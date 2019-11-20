Fantasy targets and touches: Week 11

Offenses are constantly changing in the NFL. Due to that, this article breaks down every teams offense each week and helps break it down in fantasy purposes. Learn everything you need about every single team with this one article every week!

percent TS = percentage of total team passing targets player received

percent AY = percentage of total team air yards player received

Arizona Cardinals

Backfield

David Johnson, RB- 0 touches, 90 percent snap share

Kenyan Drake, RB- 22 touches, 11 percent snap share

Kenyan Drake was solid in Week 11, but his day was saved by six short yard catches for a second straight week. He has had a string of really tough matchups but that eases a bit moving forward. There is a ton of upside in the Cardinals RB1, which is clearly Drake right now. David Johnson played and finished with zero fantasy points for the second straight week. He is clearly not right and cannot be trusted moving forward. I would bench him, but not drop him yet.

Passing Game

Larry Fitzgerald, WR- 15 percent TS, 13 percent AY

Christian Kirk, WR- 27 percent TS, 33 percent AY

Pharoh Cooper, WR- 12 percent TS, 27 percent AY

Kenyan Drake, RB- 21 percent TS, -13 percent AY

Andy Isabella, WR- 12 percent TS, 24 percent AY

Kyler Murray was the only QB to score 20-or-more fantasy points against the 49ers and he became the second, dropping 26.7 on them in Week 11. He's looking like a matchup proof QB1. Christian Kirk showed his floor of around 10 fantasy points, catching six balls for 41 yards. It was a tough matchup, but the volume was there. HE should be in your lineup moving forward. Larry Fitzgerald scored a TD, but still only put up 12.7 fantasy points. I would try to sell high. The rest are more waiver wire options, but Andy Isabella is getting more work and has a lot of upside as a field stretcher, but he will certainly be boom-or-bust. Pharoh Cooper has seen more work than KeeSean Johnson. Neither are great fantasy options.

Atlanta Falcons

Backfield

Brian Hill, RB- 16 touches, 62 percent snap share

Kenjon Barner, RB- 2 touches, 21 percent snap share

Qadree Ollison, RB- 4 touches, 16 percent snap share

The volume went to Brian Hill like predicted. Unfortunately, the production did not. Despite dominating snaps and touches, Hill scored the fewest of the three RBs. Both Qadree Ollison and Kenjon Barner scored touchdowns, although Barner was on special teams. Hill is still the RB to trust as long as Devonta Freeman is sidelined, but he is a mere RB2 right now.

Passing Game

Julio Jones, WR- 26 percent TS, 41 percent AY

Calvin Ridley, WR- 26 percent TS, 43 percent AY

Russell Gage, WR- 13 percent TS, 9 percent AY

With no Austin Hooper, Devonta Freeman and Mohamed Sanu out of town, there was plenty of volume for Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley. Ridley caught all eight of his for 143 yards and a touchdown. He is a high-upside WR2 with Hooper sidelined. Julio Jones is a WR1 every week. Russell Gage is a deeper league option.

Baltimore Ravens

Backfield

Mark Ingram II, RB- 16 touches, 49 percent snap share

Gus Edwards, RB- 8 touches, 37 percent snap share

Justice Hill, RB- 6 touches, 11 percent snap share

Mark Ingram II continues to see less than half the snaps, but he continues to find the end zone. I fear that eventually his touchdown luck will run out, but he is on the best offense in football right now. He is a very safe RB2. Gus Edwards had a monster game going for 85 yards and two scores. He is too tough to predict to have standalone value, but he is a great handcuff. And we are at the point in the fantasy football season where you want to have your handcuffs.

Passing Game

Mark Andrews, TE- 12 percent TS, 16 percent AY

Marquise Brown, WR- 15 percent TS, 20 percent AY

Willie Snead, WR- 12 percent TS, 15 percent AY

Nick Boyle, TE- 12 percent TS, 10 percent AY

Mark Ingram II, WR- 15 percent TS, 2 percent AY

The volume continues to be completely spread around. Mark Andrews found the end zone and continues to be the top option in this passing game. Marquise Brown is a boom-or-bust WR3/flex option. We know the ceiling, but the floor is low, and he has been inconsistent. Other than those two, there is no one to trust for fantasy.

