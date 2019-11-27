Fantasy targets and touches: Week 12

Offenses in the NFL are constantly changing. This is also the time of year where we start to see some personnel changes that can affect lineup decisions in fantasy. Make sure to continue to check back to this article each week to stay up to date on your quest for a fantasy football championship!

KEY

percent TS = percentage of total team passing targets player received

percent AY = percentage of total team air yards player received

Atlanta Falcons

Backfield

Brian Hill, RB- 12 touches, 59 percent snap share

Qadree Ollison, RB- 9 touches, 26 percent snap share

Kenjon Barner, RB- 2 touches, 15 percent snap share

Sadly, those waiver claims and FAAB dollars spent on Brian Hill can't be refunded. He saw the bulk of the snaps, but only had three more touches than Qadree Ollison. What's worse is that Ollison is clearly the goal line back. He had all four of the Falcons red zone touches. While Ollison scored the touchdown, Hill scored fewer than six fantasy points and no Falcons RB had double-digit points. This is a situation to avoid until Devonta Freeman is back.

Passing Game

Julio Jones, WR- 17 percent TS, 21 percent AY

Christian Blake, TE- 17 percent TS, 16 percent AY

Calvin Ridley, WR- 27 percent TS, 39 percent AY

Russell Gage, WR- 19 percent TS, 14 percent AY

Calvin Ridley may have scored a garbage time TD, but it still counts! He saw a season high 14 targets and scored 22 fantasy points, the second straight week scoring over 20. Russell Gage stepped up in a favorable matchup and scored 15.6 fantasy points. He is a flex option, preferably saved for favorable slot matchups. It has to be asked, but who is Christian Blake and why did he see more targets than Julio Jones? Jones has scored fewer than 15 fantasy points in three straight games. Jones is still a must start option and better days will be on the horizon.

Baltimore Ravens

Backfield

Mark Ingram II, RB- 16 touches, 31 percent snap share

Gus Edwards, RB- 14 touches, 41 percent snap share

Justice Hill, RB- 8 touches, 24 percent snap share

Mark Ingram continues to see a low snap count, but what is unclear is that just what should be expected or if it's cause the Ravens keep blowing people out. Either way, he has 12 touchdowns on the season and is a Top 10 RB. He needs to be started every week. Gus Edwards has worked his way into the flex conversation, given his increased usage in the Ravens run game.

Passing Game

Mark Andrews, TE- 14 percent TS, 17 percent AY

Marquise Brown, WR- 32 percent TS, 24 percent AY

Willie Snead, WR- 14 percent TS, 12 percent AY

Seth Roberts, WR- 18 percent TS, 12 percent AY

Miles Boykin, WR- 9 percent TS, 25 percent AY

Lamar Jackson continued his historic season and picked apart the Rams. Marquise Brown was the biggest benefactor, catching two touchdowns and he probably should have had a third. He remains a boom-or-bust WR3. Mark Andrews did not see much volume in this one. You can chalk it up to it being a blow out and the Ravens run game being unstoppable. He is a TE1. The other options had strong games, but you should not trust them with the bye weeks over.

Buffalo Bills

Backfield

Devin Singletary, RB- 22 touches, 70 percent snap share

Frank Gore, RB- 15 touches, 30 percent snap share

This was a big day for Bills running backs. Devin Singletary had his first 100-yard game and Frank Gore surpassed Barry Sanders for third most rushing yards all-time. Different levels of milestones, I guess. But in all seriousness, we know what the Bills backfield is moving forward. Singletary will be used in between the 20's and Gore will be used at times, especially when playing with a lead. Gore and Josh Allen are the top red zone weapons for the Bills, limited Singletary to a RB2 with a moderate ceiling. Gore does not need to be owned.

Passing Game

John Brown, WR- 18 percent TS, 38 percent AY

Cole Beasley, WR- 41 percent TS, 34 percent AY

These two are the only players in the Bills passing game to trust moving forward. John Brown's streak of 50 yards in every game ended, but he still scored 11.9 fantasy points. He has scored double-digit fantasy in all but one game. That one game he didn't? He scored 9.5 fantasy points. He has the floor of a WR3 and a high ceiling, especially if he can connect with Josh Allen on more deep balls, like the two did this week. Beasley has scored a touchdown in four of his last six games. He is a safe floor flex option.

