Fantasy targets and touches: Week 11

Offenses are constantly changing in the NFL. Due to that, this article breaks down every teams offense each week and helps break it down in fantasy purposes. Learn everything you need about every single team with this one article every week!
KEY
percent TS = percentage of total team passing targets player received
percent AY = percentage of total team air yards player received
Arizona Cardinals
Backfield
David Johnson, RB- 0 touches, 90 percent snap share
Kenyan Drake, RB- 22 touches, 11 percent snap share
Kenyan Drake was solid in Week 11, but his day was saved by six short yard catches for a second straight week. He has had a string of really tough matchups but that eases a bit moving forward. There is a ton of upside in the Cardinals RB1, which is clearly Drake right now. David Johnson played and finished with zero fantasy points for the second straight week. He is clearly not right and cannot be trusted moving forward. I would bench him, but not drop him yet.
Passing Game
Larry Fitzgerald, WR- 15 percent TS, 13 percent AY
Christian Kirk, WR- 27 percent TS, 33 percent AY
Pharoh Cooper, WR- 12 percent TS, 27 percent AY
Kenyan Drake, RB- 21 percent TS, -13 percent AY
Andy Isabella, WR- 12 percent TS, 24 percent AY
Kyler Murray was the only QB to score 20-or-more fantasy points against the 49ers and he became the second, dropping 26.7 on them in Week 11. He's looking like a matchup proof QB1. Christian Kirk showed his floor of around 10 fantasy points, catching six balls for 41 yards. It was a tough matchup, but the volume was there. HE should be in your lineup moving forward. Larry Fitzgerald scored a TD, but still only put up 12.7 fantasy points. I would try to sell high. The rest are more waiver wire options, but Andy Isabella is getting more work and has a lot of upside as a field stretcher, but he will certainly be boom-or-bust. Pharoh Cooper has seen more work than KeeSean Johnson. Neither are great fantasy options.
Atlanta Falcons
Backfield
Brian Hill, RB- 16 touches, 62 percent snap share
Kenjon Barner, RB- 2 touches, 21 percent snap share
Qadree Ollison, RB- 4 touches, 16 percent snap share
The volume went to Brian Hill like predicted. Unfortunately, the production did not. Despite dominating snaps and touches, Hill scored the fewest of the three RBs. Both Qadree Ollison and Kenjon Barner scored touchdowns, although Barner was on special teams. Hill is still the RB to trust as long as Devonta Freeman is sidelined, but he is a mere RB2 right now.
Passing Game
Julio Jones, WR- 26 percent TS, 41 percent AY
Calvin Ridley, WR- 26 percent TS, 43 percent AY
Russell Gage, WR- 13 percent TS, 9 percent AY
With no Austin Hooper, Devonta Freeman and Mohamed Sanu out of town, there was plenty of volume for Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley. Ridley caught all eight of his for 143 yards and a touchdown. He is a high-upside WR2 with Hooper sidelined. Julio Jones is a WR1 every week. Russell Gage is a deeper league option.
Baltimore Ravens
Backfield
Mark Ingram II, RB- 16 touches, 49 percent snap share
Gus Edwards, RB- 8 touches, 37 percent snap share
Justice Hill, RB- 6 touches, 11 percent snap share
Mark Ingram II continues to see less than half the snaps, but he continues to find the end zone. I fear that eventually his touchdown luck will run out, but he is on the best offense in football right now. He is a very safe RB2. Gus Edwards had a monster game going for 85 yards and two scores. He is too tough to predict to have standalone value, but he is a great handcuff. And we are at the point in the fantasy football season where you want to have your handcuffs.
Passing Game
Mark Andrews, TE- 12 percent TS, 16 percent AY
Marquise Brown, WR- 15 percent TS, 20 percent AY
Willie Snead, WR- 12 percent TS, 15 percent AY
Nick Boyle, TE- 12 percent TS, 10 percent AY
Mark Ingram II, WR- 15 percent TS, 2 percent AY
The volume continues to be completely spread around. Mark Andrews found the end zone and continues to be the top option in this passing game. Marquise Brown is a boom-or-bust WR3/flex option. We know the ceiling, but the floor is low, and he has been inconsistent. Other than those two, there is no one to trust for fantasy.
