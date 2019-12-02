Week 14 fantasy football waiver wire targets

Main Waiver Wire Targets

Check to see if they're available! Jack Doyle, TE, IND; Derrius Guice, RB, WAS; Rashaad Penny, RB, SEA

Darwin Thompson, RB, KC -- The Chiefs backfield is all sorts of banged up heading into Week 14. Damien Williams (ribs) did not play last week, Darrel Williams (hamstring) may miss multiple weeks, and LeSean McCoy (load management) won't be used in a featured role. It took over 3 months, but preseason hype darling Darwin Thompson is back in our lives. Thompson handled a team-high 11 carries this past week, tied McCoy in snap rate (36 percent), and now has a path to 10-15 touches in Week 14 against New England. Thompson won't crack many starting fantasy lineups in the first week of the playoffs, but he's the clear No. 1 waiver target this week if Doyle or Guice aren't available on the waiver wire.

James Washington, WR, PIT -- Since returning from injury in Week 8, James Washington has quietly broken out with 21 receptions, 438 yards, and 3 TDs over his last six games despite playing with the likes of Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges. Granted, JuJu Smith-Schuster and James Conner's absence have opened up some extra opportunities, but Washington is finally turning his talent into production. Washington will be an amazing sleeper in fantasy next week against the Cardinals if JuJu is held out again.

Darius Slayton, WR, NYG -- Slayton has stepped up this season with all of the Giants injuries across the board on offense and with Golden Tate (concussion) and Evan Engram (foot) still sidelined, New York will have to continue to rely on him. Even though it didn't translate in the box score (6/44 receiving), Slayton saw a team-high 9 targets in Week 13 vs. Green Bay and he has an amazing schedule throughout the fantasy playoffs (at PHI, vs. MIA, at WAS).

Anthony Miller, WR, CHI -- Like Washington in Pittsburgh, Anthony Miller is quietly enjoying a midseason breakout in his second season. With 6/54, 6/77, and 9/140 stat lines and 9 or more targets in every game over the last three weeks, Miller has looked shifty and tough to cover as the Bears slot receiver. Miller is a solid depth option for the final few weeks of the fantasy season and has a decent schedule in three potential shootouts to boot (vs. DAL, at GB, vs. KC).

Zach Pascal, WR, IND -- The Colts pass-catcher corps just can't seem to get healthy. Not only is Eric Ebron (ankles) on injured-reserve and T.Y. Hilton (calf) is banged up, Chester Rogers (fractured knee) will miss the rest of the regular season. Indy is also hoping to get Parris Campbell and Devin Funchess back from injuries, as well. Yikes. All of the Colts absences makes Zach Pascal their de facto No. 1 wideout for a Week 14 date against the Bucs' league-worst secondary.

Raheem Mostert, RB, SF -- After ripping the Ravens for 154 scrimmage yards and a score on 21 touches last week, Mostert would be way higher up on this list if Matt Breida (ankle) wasn't set to return in Week 14. It sounded like Breida was very close to returning last week and HC Kyle Shanahan mentioned on Monday that he's "optimistic" that Breida will be back to face the Saints. Regardless, Mostert is worth stashing at the end of your bench throughout the fantasy playoffs.

Best RB Handcuffs for Fantasy Playoffs (Week 14-16)

1. Alexander Mattison

2. Latavius Murray

3. Tony Pollard

4. Gus Edwards

5. Rashaad Penny

6. Raheem Mostert

7. Ryquell Armstead

8. Bilal Powell

Quarterback Streamers

Ryan Tannehill (vs. OAK) -- Since becoming the Titans starting QB in Week 7, only Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Aaron Rodgers, and Dak Prescott have averaged more fantasy points per game than Tannehill at quarterback. Tannehill is a fantastic streamer choice in Week 14 against an Oakland defense that has allowed the 4th-most fantasy points to QBs and he has another great matchup the following week against Houston (6th-most points allowed).

Sam Darnold (vs. MIA) -- Darnold failed QB streamers with a dismal performance last week against the Bengals (239 yards and 0 TDs on 48 attempts), but the Dolphins have been the absolute best matchup for quarterbacks all year. Miami has allowed a QB1 (top-12) performance in 8-of-12 games and over 20 fantasy points seven times this year.

Ryan Fitzpatrick (vs. NYJ) -- Revenge! Fitzpatrick ripped the Jets for 288 yards and 3 TDs in his Week 9 and now gets another chance at his former team here. Tannehill and Darnold are the top options for Week 14, but Fitzmagic is a nice alternative if you're streaming in the fantasy quarterfinals.

Other targets: Jacoby Brissett (vs. TB) - if T.Y. Hilton plays

Tight End Streamers

Tyler Higbee (vs. SEA) -- With Gerald Everett (knee) out last week, Higbee took advantage of the flow chart matchup with a monster 7/107/1 receiving line against Arizona. Now, if Everett is held out for another game, Higbee will once again be the top streaming play of Week 14 against Seattle. The Cardinals and Buccaneers have gotten all of the focus, but the Seahawks have quietly allowed the 2nd-most fantasy points and 3rd-most receptions to tight ends this year.

Mike Gesicki (vs. NYJ) -- The box score results aren't always pretty, but Gesicki continues to get consistent volume in Miami's passing attack. Gesicki has seen 6 or more targets in six-straight games and is on the low-end TE1 radar for Week 14 against the Jets. Gesicki's outlook may be greatly helped if stud S Jamal Adams (ankle) can't suit up for New York, too.

Other targets: Noah Fant (vs. HOU)

D/ST Streamers

Packers defense (vs. WAS) -- If you picked up Green Bay's D/ST based on last week's recommendation, stick with them in Week 14! After scoring 10 fantasy points and finishing the week inside of the top-10 scoring defenses, the Packers get another amazing matchup here. Dwayne Haskins has thrown 6 INTs, fumbled 5 times (1 lost), and has taken an absurd 22 sacks on his 155 dropbacks this season.

Eagles defense (vs. NYG) -- Philadelphia's defense put up one of the worst performances of the season last week on the road against Miami, but they'll be back home against Daniel Jones in Week 14. Four of the last 5 fantasy D/ST to face the Giants have finished top-10 in fantasy points at the position.

Other targets: Jets defense (vs. MIA); Colts defense (vs. TB) --