Buffalo Bills

Backfield

Devin Singletary, RB- 16 touches, 72 percent snap share

Frank Gore, RB- 12 touches, 28 percent snap share

Devin Singletary continues to be the more effective runner and see the bulk of volume. However, his ceiling is capped because of the red zone usage. Not only did Josh Allen hog all the touchdowns this week, but Devin Singletary did not have a touch inside the 10-yard line. Those went to Allen (one) and Gore (one). Singletary is a low-end RB2/flex play until we see him start to get used near the goal line. Gore is merely a deeper league option.

Passing Game

John Brown, WR- 45 percent TS, 66 percent AY

Cole Beasley, WR- 13 percent TS, 12 percent AY

Dawson Knox, TE- 10 percent TS, 4 percent AY

Isaiah McKenzie, WR- 19 percent TS, 14 percent AY

John Brown is looking like a must start option. He has a safe floor of a WR3, being one of two receivers with 50+ receiving yards in every game (the other is Michael Thomas). But he showcased his ceiling in a great matchup, catching two touchdowns to go with 137 yards and nine catches, for 34.7 fantasy points. He is the only must start option in this passing game. Cole Beasley is a safe-floor flex WR4 or flex option, but he does not have a very high ceiling. Those are the only two to trust in this passing game, although Dawson Knox has upside.

Carolina Panthers

Backfield

Christian McCaffrey, RB - 25 touches, 94 percent snap share

Even without finding the end zone, Christian McCaffrey went for 30 fantasy points. He is the best weapon in fantasy this season.

Passing Game

Christian McCaffrey, RB- 30 percent TS, 8 percent AY

D.J. Moore, WR- 32 percent TS, 47 percent AY

Greg Olsen, TE- 11 percent TS, 12 percent AY

Curtis Samuel, WR- 15 percent TS, 21 percent AY

D.J. Moore has established himself as the top option in this offense. He saw big volume again this week and is a safe WR2 for fantasy purposes. Curtis Samuel has upside, but he showed the downside this week with just 6.5 fantasy points. He is a WR3, but Kyle Allen is dragging his value down. Greg Olsen is a safe-floor, but low ceiling TE1.

Chicago Bears

Backfield

David Montgomery, RB- touches, percent snap share

Mike Davis, RB- touches, percent snap share

Tarik Cohen, RB- touches, percent snap share

Passing Game

Allen Robinson, WR- percent TS, percent AY

Cincinnati Bengals

Backfield

Joe Mixon, RB- 16 touches, 62 percent snap share

Giovani Bernard, RB- 4 touches, 50 percent snap share

In the two weeks with Ryan Finley under center, the Bengals have run the ball 48 percent of the time. In the first nine weeks with Andy Dalton they only did so just 29 percent of the time. That additional (nearly) 20 percent is huge for Mixon's value. It takes him from the flex discussion and makes him a safe RB2, with some upside. They are looking to run when they get near the end zone as well. Giovani Bernard remains a great handcuff.

Passing Game

Auden Tate, WR- 20 percent TS, 45 percent AY

Tyler Boyd, WR- 10 percent TS, 9 percent AY

Alex Erickson, WR- 17 percent TS, 24 percent AY

Tyler Eifert, TE- 13 percent TS, 15 percent AY

Joe Mixon was the only player on the Bengals to break double-digits. Ryan Finley is not nearly as fantasy friendly for this team as Andy Dalton. Tyler Boyd hardly saw any work. He is still the top option here (for now) but he is merely a WR3/flex option. Auden Tate is a flex option as well, but I wouldn't want to trust him right now.

Cleveland Browns

Backfield

Nick Chubb, RB- 27 touches, 74 percent snap share

Kareem Hunt, RB- 12 touches, 54 percent snap share

For the second straight week Nick Chubb saw huge volume, but Kareem Hunt finished with more fantasy points. That is because Hunt is being heavily used in the passing game while Chubb is basically being used exclusively on the ground. He had one target and did not catch it. Without the passing game usage, Chubb basically becomes a better version of what Marlon Mack was, and what Sony Michel and Carlos Hyde are. That is not great. Hunt lined up in the slot on 16 percent of snaps and out wide on 8 percent of snaps against the Steelers.