Buffalo Bills
Backfield
Devin Singletary, RB- 16 touches, 72 percent snap share
Frank Gore, RB- 12 touches, 28 percent snap share
Devin Singletary continues to be the more effective runner and see the bulk of volume. However, his ceiling is capped because of the red zone usage. Not only did Josh Allen hog all the touchdowns this week, but Devin Singletary did not have a touch inside the 10-yard line. Those went to Allen (one) and Gore (one). Singletary is a low-end RB2/flex play until we see him start to get used near the goal line. Gore is merely a deeper league option.
Passing Game
John Brown, WR- 45 percent TS, 66 percent AY
Cole Beasley, WR- 13 percent TS, 12 percent AY
Dawson Knox, TE- 10 percent TS, 4 percent AY
Isaiah McKenzie, WR- 19 percent TS, 14 percent AY
John Brown is looking like a must start option. He has a safe floor of a WR3, being one of two receivers with 50+ receiving yards in every game (the other is Michael Thomas). But he showcased his ceiling in a great matchup, catching two touchdowns to go with 137 yards and nine catches, for 34.7 fantasy points. He is the only must start option in this passing game. Cole Beasley is a safe-floor flex WR4 or flex option, but he does not have a very high ceiling. Those are the only two to trust in this passing game, although Dawson Knox has upside.
Carolina Panthers
Backfield
Christian McCaffrey, RB - 25 touches, 94 percent snap share
Even without finding the end zone, Christian McCaffrey went for 30 fantasy points. He is the best weapon in fantasy this season.
Passing Game
Christian McCaffrey, RB- 30 percent TS, 8 percent AY
D.J. Moore, WR- 32 percent TS, 47 percent AY
Greg Olsen, TE- 11 percent TS, 12 percent AY
Curtis Samuel, WR- 15 percent TS, 21 percent AY
D.J. Moore has established himself as the top option in this offense. He saw big volume again this week and is a safe WR2 for fantasy purposes. Curtis Samuel has upside, but he showed the downside this week with just 6.5 fantasy points. He is a WR3, but Kyle Allen is dragging his value down. Greg Olsen is a safe-floor, but low ceiling TE1.
Chicago Bears
Backfield
David Montgomery, RB- touches, percent snap share
Mike Davis, RB- touches, percent snap share
Tarik Cohen, RB- touches, percent snap share
Passing Game
Allen Robinson, WR- percent TS, percent AY
Cincinnati Bengals
Backfield
Joe Mixon, RB- 16 touches, 62 percent snap share
Giovani Bernard, RB- 4 touches, 50 percent snap share
In the two weeks with Ryan Finley under center, the Bengals have run the ball 48 percent of the time. In the first nine weeks with Andy Dalton they only did so just 29 percent of the time. That additional (nearly) 20 percent is huge for Mixon's value. It takes him from the flex discussion and makes him a safe RB2, with some upside. They are looking to run when they get near the end zone as well. Giovani Bernard remains a great handcuff.
Passing Game
Auden Tate, WR- 20 percent TS, 45 percent AY
Tyler Boyd, WR- 10 percent TS, 9 percent AY
Alex Erickson, WR- 17 percent TS, 24 percent AY
Tyler Eifert, TE- 13 percent TS, 15 percent AY
Joe Mixon was the only player on the Bengals to break double-digits. Ryan Finley is not nearly as fantasy friendly for this team as Andy Dalton. Tyler Boyd hardly saw any work. He is still the top option here (for now) but he is merely a WR3/flex option. Auden Tate is a flex option as well, but I wouldn't want to trust him right now.
Cleveland Browns
Backfield
Nick Chubb, RB- 27 touches, 74 percent snap share
Kareem Hunt, RB- 12 touches, 54 percent snap share
For the second straight week Nick Chubb saw huge volume, but Kareem Hunt finished with more fantasy points. That is because Hunt is being heavily used in the passing game while Chubb is basically being used exclusively on the ground. He had one target and did not catch it. Without the passing game usage, Chubb basically becomes a better version of what Marlon Mack was, and what Sony Michel and Carlos Hyde are. That is not great. Hunt lined up in the slot on 16 percent of snaps and out wide on 8 percent of snaps against the Steelers.
