Fantasy Football Podcast: Recapping Playoff Week 1

Marcas Grant, Michael Fabiano and Graham Barfield are back together to recap Week 14 of the NFL! The guys start off with the biggest news of the week such as Mike Evan likely missing the rest of the season with a hamstring injury and Patrick Mahomes will have an x-ray on his throwing hand (4:18). Next up, the trio went over the biggest questions from Week 14 surrounding Raheem Mostert, Jameis Winston and more (19:11). Then, the group talks about the "shutdown countdown" and which players may be shut down for the remainder of the season (33:39). Finally, Marcas, Graham and Fabs give you some potential waiver wire pickups to help improve your team for Week 15 (41:50).