Carolina Panthers

Backfield

Christian McCaffrey, RB - 31 touches, 100 percent snap share

Christian McCaffrey did not leave the field on his way to scoring 34.1 fantasy points. He has scored 30-or-more in six of his 11 games this season. He has one game with less than 21 fantasy points. He is on a historic pace and looks like nothing will slow him down.

Passing Game

Christian McCaffrey, RB- 28 percent TS, -1 percent AY

D.J. Moore, WR- 28 percent TS, 51 percent AY

Greg Olsen, TE- 22 percent TS, 30 percent AY

Curtis Samuel, WR- 13 percent TS, 17 percent AY

D.J. Moore continues to take over as the top option in the passing game for the Panthers. He has scored at least 17 fantasy points in four straight and is a WR2 with upside moving forward. Greg Olsen is a low-end TE1, but know he shows his floor much more than he does his ceiling. Curtis Samuel is becoming a boom-or-bust flex option.

Chicago Bears

Backfield

David Montgomery, RB- 15 touches, 65 percent snap share

Tarik Cohen, RB- 13 touches, 54 percent snap share

The Bears split work this week and it was Tarik Cohen seeing the bulk of the production. He finished with 12.4 fantasy points, while David Montgomery was held to just 5.1. It is becoming hard to trust either of the Bears backs as more than a flex. Montgomery has the higher upside, but even in a strong matchup like this, he failed to produce.

Passing Game

Allen Robinson, WR- 24 percent TS, 30 percent AY

Anthony Miller, WR- 22 percent TS, 30 percent AY

Tarik Cohen, RB- 22 percent TS, -1 percent AY

Allen Robinson was showcased in this game and turned his heavy volume into production. It was a ceiling game for ARob, scoring over 25 fantasy points. He remains a WR1 with a safe floor and nice ceiling, but you will get more floor. Anthony Miller was the number two target this week. He remains a flex option without the highest of ceilings.

Cincinnati Bengals

Backfield

Joe Mixon, RB- 18 touches, 69 percent snap share

Giovani Bernard, RB- 4 touches, 37 percent snap share

Joe Mixon continues to see safe volume, but drew the toughest matchups for running backs over the last six weeks. He was not able to do much with the opportunity. He remains a RB2, who will likely be inconsistent week-to-week. If you have Mixon, go get Giovani Bernard, as he is a great handcuff. With the byes behind us, now you want your handcuffs.

Passing Game

Alex Erickson, WR- 32 percent TS, 35 percent AY

Tyler Boyd, WR- 36 percent TS, 45 percent AY

Auden Tate, WR- 12 percent TS, 16 percent AY

Tyler Boyd asked for more targets and he got his wish. He saw nine targets and made some really impressive catches on his way to finishing with 19.1 fantasy points. He remains a WR3 but with Andy Dalton starting again his arrow is pointing up big time. Boyd is the only option to trust in the passing game moving forward.

Cleveland Browns

Backfield

Nick Chubb, RB- 24 touches, 63 percent snap share

Kareem Hunt, RB- 10 touches, 52 percent snap share

Nick Chubb took advantage of the great matchup as expected, finishing with 25.4 fantasy points. It was also great to see him targeted four times, catching three for 58 yards. This is his ceiling and his floor is around 10 fantasy points. His usage in the passing game is vital. Kareem Hunt also scored a touchdown but with the Browns playing with a lead he was not as used in the passing game. He finished with just two catches for nine yards on three targets. He remains a flex option.