Passing Game
Odell Beckham Jr., WR- 35 percent TS, 44 percent AY
Jarvis Landry, WR- 24 percent TS, 30 percent AY
Kareem Hunt, RB- 28 percent TS, 3 percent AY
Odell Beckham Jr. had a touchdown taken back, but Jarvis Landry had one that counted. Landry continues to have the more productive fantasy season. While he does not have the ceiling of Beckham, we are seeing his ceiling more often than OBJ's. Landry is a very safe WR who will fluctuate between being a WR2/3/flex option deepening on the week. Beckham is a WR2, but he will frustrate.
Dallas Cowboys
Backfield
Ezekiel Elliott, RB- 18 touches, 90 percent snap share
Tony Pollard, RB- 6 touches, 15 percent snap share
Both Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard scored this week. Zeke went for 73 yards and two scores, while Pollard had 56 yards and a touchdown, but four receptions. It would be better to see Zeke more used in the passing game, but you will gladly take his production here. Pollard does not see enough volume to be a stand-alone option, but he is one of the very strong handcuff options.
Passing Game
Amari Cooper, WR- 18 percent TS, 30 percent AY
Michael Gallup, WR- 29 percent TS, 35 percent AY
Randall Cobb, WR- 16 percent TS, 21 percent AY
Jason Witten, TE- 16 percent TS, 9 percent AY
After going off in Week 10, it was Amari Cooper was the one lacking production this week. Michael Gallup caught nine balls for 148 yards. Randall Cobb had 115 and a touchdown. Jason Witten put up nearly nine fantasy points showing he is a safe-floor TE1/2 depending on the week. This was a down week from Cooper but do not worry. He is still a WR1 moving forward. Gallup is a WR2 with upside and Cobb is a flex option.
Denver Broncos
Backfield
Phillip Lindsay, RB- 18 touches, 64 percent snap share
Royce Freeman, RB- 9 touches, 29 percent snap share
Phillip Lindsay dominated the volume in a way we really haven't seen this year. This has been primarily a 50/50 split with Royce Freeman having played more snaps heading into Week 11. Still, despite seeing the volume, Lindsay failed to break 10 fantasy points in the tough matchup. Due to the volume swing he is looking like a safe RB2.
Passing Game
Courtland Sutton, WR- 24 percent TS, 41 percent AY
Tim Patrick, WR- 22 percent TS, 32 percent AY
Noah Fant, TE- 30 percent TS, 26 percent AY
Courtland Sutton is starting to look like a human highlight reel. Even with Brandon Allen at the helm, Sutton is looking like a safe WR2 right now. Noah Fant saw big volume and continues to be a larger part of this offense. He is the clear second target behind Sutton. He has upside given the volume and the fact that he is a freak athlete. He is a borderline TE1/2 depending on the matchup. If he is on the waiver wire, take a flier. Tim Patrick saw a good amount of volume this week. He is a name to keep an eye on moving forward.
Detroit Lions
Backfield
Ty Johnson, RB- 3 touches, percent snap share
J.D. McKissic, RB- 6 touches, percent snap share
Bo Scarbrough, RB- 14 touches, percent snap share
Bo Scarbrough led the way for Detroit this week. He led them in touches, snaps and had the only two red zone touches, turning one into a score. He is looking like the RB1 there now and should be a top waiver pickup. Ty Johnson looks droppable and J.D. McKissic is a deeper option.
Passing Game
Danny Amendola, WR- 21 percent TS, 18 percent AY
T.J. Hockenson, TE- 8 percent TS, 7 percent AY
Kenny Golladay, WR- 21 percent TS, 29 percent AY
Marvin Jones, WR- 21 percent TS, 25 percent AY
Matthew Stafford's back injury could keep him out of action for weeks, meaning that you better get used to Jeff Driskel. I expect the Lions will look to run the ball, including with Driskel, and will spread the ball out when they do throw. The only ones I would want to trust is Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones. Golladay would be more of a low end WR2, while Jones is a WR3.
Houston Texans
Backfield
Duke Johnson, RB- 8 touches, 58 percent snap share
Carlos Hyde, RB- 9 touches, 35 percent snap share
The Texans were playing down multiple scores for the first time in the Deshaun Watson era. It did not help either of the RBs though. Carlos Hyde remains a safe-floor flex option most weeks. He can jump into the low-end RB2 range in a good matchup, but his lack of usage in the passing game severely caps his upside. Duke Johnson's usage is inconsistent, making it difficult to trust him.
