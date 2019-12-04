Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Defense

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system. For your final starting lineup decisions, check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Sit' Em vs. Sit of the Week - Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens The Bills defense has scored a combined 32 fantasy points over the last three weeks, but a matchup against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens makes it a fade for me. Opposing defenses have averaged -1.25 fantasy points a game versus Baltimore over the last four weeks. vs. New Orleans Saints vs. San Francisco 49ers New Orleans is coming off a 16-point performance against the Falcons, but this week's matchup against the Niners is far less attractive. In fact, opposing defenses have averaged just 5.1 fantasy points per game against Jimmy G and his offense. Beware the Saints. vs. Kansas City Chiefs vs. New England Patriots The Chiefs defense put up a big stat line against the Raiders, but I wouldn't chase the points in a tough roadie in New England. Even with their offense struggling, the Patriots have still allowed just two sacks and committed 0.3 giveaways per contest since Week 10. vs. Denver Broncos vs. Houston Texans Denver's defense put up a respectable eight fantasy points against the Chargers, but I'd fade this unit in a tough roadie against the Texans. Enemy defenses have struggled in Houston, averaging just 4.8 fantasy points per game against Deshaun Watson and his offense. Sit 'Em: Bears D/ST vs. Dallas Cowboys (Thur.), Raiders D/ST vs. Tennessee Titans

Busts: Patriots D/ST vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 49ers D/ST at New Orleans Saints

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for all of the latest fantasy football news, notes and in-depth analysis!