Fantasy targets and touches: Week 10

There were multiple teams who started different quarterbacks this week. Some teams have a new lead running back, while others have receivers battling for targets. Every week there is so much to be learned by dissecting every team's offense! This is your one-stop shop to learn everything you need to know about all fantasy relevant players.

KEY

percent TS = percentage of total team passing targets player received

percent AY = percentage of total team air yards player received

Arizona Cardinals

Backfield

David Johnson, RB- 6 touches, 45 percent snap share

Kenyan Drake, RB- 16 touches, 63 percent snap share

Not only did David Johnson have fewer touches and play fewer snaps, he finished with zero fantasy points thanks to a fumble. Drake padded his day by having six catches... for six yards. Even with that, he barely broke double-digits. Johnson did have two red zone touches to Drake's one. Johnson did line up in the slot five times (17 percent of snaps), compared to Drake's 5 (2 percent). This is a murky backfield. Johnson didn't look fully right coming off the back/ankle injury. I am not quite ready to proclaim that DJ will lose the job, but you have to be worried. It is possible he is shut down at some point too. But if you want to get away from him until he proves otherwise, I get it. Given the uncertainty, you should value Drake as an RB2 right now, while DJ is a high risk-high reward play. Whoever leads the way for this team has weekly Top 5 upside.

Passing Game

Larry Fitzgerald, WR- 19 percent TS, 43 percent AY

Christian Kirk, WR- 24 percent TS, 12 percent AY

KeeSean Johnson, WR- 10 percent TS, 15 percent AY

Kenyan Drake, RB- 17 percent TS, -6 percent AY

Andy Isabella- 7 percent TS, 7 percent AY

Christian Kirk's week was awesome! In a fantastic matchup Kirk went for 138 yards on 199 air yards and caught three touchdowns. He is the WR1 on this team and a WR2 for fantasy purposes. Larry Fitzgerald showcased his reliable ways. He is a safe floor WR3. Other than those two, there is not much to be had here for fantasy. Andy Isabella is a big playmaker though, so keep an eye on him moving forward.

Atlanta Falcons

Backfield

Devonta Freeman, RB- 13 touches, 39 percent snap share

Brian Hill, RB- 21 touches, 51 percent snap share

Devonta Freeman exited with a foot injury, which left Brian Hill to see the remaining RB touches. Hill turned his five red zone touches into a score and finished with 14.1 fantasy points, seeing big volume while doing so. Freeman remains an RB2 when healthy, while Hill will be more of a low-end RB2 or flex option if Freeman misses time.

Passing Game

Julio Jones, WR- 28 percent TS, 40 percent AY

Austin Hooper, TE- 15 percent TS, 11 percent AY

Calvin Ridley, WR- 15 percent TS, 34 percent AY

Russell Gage, WR- 15 percent TS, 8 percent AY

This was a down game for the Falcons passing game, as they were playing from ahead for a change. Julio Jones showed he has a safe floor of 10 fantasy points. The big positive was he continues to dominate volume. Austin Hooper left with a knee injury, but not before scoring a touchdown. He remains a Top 5 tight end. Calvin Ridley's up-and-down season continued. He has high upside every week, but he is a boom-or-bust WR3 moving forward. Russell Gage led the Falcons with 22 slot routes, four slot targets and three slot receptions. He had the same amount of targets as Ridley (five). What does that all mean? He is the new Mohamed Sanu.

Baltimore Ravens

Backfield

Mark Ingram II, RB- 9 touches, 48 percent snap share

Gus Edwards, RB- 4 touches, 24 percent snap share

Justice Hill, RB- 3 touches, 26 percent snap share

Lamar Jackson is the best running back on the Ravens. I mean, did you see that touchdown? Are you kidding me? He is currently on pace for 1,248 rushing yards, which would break the record by a QB of 1,039 yards by Michael Vick in 2006. But as for the actual running backs, I would be trying to sell Mark Ingram. The touchdown saved his day, but he still finished with less than 10 fantasy points, had only nine touches and played less than half the snaps. He is a RB2, but right now I think the perception of him is better than the production. He is touchdown dependent and will have some spike weeks, but you can likely flip him for a more productive piece. Gus Edwards is the handcuff, but Justice Hill has higher upside.

