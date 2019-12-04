Fantasy targets and touches: Week 13

The fantasy football regular season is over. It flies by every year but went by particularly fast this season. But, if you are reading this, my guess is you made the playoffs in your league. Just like it has all season, this article will give you everything you need to know about every team's offense, with some analysis on all relevant fantasy players.

KEY

percent TS = percentage of total team passing targets player received

percent AY = percentage of total team air yards player received

Arizona Cardinals

Backfield

Kenyan Drake, RB- 15 touches, 79 percent snap share

David Johnson, RB- 6 touches, 25 percent snap share

Chase Edmonds, RB- 0 touches, 0 percent snap share

Kenyan Drake is the RB to own in Arizona. David Johnson has not been healthy and you have to believe that is why he continues to be used in a reserve role. Drake not only led in snaps and touches, he led in routes (21) and targets (5). He did not produce much against the Rams, but he remains a RB2 for fantasy purposes.

Passing Game

Larry Fitzgerald, WR- 21 percent TS, 23 percent AY

Christian Kirk, WR- 21 percent TS, 45 percent AY

Pharoh Cooper, WR- 18 percent TS, 18 percent AY

Kenyan Drake RB- 15 percent TS, -8 percent AY

This was a very disappointing day for the Cardinals offense. Larry Fitzgerald caught six balls for 56 yards showcasing his safe floor. He has some upside but seldom shows it. He continues to be a flex option. Jalen Ramsey and the Rams' secondary shut down Christian Kirk. He remains a WR2 with upside, but this week showcases the inconsistency in the Cardinals' offense. There is not much else to use here for fantasy.

Atlanta Falcons

Backfield

Devonta Freeman, RB- 21 touches, 65 percent snap share

Brian Hill, RB- 7 touches, 26 percent snap share

Devonta Freeman was back and heavily used immediately. It was one of the toughest matchups for an RB, but he still managed to break double-digit fantasy points. He is a safe-volume RB2 moving forward. Brian Hill would be the handcuff, but we know what it looks like when Freeman misses time and it's not pretty.

Passing Game

Christian Blake, WR- 19 percent TS, 20 percent AY

Austin Hooper, TE- 9 percent TS, 9 percent AY

Calvin Ridley, WR- 21 percent TS, 34 percent AY

Russell Gage WR- 19 percent TS, 17 percent AY

Each of the Falcons' top three receivers cracked double-digit fantasy points on Thanksgiving. Calvin Ridley was the top option with Julio Jones out. He led the team with both 113 air yards and 17.1 fantasy points. If Jones missed time, Ridley will be in the WR1 discussion. If Jones returns, Ridley becomes more of a high-ceiling WR2. Russell Gage is a flex option but can work his way into the WR3 discussion if Jones misses more time. Christian Blake has seen at least nine targets in back-to-back games. He is not an option to start if Julio returns, but if Jones misses time, he will be a deeper league option.

Baltimore Ravens

Backfield

Mark Ingram II, RB- 17 touches, 57 percent snap share

Gus Edwards, RB- 7 touches, 39 percent snap share

Justice Hill, RB- 1 touch, 5 percent snap share

The Ravens finally played a close game for a change and Mark Ingram was used more. In fact, this was the most snaps he played in a game since Week 3 (62 percent). He was mostly held in check, but it was against the Niners' defense so cut him a break. Lamar Jackson, who rushed for 101 yards against that defense, does limit Ingram's upside. But even so, he will alternate between being a low-end RB1 and high-end RB2 because of the Ravens high-powered offense. Gus Edwards is a handcuff to own.

Passing Game

Mark Andrews, TE- 26 percent TS, 44 percent AY

Marquise Brown, WR- 9 percent TS, 7 percent AY

Hayden Hurst, TE- 17 percent TS, 12 percent AY

Lamar Jackson willed his team to victory and was the lone fantasy star for Baltimore, but Mark Andrews found the end zone and finished with 14 fantasy points. He is matchup proof and should be started weekly. Marquise Brown is a boom-or-bust flex option. Hayden Hurst is a TE2. With the bye weeks behind us, Andrews is the only option you should be starting weekly.

Buffalo Bills

Backfield

Devin Singletary, RB- 17 touches, 78 percent snap share

Frank Gore, RB- 10 touches, 22 percent snap share

Devin Singletary continues to be the lead back for the Bills and he showcased his upside, scoring 19.1 fantasy points, including catching a touchdown pass from John Brown. He is an RB2 for fantasy purposes. Frank Gore is merely a handcuff.