Passing Game

Odell Beckham Jr., WR- 35 percent TS, 44 percent AY

Jarvis Landry, WR- 24 percent TS, 30 percent AY

Kareem Hunt, RB- 28 percent TS, 3 percent AY

Odell Beckham Jr. had a touchdown taken back, but Jarvis Landry had one that counted. Landry continues to have the more productive fantasy season. While he does not have the ceiling of Beckham, we are seeing his ceiling more often than OBJ's. Landry is a very safe WR who will fluctuate between being a WR2/3/flex option deepening on the week. Beckham is a WR2, but he will frustrate.

Dallas Cowboys

Backfield

Ezekiel Elliott, RB- 18 touches, 90 percent snap share

Tony Pollard, RB- 6 touches, 15 percent snap share

Both Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard scored this week. Zeke went for 73 yards and two scores, while Pollard had 56 yards and a touchdown, but four receptions. It would be better to see Zeke more used in the passing game, but you will gladly take his production here. Pollard does not see enough volume to be a stand-alone option, but he is one of the very strong handcuff options.

Passing Game

Amari Cooper, WR- 18 percent TS, 30 percent AY

Michael Gallup, WR- 29 percent TS, 35 percent AY

Randall Cobb, WR- 16 percent TS, 21 percent AY

Jason Witten, TE- 16 percent TS, 9 percent AY

After going off in Week 10, it was Amari Cooper was the one lacking production this week. Michael Gallup caught nine balls for 148 yards. Randall Cobb had 115 and a touchdown. Jason Witten put up nearly nine fantasy points showing he is a safe-floor TE1/2 depending on the week. This was a down week from Cooper but do not worry. He is still a WR1 moving forward. Gallup is a WR2 with upside and Cobb is a flex option.

Denver Broncos

Backfield

Phillip Lindsay, RB- 18 touches, 64 percent snap share

Royce Freeman, RB- 9 touches, 29 percent snap share

Phillip Lindsay dominated the volume in a way we really haven't seen this year. This has been primarily a 50/50 split with Royce Freeman having played more snaps heading into Week 11. Still, despite seeing the volume, Lindsay failed to break 10 fantasy points in the tough matchup. Due to the volume swing he is looking like a safe RB2.

Passing Game

Courtland Sutton, WR- 24 percent TS, 41 percent AY

Tim Patrick, WR- 22 percent TS, 32 percent AY

Noah Fant, TE- 30 percent TS, 26 percent AY

Courtland Sutton is starting to look like a human highlight reel. Even with Brandon Allen at the helm, Sutton is looking like a safe WR2 right now. Noah Fant saw big volume and continues to be a larger part of this offense. He is the clear second target behind Sutton. He has upside given the volume and the fact that he is a freak athlete. He is a borderline TE1/2 depending on the matchup. If he is on the waiver wire, take a flier. Tim Patrick saw a good amount of volume this week. He is a name to keep an eye on moving forward.

Detroit Lions

Backfield

Ty Johnson, RB- 3 touches, percent snap share

J.D. McKissic, RB- 6 touches, percent snap share

Bo Scarbrough, RB- 14 touches, percent snap share

Bo Scarbrough led the way for Detroit this week. He led them in touches, snaps and had the only two red zone touches, turning one into a score. He is looking like the RB1 there now and should be a top waiver pickup. Ty Johnson looks droppable and J.D. McKissic is a deeper option.

Passing Game

Danny Amendola, WR- 21 percent TS, 18 percent AY

T.J. Hockenson, TE- 8 percent TS, 7 percent AY

Kenny Golladay, WR- 21 percent TS, 29 percent AY

Marvin Jones, WR- 21 percent TS, 25 percent AY

Matthew Stafford's back injury could keep him out of action for weeks, meaning that you better get used to Jeff Driskel. I expect the Lions will look to run the ball, including with Driskel, and will spread the ball out when they do throw. The only ones I would want to trust is Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones. Golladay would be more of a low end WR2, while Jones is a WR3.

Houston Texans

Backfield

Duke Johnson, RB- 8 touches, 58 percent snap share

Carlos Hyde, RB- 9 touches, 35 percent snap share

The Texans were playing down multiple scores for the first time in the Deshaun Watson era. It did not help either of the RBs though. Carlos Hyde remains a safe-floor flex option most weeks. He can jump into the low-end RB2 range in a good matchup, but his lack of usage in the passing game severely caps his upside. Duke Johnson's usage is inconsistent, making it difficult to trust him.