Passing Game

Mark Andrews, TE- 38 percent TS, 33 percent AY

Marquise Brown, WR- 19 percent TS, 25 percent AY

Willie Snead, WR- 14 percent TS, 12 percent AY

Nick Boyle, TE- 19 percent TS, 22 percent AY

Not only did Mark Andrews lead the team in target and air yard share, he had three end zone targets, catching two for two scores. He is a Top 5 tight end and the top option in this passing game. Marquise Brown did not see big volume, but he made the most of it catching all four of his targets for 80 yards and a score. He is a boom-or-bust option, but due to the volume he will alternate between being a WR2 or WR3 depending on the match up.

Buffalo Bills

Backfield

Devin Singletary, RB- 11 touches, 69 percent snap share

Frank Gore, RB- 6 touches, 31 percent snap share

Josh Allen scored both the rushing touchdowns for the Bills, which hurt both the Bills RBs value. Devin Singletary led in snaps and touches for a second straight week and is clearly the play here going forward. But, it was Frank Gore who had both of the RB red zone touches. Due to that, Singletary is a low-end RB2 with upside. In tough matchups he may even be a flex option. Gore can be dropped.

Passing Game

John Brown, WR- 28 percent TS, 38 percent AY

Cole Beasley, WR- 15 percent TS, 22 percent AY

Devin Singletary, RB- 18 percent TS, -3 percent AY

Dawson Knox, TE- 15 percent TS, 15 percent AY

John Brown is a super-safe WR3. He and Michael Thomas are the only two receivers with 50+ yards in every game they played this season. He sees consistent volume, but Josh Allen's deep ball accuracy issues are holding him back from reaching his ceiling. Cole Beasley is a safe-floor flex option. Dawson Knox is overtaking Tyler Kroft as the top tight end here. He is not worth trusting yet, but he has upside so keep an eye on him.

Carolina Panthers

Backfield

Christian McCaffrey, RB - 26 touches, 100 percent snap share

In what felt like a down game for Christian McCaffrey he goes for 141 yards, a score and 26 fantasy points. He continues to have a special season and is the top fantasy commodity.

Passing Game

Christian McCaffrey, RB- 18 percent TS, -3 percent AY

D.J. Moore, WR - 29 percent TS, 35 percent AY

Greg Olsen, TE- 26 percent TS, 23 percent AY

Curtis Samuel, WR- 21 percent TS, 34 percent AY

D.J. Moore had a strong game catching nine balls for 120 yards. Greg Olsen showcased his ceiling with eight catches for 98 yards. Meanwhile, Curtis Samuel showed he has a safe floor with 13.5 fantasy points. The Panthers were playing from behind and had to throw more than normal. Moore is a WR2/3 depending on the matchup. Samuel is in the same range, although below Moore. Olsen is a low-end TE1, who will be up and down.

Chicago Bears

Backfield

David Montgomery, RB- 17 touches, 64 percent snap share

Tarik Cohen, RB- 7 touches, 50 percent snap share

This was a prime matchup set up for David Montgomery and he scored just six fantasy points. Tarik Cohen scored the touchdown and finished with 13.7 fantasy points. Montgomery is the RB to trust here, but this one hurts. It shows that Montgomery is volatile and does not have a high floor. He remains a low-end RB2 with upside. Cohen is more of a flex option, but he cannot be trusted to have weeks like this all the time.

Passing Game

Allen Robinson, WR- 41 percent TS, 49 percent AY

Taylor Gabriel, WR- 27 percent TS, 42 percent AY

Anthony Miller, WR- 9 percent TS, 3 percent AY

Allen Robinson bounced back with six catches for 86 yards. He sees consistent volume and is a WR2/3 each week depending on the matchup. Unfortunately the offense prevents him from reaching his ceiling most weeks. Taylor Gabriel is a boom-or-bust flex option. Anthony Miller belongs on the waiver wire.