Passing Game
DeAndre Hopkins, WR- 40 percent TS, 64 percent AY
Kenny Stills, WR- 23 percent TS, 22 percent AY
Darren Fells, TE- 10 percent TS, 6 percent AY
DeAndre Hopkins put up 15 fantasy points, which is nice, but given the huge volume he saw, you were likely hoping for more. Still, he is a super safe WR1. With Will Fuller V likely returning soon, Kenny Stills value takes a hit. Fuller is a high-upside WR3, while Stills is more bench depth.
Indianapolis Colts
Backfield
Marlon Mack, RB- 14 touches, 35 percent snap share
Nyheim Hines, RB- 6 touches, 33 percent snap share
Jonathan Williams, RB- 14 touches, 43 percent snap share
Marlon Mack was having a very strong game until he fractured his wrist. That injury will cost him at least a week. With Mack sidelined, Jonathan Williams stepped up running for 147 yards. He is looking like a top waiver wire pickup. Jordan Wilkins will be a factor if he is able to suit up, but he is no sure thing. He got in a limited session after missing last week, plus he has two career games with double-digit touches and zero with double-digit fantasy points. There is definitely some unknown here, but Williams likely did enough to secure at least a split of the carries in Week 12. He is the preferred play and becomes an RB2 if Wilkins sits.
Passing Game
Zach Pascal, WR- 29 percent TS, 54 percent AY
Eric Ebron, TE- 19 percent TS, 16 percent AY
Marcus Johnson, WR- 19 percent TS, 22 percent AY
Marcus Johnson (who?) led the Colts WRs and TEs in fantasy points. Zach Pascal saw big volume and would be the top option to trust here, but he has done little with the volume. Until T.Y. Hilton returns you can leave the Colts in the flex or on the bench.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Backfield
Leonard Fournette, RB- 15 touches, 70 percent snap share
Ryquell Armstead, RB- 3 touch, 24 percent snap share
It was a floor game for Leonard Fournette as he just broke 12 fantasy points. Still, he sees super safe volume and you have to hold out hope that consistent touchdowns will still come. He is a low-end RB1, with lots of upside, if he can ever find pay dirt.
Passing Game
Chris Conley, WR- 17 percent TS, 24 percent AY
Dede Westbrook, WR- 13 percent TS, 11 percent AY
Leonard Fournette, RB- 15 percent TS, -3 percent AY
D.J. Chark Jr., WR- 32 percent TS, 55 percent AY
The QB don't matter for D.J. Chark Jr as he continues to eat. He is a must start fantasy option moving forward. The QB change did not have the thought effect on Dede Westbrook. He is still worth holding onto but does not need to be started until we see the connection with Nick Foles. Chris Conley is a name to monitor with Foles now at the helm.
Kansas City Chiefs
Backfield
Damien Williams, RB- 5 touches, 17 percent snaps
LeSean McCoy, RB- 11 touches, 35 percent snaps
Darrel Williams, RB- 13 touch, 48 percent snaps
Damien Williams started but was knocked out with a rib injury just before halftime. He did split work with LeSean McCoy, and it was Shady that scored the touchdown. That is worth noting, for when both are back healthy. McCoy eventually left with a concussion. That opened the door for Darrel Williams, who filled in fine and scored a touchdown. The truth is, whoever starts here has fantasy value if Patrick Mahomes is healthy. He will be another top waiver wire target. Perhaps those mid-round picks on Darwin Thompson finally come through. In all seriousness, he is worthy of a flier if Damien and McCoy are sidelined.
Passing Game
Sammy Watkins, WR- 9 percent TS, 6 percent AY
Travis Kelce, TE- 31 percent TS, 47 percent AY
LeSean McCoy, WR- 19 percent TS, -5 percent AY
Mecole Hardman, WR- 13 percent TS, 5 percent AY
Tyreek Hill, WR- 6 percent TS, 25 percent AY
Tyreek Hill exited early with a hamstring injury. Despite that, he still had 25 percent of the team's air yards on just two targets. He is so dynamic and such an important factor for this offense. As for fantasy, if he plays, you play him. We have seen Hill miss time this year and know what it looks like. Kelce is the top target and a whole lot of spreading the ball around between Watkins, Hardman, Robinson and Pringle. Watkins should step up as the number 1, but he hasn't previously, and he didn't in Week 11. He would be a WR2/3 for fantasy purposes if Hill misses time. Hardman would be a nice pick up, as he was the most utilized of the other options.