Passing Game

DeAndre Hopkins, WR- 40 percent TS, 64 percent AY

Kenny Stills, WR- 23 percent TS, 22 percent AY

Darren Fells, TE- 10 percent TS, 6 percent AY

DeAndre Hopkins put up 15 fantasy points, which is nice, but given the huge volume he saw, you were likely hoping for more. Still, he is a super safe WR1. With Will Fuller V likely returning soon, Kenny Stills value takes a hit. Fuller is a high-upside WR3, while Stills is more bench depth.

Indianapolis Colts

Backfield

Marlon Mack, RB- 14 touches, 35 percent snap share

Nyheim Hines, RB- 6 touches, 33 percent snap share

Jonathan Williams, RB- 14 touches, 43 percent snap share

Marlon Mack was having a very strong game until he fractured his wrist. That injury will cost him at least a week. With Mack sidelined, Jonathan Williams stepped up running for 147 yards. He is looking like a top waiver wire pickup. Jordan Wilkins will be a factor if he is able to suit up, but he is no sure thing. He got in a limited session after missing last week, plus he has two career games with double-digit touches and zero with double-digit fantasy points. There is definitely some unknown here, but Williams likely did enough to secure at least a split of the carries in Week 12. He is the preferred play and becomes an RB2 if Wilkins sits.

Passing Game

Zach Pascal, WR- 29 percent TS, 54 percent AY

Eric Ebron, TE- 19 percent TS, 16 percent AY

Marcus Johnson, WR- 19 percent TS, 22 percent AY

Marcus Johnson (who?) led the Colts WRs and TEs in fantasy points. Zach Pascal saw big volume and would be the top option to trust here, but he has done little with the volume. Until T.Y. Hilton returns you can leave the Colts in the flex or on the bench.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Backfield

Leonard Fournette, RB- 15 touches, 70 percent snap share

Ryquell Armstead, RB- 3 touch, 24 percent snap share

It was a floor game for Leonard Fournette as he just broke 12 fantasy points. Still, he sees super safe volume and you have to hold out hope that consistent touchdowns will still come. He is a low-end RB1, with lots of upside, if he can ever find pay dirt.

Passing Game

Chris Conley, WR- 17 percent TS, 24 percent AY

Dede Westbrook, WR- 13 percent TS, 11 percent AY

Leonard Fournette, RB- 15 percent TS, -3 percent AY

D.J. Chark Jr., WR- 32 percent TS, 55 percent AY

The QB don't matter for D.J. Chark Jr as he continues to eat. He is a must start fantasy option moving forward. The QB change did not have the thought effect on Dede Westbrook. He is still worth holding onto but does not need to be started until we see the connection with Nick Foles. Chris Conley is a name to monitor with Foles now at the helm.

Kansas City Chiefs

Backfield

Damien Williams, RB- 5 touches, 17 percent snaps

LeSean McCoy, RB- 11 touches, 35 percent snaps

Darrel Williams, RB- 13 touch, 48 percent snaps

Damien Williams started but was knocked out with a rib injury just before halftime. He did split work with LeSean McCoy, and it was Shady that scored the touchdown. That is worth noting, for when both are back healthy. McCoy eventually left with a concussion. That opened the door for Darrel Williams, who filled in fine and scored a touchdown. The truth is, whoever starts here has fantasy value if Patrick Mahomes is healthy. He will be another top waiver wire target. Perhaps those mid-round picks on Darwin Thompson finally come through. In all seriousness, he is worthy of a flier if Damien and McCoy are sidelined.

Passing Game

Sammy Watkins, WR- 9 percent TS, 6 percent AY

Travis Kelce, TE- 31 percent TS, 47 percent AY

LeSean McCoy, WR- 19 percent TS, -5 percent AY

Mecole Hardman, WR- 13 percent TS, 5 percent AY

Tyreek Hill, WR- 6 percent TS, 25 percent AY

Tyreek Hill exited early with a hamstring injury. Despite that, he still had 25 percent of the team's air yards on just two targets. He is so dynamic and such an important factor for this offense. As for fantasy, if he plays, you play him. We have seen Hill miss time this year and know what it looks like. Kelce is the top target and a whole lot of spreading the ball around between Watkins, Hardman, Robinson and Pringle. Watkins should step up as the number 1, but he hasn't previously, and he didn't in Week 11. He would be a WR2/3 for fantasy purposes if Hill misses time. Hardman would be a nice pick up, as he was the most utilized of the other options.