Cincinnati Bengals

Backfield

Joe Mixon, RB- 32 touches, 75 percent snap share

Giovani Bernard, RB- 5 touches, 25 percent snap share

Joe Mixon saw huge volume in Ryan Finley's first start. The Bengals were trailing big for much of this game, but unlike with Andy Dalton they continued to keep the ball on the ground. In fact, in Weeks 1-8 they threw the ball 71 percent of the time (29 percent run). In Week 10 they only threw the ball 44 percent of the time and ran it 56 percent of the time. If that is the case moving forward, Mixon is back in the high-end RB2 discussion. Giovani Bernard remains a top-shelf handcuff.

Passing Game

Auden Tate, WR- percent TS, 28 percent AY

Tyler Boyd, WR- percent TS, 28 percent AY

Tyler Eifert, TE- 14 percent TS, 14 percent AY

Tyler Boyd caught six balls for 62 yards, showing he has a safe floor even with Ryan Finley. Auden Tate continued to be the second target in this offense, but did little with it. With Finley starting now, Tate should be left of the bench or even dropped in shallower leagues. Tyler Eifert caught a touchdown and that is what he is. A touchdown dependent TE2.

Cleveland Browns

Backfield

Nick Chubb, RB- 22 touches, 80 percent snap share

Kareem Hunt, RB- 11 touches, 58 percent snap share

Kareem Hunt debuted for the Browns and actually outscored Nick Chubb, 14.4 to 14.1 fantasy points. Chubb still saw big time volume, once again seeing 20 touches. That is something he's done in every game but one. He rushed for 116 yards, but did not find the end zone. Hunt was more used in the passing game, catching seven of his nine targets for 44 yards. In fact, he ran eight routes out of the slot (21 percent of snaps) and four out wide (11 percent). With usage like this, Chubb remains a low-end RB1. Although less usage in the passing game does lower his ceiling. Hunt is a legitimate flex option, especially if the Browns are trailing in games.

Passing Game

Odell Beckham Jr., WR- 32 percent TS, 68 percent AY

Jarvis Landry, WR- 26 percent TS, 24 percent AY

Kareem Hunt, RB- 24 percent TS, -1 percent AY

It's great to see the Browns feeding Odell Beckham Jr. with volume, but it was more of the same production wise. He is sadly no longer a must-start option. Jarvis Landry showcased his ceiling with nine catches for 97 yards and a score. He is a WR3 most weeks. He has both a safe floor and high ceiling as he showed this week.

Dallas Cowboys

Backfield

Ezekiel Elliott, RB- 22 touches, 99 percent snap share

Tony Pollard, RB- 1 touch, 4 percent snap share

Ezekiel Elliott was held in check against the Vikings, but he dominated volume. He is still a RB1, this was just a bad day. The volume is what we use to project going forward, so do not panic. There is a potential buy low opportunity.

Passing Game

Amari Cooper, WR- 32 percent TS, 33 percent AY

Michael Gallup, WR- 23 percent TS, 31 percent AY

Randall Cobb, WR- 18 percent TS, 22 percent AY

Jason Witten, TE- 11 percent TS, 5 percent AY

Amari Cooper went off for 31.7 fantasy points in Week 10 and saw huge volume. He is an obvious must-start WR1 every week. Michael Gallup continues to be the second option and is a WR2 for fantasy purposes. Randall Cobb is merely a streaming play in good matchups. Jason Witten is a low-end TE1/2 depending on the week.

Detroit Lions

Backfield

Ty Johnson, RB- 16 touches, 15 percent snap share

J.D. McKissic, RB- 6 touches, 68 percent snap share

Paul Perkins, RB- 8 touches, 15 percent snap share

Ty Johnson exited late in the first quarter with a concussion and it was J.D. McKissic who led the way for the Lions. Both Johnson and McKissic are more flex options moving forward.

Passing Game

Danny Amendola, WR- 19 percent TS, 14 percent AY

T.J. Hockenson, TE- 14 percent TS, 16 percent AY

Kenny Golladay, WR- 21 percent TS, 39 percent AY

Marvin Jones, WR- 14 percent TS, 34 percent AY

Even with Jeff Driskel in for Matthew Stafford, both Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr were able to have reliable fantasy games. Golladay remains in the WR1/2 picture, while Jones is more of a WR2/3 depending on the matchup. T.J. Hockenson is a low-end TE1/high-end TE2 depending on the matchup. Danny Amendola is a low-floor, somewhat high ceiling flex option. But he is hard to predict.