Passing Game

Odell Beckham Jr., WR- 23 percent TS, 30 percent AY

Jarvis Landry, WR- 38 percent TS, 52 percent AY

The Browns took advantage of the favorable matchup but it was Jarvis Landry with the big game, seeing 13 targets and 163 air yards. He found the end zone twice. He remains a safe WR2 with upside. Odell Beckham Jr. found the end zone and scored over 20 fantasy points for the first time since Week 2. He is more of a WR2 now, but with a favorable schedule ahead he should remain in your starting lineup. David Njoku is nearing a return and would be a borderline TE1 or high-end TE2 once back.

Dallas Cowboys

Backfield

Ezekiel Elliott, RB- 25 touches, 88 percent snap share

Tony Pollard, RB- 7 touches, 19 percent snap share

Ezekiel Elliott had the best game of any Cowboy and given the matchup, you will gladly take 16.6 fantasy points. He remains a must start RB1. Tony Pollard is a top handcuff and if you have Zeke, you should go add him.

Passing Game

Amari Cooper, WR- 6 percent TS, 9 percent AY

Michael Gallup, WR- 19 percent TS, 35 percent AY

Randall Cobb, WR- 22 percent TS, 24 percent AY

Jason Witten, TE- 13 percent TS, 16 percent AY

Stephon Gilmore completely took Amari Cooper out of this game. He finished with two targets for no catches. Fantasy owners have to put this awful outing behind them. Cooper remains a WR1. Michael Gallup finished with just under 10 fantasy points, which is nice to see a safe floor in a tough matchup. He remains a WR2. In fact, he could be in for a big week next week with Tre White likely shadowing Cooper. Randall Cobb has scored over 12 fantasy points in three straight, and over 20 in the previous two. He remains a flex option moving forward. Jason Witten is a touchdown dependent TE2.

Denver Broncos

Backfield

Phillip Lindsay, RB- 14 touches, 57 percent snap share

Royce Freeman, RB- 4 touches, 54 percent snap share

The snaps make this looks closer than it was, but the vast majority of touches went to Phillip Lindsay. He was held in check as Brandon Allen struggled to get anything going. Lindsay has a decent floor, but a pretty high ceiling. It is too tough to trust Freeman right now.

Passing Game

Courtland Sutton, WR- 33 percent TS, 67 percent AY

Tim Patrick, WR- 13 percent TS, 21 percent AY

Phillip Lindsay, RB- 13 percent TS, -4 percent AY

Noah Fant, TE- 21 percent TS, 6 percent AY

Brandon Allen and the Broncos pass game struggled to get anything going. Courtland Sutton saw big volume, but he was held in check scoring fewer than four fantasy points. He is a volatile WR2 moving forward. Noah Fant remains the secondary option, but again, was held in check. He is a low-end TE1 most weeks, but do not start tight ends against the Bills. Those are the only two to use right now, but Tim Patrick is worth keeping an eye on.

Detroit Lions

Backfield

Ty Johnson, RB- 6 touches, 37 percent snap share

Bo Scarbrough, RB- 18 touches, 49 percent snap share

J.D. McKissic, RB- 3 touches, 16 percent snap share

Bo Scarbrough saw big volume in Week 12, but only turned it into 7.8 fantasy points. He fumbled, but continues to serve as the lead back. Due to the volume, he will be a low-end RB2 or flex option depending on the matchup. Ty Johnson and J.D. McKissic can be dropped.

Passing Game

Danny Amendola, WR- 10 percent TS, 6 percent AY

T.J. Hockenson, TE- 7 percent TS, 4 percent AY

Kenny Golladay, WR- 13 percent TS, 8 percent AY

Marvin Jones, WR- 37 percent TS, 59 percent AY

Jeff Driskel has value in fantasy due to his legs, but his three picks hurt. Marvin Jones saw huge volume and still scored just 9.6 fantasy points. Kenny Golladay finished with 10.4. It seems like those two are going to sit at their floor more often than not with Driskel, but both do have high ceilings. Golladay is a borderline WR2/3, while Jones is in the WR3/flex discussion each week.

