Fantasy Football Podcast: Sorting bad RB committees

Marcas Grant, Michael Fabiano and Graham Barfield are back together to recap Week 11 of the NFL! The guys start off with the biggest news of the week, such as Matt Stafford missing potentially six weeks with a back injury and Mitchell Trubisky leaving Suday Night Football with an injured hip (4:55). Next up, the trio went over the biggest questions from Week 11 surrounding Todd Gurley, the Falcons and more (14:08). Plus, they ask which running back situation is the worst in the league right now (30:00). Finally, Marcas, Graham and Fabs give you some potential waiver-wire pickups to help improve your team for Week 12 (43:47).