Green Bay Packers

Backfield

Aaron Jones, RB- 13 touches, 50 percent snap share

Jamaal Williams, RB- 13 touches, 50 percent of snap share

While the Packers backs once again split work, they did not split production. It was Aaron Jones' turn to have a big fantasy day. While both had four red zone touches, Jones found the end zone three times. Jones has the higher ceiling and is a RB1. Williams is more of a RB2/3 with high upside.

Passing Game

Davante Adams, WR- 36 percent TS, 47 percent AY

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR- 4 percent TS, 13 percent AY

Allen Lazard, WR- 21 percent TS, 28 percent AY

Geronimo Allison, WR- 11 percent TS, -1 percent AY

Jimmy Graham, TE- 14 percent TS, 12 percent AY

Davante Adams is the only must-start option in this passing game. He remains a WR1, while Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Geronimo Allison continue to be phased out of the offense. Allen Lazard is looking like the secondary option. He is on the flex radar. Jimmy Graham is a high-end TE2 most weeks.

Indianapolis Colts

Backfield

Marlon Mack, RB- 20 touches, 46 percent snap share

Nyheim Hines, RB- 7 touches, 42 percent snap share

Marlon Mack continues to see big volume, but he has not been doing much with it. He has been up and down all season, but this was a prime matchup. Due to the volume and safe floor of around 10 fantasy points, he is a weekly RB2. He has a high ceiling but you don't always get it.

Passing Game

Zach Pascal, WR- 18 percent TS, 22 percent AY

Chester Rogers, WR- 10 percent TS, 21 percent AY

Eric Ebron, TE- 31 percent TS, 32 percent AY

Jack Doyle, TE- 10 percent TS, 4 percent AY

This was a throw away game for the Colts offense. Without Jacoby Brissett or T.Y. Hilton, the Colts and Brian Hoyer couldn't take advantage of a great matchup against the Dolphins. Jack Doyle scored a touchdown and Eric Ebron saw big volume to salvage their days. Things will be different when Brissett and Hilton return.

Kansas City Chiefs

Backfield

Damien Williams, RB- 24 touches, 74 percent snaps

Darrel Williams, RB- 3 touches, 20 percent snaps

Darwin Thompson, RB- 2 touches, 7 percent snaps

Damien Williams saw big volume playing over 72 percent of the snaps for a second straight week. He had a season-high 24 touches with LeSean McCoy a healthy scratch. Darrel Williams is the third down back but he is not fantasy viable and Darwin Thompson doesn't look like he will ever be a thing. Damien Williams is an RB2 moving forward.

Passing Game

Tyreek Hill, WR- 39 percent TS, 57 percent AY

Sammy Watkins, WR- 18 percent TS, 18 percent AY

Travis Kelce, TE- 14 percent TS, 10 percent AY

Tyreek Hill saw monster volume with 19 targets and 230 air yards. He remains a Top 5 fantasy wide receiver and that is probably being too modest. Travis Kelce found the end zone and topped 20 fantasy points this week. He remains a Top 5 tight end. Sammy Watkins showed he has a safe floor. He remains a high-upside WR3 with Patrick Mahomes back.

Los Angeles Chargers

Backfield

Austin Ekeler, RB- 8 touches, 44 percent snap share

Melvin Gordon, RB- 23 touches, 65 percent snap share

Melvin Gordon has taken over this backfield, seeing the bulk of snaps and touches every week. He looked like the Gordon of old, going for 133 total yards and a score. Austin Ekeler also scored a touchdown to salvage his day. Gordon is a high-end RB2, who could work his way into the RB1 discussion. Austin Ekeler always has high upside but he is more of a low-end RB2/flex option.

