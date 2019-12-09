Week 15 fantasy football waiver wire targets

Main Waiver Wire Targets

Check to see if they're available! Raheem Mostert, RB, SF; Ryan Tannehill, QB, TEN

A.J. Brown, WR, TEN -- With 4/135/1 (vs. JAX) and 5/153/2 (vs. OAK) receiving lines in two of his past 3 games, Brown is starting to come alive with Ryan Tannehill under center. In fact, Brown has gone over 60 yards or scored a touchdown in five of Tannehill's 7 starts since Week 7. Target volume will always be a concern on this run-first offense, but this upcoming matchup against a weak Texans defense is ripe for success for the Titans No. 1 wideout. If you just lost Mike Evans or Calvin Ridley for the remainder of the season, A.J. Brown is the top waiver claim for Week 15.

DeAndre Washington, RB, OAK -- The Raiders gave Washington a featured role with Josh Jacobs (shoulder) sidelined this past week, letting him handle the majority of the snaps and touches over Jalen Richard. Washington turned his 20 touches into 96 yards from scrimmage and a score against the Titans and, if he gets another spot start in Week 15, Washington will assuredly be on the RB2 radar. Oakland's offense has lacked explosiveness in their three-game losing streak, but a matchup against the Jaguars league-worst run defense should help.

Adrian Peterson, RB, WAS -- Derrius Guice (knee) suffered another injury this past week and the Redskins already announced that he will not play in Week 15. Before Guice returned to the lineup in Week 11, interim HC Bill Callahan was using Adrian Peterson in a featured role. Peterson handled at least 16 touches and played over 60 percent of Washington's snaps in every game from Weeks 6-9, tallying over 80 scrimmage yards in every game. The Redskins get a tough Eagles run defense next, but volume alone will keep Peterson on the RB2/FLEX radar for as long as Guice is sidelined.

Anthony Miller, WR, CHI -- Miller has come alive with 6/54, 6/77, 9/140, and 3/42/1 over the last month as Mitchell Trubisky has finally started to turn things around late in the year. While I'd prioritize A.J. Brown over Miller off of the waiver wire, Miller is a nice consolation prize if you miss out. Miller's next two matchups (vs. GB, vs. KC) are perfect, too. Miller is primarily a slot receiver and the Packers (71 percent) and Chiefs (72 percent) both rank bottom-8 in catch rate allowed to slot wideouts.

Patrick Laird, RB, MIA -- In his first start without Kalen Ballage, the Dolphins made Laird their featured running back -- giving him 15 carries and 5 targets on a monster 82 percent of Miami's snaps. With only Myles Gaskin and Zach Zenner behind him on the depth chart, Laird has little competition behind him. If you're hurting at RB2, Laird could give you a lift with two nice matchups (vs. NYG, vs. CIN) in Weeks 15-16.

Other targets: Zach Pascal, WR, IND; Chris Conley, WR, JAX; Breshad Perriman, WR, TB

Quarterback Streamers

Baker Mayfield (vs. ARI) -- Baker bombed this past week, but quarterbacks continue to go off against Arizona and Cleveland should be next. The Cardinals are allowing a league-high 23.9 fantasy points per game to QBs and just allowed Devlin Hodges to complete 16-of-19 passes and post a 117.5 passer rating against them. The Browns have disappointed everyone this year, but Mayfield should rip the Cardinals here.

Ryan Fitzpatrick (vs. NYG) -- Fitzmagic has quietly been a rock-solid streamer over the last few weeks, as he's the QB11 in fantasy points per game since Week 9. The Giants have allowed the 8th-most fantasy points and 4th-highest completion rate to QBs over the past two months.

Other targets: Derek Carr (vs. JAX); Mitchell Trubisky (vs. GB)

Tight End Streamers

Ian Thomas (vs. SEA) -- If Greg Olsen (concussion) misses another game, Ian Thomas will be this week's top streaming option against Seattle. Thomas saw 10 targets last week against Atlanta and finished Week 14 as the TE6 in scoring (5/56/1 receiving). The Seahawks have allowed the 2nd-most yards per game and the 4th-most yards per target to opposing tight ends this year.

O.J. Howard (vs. DET) -- Don't look now, but O.J. Howard has posted two solid games back-to-back (5/61 in Week 13; 4/73 in Week 14). Now, with Mike Evans (hamstring) sidelined, Howard could get a few more looks in the passing game next week against a Lions secondary that has allowed the 9th-most yards per target to tight ends.

David Njoku (vs. ARI) -- Njoku finally returned off of injured-reserve this past week, but only ended up playing on 39 percent of Browns snaps and drawing 3 targets. I'd prioritize Thomas and Howard over Njoku because their usage is somewhat predictable if you're looking for a streamer, but Njoku's matchup is obviously amazing against the league's worst pass defense.

D/ST Streamers

Seahawks defense (vs. CAR) -- Kyle Allen has completely fallen apart over the last month and D/ST streamers should continue to target the Panthers. Three of the past 4 defenses to face Carolina have finished as a top-8 scoring unit while Allen has absorbed 21 sacks and given up 9 turnovers in this span.

Eagles defense (vs. WAS) -- Over the last month, Dwayne Haskins has completed just 53 percent of his passes and taken 4.5 sacks per game. The Eagles defense hasn't been consistent at all this year, but this is an obvious top matchup against a Redskins attack that has scored fewer than 20 points in five of their last 6 games.

Chiefs defense (vs. DEN) -- Drew Lock played extremely well against Houston this past week, but a road matchup in Arrowhead is a far different matchup. The Chiefs have quietly been a top-12 scoring D/ST over the past month and a matchup against a rookie making his third career start is always a nice place to look for a streamer.

-- Graham Barfield is a fantasy editor and analyst for NFL.com. Catch him on the NFL Fantasy Football podcast with Marcas Grant and Michael Fabiano, Fantasy LIVE on NFL Network, watch him on Fantasy League One, and follow him on Twitter @GrahamBarfield.