Los Angeles Chargers
Backfield
Austin Ekeler, RB- 13 touches, 58 percent snap share
Melvin Gordon III, RB- 17 touches, 53 percent snap share
Melvin Gordon III continues to have a strangle hold on carries, beating out Austin Ekeler 14-5. But Ekeler was heavily used in the passing game, targeted 12 times, catching eight of them for 108 yards. Gordon caught three of his five targets for 21 yards. Gordon is the safer option each week, but Ekeler has the higher ceiling. Both are RB2's given the workload split.
Passing Game
Keenan Allen, WR- 26 percent TS, 21 percent AY
Austin Ekeler, RB- 26 percent TS, 4 percent AY
Hunter Henry, TE- 19 percent TS, 22 percent AY
Mike Williams, WR- 11 percent TS, 37 percent AY
This was another rough one for Philip Rivers and the Chargers. Rivers turned the ball over four times and missed countless throws. Keenan Allen saw a lot of targets, and the TD really helped his fantasy day, but he has become more of a short yard possession receiver. As of now, he is no longer a WR1 for me. He will still be ranked as a WR2. Mike Williams does not see many targets, but he always gets a few deep shots every game. Due to that, he is a boom-or-bust flex option, much like the likes of Will Fuller V, but with a worse QB. Hunter Henry remains a super safe TE1 with a very high ceiling.
Los Angeles Rams
Backfield
Todd Gurley II, RB- 28 touches, 77 percent snap share
Malcolm Brown, RB- 5 touches, 17 percent snap share
Darrell Henderson, RB- 0 touch, 6 percent snap share
Todd Gurley broke 20 fantasy points for just the second time this season. He was clearly the focal point of the offense and the Rams continue to emphasize that they want to establish the run moving forward. He is an RB2 with some volatility moving forward. Malcolm Brown is clearly the handcuff here and found the endzone. He doesn't have standalone value though. Darrell Henderson can be dropped again.
Passing Game
Mike Thomas, WR- 17 percent TS, 24 percent AY
Cooper Kupp, WR- 19 percent TS, 21 percent AY
Josh Reynolds, WR- 38 percent TS, 49 percent AY
Gerald Everett, TE- 6 percent TS, 14 percent AY
The Rams were without Robert Woods and Brandin Cooks this week. Both Cooper Kupp and Josh Reynolds had near touchdowns called back, and both failed to reach double-digit fantasy points. Cooper Kupp is the only option to start weekly in this passing game and even that doesn't feel great right now. Woods and Cooks/Josh Reynolds are WR3's when healthy. Gerald Everett's targets have been up and down all season. Since Week 5 his targets look like this: 11, 5, 10, 3, 12, 1. He has TE1 upside every week, but this is a good week to get away from him. You can legitimately get away from Woods, Cooks and Gerald Everett in a tough matchup against the Ravens.
Miami Dolphins
Backfield
Myles Gaskin, RB- 1 touch, 11 percent
Kalen Ballage, RB- 14 touches, 78 percent
Patrick Laird, RB- 7 touches, 22 percent
Kalen Ballage rushed nine times... for nine yards. He caught five of his six targets... for eight yards. He found the endzone to save his day, but man, how much longer can the Dolphins continue to feed him and watch him pick up a yard at a time? The volume keeps him in the RB3 discussion. Patrick Laird is looking like the next man up and is a bench stash.
Passing Game
DeVante Parker, WR- 23 percent TS, 35 percent AY
Mike Gesicki, TE- 14 percent TS, 17 percent AY
Allen Hurns, WR- 14 percent TS, 26 percent AY
Albert Wilson, WR- 14 percent TS, 16 percent AY
DeVante Parker just keeps on producing. Oh, he had a tough matchup against the Bills? He dropped 20.5 fantasy points, the third-most any WR has scored against Buffalo this season. In the final five games of this fantasy season he sees the Browns, Eagles, Jets, Giants and Bengals. It sounds crazy, but he has league winning potential. Go and trade for him. Mike Gesicki let down in a tough match up, but he still has upside, especially given the schedule. He is the only other option to trust in this passing game. Jakeem Grant had a good game, but the big blow came on special teams. Until he or anyone else here can string multiple together, it's difficult to trust.