Passing Game

John Brown, WR- 16 percent TS, 24 percent AY

Cole Beasley, WR- 28 percent TS, 29 percent AY

Devin Singletary, RB- 16 percent TS, 13 percent AY

Dawson Knox, TE- 16 percent TS, 14 percent AY

John Brown only had four targets, but thanks to a passing touchdown to Devin Singletary he finished with double-digit fantasy points for the 11th time in 12 games. He has a safe floor and a high ceiling. He is a weekly option. Cole Beasley balled out in a revenge game and remains a flex option each week. He sees safe volume and is being used in the red zone. In fact, four of his five touchdowns have come inside the red zone this season. Dawson Knox saw nice volume, but until he can be more consistent week to week, he remains just a big-play TE2 option.

Carolina Panthers

Backfield

Christian McCaffrey, RB - 21 touches, 99 percent snap share

How good of a season is Christian McCaffrey having? He scored 17.2 fantasy points and it's considered a bad week. He is the top player in fantasy.

Passing Game

Christian McCaffrey, RB- 30 percent TS, 8 percent AY

D.J. Moore, WR- 27 percent TS, 35 percent AY

Greg Olsen, TE- 7 percent TS, 3 percent AY

Curtis Samuel, WR- 16 percent TS, 28 percent AY

We should be thankful for the Panthers, because all the volume goes to the guys, we all have in fantasy. DJ Moore's ascension into a WR1 is in full affect. He's scored at least 17 fantasy points in five straight games. Curtis Samuel found the end zone and put up 16.5 fantasy points. He remains a WR3/flex option depending on the matchup. Greg Olsen left the game early and his status needs to be monitored.

Chicago Bears

Backfield

David Montgomery, RB- 18 touches, 60 percent snap share

Tarik Cohen, RB- 7 touches, 55 percent snap share

We know what this backfield is at this point and that is inconsistent. David Montgomery took advantage of the very favorable matchup and scored 16.7 fantasy points, but he will continue to be up and down production wise. Montgomery scored six fantasy points or fewer in his three games before this, so he remains a volatile RB2/flex option depending on the matchup. Tarik Cohen is a low-floor flex option.

Passing Game

Allen Robinson, WR- 32 percent TS, 37 percent AY

Anthony Miller, WR- 34 percent TS, 38 percent AY

Both Allen Robinson and Anthony Miller were both able to take advantage of a favorable matchup, with each seeing at least 12 targets. They were both eating plenty of Thanksgiving, scoring over 22 fantasy points apiece. It won't always come this easily for the Bears' passing game, but Robinson remains a WR2, while Miller has quickly worked his way into the weekly flex discussion.

Cincinnati Bengals

Backfield

Joe Mixon, RB- 23 touches, 79 percent snap share

Giovani Bernard, RB- 2 touches, 19 percent snap share

It is nice to see Andy Dalton start but Joe Mixon still see heavy volume. He turned his 23 touches into 17 fantasy points. He is a RB2 with upside moving forward. Giovani Bernard is purely a handcuff, but one worth owning if you have Mixon.

Passing Game

Auden Tate, WR- 19 percent TS, 30 percent AY

Tyler Boyd, WR- 28 percent TS, 47 percent AY

With Andy Dalton back the Bengals receivers' stocks are on the rise. Tyler Boyd caught five of his 10 targets for 59 yards and a score. He is back in the WR2 picture, depending on the matchup. Auden Tate led the Bengals with 93 air yards (Boyd had 92). Tate caught four of his seven targets for 66 yards. He is a flex option again.

Cleveland Browns

Backfield

Nick Chubb, RB- 17 touches, 60 percent snap share

Kareem Hunt, RB- 12 touches, 65 percent snap share

Is it officially time to worry about Nick Chubb? Perhaps it was game script, but Kareem Hunt played more snaps, saw a similar number of touches and scored more fantasy points (17.5 to 8.9). This is officially a problem. Chubb sees safe volume, but he had just one target, while Hunt had five. Without the pass game usage Chubb becomes a rich man's version of Sony Michel, meaning you likely get a lot of games with 8-12 fantasy points and the ceiling is dependent on touchdowns. Not to scare you more, but Chubb played a season-low 62 percent of snaps, while Hunt played a season-high 65 percent (albeit the Browns were trailing). Chubb is now an RB2 moving forward, Hunt is a flex option with upside. He is working his way into the RB2 discussion.

