Slot report, Week 12: Hunter Renfrow get boosts

Everyone loves to talk about slot receivers nowadays. But, this is the only place that gives you the best and worst slot receiver matchups, the QBs that have thrown to the slot the most and those who have been the most productive receivers as of late! This is your one stop shop for all things slot!

Week 11 Slot Leaders

Routes- Dede Westbrook, 42

Targets- Anthony Miller/Julian Edelman/Keenan Allen, 7

Receptions- Keenan Allen, 7

Yards- Randall Cobb, 115

Fantasy Points- Randall Cobb, 21.50

Tough Slot Matchups:

Top-5 teams (not on bye) allowing the fewest fantasy PPG to slot WR and their Week 12 opponents top slot option:

1. Broncos, 8.82 fantasy PPG (Cole Beasley)

2. Eagles, 9.03 fantasy PPG (Tyler Lockett)

3. Packers, 8.72 fantasy PPG (Kendrick Bourne/Deebo Samuel)

4. Bears, 9.48 fantasy PPG (Golden Tate)

5. Bills, 9.58 fantasy PPG (DaeSean Hamilton/Tim Patrick)

QBs Throwing to Slot the Most

Top-5 QBs in percent of passes to the slot:

1. Kyler Murray, 40.2 percent

2.Jared Goff, 39.7 percent

3. Lamar Jackson, 39.4 percent

4. Ryan Tannehill, 38.2 percent

5. Carson Wentz, 38.2 percent

Top Slot Performers in the Last Month

Here are the Top fantasy scorers from the slot since Week 8 and their PPG:

1. Randall Cobb, 16.73

2. Julian Edelman, 15.70

3. Tyler Lockett, 14.73

4. Mike Evans, 11.98

5. Cooper Kupp, 11.03

6. Jamison Crowder, 10.65

Those six are the only receivers averaging double-digit fantasy points out of the slot in the last month. Randall Cobb is going under the radar but he is second in slot targets (6.7) and receptions (5.0) and first in yards per game from the slot (84) over the last month. Of the names above, all but Cooper Kupp have scored two slot touchdowns in that span.

Strong Slot Matchups

Michael Thomas is the safest play in fantasy. He is the only player to score at least 16 fantasy points in every game this season. That streak should continue this week against the Panthers, who have allowed 14.13 fantasy PPG to slot receivers, the 10th-most in the NFL in that span. On the year they've allowed 14.97, the 12th-most in the NFL. Thomas leads the Saints in slot targets this season. You know to start him every week, but the added boost in value only cements him as a Top-3 receiver this week.

Dede Westbrook ran 42 slot routes in Week 11, the most in the NFL. He caught four of his five slot targets, but only for 32 yards. He should be able to turn that volume into more production this week against the Titans, who have been torched by slot receivers as of late. Since Week 8, the Titans are allowing a league-leading 27.4 fantasy PPG to slot receivers, including 126.7 yards per game (also the league-high) and three touchdowns. DJ Chark Jr. scored a touchdown from the slot in Week 11 and remains a must start option. But there should be plenty of opportunity for Westbrook this week.

Hunter Renfrow the Jets have allowed four touchdowns to slot receivers since Week 8, tied for the most in the NFL. In that span they are allowing 14.73 fantasy PPG, the ninth-most in the NFL. On the year they have allowed the 11th-most, at 15.16 per game. Renfrow has seen five targets or more in three straight games, and the matchup helps puts him on the flex radar. Renfrow has been the Raiders primary slot receiver all season, but it is worth noting that Tyrell Williams ran 18 slot routes in Week 11 to Renfrow's 11. He also gets a boost against a weak Jets secondary.

Russell Gage continues to lead the Falcons in slot routes since they traded Mohamed Sanu. Although Justin Hardy and Julio Jones led the team with three slot targets in Week 11, Gage should still be treated as the top slot option here, although his usage this week has to be monitored. If there is ever a week to flex Gage, it is this one against the Bucs, who have allowed the most fantasy PPG to slot receivers this year (19.27), including a league-high eight touchdowns. Over the last month, the Bucs have allowed 20.15 fantasy PPG to slot receivers, the fifth-most in the NFL. That was after slot receivers torched them all year in 2018. There is a trend here: start slot receivers against the Bucs.

Anthony Miller saw a season-high 11 targets in Week 11, with seven of them coming from the slot. Here's to hoping he sees similar volume in a great matchup this week against the Giants, who have allowed 19.17 fantasy PPG to slot receivers since Week 8, the sixth-most in the NFL. They have allowed 105 receiving yards per game to slot receivers in that span. On the year they have allowed the eighth-most to slot receivers (15.63). Trusting the Bears passing game is risky, but coming off heavy volume last week and in a good match up this week, Miller is a flex option.

Trey Quinn gets the Lions who have allowed the second-most fantasy PPG to slot receivers since Week 8 (24.43). On the season, the Lions have allowed the third most fantasy PPG to slot receivers (18.17). There is a trend here, utilize the slot receiver against the Lions. Quinn has seen nine targets from Haskins this season, the third most on the Redskins. It's hard to use him in 12-team leagues, but in 14-teamers or deeper, he is in the flex discussion.