Green Bay Packers

Backfield

Aaron Jones, RB- 13 touches, 50 percent snap share

Jamaal Williams, RB- 18 touches, 50 percent of snap share

As much as the fantasy community may hate it, Jamaal Williams is very much so a thing. This is looking like a committee, as Williams has played at least 50 percent of the snaps in three of the last four games. In fact, Williams saw eight targets in Week 12, while Jones had just one. Jones has been the more productive back for fantasy largely due to the touchdowns. Until that usage changes, Jones remains the top option here as a RB1, but Williams has really worked his way into being a weekly flex option, who you can even use as a RB2 in favorable matchups.

Passing Game

Davante Adams, WR- 33 percent TS, 41 percent AY

Geronimo Allison, WR- 11 percent TS, 4 percent AY

Jimmy Graham, TE- 6 percent TS, 13 percent AY

It's sad that it has come to this, but the only option to trust in the passing game is Davante Adams. He is an obvious must-start WR1. I would avoid any of the other receivers or Jimmy Graham. The RBs, Aaron Rodgers and Adams and that is it.

Houston Texans

Backfield

Duke Johnson, RB- 6 touches, 53 percent snap share

Carlos Hyde, RB- 16 touches, 47 percent snap share

Neither Carlos Hyde or Duke Johnson topped seven fantasy points in Week 12. Hyde is a safe floor flex option, while Johnson is a high upside flex option. Neither are great plays.

Passing Game

DeAndre Hopkins, WR- 29 percent TS, 30 percent AY

Darren Fells, TE- 7 percent TS, 13 percent AY

Kenny Stills, WR- 7 percent TS, 0 percent AY

Will Fuller V, WR- 39 percent TS, 45 percent AY

DeAndre Hopkins finished with six catches, 94 yards and two touchdowns, reminding the world just how dangerous he is. He remains a must start WR1 with a sky high ceiling. Will Fuller V was back in a big way as he caught seven balls for 140 yards. He is a boom-or-bust WR3, but he booms with the best of them.

Indianapolis Colts

Backfield

Jonathan Williams, RB- 29 touches, 66 percent snap share

Nyheim Hines, RB- 11 touches, 34 percent snap share

Jordan Wilkins, RB- 0 touches, 2 percent snap share

Jonathan Williams was a big hit off the waiver wire, rushing for over 100 yards for a second straight game and finding the end zone. He had 29 touches, a number Marlon Mack reached once this season. If Mack sits, Williams remains a RB2 with upside. Nyheim Hines is a low floor flex option. Jordan Wilkins was not healthy. His involvement moving forward needs to be monitored, but Williams will remain the top option after the past two weeks.

Passing Game

T.Y. Hilton, WR- 25 percent TS, 42 percent AY

Jack Doyle, WR- 17 percent TS, 14 percent AY

Eric Ebron, TE- 21 percent TS, 24 percent AY

Despite the great matchup, no one in the Colts passing game was able to take advantage. None of them topped nine fantasy points. T.Y. Hilton saw the volume but had some bad drops. He remains the top option here though and is a WR2 with upside, as he has a very favorable schedule moving forward. With Eric Ebron placed on IR after Week 12, Jack Doyle is a TE2.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Backfield

Leonard Fournette, RB- 33 touches, 95 percent snap share

Ryquell Armstead, RB- 0 touch, 5 percent snap share

Leonard Fournette continues to see huge volume and turn it into great fantasy production. Not only that, but the positive touchdown regression is finally sinking in as he found pay dirt twice. He is a must start RB1 moving forward. If you have Fournette, add Ryquell Armstead as insurance.

Passing Game

Chris Conley, WR- 21 percent TS, 54 percent AY

Dede Westbrook, WR- 21 percent TS, 18 percent AY

Leonard Fournette, RB- 27 percent TS, -4 percent AY

D.J. Chark Jr., WR- 14 percent TS, 17 percent AY

Dede Westbrook took advantage of a big matchup and led the Jaguars receivers with 14.9 fantasy points. He is a WR3/flex option most weeks. D.J. Chark Jr. had a floor game scoring 10.8 fantasy points. He is still the top option here and remains a WR2 for fantasy purposes. Chris Conley is a name to keep an eye on, but it will be hard for this offense to sustain that many weapons.

