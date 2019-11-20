Fantasy Trade Deadline Talk (AKA The Swap Meet)

Marcas Grant, Michael Fabiano and Graham Barfield are back in the studio to help you with your fantasy team heading to the Week 12 games! The guys start out with the biggest news of the week like Brandin Cooks set to return in Week 12 and JuJu Smith-Schuster entering the league's concussion protocol (4:18). Next, with the fantasy trading deadline approaching the group said who you should trade for, trade away and what strategies you should use when trading (18:46). Then, a segment called 'fight to the finish' where the trio chooses which QB, RB and WR they'd take for the rest of the season (47:28). Marcas, Fabs and Graham round out the show by saying which players you should drop or not (52:00).