Los Angeles Chargers

Backfield

Austin Ekeler, RB- 13 touches, 58 percent snap share

Melvin Gordon III, RB- 17 touches, 53 percent snap share

Melvin Gordon III continues to have a strangle hold on carries, beating out Austin Ekeler 14-5. But Ekeler was heavily used in the passing game, targeted 12 times, catching eight of them for 108 yards. Gordon caught three of his five targets for 21 yards. Gordon is the safer option each week, but Ekeler has the higher ceiling. Both are RB2's given the workload split.

Passing Game

Keenan Allen, WR- 26 percent TS, 21 percent AY

Austin Ekeler, RB- 26 percent TS, 4 percent AY

Hunter Henry, TE- 19 percent TS, 22 percent AY

Mike Williams, WR- 11 percent TS, 37 percent AY

This was another rough one for Philip Rivers and the Chargers. Rivers turned the ball over four times and missed countless throws. Keenan Allen saw a lot of targets, and the TD really helped his fantasy day, but he has become more of a short yard possession receiver. As of now, he is no longer a WR1 for me. He will still be ranked as a WR2. Mike Williams does not see many targets, but he always gets a few deep shots every game. Due to that, he is a boom-or-bust flex option, much like the likes of Will Fuller V, but with a worse QB. Hunter Henry remains a super safe TE1 with a very high ceiling.

Los Angeles Rams

Backfield

Todd Gurley II, RB- 28 touches, 77 percent snap share

Malcolm Brown, RB- 5 touches, 17 percent snap share

Darrell Henderson, RB- 0 touch, 6 percent snap share

Todd Gurley broke 20 fantasy points for just the second time this season. He was clearly the focal point of the offense and the Rams continue to emphasize that they want to establish the run moving forward. He is an RB2 with some volatility moving forward. Malcolm Brown is clearly the handcuff here and found the endzone. He doesn't have standalone value though. Darrell Henderson can be dropped again.

Passing Game

Mike Thomas, WR- 17 percent TS, 24 percent AY

Cooper Kupp, WR- 19 percent TS, 21 percent AY

Josh Reynolds, WR- 38 percent TS, 49 percent AY

Gerald Everett, TE- 6 percent TS, 14 percent AY

The Rams were without Robert Woods and Brandin Cooks this week. Both Cooper Kupp and Josh Reynolds had near touchdowns called back, and both failed to reach double-digit fantasy points. Cooper Kupp is the only option to start weekly in this passing game and even that doesn't feel great right now. Woods and Cooks/Josh Reynolds are WR3's when healthy. Gerald Everett's targets have been up and down all season. Since Week 5 his targets look like this: 11, 5, 10, 3, 12, 1. He has TE1 upside every week, but this is a good week to get away from him. You can legitimately get away from Woods, Cooks and Gerald Everett in a tough matchup against the Ravens.

Miami Dolphins

Backfield

Myles Gaskin, RB- 1 touch, 11 percent

Kalen Ballage, RB- 14 touches, 78 percent

Patrick Laird, RB- 7 touches, 22 percent

Kalen Ballage rushed nine times... for nine yards. He caught five of his six targets... for eight yards. He found the endzone to save his day, but man, how much longer can the Dolphins continue to feed him and watch him pick up a yard at a time? The volume keeps him in the RB3 discussion. Patrick Laird is looking like the next man up and is a bench stash.

Passing Game

DeVante Parker, WR- 23 percent TS, 35 percent AY

Mike Gesicki, TE- 14 percent TS, 17 percent AY

Allen Hurns, WR- 14 percent TS, 26 percent AY

Albert Wilson, WR- 14 percent TS, 16 percent AY

DeVante Parker just keeps on producing. Oh, he had a tough matchup against the Bills? He dropped 20.5 fantasy points, the third-most any WR has scored against Buffalo this season. In the final five games of this fantasy season he sees the Browns, Eagles, Jets, Giants and Bengals. It sounds crazy, but he has league winning potential. Go and trade for him. Mike Gesicki let down in a tough match up, but he still has upside, especially given the schedule. He is the only other option to trust in this passing game. Jakeem Grant had a good game, but the big blow came on special teams. Until he or anyone else here can string multiple together, it's difficult to trust.