Passing Game

Odell Beckham Jr., WR- 18 percent TS, 36 percent AY

Jarvis Landry, WR- 33 percent TS, 36 percent AY

Kareem Hunt, RB- 15 percent TS, -2 percent AY

Pour one out for those who drafted and held onto Odell Beckham Jr. After having his best game since Week 2 in Week 12, he responds with his worst game since Week 5, scoring just 5.9 fantasy points. Truth is he likely held your roster hostage and dragged your team down as you started him weekly. Jarvis Landry outscored him again and while Beckham remains the number 1 for real life purposes, Landry is looking like the top option in fantasy. He is a WR2/3 with upside. Odell is in the same range, but with a lower floor. Those are the only two to trust, at least until David Njoku returns.

Dallas Cowboys

Backfield

Ezekiel Elliott, RB- 19 touches, 88 percent snap share

Tony Pollard, RB- 3 touches, 15 percent snap share

Ezekiel Elliott ate plenty on Thanksgiving, going for 20.7 fantasy points and 137 scrimmage yards. He was the lone bright spot for the Cowboys. He remains a must-start option, while Tony Pollard is a top handcuff option. If you have Zeke, you should add Pollard with the byes now behind us.

Passing Game

Amari Cooper, WR- 23 percent TS, 25 percent AY

Michael Gallup, WR- 13 percent TS, 27 percent AY

Randall Cobb, WR- 7 percent TS, 11 percent AY

Jason Witten, TE- 17 percent TS, 12 percent AY

Ezekiel Elliott, RB- 21 percent TS, 0 percent AY

Amari Cooper had a tough matchup, but he bounced back after getting shut out by the Patriots the week before. He remains a must-start option each week. Michael Gallup had more of a floor week, but 9.3 fantasy points in a down game is fine for a WR2. Jason Witten scored a touchdown in the hardest matchup for a tight end, but he remains a TE2 moving forward. Randall Cobb was shut down after being on a heater as of late. He is a flex option best used in favorable matchups.

Denver Broncos

Backfield

Phillip Lindsay, RB- 20 touches, 55 percent snap share

Royce Freeman, RB- 9 touches, 45 percent snap share

The Broncos weren't lying when they said Phillip Lindsay would take over as the lead back. The early season split of work seems over. Lindsay didn't do much with the work, but he remains an RB2 with upside. Royce Freeman is a top handcuff but should not be trusted in the fantasy playoffs.

Passing Game

Courtland Sutton, WR- 19 percent TS, 55 percent AY

Jeff Heuerman, WR- 19 percent TS, 16 percent AY

Noah Fant, TE- 12 percent TS, 23 percent AY

No matter which QB the Broncos throw out there, Courtland Sutton continues to produce. He is a QB-proof WR2, who can finish as a Top 5 WR in any week. Noah Fant was looking like a thing with Brandon Allen, but Jeff Heuerman had more targets in Drew Lock's first start. Sutton is the only option to trust in the fantasy playoffs in this passing game.

Detroit Lions

Backfield

Ty Johnson, RB- 6 touches, 30 percent snap share

Bo Scarbrough, RB- 21 touches, 51 percent snap share

J.D. McKissic, RB- 5 touches, 22 percent snap share

It was a tough matchup, but you expect more than 8.3 fantasy points from a running back that gets 21 touches. Bo Scarbrough is clearly the only back to use here, but even that volume has not led to big production. It especially hurts that he is not used in the passing game. He has a safe floor of 8-10 fantasy points, but the ceiling is not particularly high. He will walk the line of being a borderline RB2 and flex option each week.

Passing Game

Danny Amendola, WR- 22 percent TS, 20 percent AY

T.J. Hockenson, TE- 31 percent TS, 20 percent AY

Kenny Golladay, WR- 14 percent TS, 43 percent AY

Marvin Jones, WR- 17 percent TS, 22 percent AY

The Lions had to start third-stringer David Blough and he held his own throwing for 280 yards and two scored. Even better, one went to Kenny Golladay and one to Marvin Jones, the only two options to trust in fantasy. T.J. Hockenson had 11 targets but landed on the IR with an ankle injury. It's Golladay, Jones or bust here.