Los Angeles Rams

Backfield

Todd Gurley II, RB- 9 touches, 96 percent snap share

Malcolm Brown, RB- 1 touches, 4 percent snap share

Darrell Henderson, RB- 0 touch, 0 percent snap share

The Rams offense was pitiful against the Ravens. The good news was Todd Gurley played 96 percent of the snaps. The bad is that he had just 9 touches. The Rams ran just 48 plays against the Ravens, the second-fewest under Sean McVay. He is a RB2 with upside and Malcolm Brown is the handcuff. Darrell Henderson should not be owned.

Passing Game

Robert Woods, WR- 25 percent TS, 43 percent AY

Cooper Kupp, WR- 28 percent TS, 20 percent AY

Brandin Cooks, WR- 11 percent TS, 25 percent AY

Gerald Everett, TE- 6 percent TS, 7 percent AY

Robert Woods was the one productive Rams player, catching six balls for 97 yards, and he was on many benches. Cooper Kupp averaged 23.18 fantasy PPG in Weeks 1-5, but since then he is just averaging 11.58 per game. He is a WR2 with a very high ceiling. Woods and Brandin Cooks are inconsistent WR3/flex options. Gerald Everett gets the Cardinals next week, which means he is going to score a touchdown.

Miami Dolphins

Backfield

Patrick Laird, RB- 3 touches, 36 percent

Kalen Ballage, RB- 8 touches, 39 percent

Myles Gaskin, RB- 5 touches, 26 percent

None of the Dolphins backs scored over four fantasy points. Just stay away from this backfield. Patrick Laird has some upside, but unless he can take over the bulk of the volume, there will be no one worth starting here.

Passing Game

DeVante Parker, WR- 29 percent TS, 32 percent AY

Mike Gesicki, TE- 18 percent TS, 26 percent AY

Allen Hurns, WR- 18 percent TS, 14 percent AY

Albert Wilson, WR- 18 percent TS, 9 percent AY

DeVante Parker has now scored 11 or more fantasy points in eight straight games. He also has the second easiest schedule for WRs in the fantasy playoffs. He has a safe WR3 ceiling and league winning upside. Mike Gesicki found the end zone and is looking like a low-end TE1 moving forward. Allen Hurns scored, but I wouldn't want to trust him with no more byes.

New England Patriots

Backfield

James White, RB- 3 touches, 30 percent snap share

Sony Michel, RB- 20 touches, 52 percent snap share

Rex Burkhead, RB- 4 touches, 20 percent snap share

The Patriots plan was clearly to feature Sony Michel in the bad weather conditions. He touched it 20 times, but in Sony Michel fashion, finished with 8.5 fantasy points. He is the rich man's Kalen Ballage! He remains a flex option with no more byes moving forward. James White's lack of usage was strange, especially given that the Pats were running low on wide receivers. He is a flex option moving forward. Rex Burkhead doesn't see enough consistent volume to start.

Passing Game

Julian Edelman, WR- 34 percent TS, 34 percent AY

Rex Burkhead, RB- 14 percent TS, 11 percent AY

N'Keal Harry, WR- 11 percent TS, 15 percent AY

Jakobi Meyers, WR- 26 percent TS, 30 percent AY

The Patriots were without Mohamed Sanu and Phillip Dorsett this week, leaving much of the volume to Julian Edelman. He remains a must start option. Other than that, Mohamed Sanu is the next option to trust when healthy. He is in the flex discussion. The Patriots offense is lacking the big punch and is not looking too fantasy friendly right now. Edelman is the only must start option on the team.

New Orleans Saints

Backfield

Alvin Kamara, RB- 20 touches, 71 percent snap share

Latavius Murray, RB- 7 touches, 36 percent snap share

Latavius Murray finds the end zone and those with Alvin Kamara go into a panic! He still finished with nearly 20 fantasy points and is a must start option moving forward. Latavius Murray took advantage of a favorable matchup, but the workload hasn't been there with Kamara healthy. He is a great handcuff, bot not a stand-alone option heading towards the fantasy playoffs.

