Things I Learned in Fantasy Football: Week 13

DeVante Parker read four years worth of your tweets. â M.G. (@MarcasG) December 1, 2019

Takeaways from Week 13 as told through @MarcasG 's tweets.

I've been beating this drum for awhile now but let's pick up those sticks once again, shall we? Through 13 weeks, Parker has set career highs in receiving yards and touchdowns and is on pace to post a new career best in receptions. Maybe it's having an offensive playcaller that is, well ... good. It might also have something to do with having a quarterback in Ryan Fitzpatrick being the type of quarterback who's not afraid to throw the ball deep. Whatever it is, in Year 5, DeVante Parker is finally turning into the receiver we thought he could be. With the Jets, Giants, and Bengals lined up in the fantasy playoffs, Parker could be a league winner.

Let's clear this up -- Tevin Coleman is the 49ers' starting running back. But it's getting harder to say he's their best running back. Whether it was Matt Breida, Jeff Wilson, and now Raheem Mostert, the Niners "other" back always seems to be the one consistently making bigger plays and finding the end zone. The only thing that Coleman has going in his favor has been that he leads the team in touches. But that went away this week with Mostert logging a game-high 19 rushing attempts. Meanwhile, Coleman played a season-low 10 snaps in Week 13. This is where we are now and it means you just flat out can't trust Coleman. That goes double with the Niners heading to New Orleans for a date with the Saints next week.

Speaking of battles between starters versus more productive backs ... we take you to Tampa. For weeks, all signs had pointed to Ronald Jones being the running back of record for the Buccaneers. Then Week 13 happened. We probably should have known things would be bad when Barber scored on Tampa's second possession thanks to a 15-yard run. Where things got wonky was when Barber ran for a second touchdown and added the two for good measure. If only we'd known that Tampa was going to give Barber 17 carries in the game compared to just six for Jones. What I guess I'm saying is ... I don't know what's going on in this backfield. Although with matchup next week against a good Colts defense, it might not really matter.

Hodges to Washington is the new Roethlisberger to AB. â M.G. (@MarcasG) December 1, 2019

Before you jump all in my mentions, yes, this is an exaggeration. But the bigger point is that James Washington has become a thing in the past few weeks. We thought Mason Rudolph would be the guy to unlock Washington -- y'know, because college teammates. But Rudolph was driving the struggle bus this season and the Steelers made the move to Devlin Hodges. And whatdya know ... not long after taking over last week, Hodges hit Washington for a 79-yard score. This week's effort wasn't exactly pretty but once again, Hodges and Washington connected four times for 111 yards and a score. This doesn't feel like a temporary situation. Even when JuJu Smith-Schuster returns, Washington looks like he's ascended the pecking order in the Steelers receiving corps.

Daniel "Black Friday" Jones. Big giveaways all day long. â M.G. (@MarcasG) December 1, 2019

I haven't written about Daniel Jones in this space in some time. Mostly because he hasn't consistently been fantasy relevant. Today was a microcosm of the reason why. Jones threw three picks in Big Blue's loss to the Packers, bringing his season total to 11. But that only tells part of the story. Jones also has an alarming 10 lost fumbles as well and has given the ball away at least once in all 11 games he's played. When you watch the rookie, you see his potential but until he finds a way to curb the giveaways, Jones will always be a second-tier fantasy quarterback -- at best.

Wait...what?

* The Dolphins two leading rushers -- Albert Wilson (31 yards) and Myles Gaskin (20 yards) -- had a combined four carries.

* In 12 games with the Jets, Le'Veon Bell has rushed for 50 or fewer yards seven times.

* D.J. Chark's two catches on Sunday were a season-low.

* Saquon Barkley hasn't rushed for 100 yards since Week 2.

* David Johnson's 15 rushing yards were his most since Week 6.

And one for the road...