Green Bay Packers

Backfield

Aaron Jones, RB- 15 touches, 56 percent snap share

Jamaal Williams, RB- 14 touches, 44 percent of snap share

This backfield is a mess. Aaron Jones may have saw more snaps, but the touches was basically an even split. Jones has not topped eight fantasy points in three of his last four games. Since Week 9, Jamaal Williams has been the more productive of the two RBs. He's averaged 12.23 fantasy PPG in the last month, while Jones is just 10.53. Jones is looking more like an RB2 with touchdown upside, while Williams is looking like a low-end RB2 or flex option with clear upside moving forward.

Passing Game

Davante Adams, WR- 30 percent TS, 28 percent AY

Allen Lazard, WR- 9 percent TS, 35 percent AY

Jimmy Graham, TE- 3 percent TS, 5 percent AY

Davante Adams or bust in this passing game. He exploded for over 24 fantasy points and two scores against the Giants. He remains a must-start WR1. Allen Lazard is looking like the WR2 here, but he is nothing more than a flex option for fantasy purposes. Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Geronimo Allison can be dropped if they haven't already been. Other than Adams, the RBs were the only players with four or more targets.

Houston Texans

Backfield

Duke Johnson, RB- 14 touches, 65 percent snap share

Carlos Hyde, RB- 11 touches, 40 percent snap share

Duke Johnson not only scored the TD, but he finished with 90 yards compared to Carlos Hyde's 22. Neither should be trusted as more than a flex option in the fantasy playoffs.

Passing Game

DeAndre Hopkins, WR- 32 percent TS, 36 percent AY

Duke Johnson, RB- 24 percent TS, 2 percent AY

Kenny Stills, WR- 16 percent TS, 33 percent AY

Will Fuller V, WR- 8 percent TS, 22 percent AY

Darren Fells, TE- 12 percent TS, 7 percent AY

Who knew that DeAndre Hopkins is a WR1 who moonlights as a QB. He is a Top 5 WR and has a favorable fantasy playoff schedule. Will Fuller V is a boom-or-bust WR3/flex option. There will be weeks like this, but know he blows up with the best of them. Kenny Stills can't be trusted, and Darren Fells is a touchdown dependent TE2. With the byes over, there are better options.

Indianapolis Colts

Backfield

Jordan Wilkins, RB- 13 touches, 45 percent snap share

Jonathan Williams, RB- 9 touches, 21 percent snap share

Nyheim Hines, RB- 6 touches, 45 percent snap share

Jonathan Williams giveth, and Johnathan Williams taketh away. A week after looking like a waiver wire steal, he finished with just 3.5 fantasy points. In fact, all his nine touches came in the first half. Jordan Wilkins had just four first half touches but had nine in the second half while Williams was basically benched. Wilkins looks like the back to trust until Marlon Mack returns, but even he is more a low-end RB2 or flex option, given the uncertainty here. Nyheim Hines will always be involved as the pass catching back. Stay away next week against the Bucs, who allow the fewest rushing yards per game to RBs.

Passing Game

Zach Pascal, WR- 27 percent TS, 43 percent AY

Marcus Johnson, WR- 16 percent TS, 22 percent AY

Jack Doyle, TE- 30 percent TS, 29 percent AY

This passing game is simple moving forward: play Jack Doyle and the top WR. The Colts have a very favorable fantasy playoff schedule. Hopefully T.Y. Hilton is back to take advantage, but he is a WR3 with upside until he shows that he is fully healthy. Pascal is a WR3 if he sits. Doyle is a TE1.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Backfield

Leonard Fournette, RB- 23 touches, 91 percent snap share

Ryquell Armstead, RB- 0 touches, 10 percent snap share

Leonard Fournette is a Top 5 RB and his continued usage in the passing game just cements that. Even better, it doesn't matter who the QB is. Fournette was the top target of both Gardner Minshew (7) and Nick Foles (4) in Week 13. If you have him, add Ryquell Armstead as a handcuff.

Passing Game

Chris Conley, WR- 13 percent TS, 17 percent AY

Dede Westbrook, WR- 21 percent TS, 31 percent AY

Leonard Fournette, RB- 29 percent TS, 0 percent AY

D.J. Chark Jr., WR- 13 percent TS, 38 percent AY

Dede Westbrook week was as good as advertised. He took advantage of the best matchup a slot WR can have, but things toughen up against the Colts next week. It's also worth mentioning that DJ Chark Jr was the top target of Gardner Minshew this season, seeing 7.4 targets per game from him compared to Westbrook's 6.7. Chark is a WR2 with upside, while Westbrook is more of a WR3/flex option moving forward.

