Fantasy Football Podcast: Way-too-early WR Rankings

Marcas Grant, Michael Fabiano and Graham Barfield are back in the studio to help you with your fantasy team heading to the Week 11 games! The guys start out with the biggest news of the week like Devonta Freeman potentially missing two weeks and Dwayne Haskins being named starter for the Redskins (6:00). Next, Jeff Ratcliffe of Pro Football Focus joins the show for his bi-weekly appearance to discuss what we should do with David Johnson, can you flex Kareem Hunt and more (17:29). Then, the trio get into some 'WRasslin' where they discuss some hot button wide receiver topics (30:38). Marcas, Fabs and Graham round out the show by saying which players you should drop or not (47:51).

Listen to the podcast below:

