the biggest questions from Week 15 surrounding Josh Allen, Joe Mixon and more (10:40). After that, everyone played a game of "Who'd You Rather" for which player you should start for championship week (26:48). Then, the group talks about the "shutdown countdown" and which players may be shut down for the next two weeks (33:45). Finally, Marcas, Graham and Fabs give you some potential waiver wire pickups to help improve your team for championship week (40:13).