Minnesota Vikings
Backfield
Dalvin Cook, RB- 16 touches, 83 percent snap share
Alexander Mattison, RB- 3 touches, 5 percent snap share
Ameer Abdullah, RB- 3 touches, 12 percent snap share
Dalvin Cook made fantasy owners sweat in Week 11. He scored just 2.8 fantasy points in the first half but finished with 16.7. That is a floor game for the stud. He is an unquestioned Top 2 RB moving forward. Alexander Mattison remains an elite handcuff, but not much else.
Passing Game
Bisi Johnson, WR- 26 percent TS, 39 percent AY
Dalvin Cook, RB- 17 percent TS, -7 percent AY
Stefon Diggs, WR- 14 percent TS, 34 percent AY
Kyle Rudolph, TE- 14 percent TS, 13 percent AY
Irv Smith, TE- 9 percent TS, 9 percent AY
Stefon Diggs has been up and down this season, but you got to start him every week and hope for the best. Even with just five targets this week, he caught all five for 121 yards and a score. His value will take a hit if Adam Thielen returns after the bye, but he remains a high-ceiling WR2. Thielen is in the same range. Both tight ends, Kyle Rudolph and Irv Smith, have stepped up with Thielen out and both found the end zone in Week 11. They are in play after the bye if Thielen is still sidelined. If he returns, I would want to see the volume shake out before trusting them. Rudolph is the preferred play of the tight ends.
New England Patriots
Backfield
James White, RB- 9 touches, 41 percent snap share
Sony Michel, RB- 12 touches, 31 percent snap share
Rex Burkhead, RB- 7 touches, 30 percent snap share
This has become a mess for fantasy purposes. James White is the top option here, as he has a floor of around 10 fantasy points. The issue is his ceiling remains low. He over 15 fantasy points in just one game this season. He is a low-end RB2/flex option. The same can be said for Sony Michel aka the Pats Kalen Ballage. Maybe it's not that bad, but he is averaging 3.6 yards per touch. He's finished outside the Top 36 RBs His ceiling is he finds the end zone twice; his floor is less than 10 fantasy points. He is a frustrating fantasy asset. Rex Burkhead does not see enough consistent volume to be a weekly option.
Passing Game
Julian Edelman, WR- percent TS, percent AY
Rex Burkhead, RB- percent TS, percent AY
James White, RB- percent TS, percent AY
Mohamed Sanu, WR- percent TS, percent AY
Julian Edelman led the Patriots with 10 targets and with 129 air yards. He also threw a touchdown and finished with just under 15 fantasy points. It was not a strong game for Mohamed Sanu, who caught two of his four targets for four yards. Phillip Dorsett (five targets) was used more than Sanu. I would still trust Sanu over Dorsett, but the Patriots offense is not right, right now. The Pats are lacking big play ability and Brady is looking like a game manager. Edelman is the only must-start option as of now.
New Orleans Saints
Backfield
Alvin Kamara, RB- 23 touches, 61 percent snap share
Latavius Murray, RB- 12 touches, 41 percent snap share
Welcome back, Alvin Kamara. It wasn't a classic blow up game, but he topped 20 fantasy points for the first time since Week 3. He remains a top back for fantasy. Latavius Murray is an elite handcuff and worth stashing even if you don't have Kamara, but the stand-alone value hasn't been there when Kamara is active.
Passing Game
Michael Thomas, WR- 32 percent TS, 50 percent AY
Alvin Kamara, RB- 29 percent TS, 0 percent AY
Ted Ginn, WR- 12 percent TS, 30 percent AY
Jared Cook, TE- 6 percent TS, 10 percent AY
Michael Thomas is the best receiver in fantasy. He is the only player to score at least 16 fantasy points in every game this season. He continues to see big volume and is an obvious must start. Him and Kamara are the top two targets here, but Jared Cook is the third fantasy option. Cook did not see big volume, but he found the endzone and has now scored double-digits in the last four games he's played. That is good enough to make him a low-end TE1.
New York Jets
Backfield
Le'Veon Bell, RB- 20 touches, 56 percent snap share
Bilal Powell, RB- 8 touches, 23 percent snap share
Josh Adams, RB- 4 touches, 9 percent snap share
Le'Veon Bell's snaps have been decreasing as of late, but this is by far a season low. His previous low was Week 10, with 75 percent of snaps. In Weeks 1-9, he saw 85+ percent each week. Still, he saw 20 touches and scored 17 fantasy points. He is a low-end RB1 due to the volume he sees on a weekly basis.