Kansas City Chiefs

Backfield

Darrel Williams, RB- 7 touches, 27 percent snaps

LeSean McCoy, RB- 8 touches, 39 percent snaps

Darwin Thompson, RB- 11 touch, 32 percent snaps

Darwin Thompson may win people championships after all, just like many thought in August. Damien Williams sat with a rib injury and Darrel Williams left with a hamstring. There status needs to be monitored but if they were to miss time, he is the higher upside play here. McCoy scored a TD and that is what he remains: a TD dependent flex play.

Passing Game

Sammy Watkins, WR- 11 percent TS, 27 percent AY

Travis Kelce, TE- 33 percent TS, 56 percent AY

Tyreek Hill, WR- 30 percent TS, 22 percent AY

Week 13 was a letdown for the Chiefs passing game. With three of their RBs scoring, Patrick Mahomes did not throw a TD to a WR or TE. Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill remain must start options. The rest, and that includes Sammy Watkins who scored zero fantasy points, can be benched next week against the Patriots.

Los Angeles Chargers

Backfield

Austin Ekeler, RB- 13 touches, 51 percent snap share

Melvin Gordon III, RB- 22 touches, 65 percent snap share

The volume was there for Melvin Gordon, but the fantasy production went to Austin Ekeler. Ekeler outscored Gordon 16.7 fantasy points to 13, solely due to his involvement in the passing game. The production will vary week to week, but both are RB2's with upside.

Passing Game

Keenan Allen, WR- 22 percent TS, 23 percent AY

Austin Ekeler, RB- 19 percent TS, 1 percent AY

Hunter Henry, 11 percent TS, 6 percent AY

Mike Williams, 26 percent TS, 67 percent AY

After a mid-season skid, Keenan Allen is looking like himself scoring over 16 fantasy points in three straight games. He is a must-start option moving forward. Hunter Henry disappointed, but you'd be hard pressed to have another tight end on your roster worth using over him. Mike Williams scored a season-high 16.7 fantasy points. He remains a boom-or-bust flex option.

Los Angeles Rams

Backfield

Todd Gurley II, RB- 20 touches, 67 percent snap share

Malcolm Brown, RB- 6 touches, 24 percent snap share

Darrell Henderson, RB- 4 touches, 9 percent snap share

Todd Gurley has scored 18 -or-more fantasy points in two of his last three and has 20-plus touches in those two games as well. He is a RB2, whose production relies somewhat on game script. Malcolm Brown is the handcuff.

Passing Game

Robert Woods, WR- 44 percent TS, 41 percent AY

Cooper Kupp, WR- 14 percent TS, 27 percent AY

Brandin Cooks, WR- 5 percent TS, 1 percent AY

Tyler Higbee, TE- 19 percent TS, 20 percent AY

Robert Woods saw 19 targets in Week 13. Not only was that a season-high, but it tied Tyreek Hill for the most a player has in any game this season. Here is the deal with the Rams passing game: There's production to be had, but good luck predicting who it will go too. Cooper Kupp is a volatile WR2, Woods is more of a WR3, while Cooks is a flex option. The tight end, whether it be Tyler Higbee or Gerald Everett, is a low-end TE1 or high-end TE2, depending on the matchup.

Miami Dolphins

Backfield

Patrick Laird, RB- 14 touches, 57 percent

Kalen Ballage, RB- 3 touches, 18 percent

Myles Gaskin, RB- 3 touches, 23 percent

Patrick Laird season is officially under way! Kalen Ballage left with a non-contact leg injury, which opened the way for Laird to take over. He clearly is the top option over Myles Gaskin. Laird found the end zone and caught four of his five targets. He is more explosive than Ballage and is a better receiver. He will fluctuate between being a low-end RB2 and a flex option, but he should definitely be added off the waiver wire.

Passing Game

DeVante Parker, WR- 26 percent TS, 51 percent AY

Mike Gesicki, TE- 18 percent TS, 22 percent AY

Albert Wilson, WR- 13 percent TS, 7 percent AY

DeVante Parker is a beast! In fact, since Week 6 the only WRs with more fantasy points are Michael Thomas, DeAndre Hopkins and Mike Evans. He has an incredible favorable fantasy playoff schedule and should be in your lineup throughout. The only other option here that is fantasy viable is Mike Gesicki, who has scored in two straight games. He is a low-end TE1 moving forward.

