Week 13 fantasy football waiver wire targets

Main Waiver Wire Targets

Check to see if they're available! Jonathan Williams, RB, IND; Ryan Griffin, TE, NYJ; LeSean McCoy, RB, KC; Randall Cobb, WR, DAL

Jack Doyle, TE, IND -- The Colts put Eric Ebron (ankle) on injured reserve on Monday, locking in Jack Doyle as the top tight end on the depth chart for the rest of the season. Ebron and Doyle have been splitting targets all season long, but now Doyle should dominate most of the production in the Colts tight end friendly attack. This year, the Colts tight end group has scored the sixth-most fantasy points in the league while only the Ravens, Eagles, and Raiders have targeted their tight ends more often than the Colts. Ebron was fantasy's No. 4 tight end last year when Doyle missed 10 games and now Doyle has a similar chance to post TE1 numbers with Ebron sidelined. Doyle is the top claim for Week 13 if Jonathan Williams is not available.

Bo Scarbrough, RB, DET -- After hitting the Cowboys for 14/55/1 in his 2019 debut and earning another 18/98 on the ground last week, Scarbrough has emerged as the Lions clear cut lead runner. Scarbrough has handled 74 percent of Detroit's carries over their last two games and even though he's not involved in the Lions aerial attack -- Ty Johnson and J.D. McKissic are playing on all passing downs -- Scarbrough's high volume role on the ground will keep him on the RB2/3 radar for the rest of the season. Ideally, you'd like to start backs with more usage in the passing game in PPR leagues, but Scarbrough is in another good matchup on Thanksgiving at home against Chicago. The Bears have allowed over 100 yards on the ground in 6-of-8 games with DE Akiem Hicks (elbow) sidelined.

Benny Snell, RB, PIT -- If James Conner's comments on Monday are any indication, it sure sounds like the Steelers are likely to be without their star back for a second-straight game while he continues to deal with a shoulder injury. Pittsburgh changed up their backfield plans this past week with Conner out of the lineup and instead of giving Jaylen Samuels the bulk of the work, the Steelers promoted rookie Benny Snell to starter in his first game back from a knee injury. Snell handled 21 of Pittsburgh's 31 RB carries in Week 12 and led the group in snaps (49 percent) with Samuels (30 percent), Trey Edmunds (16 percent), and Kerrith Whyte (9 percent) also working in a decent amount. After posting 103 scrimmage yards on 22 touches this past week, Snell will be on the FLEX radar in 12-team leagues in Week 13 against Cleveland if Conner does not play. The Browns have allowed the 6th-most yards per carry to running backs this season.

Rashaad Penny, RB, SEA -- Chris Carson is an incredible running back, but Seattle is growing tired of his fumblitis. Carson has put the ball on the ground a league-high 7 times this year and he was involved in yet another turnover last week on a botched exchange between him and Russell Wilson. The Seahawks have stood by Carson all year despite his repeated fumbles but last week may have been a turning point as Rashaad Penny took advantage of his career-high in carries (14) and snaps (46 percent), roasting the Eagles run defense for 129 yards and a score. You can't start Penny in any fantasy leagues next week, but it'll be very interesting to see if Carson's demotion lasts more than one game.

Other targets: James Washington, WR, PIT; Cole Beasley, WR, BUF

Quarterback Streamers

Ryan Tannehill (at IND) -- With top-15 weekly fantasy results in all five starts and top-10 finishes in four-straight, Ryan Tannehill deserves more attention as a great fantasy streamer. Not only is Tannehill throwing well and moving the Titans offense efficiently, he keeps adding to his fantasy value with his scrambling ability. Tannehill has rushed 14 times for 115 yards and 3 scores over his last three games and while we can't count on rushing touchdowns every week, Tannehill's sneaky ability to extend plays with his legs will help his floor and ceiling. Tannehill has a decent matchup this week against the Colts and gets two amazing spots in Week 14 (at Oakland) and Week 15 (vs. Houston).

Sam Darnold (vs. CIN) -- After shaking the Patriot ghosts that haunted him, Darnold has quietly gotten white-hot for fantasy with three-straight top-12 (QB1) finishes and now has another fantastic matchup in Week 13. The Bengals have allowed the third-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this year. I'd prioritize Tannehill over Darnold this week but it's very close.

Other target: Nick Foles (vs. TB)

Tight End Streamers

If Ryan Griffin and Jack Doyle are not available in your league, take a look and see if Noah Fant or Mike Gesicki are out there on your waiver wire. Noah Fant flopped for 3 catches and 14 yards in a brutal matchup against the Bills shutdown coverage last week, but Fant has seen at least 20 percent of Broncos targets in four-straight games without Emmanuel Sanders. Similarly to Fant, Mike Gesicki continues to see consistent volume in Miami. Gesicki has at least 6 targets in four-straight games and is averaging 10.0 PPR points per game in this span.

D/ST Streamers

Eagles defense (at MIA) -- Every single D/ST that has faced Miami this season has finished as a top-12 scoring option in fantasy and now Philadelphia is up next. The Eagles talented front seven has forced pressure at the league's ninth-highest rate (30 percent) and should have no issue getting to Ryan Fitzpatrick often in Week 13.

Panthers defense (vs. WAS) -- The Bills, Jets, and Lions have all finished as top-10 weekly scoring options against Dwayne Haskins in his three starts this season. Haskins has taken 13 sacks in Week 9-12, giving this Panthers defense that ranks third-best in sack rate (9.4 percent) mouth-watering upside as a Week 13 streamer.

If you miss out on Philadelphia or Carolina... Packers defense (vs. NYG)

-- Graham Barfield is a fantasy editor and analyst for NFL.com. Catch him on the NFL Fantasy Football podcast with Marcas Grant and Michael Fabiano, Fantasy LIVE on NFL Network, watch him on Fantasy League One, and follow him on Twitter @GrahamBarfield.