Passing Game
Jamison Crowder, WR- 29 percent TS, 33 percent AY
Robby Anderson, WR- 11 percent TS, 20 percent AY
Demaryius Thomas, WR- 18 percent TS, 16 percent AY
Ryan Griffin, TE- 18 percent TS, 13 percent AY
Jamison Crowder found the end zone for a third straight game. He is clearly the top target of Sam Darnold and should be treated as a WR2/3 each week, depending on the matchup. Ryan Griffin has been red hot as of late, with double-digits in three of his last four, including over 20 in two of them. He is actually a streaming option right now. Demaryius Thomas and Robby Anderson are battling out for targets right now and Thomas has been winning. Still, neither is a great fantasy option moving forward.
Oakland Raiders
Backfield
Josh Jacobs, RB- 26 touches, 64 percent snap share
While the other Raider backs sometimes get on the field, all the fantasy production goes to Josh Jacobs. He did not capitalize on a strong matchup, scoring just 13.4 against the Bengals, but he is dropping double-digits on a weekly basis now. He is a must start option every week.
Passing Game
Darren Waller, TE- 25 percent TS, 29 percent AY
Tyrell Williams, WR- 14 percent TS, 34 percent AY
Hunter Renfrow, WR- 21 percent TS, 24 percent AY
Both Tyrell Williams and Darren Waller both put up 12 fantasy points in Week 11. That is fine results, but it's the biggest game Waller has had since Week 7. He is still a TE1, but he was looking like the TE1 in the beginning of the season. Williams has not scored a TD in three straight after scoring in the first five games he played. He is a WR3 for fantasy purposes. Hunter Renfrow continues to see more work. He is a flex option.
Philadelphia Eagles
Backfield
Miles Sanders, RB- 13 touches, 85 percent snap share
Boston Scott, RB- 7 touches, 18 percent snap share
With Jordan Howard out, it was Miles Sanders carrying the load for the Eagles. You got to love the high volume, but the production simply wasn't there in a tough matchup against the Patriots. If Jordan Howard returns, you got to believe he takes over as the lead back again, but the two will continue to split work. Howard and Sanders are both low-end RB2/flex plays each week. Jay Ajayi did not play a snap in Week 11. He remains purely depth for the Eagles, barring any injuries.
Passing Game
Dallas Goedert, WR- 16 percent TS, 11 percent AY
Zach Ertz, TE- 29 percent TS, 23 percent AY
Jordan Matthews, WR- 16 percent TS, 21 percent AY
Nelson Agholor, WR- 24 percent TS, 24 percent AY
The Eagles receiving core is banged up and even in a very tough matchup, the tight ends stepped up. Zach Ertz was their top producer and Dallas Goedert was second. They were the only non-QB Eagles to break double-digits. Ertz remains a must-start TE1, while Goedert has blossomed into a low-end TE1/high-end TE2. He is especially in play if Alshon Jeffery misses more time.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Backfield
James Conner, RB- 6 touches, 19 percent snap share
Jaylen Samuels, RB- 10 touches, 34 percent snap share
Trey Edmunds, RB- 6 touches, 45 percent snap share
After being cleared from the injury report... James Conner left the game with the shoulder injury after six touches. Basically, you have to start the lead back here. If it is Conner, he is typically a RB1, but should be lowered to an RB2 until he proves he is healthy. If Conner sits, Samuel is a strong start due to his heavy involvement in the passing game. He struggles on the ground, which means Trey Edmunds will see some work, putting him in the flex discussion.
Passing Game
Johnny Holton, WR- 16 percent TS, 45 percent AY
JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR- 9 percent TS, 4 percent AY
James Washington, WR- 12 percent TS, 14 percent AY
Diontae Johnson, WR- 9 percent TS, 13 percent AY
Vance McDonald, TE- 16 percent TS, 13 percent AY
The Steelers receiving core is so banged up heading into Week 12. It doesn't help that since Week 3, the Steelers rank 29th in pass yards per game (209.3) and have just 11 pass TD in that span. It is best to avoid this banged up receiving group for the time being.