Passing Game

Michael Thomas, WR- 30 percent TS, 23 percent AY

Alvin Kamara, RB- 24 percent TS, -1 percent AY

Ted Ginn, WR- 14 percent TS, 40 percent AY

Jared Cook, TE- 22 percent TS, 30 percent AY

Michael Thomas has scored 16 fantasy points in every game this season and at least 22 in five straight. He is both the WR1 and the safest asset in fantasy football, other than maybe Christian McCaffrey. Jared Cook is the other option to trust in this passing game. He has scored double-digit fantasy points in five straight games and remains a TE1. Other than that, there is not much to use here for fantasy.

New York Giants

Backfield

Saquon Barkley, RB- 19 touches, 97 percent snap share

Saquon Barkley may have failed to score 10 fantasy points (for the second straight game), but it wasn't due to lack of opportunity. He saw all but one of the Giants RB touches. He remains a must start option, but the floor isn't as safe as it once was.

Passing Game

Golden Tate, WR- 21 percent TS, 38 percent AY

Darius Slayton, WR- 21 percent TS, 31 percent AY

Sterling Shepard, WR- 27 percent TS, 23 percent AY

Each of the three Giants WRs all scored between eight and 13 fantasy points. They all saw at least seven targets and between 51 and 73 air yards. Golden Tate scored a late touchdown to save his day, but it is hard to trust either him or Sterling Shepard as more than a WR3 with upside, especially considering Evan Engram could be back soon. Darius Slayton is a boom-or-bust flex option. Tate did enter concussion protocol after the game, so his status needs to be monitored.

New York Jets

Backfield

Le'Veon Bell, RB- 17 touches, 55 percent snap share

Bilal Powell, RB- 6 touches, 25 percent snap share

Ty Montgomery, RB- 4 touches, 18 percent snap share

Le'Veon Bell is clearly the back to own here and a RB2 with upside moving forward. Do not let the decreased snaps scare you, as this was a blowout from early on. Bilal Powell is the top handcuff, but if Bell goes down him, Ty Montgomery and Josh Adams are probably involved.

Passing Game

Jamison Crowder, WR- 15 percent TS, 14 percent AY

Le'Veon Bell, RB- 19 percent TS, 13 percent AY

Robby Anderson, WR- 19 percent TS, 46 percent AY

Demaryius Thomas, WR-12 percent TS, 13 percent AY

Ryan Griffin, TE- 12 percent TS, -2 percent AY

Robby Anderson not only scored, but he led the Jets in targets (well tied) and air yards in Week 12. He remains boom-or-bust but has been trending upwards and is a name to grab if he's sitting on the waiver wire. Ryan Griffin scored again and remains a low-end TE1. Jamison Crowder's hot streak came to an end, but he remains a weekly WR3 with upside.

Oakland Raiders

Backfield

Josh Jacobs, RB- 10 touches, 39 percent snap share

Jalen Richard, RB- 8 touches, 40 percent snap share

DeAndre Washington, RB- 7 touches, 21 percent snap share

This was a throwaway game for the Raiders. They were getting blown out and pulled the starters earlier than you probably expected. Josh Jacobs remains an RB1, but this week was gross.

Passing Game

Darren Waller, TE- 18 percent TS, 29 percent AY

Tyrell Williams, WR- 18 percent TS, 45 percent AY

Hunter Renfrow, WR- 15 percent TS, 11 percent AY

All of the Raiders pass catches failed to earn top eight fantasy points. What makes it worse, is it was a favorable matchup. Darren Waller remains a TE1, although it is more low-end than it appeared early on. Tyrell Williams is a volatile WR3, that does not need to be started weekly. Hunter Renfrow will miss time and can be dropped.

Philadelphia Eagles

Backfield

Miles Sanders, RB- 15 touches, 87 percent snap share

Jay Ajayi, RB- 6 touches, 9 percent snap share

Boston Scott, RB- 0 touches, 4 percent snap share

Miles Sanders was given the bulk of the opportunity again, but failed to do much with it, scoring 11.6 fantasy points. He remains in the RB2 discussion as long as Jordan Howard is sidelined, but both will be back to the flex discussion upon Howard's return. Jay Ajayi was involved this week, but he looks like a change of pace back working his way back to form. He is merely bench depth at this point in the season.