Minnesota Vikings

Backfield

Dalvin Cook, RB- 16 touches, 83 percent snap share

Alexander Mattison, RB- 3 touches, 5 percent snap share

Ameer Abdullah, RB- 3 touches, 12 percent snap share

Dalvin Cook made fantasy owners sweat in Week 11. He scored just 2.8 fantasy points in the first half but finished with 16.7. That is a floor game for the stud. He is an unquestioned Top 2 RB moving forward. Alexander Mattison remains an elite handcuff, but not much else.

Passing Game

Bisi Johnson, WR- 26 percent TS, 39 percent AY

Dalvin Cook, RB- 17 percent TS, -7 percent AY

Stefon Diggs, WR- 14 percent TS, 34 percent AY

Kyle Rudolph, TE- 14 percent TS, 13 percent AY

Irv Smith, TE- 9 percent TS, 9 percent AY

Stefon Diggs has been up and down this season, but you got to start him every week and hope for the best. Even with just five targets this week, he caught all five for 121 yards and a score. His value will take a hit if Adam Thielen returns after the bye, but he remains a high-ceiling WR2. Thielen is in the same range. Both tight ends, Kyle Rudolph and Irv Smith, have stepped up with Thielen out and both found the end zone in Week 11. They are in play after the bye if Thielen is still sidelined. If he returns, I would want to see the volume shake out before trusting them. Rudolph is the preferred play of the tight ends.

New England Patriots

Backfield

James White, RB- 9 touches, 41 percent snap share

Sony Michel, RB- 12 touches, 31 percent snap share

Rex Burkhead, RB- 7 touches, 30 percent snap share

This has become a mess for fantasy purposes. James White is the top option here, as he has a floor of around 10 fantasy points. The issue is his ceiling remains low. He over 15 fantasy points in just one game this season. He is a low-end RB2/flex option. The same can be said for Sony Michel aka the Pats Kalen Ballage. Maybe it's not that bad, but he is averaging 3.6 yards per touch. He's finished outside the Top 36 RBs His ceiling is he finds the end zone twice; his floor is less than 10 fantasy points. He is a frustrating fantasy asset. Rex Burkhead does not see enough consistent volume to be a weekly option.

Passing Game

Julian Edelman, WR- percent TS, percent AY

Rex Burkhead, RB- percent TS, percent AY

James White, RB- percent TS, percent AY

Mohamed Sanu, WR- percent TS, percent AY

Julian Edelman led the Patriots with 10 targets and with 129 air yards. He also threw a touchdown and finished with just under 15 fantasy points. It was not a strong game for Mohamed Sanu, who caught two of his four targets for four yards. Phillip Dorsett (five targets) was used more than Sanu. I would still trust Sanu over Dorsett, but the Patriots offense is not right, right now. The Pats are lacking big play ability and Brady is looking like a game manager. Edelman is the only must-start option as of now.

New Orleans Saints

Backfield

Alvin Kamara, RB- 23 touches, 61 percent snap share

Latavius Murray, RB- 12 touches, 41 percent snap share

Welcome back, Alvin Kamara. It wasn't a classic blow up game, but he topped 20 fantasy points for the first time since Week 3. He remains a top back for fantasy. Latavius Murray is an elite handcuff and worth stashing even if you don't have Kamara, but the stand-alone value hasn't been there when Kamara is active.

Passing Game

Michael Thomas, WR- 32 percent TS, 50 percent AY

Alvin Kamara, RB- 29 percent TS, 0 percent AY

Ted Ginn, WR- 12 percent TS, 30 percent AY

Jared Cook, TE- 6 percent TS, 10 percent AY

Michael Thomas is the best receiver in fantasy. He is the only player to score at least 16 fantasy points in every game this season. He continues to see big volume and is an obvious must start. Him and Kamara are the top two targets here, but Jared Cook is the third fantasy option. Cook did not see big volume, but he found the endzone and has now scored double-digits in the last four games he's played. That is good enough to make him a low-end TE1.