San Francisco 49ers
Backfield
Tevin Coleman, 15 touches, 49 percent snap share
Jeff Wilson, 1 touch, 2 percent snap share
Kyle Juszczyk, 7 touches, 52 percent snap share
Raheem Mostert, 8 touches, 50 percent snap share
Despite not having a carry, Kyle Juszczyk and Jeff Wilson led the 49ers backs in fantasy points this week. Wilson scored a late TD, while Juszcyk caught all seven of his targets. He's technically a full back, but if he is continued to be used this heavily in the passing game, he may become a flex option. It also limits the upside of the other Niners backs. Coleman is still the lead back here, but he is more of a RB2 option given the usage. Matt Breida, or Raheem Mostert if he sits, remain flex options behind Coleman.
Passing Game
Ross Dwelley, TE- 11 percent TS, 13 percent AY
Kyle Juszczyk, RB- 16 percent TS, 3 percent AY
Deebo Samuel, WR- 23 percent TS, 43 percent AY
Kendrick Bourne, WR- 14 percent TS, 22 percent AY
Emmanuel Sanders, WR- 11 percent TS, 18 percent AY
Deebo Samuel caught eight of his 10 targets for 134 yards, making it two big performances in a row for the rookie. There was no George Kittle and Emmanuel Sanders was playing banged up, and only played 42 percent of the snaps. The usage between him and Emmanuel Sanders needs to be monitored. Sanders remains in the WR3 radar like Samuel, until we see how this shakes out moving forward. When George Kittle returns, he will be the top target, further making it harder to trust Samuel, if and when the 49ers are at full strength. Ross Dwelley took advantage of the best TE matchup in fantasy. Don't chase the points though. He will be a TE2 until Kittle returns to action.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Backfield
Ronald Jones, RB- 6 touches, 31 percent snap share
Peyton Barber, RB- 2 touches, 20 percent snap share
Dare Ogunbowale, RB- 5 touches, 41 percent snap share
One step forward, two steps back for Ronald Jones. After having his biggest game of the season in Week 10, he finished with 14 scrimmage yards in Week 11. He didn't see any red zone touches, while Dare Ogunbowale had two and Peyton Barber had one and turned it into a touchdown. He is still the RB that I would use for fantasy purposes, but as more of a RB3/flex option.
Passing Game
Chris Godwin, WR- 12 percent TS, 16 percent AY
Cameron Brate, TE- 29 percent TS, 22 percent AY
O.J. Howard, TE- 2 percent TS, 1 percent AY
Mike Evans, WR-16 percent TS, 19 percent AY
Mike Evans and Chris Godwin have both been up and down. Especially Godwin as of late. In the first six weeks he was averaging 110.3 receiving yards per game and 24.2 fantasy PPG. Since Week 7, those numbers are just 56.3 yards and 12.83 fantasy PPG. Evans is the top option here, but both are in your lineup every week. O.J. Howard confused the NFL for the And 1 Mixtape tour and was benched after somehow trying to catch the ball and put it behind his back. That opened the door for Jameis Winston's real favorite target, Cameron Brate. If he sees time over Howard moving forward, he would be on the TE1 radar.
Washington Redskins
Backfield
Derrius Guice, RB- 8 touches, 30 percent snap share
Adrian Peterson, RB- 11 touches, 26 percent snap share
Wendell Smallwood, RB- 1 touches, 44 percent snap share
This is becoming a mess. Derrius Guice was able to take a catch and turn it into a 45-yard touchdown, but he still saw fewer snaps than Adrian Peterson and fewer snaps than Wendell Smallwood. Guice has the most upside, as he is easily the most explosive back here, and you must think the Redskins want to see what they have in the kid. He is a flex option for now, but there is upside to be had there.
Passing Game
Steven Sims, WR- 13 percent TS, 2 percent AY
Terry McLaurin, WR- 13 percent TS, 34 percent AY
Kelvin Harmon, WR- 19 percent TS, 26 percent AY
Trey Quinn, WR- 13 percent TS, 7 percent AY
Don't trust this passing game. Bad enough Dwayne Haskins has struggled since being named the starter, but now they are distributing the volume around. Terry McLaurin is a boom-or-bust flex option every week, but he is best used in favorable match ups, like he had in Week 11.
Make sure to follow Michael Florio on Twitter, @MichaelFFlorio.