Passing Game

Dallas Goedert, TE- 18 percent TS, 6 percent AY

Zach Ertz, TE- 31 percent TS, 31 percent AY

Greg Ward, WR- 16 percent TS, 7 percent AY

Jordan Matthews, WR- 13 percent TS, 35 percent AY

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, WR- 11 percent TS, 22 percent AY

This was a very disappointing game for Carson Wentz and the Eagles passing game. Zach Ertz still got his, catching 12 of his 14 targets for 91 yards and a score, giving him 27.1 fantasy points. He is a must-start TE1. The next highest scorer in the passing game was practice squad call up, Greg Ward. Dallas Goedert is a TE2 with upside, but other than that, I would stay away from the rest of the struggling Eagles pass attack until the top weapons are healthy.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Backfield

Benny Snell, RB- 22 touches, 49 percent snap share

Jaylen Samuels, RB- 5 touches, 28 percent snap share

Trey Edmunds, RB- 2 touches, 18percent snap share

Kerrith Whyte, RB- 6 touches, 10 percent snap share

The expression is when you have two RBs, you don't have one. But what about when you have four? Benny Snell saw 22 touches and put up 103 scrimmage yards. He is looking like the top RB while James Conner is sidelined, but a tough matchup against the Browns is on tap. Cleveland has allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to RBs over the last month. While he needs to be added, he will be a low-end RB2 or flex play in most Week 13 rankings. Jaylen Samuels is a PPR flex option. The rest can be dropped.

Passing Game

Diontae Johnson, WR- 27 percent TS, 20 percent AY

Jaylen Samuels, RB- 14 percent TS, 1 percent AY

James Washington, WR- 32 percent TS, 56 percent AY

Vance McDonald, TE- 5 percent TS, -1 percent AY

Mason Rudolph was pulled for Devlin "Duck" Hodges, who ended up doing enough to get Pittsburgh the win. His top target was James Washington, who caught two of his four targets from Hodges. Washington is a high-upside WR3/flex option. The rest can be avoided.

San Francisco 49ers

Backfield

Tevin Coleman, 13 touches, 60 percent snap share

Jeff Wilson, 2 touches, 9 percent snap share

Raheem Mostert, 7 touches, 31 percent snap share

It seems like no matter the backs, there will be a 60-40 split here. Tevin Coleman is on the heavy side of that split each week and depending on the matchup will vary between being a low-end RB1 and a high-end RB2. The secondary back is always in the flex conversation.

Passing Game

George Kittle, TE- 32 percent TS, 56 percent AY

Tevin Coleman, RB- 21 percent TS, -7 percent AY

Deebo Samuel, WR- 11 percent TS, 16 percent AY

Kendrick Bourne, WR- 11 percent TS, 17 percent AY

Emmanuel Sanders, WR- 5 percent TS, 3 percent AY

Apparently, not even a broken bone in his ankle can slow George Kittle down. The simple solution is, if he plays, you play him. Deebo Samuel is continuing to look like the WR1, especially when you consider that Emmanuel Sanders ran the same number of routes (18). But, I have to toss some water on that, as Samuel tied for the lead among 49ers receivers with... two targets. Samuel and Sanders are both upside WR3/flex options moving forward.

Seattle Seahawks

Backfield

Chris Carson, RB- 14 touches, 53 percent snap share

Rashaad Penny, RB- 12 touches, 47 percent snap share

The duo in Seattle may have split touches and snaps, but Rashaad Penny hogged all the fantasy production. He put up 18.9 fantasy points to Chris Carson's 9.7. Not only that, but Carson fumbled for the seventh time and lost a fumble for the fourth time. Both are the most among RBs. Due to that and the Penny performance, you must worry about a timeshare moving forward. Even worse, I worry that it will hurt Carson more than it will make Penny a weekly starting option. At least we had one must start option earlier on. If both are used, it's probably like the lead is an Rb2 and the backup is a flex option.