Minnesota Vikings

Backfield

Dalvin Cook, RB- 12 touches, 46 percent snap share

Alexander Mattison, RB- 8 touches, 46 percent snap share

Dalvin Cook exited Week 13 with a shoulder injury but says he will play in Week 14. If he starts, you start him. But let this be a lesson here: add your handcuffs in the fantasy playoffs. You do not want to hope to land them off the waiver wire if your starter goes down. Get yourself that insurance! If you have Cook and not Alexander Mattison, he is the top waiver wire add.

Passing Game

Kyle Rudolph, TE- 17 percent TS, 29 percent AY

Stefon Diggs, WR- 25 percent TS, 43 percent AY

Kyle Rudolph was the big benefactor of Adam Thielen sitting again. In fact, he hasn't been healthy since Week 6. Stefon Diggs and Rudolph are the only options to trust in the passing game if Thielen sits again. If he suits up, things get murky again.

New England Patriots

Backfield

James White, RB- 22 touches, 76 percent snap share

Sony Michel, RB- 10 touches, 19 percent snap share

Rex Burkhead, RB- 3 touches, 5 percent snap share

A week after not even scoring a fantasy point, James White exploded for 37.7. In fact, he had 21.2 fantasy points in the fourth quarter, the most any RB scored in the fourth this season. After just three touches in Week 12, he finished with 22 in Week 13. Bill Belitrick's have been in full affect, but White is the top option here, although I'd expect more of what we got earlier this season (about 10 points) than what we saw either of the last two weeks. He is a volatile RB2, while Sony Michel is a low-floor, TD dependent flex option.

Passing Game

Julian Edelman, WR- 26 percent TS, 35 percent AY

James White, RB- 24 percent TS, 11 percent AY

Mohamed Sanu, WR- 11 percent TS, 5 percent AY

The Patriots offense has lacked any real sort of punch as of late. Julian Edelman is a must start WR1, but other than him, I would try to get away, especially with the byes behind us. The Patriots are scoring just 17.3 points per game since Week 10, the eight-fewest in the NFL in that span.

New Orleans Saints

Backfield

Alvin Kamara, RB- 15 touches, 82 percent snap share

Latavius Murray, RB- 4 touches, 27 percent snap share

Alvin Kamara dominated volume in Week 13, but he finished with 12.4 fantasy points. That's not bad for his floor, but it definitely left fantasy owners wanting more. Latavius Murray failed to score a fantasy point. He is a top-notch handcuff, but too volatile to trust as a standalone option.

Passing Game

Michael Thomas, WR- 29 percent TS, 32 percent AY

Alvin Kamara, RB- 29 percent TS, -1 percent AY

Jared Cook, TE- 21 percent TS, 40 percent AY

Taysom Hill scored two touchdowns and vultured the fantasy value of all the Saints actual fantasy options. Michael Thomas failed to score at least 16 fantasy points for the first time this season. He is still a must-start Top 5 WR moving forward. Jared Cook broke double-digit fantasy points for the sixth straight game. He is a very safe TE1 heading into the fantasy playoffs.

New York Giants

Backfield

Saquon Barkley, RB- 22 touches, 95 percent snap share

Volume is never a concern for Saquon Barkley, but the production has dipped. He hasn't topped 20 fantasy points since Week 8 and has only topped 15 fantasy points once in his last four games. He has the upside of the RB1, but right now, he looks more like a low-end RB1 or dare I say even a high-end RB2.

Passing Game

Kaden Smith, TE- 22 percent TS, 20 percent AY

Darius Slayton, WR- 24 percent TS, 30 percent AY

Sterling Shepard, WR- 19 percent TS, 22 percent AY

Saquon Barkley, RB- 19 percent TS, -2 percent AY

No Giant topped 15 fantasy points in the snow against the Packers. The volume was there once again for Darius Slayton with Golden Tate and Evan Engram out, but once they return the party is probably over for Slayton. Sterling Shepard is a WR3, but the usage must be monitored when Tate and Engram return.

New York Jets

Backfield

Le'Veon Bell, RB- 14 touches, 84 percent snap share

Bilal Powell, RB- 6 touches, 16 percent snap share

Le'Veon Bell has been more productive as of late but 10.8 fantasy points against the Bengals is not getting it done. Bell sees safe volume every week and should be in your lineup, but his ceiling is not what it once was. He is a safe RB2 moving forward.

