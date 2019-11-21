Rank's 11 Week 12 fantasy sleepers: Start Baker

Now everyone wants to be Baker Mayfield's friend. It seems like after his name has been besmirched on TV, radio and podcasts from coast-to-coast for the last couple of months, now everyone wants to suddenly jump back on the bandwagon this week because the Browns are playing host to the Dolphins. Well isn't that special. You know, jumping on the Browns bandwagon earlier this year is exactly what got us into this spot to begin with.

And really, I wish there was a way to keep your friends who have talked endless amounts of (stuff) on Baker for the last 12 weeks from putting him into their lineups. One of my good friends from Oswego, Illinois, is the No. 1 Baker-hater in the world and I noticed that he has the Browns QB in his lineup this week. Which is amazing on two levels. One, I know all of the jokes that he has said because they are still on my phone. And second, he also owns a Mitch Trubisky jersey that he paid for. (Like we wouldn't take Baker as the starter in Chicago. Get out of here!)

I probably should mention that Baker is a pretty great start this week. I understand that he's currently the QB29, which might be a bit lower than the top five I envisioned during the offseason. But his fantasy points have increased over the last three games. Miami has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this year. And while this could be a run-heavy script featuring Nick Chubb and another sleeper Kareem Hunt, I'm still confident enough in Baker this week and would start him over guys like Carson Wentz.

Here are the rest of Rank's 11 to help guide you through the final week of Byemaggedon:

Sam Darnold, QB, New York Jets

Oh look who is making their jokes now. Obviously that Monday night soundbite will haunt Darnold for a while. But if saying foolishing things on Monday Night Football hurt you on the field, then how do you explain Jason Witten's success this year? Darnold has scored at least 21 fantasy points in back-to-back games. The Raiders have allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season and there is also the whole thing of a West Coast team flying across the country to play in that early window.

Jeff Driskel, QB, Detroit Lions

If you would have told me when Driskel was at Florida that he would be an NFL starting quarterback in 2019, I would have been here for it. He's had at least 18 fantasy points in both starts this season. He is second among quarterbacks with 44 rushing yards per game. And this seems like the kind of thing where we will be talking about Driskel winning us leagues for years to come. Washington has allowed 19 touchdown passes to quarterbacks this year. Including three to Trubisky, so there you go.

Ronald Jones, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

This one could be scary. His snaps have gone down in recent weeks, even though he's had at least 16 fantasy points and 19 touches in two of his last three. The Falcons have been good recently, but they are vulnerable to running backs who catch the ball out of the backfield, which could be great for Jones.

Tevin Coleman, RB, San Francisco 49ers

All right, we all know it's going to end up being somebody like Jeff Wilson who scores all the touchdowns. But Coleman has at least 13 touches in seven consecutive games. The Packers have allowed the third-most fantasy points to running backs this year. And the second-most touchdowns (11) to the position.

Bo Scarbrough, RB, Detroit Lions

I don't know what the Lions saw, but he was a late-add to the roster last week against the Cowboys and he looked pretty good. Maybe it was the revenge game factor, but he was nice. The Lions would like to rely on one running back. And I'm not sure if he's the guy. But I love the matchup this week. Or love it enough in these trying times. It's like that scene in "Independence Day" when Vivica A. Fox is looking for a car to start after aliens have destroyed Los Angeles. She doesn't start a high-end automobile. She picks an old city-works truck. Thatï¿½ï¿½ï¿½s what we're doing here.

Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Deebo -- named after exactly who you think he's named after -- didn't practice Wednesday because of a shoulder injury, but he is expected to play. He led the team in targets, receptions and yards against the Cardinals. Even if Emmanuel Sanders plays (as expected) and George Kittle returns (not so sure about that), Deebo is ready for a prime matchup under the lights. Thank you NFL flex scheduling. Where were you last week for that Sunday night game?

Chris Conley, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

Yeah, I'm old enough to remember when Dede Westbrook was supposed to breakout for the Jaguars this year. But that's been D.J. Chark. And if you are in a pinch for a WR, recognize that Conley has scored at least 11 points in three of his last four games. The Titans have allowed the third-most fantasy points in the NFL since Week 8.

Russell Gage, WR, Atlanta Falcons

For fans of the Danger Zone, this would be my pick for the week. He has run the most slot-routes since Week 8. And really, if you just want some action from the Falcons going up against the generous Buccaneers defense that has allowed the most points to receivers this year, Gage is your guy.

Jacob Hollister, TE, Seattle Seahawks

Who else is shopping at Hollister this week? I'm not sure this is the best matchup for the week. But Russell Wilson loves his tight ends the way Mark Ingram loves his quarterback. Seriously, did you see that hype video? But I'm straying from the point. Wilson has eight end zone throws to the tight end position this year, that's second in the league. And if you have Travis Kelce on a bye, this is a pretty good replacement.

Atlanta Falcons D/ST

I'll use another "Independence Day" analogy and say the secret is out on the Falcons. Like the way that alien ship starts to hover over Area 51 at the end of the movie. If you can get in on the Falcons, who have been great recently, you have to do it. Especially against Jameis who is just itching to throw five picks this week.