Passing Game

Chris Carson, RB- 17 percent TS, -2 percent AY

D.K. Metcalf, WR- 26 percent TS, 32 percent AY

Tyler Lockett, WR- 9 percent TS, 21 percent AY

Jacob Hollister, TE- 17 percent TS, 10 percent AY

Josh Gordon, WR- 9 percent TS, 8 percent AY

D.K. Metcalf dropped a should-be TD. Russell Wilson air mailed one over a wide open Jacob Hollister's head that should have been a TD. Tyler Lockett was a bust, but he is you should cut him some slack, especially given that he suffered a leg injury in his last game. He is still a weekly must start. Hollister is a TE1 still and his stat line would look a lot better if Wilson hit him in the endzone. Metcalf remains a boom-or-bust WR3, while Gordon is a bench stash until he shows us otherwise.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Backfield

Ronald Jones, RB- 15 touches, 50 percent snap share

Peyton Barber, RB- 11 touches, 24 percent snap share

Dare Ogunbowale, RB- 1 touches, 19 percent snap share

Ronald Jones bounced back from his down Week 11. He has now scored 15+ fantasy points in three of his last four. He is the only Bucs RB to trust and is a RB2 moving forward.

Passing Game

Chris Godwin, WR- 30 percent TS, 43 percent AY

Ronald Jones II, RB- 11 percent TS, 1 percent AY

O.J. Howard, TE- 7 percent TS, 2 percent AY

Mike Evans, WR- 30 percent TS, 33 percent AY

It was a Chris Godwin week in Week 12. He exploded for 37.4 fantasy points, while Mike Evans was held to just nine. This has been the trend, one of these two goes off and the other shows the floor. You got to start both moving forward and just hope for the best each week. After getting benched in Week 11, O.J. Howard played 79 percent of the snaps, compared to 32 percent for Cameron Brate. Neither is to be trusted for fantasy moving forward.

Tennessee Titans

Backfield

Derrick Henry, RB- 20 touches, 75 percent snap share

Dion Lewis, RB- 6 touches, 15 percent snap share

Derrick Henry has a knack for breaking off huge runs against the Jaguars. He is seeing safe volume every week and is a RB1 most weeks. Dion Lewis is a very reliable handcuff, but nothing more.

Passing Game

Delanie Walker, TE- percent TS, percent AY

A.J. Brown, WR- 31 percent TS, 43 percent AY

Corey Davis, WR- 19 percent TS, 47 percent AY

Adam Humphries, WR- 19 percent TS, 15 percent AY

Ryan Tannehill is the QB3 since taking over in Week 7. The only issue is he has been spreading the ball out to his receivers. Each of the pass catchers are averaging less than 12 fantasy PPG in that span. A.J. Brown is the WR37 in that span, while Corey Davis and Adam Humphries are outside the Top 50. Still, Brown is the one to trust as a high upside flex option moving forward. Usage will have to be monitored when Delanie Walker returns.

Washington Redskins

Backfield

Derrius Guice, RB- 11 touches, 40 percent snap share

Adrian Peterson, RB- 11 touches, 35 percent snap share

Wendell Smallwood, RB- 1 touches, 28 percent snap share

All of the Redskins backs scored fewer than six fantasy points. They are splitting touches and it is really sapping the fantasy value out of all of them. Derrius Guice is the most explosive of the bunch, but even he is just a low-floor flex option moving forward.

Passing Game

Kelvin Harmon, WR- 21 percent TS, 31 percent AY

Terry McLaurin, WR- 41 percent TS, 55 percent AY

Derrius Guice, RB- 7 percent TS, 0 percent AY

This passing game is simple with Dwayne Haskins: Terry McLaurin is a boom-or-bust WR3/flex option. And that's it. Kelvin Harmon is a name to monitor going forward, but it's hard to see this passing game sustaining two weapons.

Make sure to follow Michael Florio on Twitter, @MichaelFFlorio.