New York Jets

Backfield

Le'Veon Bell, RB- 20 touches, 56 percent snap share

Bilal Powell, RB- 8 touches, 23 percent snap share

Josh Adams, RB- 4 touches, 9 percent snap share

Le'Veon Bell's snaps have been decreasing as of late, but this is by far a season low. His previous low was Week 10, with 75 percent of snaps. In Weeks 1-9, he saw 85+ percent each week. Still, he saw 20 touches and scored 17 fantasy points. He is a low-end RB1 due to the volume he sees on a weekly basis.

Passing Game

Jamison Crowder, WR- 29 percent TS, 33 percent AY

Robby Anderson, WR- 11 percent TS, 20 percent AY

Demaryius Thomas, WR- 18 percent TS, 16 percent AY

Ryan Griffin, TE- 18 percent TS, 13 percent AY

Jamison Crowder found the end zone for a third straight game. He is clearly the top target of Sam Darnold and should be treated as a WR2/3 each week, depending on the matchup. Ryan Griffin has been red hot as of late, with double-digits in three of his last four, including over 20 in two of them. He is actually a streaming option right now. Demaryius Thomas and Robby Anderson are battling out for targets right now and Thomas has been winning. Still, neither is a great fantasy option moving forward.

Oakland Raiders

Backfield

Josh Jacobs, RB- 26 touches, 64 percent snap share

While the other Raider backs sometimes get on the field, all the fantasy production goes to Josh Jacobs. He did not capitalize on a strong matchup, scoring just 13.4 against the Bengals, but he is dropping double-digits on a weekly basis now. He is a must start option every week.

Passing Game

Darren Waller, TE- 25 percent TS, 29 percent AY

Tyrell Williams, WR- 14 percent TS, 34 percent AY

Hunter Renfrow, WR- 21 percent TS, 24 percent AY

Both Tyrell Williams and Darren Waller both put up 12 fantasy points in Week 11. That is fine results, but it's the biggest game Waller has had since Week 7. He is still a TE1, but he was looking like the TE1 in the beginning of the season. Williams has not scored a TD in three straight after scoring in the first five games he played. He is a WR3 for fantasy purposes. Hunter Renfrow continues to see more work. He is a flex option.

Philadelphia Eagles

Backfield

Miles Sanders, RB- 13 touches, 85 percent snap share

Boston Scott, RB- 7 touches, 18 percent snap share

With Jordan Howard out, it was Miles Sanders carrying the load for the Eagles. You got to love the high volume, but the production simply wasn't there in a tough matchup against the Patriots. If Jordan Howard returns, you got to believe he takes over as the lead back again, but the two will continue to split work. Howard and Sanders are both low-end RB2/flex plays each week. Jay Ajayi did not play a snap in Week 11. He remains purely depth for the Eagles, barring any injuries.

Passing Game

Dallas Goedert, WR- 16 percent TS, 11 percent AY

Zach Ertz, TE- 29 percent TS, 23 percent AY

Jordan Matthews, WR- 16 percent TS, 21 percent AY

Nelson Agholor, WR- 24 percent TS, 24 percent AY

The Eagles receiving core is banged up and even in a very tough matchup, the tight ends stepped up. Zach Ertz was their top producer and Dallas Goedert was second. They were the only non-QB Eagles to break double-digits. Ertz remains a must-start TE1, while Goedert has blossomed into a low-end TE1/high-end TE2. He is especially in play if Alshon Jeffery misses more time.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Backfield

James Conner, RB- 6 touches, 19 percent snap share

Jaylen Samuels, RB- 10 touches, 34 percent snap share

Trey Edmunds, RB- 6 touches, 45 percent snap share

After being cleared from the injury report... James Conner left the game with the shoulder injury after six touches. Basically, you have to start the lead back here. If it is Conner, he is typically a RB1, but should be lowered to an RB2 until he proves he is healthy. If Conner sits, Samuel is a strong start due to his heavy involvement in the passing game. He struggles on the ground, which means Trey Edmunds will see some work, putting him in the flex discussion.

Passing Game

Johnny Holton, WR- 16 percent TS, 45 percent AY

JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR- 9 percent TS, 4 percent AY

James Washington, WR- 12 percent TS, 14 percent AY

Diontae Johnson, WR- 9 percent TS, 13 percent AY

Vance McDonald, TE- 16 percent TS, 13 percent AY

The Steelers receiving core is so banged up heading into Week 12. It doesn't help that since Week 3, the Steelers rank 29th in pass yards per game (209.3) and have just 11 pass TD in that span. It is best to avoid this banged up receiving group for the time being.