Passing Game

Jamison Crowder, WR- 20 percent TS, 20 percent AY

Ryan Griffin, TE- 16 percent TS, 10 percent AY

Robby Anderson, WR- 22 percent TS, 43 percent AY

Robby Anderson's takeover as the Jets number one receiver continued in Week 13, as he dropped a team-high 17.1 fantasy points. He is in a favorable spot again next week against the Dolphins. Get him in your lineup. Jamison Crowder busted again and while he has a good matchup next week, he's scored fewer than four fantasy points in two straight games. He is a low-floor, high-upside flex play. Ryan Griffin is a safe, low-end TE1.

Oakland Raiders

Backfield

Josh Jacobs, RB- 17 touches, 56 percent snap share

DeAndre Washington, RB- 5 touches, 26 percent snap share

Jalen Richard, RB- 2 touches, 18 percent snap share

Josh Jacobs has a safe floor of around 10 fantasy points, but we haven't seen the ceiling in a couple of weeks. Still, you should be starting him moving forward.

Passing Game

Darren Waller, TE- 33 percent TS, 43 percent AY

Tyrell Williams, WR- 15 percent TS, 25 percent AY

Zay Jones, WR- 11 percent TS, 21 percent AY

Darren Waller is the top option here. He scored 17 fantasy points in Week 13, his biggest game since Week 7 when he had 31.6. He is a Top 6 tight end. Tyrell Williams has become a flex option that's upside is dependent on TDs. Unfortunately, he hasn't scored since Week 8. Zay Jones replaced Hunter Renfrow in this offense, but he is purely a deep league option.

Philadelphia Eagles

Backfield

Miles Sanders, RB- 22 touches, 89 percent snap share

Jay Ajayi, RB- 2 touches, 10 percent snap share

With Jordan Howard out, Miles Sanders finally took advantage of a great matchup. He has upside like this, but clearly when Howard returns, the volume will be in question. He is an RB2 if Howard continues to sit, both would be more flex options if he returns.

Passing Game

Dallas Goedert, TE- 16 percent TS, 4 percent AY

Zach Ertz, TE- 13 percent TS, 12 percent AY

Alshon Jeffery, WR- 36 percent TS, 59 percent AY

Nelson Agholor, WR- 13 percent TS, 10 percent AY

The Eagles offense at this point is simple: play Zach Ertz and Alshon Jeffery. Dallas Goedert is a TE with upside that you can use, but that is more a testament of the position than the Eagles' offense.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Backfield

Benny Snell Jr., RB- 17 touches, 37 percent snap share

Jaylen Samuels, RB- 9 touches, 56 percent snap share

Trey Edmunds, RB- 0 touches, 6 percent snap share

Kerrith Whyte, RB- 3 touches, 13 percent snap share

The good news is, we have a lead back here. The bad news is, he's seldom used in the passing game. He had one target in Week 13 and that was the only route he ran all game. That means he is like Sony Michel, expect for the Steelers, making him a flex option with some upside. The rest can be avoided, especially with the byes behind us.

Passing Game

Diontae Johnson, WR- 26 percent TS, 39 percent AY

James Washington, WR- 21 percent TS, 44 percent AY

Vance McDonald, TE- 16 percent TS, 2 percent AY

With JuJu Smith-Schuster sidelined, the bulk of volume went to Diontae Johnson and James Washington. But all the fantasy production went to Washington, who dropped 21.1 fantasy points. He leads the Steelers with four targets per game, 203 receiving yards and two TDs. He is the top option if Smith-Schuster is sidelined and has a strong matchup against the Cardinals. Yeah, I said Cardinals, which means Vance McDonald needs to be started.

San Francisco 49ers

Backfield

Tevin Coleman, RB- 6 touches, 19 percent snap share

Jeff Wilson, RB- 1 touch, 10 percent snap share

Raheem Mostert, RB- 21 touches, 71 percent snap share

This backfield is officially a mess. Sure, Raheem Mostert looks like the man after Week 13, but legitimately, five different backs have led the 49ers in fantasy points in a given week (the three above, Matt Breida and Kyle Juszczyk). We also got to monitor if Breida will be back this week. For now, Mostert and Coleman are low-end RB2 or flex options, but this is a difficult situation to trust.

