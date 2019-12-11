Fantasy Football Podcast: Picking next year’s studs

Marcas Grant and Michael Fabiano are back in the studio to help you with your fantasy team heading to the Week 15 games! The guys start out with the biggest news of the week such as Mike Evans missing the season due to a hamstring injury and Derrius Guice placed on injured reserve (4:30). Next, Jeff Ratcliffe of Pro Football Focus joined the show for his bi-weekly appearance to discuss waiver wire rules when you're out of the playoffs, Patrick Mahomes vs. Ryan Tannehill and more (15:42). Then, Marcas and Fabs try to help everyone pick next year's best team by finding some players with big time potential (29:52)! After that the duo does the "Brave or Beware" segment about which players could help or hurt you in Week 15 (40:55). Finally, they round out the show with Week 15 drop or not (51:25).