San Francisco 49ers

Backfield

Tevin Coleman, 15 touches, 49 percent snap share

Jeff Wilson, 1 touch, 2 percent snap share

Kyle Juszczyk, 7 touches, 52 percent snap share

Raheem Mostert, 8 touches, 50 percent snap share

Despite not having a carry, Kyle Juszczyk and Jeff Wilson led the 49ers backs in fantasy points this week. Wilson scored a late TD, while Juszcyk caught all seven of his targets. He's technically a full back, but if he is continued to be used this heavily in the passing game, he may become a flex option. It also limits the upside of the other Niners backs. Coleman is still the lead back here, but he is more of a RB2 option given the usage. Matt Breida, or Raheem Mostert if he sits, remain flex options behind Coleman.

Passing Game

Ross Dwelley, TE- 11 percent TS, 13 percent AY

Kyle Juszczyk, RB- 16 percent TS, 3 percent AY

Deebo Samuel, WR- 23 percent TS, 43 percent AY

Kendrick Bourne, WR- 14 percent TS, 22 percent AY

Emmanuel Sanders, WR- 11 percent TS, 18 percent AY

Deebo Samuel caught eight of his 10 targets for 134 yards, making it two big performances in a row for the rookie. There was no George Kittle and Emmanuel Sanders was playing banged up, and only played 42 percent of the snaps. The usage between him and Emmanuel Sanders needs to be monitored. Sanders remains in the WR3 radar like Samuel, until we see how this shakes out moving forward. When George Kittle returns, he will be the top target, further making it harder to trust Samuel, if and when the 49ers are at full strength. Ross Dwelley took advantage of the best TE matchup in fantasy. Don't chase the points though. He will be a TE2 until Kittle returns to action.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Backfield

Ronald Jones, RB- 6 touches, 31 percent snap share

Peyton Barber, RB- 2 touches, 20 percent snap share

Dare Ogunbowale, RB- 5 touches, 41 percent snap share

One step forward, two steps back for Ronald Jones. After having his biggest game of the season in Week 10, he finished with 14 scrimmage yards in Week 11. He didn't see any red zone touches, while Dare Ogunbowale had two and Peyton Barber had one and turned it into a touchdown. He is still the RB that I would use for fantasy purposes, but as more of a RB3/flex option.

Passing Game

Chris Godwin, WR- 12 percent TS, 16 percent AY

Cameron Brate, TE- 29 percent TS, 22 percent AY

O.J. Howard, TE- 2 percent TS, 1 percent AY

Mike Evans, WR-16 percent TS, 19 percent AY

Mike Evans and Chris Godwin have both been up and down. Especially Godwin as of late. In the first six weeks he was averaging 110.3 receiving yards per game and 24.2 fantasy PPG. Since Week 7, those numbers are just 56.3 yards and 12.83 fantasy PPG. Evans is the top option here, but both are in your lineup every week. O.J. Howard confused the NFL for the And 1 Mixtape tour and was benched after somehow trying to catch the ball and put it behind his back. That opened the door for Jameis Winston's real favorite target, Cameron Brate. If he sees time over Howard moving forward, he would be on the TE1 radar.

Washington Redskins

Backfield

Derrius Guice, RB- 8 touches, 30 percent snap share

Adrian Peterson, RB- 11 touches, 26 percent snap share

Wendell Smallwood, RB- 1 touches, 44 percent snap share

This is becoming a mess. Derrius Guice was able to take a catch and turn it into a 45-yard touchdown, but he still saw fewer snaps than Adrian Peterson and fewer snaps than Wendell Smallwood. Guice has the most upside, as he is easily the most explosive back here, and you must think the Redskins want to see what they have in the kid. He is a flex option for now, but there is upside to be had there.

Passing Game

Steven Sims, WR- 13 percent TS, 2 percent AY

Terry McLaurin, WR- 13 percent TS, 34 percent AY

Kelvin Harmon, WR- 19 percent TS, 26 percent AY

Trey Quinn, WR- 13 percent TS, 7 percent AY

Don't trust this passing game. Bad enough Dwayne Haskins has struggled since being named the starter, but now they are distributing the volume around. Terry McLaurin is a boom-or-bust flex option every week, but he is best used in favorable match ups, like he had in Week 11.