Passing Game

George Kittle, TE- 19 percent TS, 15 percent AY

Deebo Samuel, WR- 19 percent TS, 30 percent AY

Emmanuel Sanders, WR- 29 percent TS, 44 percent AY

George Kittle may have let you down, but you must start him every single week. As for the wideouts, the volume may have gone Emmanuel Sanders' way, but it was Deebo Samuel that was the more productive fantasy receiver. Still, six targets for Sanders and just four for Samuel is not a ton of volume. It keeps them in the WR3/flex range going forward.

Seattle Seahawks

Backfield

Chris Carson, RB- 24 touches, 52 percent snap share

Rashaad Penny, RB- 19 touches, 47 percent snap share

Both Seahawks backs finished as Top 13 fantasy in Week 13, but if I had Chris Carson, I'd be worried. Rashaad Penny not only put up more fantasy points, but he ran more routes (17 to 10), had more targets (5 to 2), and more red zone touches (5 to 4). Sure, both can coexist, but it drags Carson down from a RB1 to RB2. The lack of usage in the pass game is especially worrisome, as that hurts the weekly floor/ceiling. Just look at the effect it's having on Nick Chubb in Cleveland.

Passing Game

Josh Gordon, WR- 3 percent TS, 3 percent AY

D.K. Metcalf, WR- 23 percent TS, 24 percent AY

Tyler Lockett, WR- 10 percent TS, 26 percent AY

Jacob Hollister, TE- 26 percent TS, 20 percent AY

Three targets and zero fantasy points for Tyler Lockett?!? Are you kidding me? Seattle loves to run, and it hurt in this one, as Lockett's dud cost plenty of people a spot in the fantasy playoffs. In fact, the Seahawks run the fourth most of anyone in the NFL at 47 percent. Due to that, and the emergence of Rashaad Penny, which may lead to more running, Lockett is a volatile WR2 moving forward. Many playoff hopes are in Lockett's hands. DK Metcalf is a boom-or-bust WR3/flex option. Jacob Hollister is a TE1, who has scored double-digits in three of his last four. Josh Gordon can be dropped.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Backfield

Ronald Jones, RB- 6 touches, 27 percent snap share

Peyton Barber, RB- 17 touches, 38 percent snap share

Dare Ogunbowale, RB- 3 touches, 32 percent snap share

Ronald Jones was benched for not picking up a blitz, something Peyton Barber did earlier this season. Bruce Arians hates your fantasy teams and his usage with the RBs shows that. While I still think Jones is the top option, I would want to avoid trusting this backfield in the fantasy playoffs.

Passing Game

Chris Godwin, WR- 33 percent TS, 48 percent AY

Breshad Perriman, RB- 18 percent TS, 23 percent AY

Mike Evans, WR- 18 percent TS, 7 percent AY

Start Mike Evans and Chris Godwin every week. Nothing else here should be trusted.

Tennessee Titans

Backfield

Derrick Henry, RB- 29 touches, 74 percent snap share

Dion Lewis, RB- 1 touches, 19 percent snap share

Derrick Henry is not getting the credit he deserves. In fact, since Week 10 he is the top RB and the second highest scorer in all of fantasy, behind only Lamar Jackson. He is a must start option.

Passing Game

Jonnu Smith, TE- 10 percent TS, -2 percent AY

A.J. Brown, WR- 19 percent TS, 24 percent AY

Corey Davis, WR- 10 percent TS, 13 percent AY

Adam Humphries, WR- 10 percent TS, 23 percent AY

The Titans have a very favorable fantasy playoff schedule, but the issue is they spread the ball around so much. This is a situation where you can trust the QB, but not the weapons in the fantasy playoffs.

Washington Redskins

Backfield

Derrius Guice, RB- 12 touches, 32 percent snap share

Adrian Peterson, RB- 13 touches, 37 percent snap share

Chris Thompson, RB- 4 touches, 33 percent snap share

Adrian Peterson continues to see volume, and even though he had a strong game in Week 13, he is a TD-dependent flex play. Derrius Guice is the real play here, as he splits work and is the more explosive runner by far. He will be up and down, but he is a high-upside flex option.

Passing Game

Jeremy Sprinkle, TE- 16 percent TS, 25 percent AY

Terry McLaurin, WR- 16 percent TS, 29 percent AY

Kelvin Harmon, WR- 20 percent TS, 20 percent AY

This passing game is not one to trust, especially with rookie Dwayne Haskins at the helm. If you play anyone, it is Terry McLaurin, but even he is just a boom-or-bust flex option now.

Make sure to follow Michael Florio on Twitter, @MichaelFFlorio.