Passing Game

Keenan Allen, WR- 36 percent TS, 25 percent AY

Andre Patton, WR- 13 percent TS, 23 percent AY

Hunter Henry- 22 percent TS, 20 percent AY

Mike Williams- 10 percent TS, 14 percent AY

Keenan Allen had his best game in a while catching eight balls for 68 yards. He is a WR2 with the ceiling of a WR1. It's just been a while since we've seen that ceiling. Hunter Henry is a super safe Top-5 tight end. And as for the other receivers, everyone knows you have to give Andre Patton more targets and air yards than Mike Williams. It's been a frustrating season for Williams. He has a high ceiling, but right now he is looking like a flex option.

Los Angeles Rams

Backfield

Todd Gurley II, RB- 12 touches, 75 percent snap share

Malcolm Brown, RB- 5 touches, 15 percent snap share

Darrell Henderson, RB- 4 touch, 10 percent snap share

Todd Gurley was back to seeing the bulk of the snaps but he only had 12 touches as the Rams were trailing throughout. In fact, he did not have a touch in the fourth quarter. In a tough matchup against the Steelers, Gurley was not able to do much at all, scoring just 7.3 fantasy points. He is looking like a low-end RB2 right now as the Rams deal with their O-line issues. Both Malcolm Brown and Darrell Henderson are handcuff options.

Passing Game

Robert Woods, WR- 27 percent TS, 39 percent AY

Cooper Kupp, WR- 10 percent TS, 7 percent AY

Josh Reynolds, WR- 12 percent TS, 28 percent AY

Gerald Everett, TE- 29 percent TS, 19 percent AY

Cooper Kupp did not have a catch. That is not a typo. He was locked up by the Steelers and literally added nothing to the stat sheet. With Kupp shut out, it was Gerald Everett and Robert Woods stepping up. Everett is a TE1 and his involvement is very much for real. Woods is a WR3 who has a higher ceiling than that. Josh Reynolds is a replacement option for Brandin Cooks. Both are WR3s when starting.

Miami Dolphins

Backfield

Patrick Laird, RB- 4 touches, 11 percent

Kalen Ballage, RB- 24 touches, 81 percent

Myles Gaskin, RB- 1 touch, 8 percent

Kalen Ballage dominated snaps and touches...and turned it into 8.5 fantasy points. He is merely a flex option, volume play. Both Myles Gaskin and Patrick Laird have more upside if they ever get an extended opportunity.

Passing Game

DeVante Parker, WR- 30 percent TS, 65 percent AY

Mike Gesicki, TE- 18 percent TS, 20 percent AY

Allen Hurns, WR- 12 percent TS, 22 percent AY

Albert Wilson, WR- 9 percent TS, 3 percent AY

DeVante Parker is a legit WR3 right now. He saw big volume, which leads to him having a high ceiling to go with his safe floor. Mike Gesicki week was not as big as expected, but he can be viewed as a borderline TE1/2 moving forward. Those are the only two options to use in fantasy.

Minnesota Vikings

Backfield

Dalvin Cook, RB- 33 touches, 78 percent snap share

Alexander Mattison, RB- 9 touches, 16 percent snap share

Dalvin Cook continues to put fantasy teams on his back. The volume is unquestioned and the production is reliable. He also has a super friendly fantasy playoff schedule. He is going to win people championships. Alexander Mattison remains an elite handcuff and his workload has him in the flex picture in deeper leagues.

Passing Game

Kyle Rudolph, TE- 16 percent TS, 23 percent AY

Dalvin Cook, RB- 23 percent TS, -10 percent AY

Stefon Diggs, WR- 19 percent TS, 36 percent AY

Irv Smith, TE- 19 percent TS, 8 percent AY

The Vikings' passing game is difficult to trust. Stefon Diggs has high enough upside that you need to start him, but a low enough floor where he could ruin your week. Due to that, he is a weekly WR2. With no Adam Thielen, it was Kyle Rudolph stepping up and scoring two touchdowns. Irv Smith continues to be a factor in this offense, as well. Both are weekly TE2, especially when Thielen returns, but both come with some upside.

New Orleans Saints

Backfield

Alvin Kamara, RB- 12 touches, 78 percent snap share

Latavius Murray, RB- 7 touches, 25 percent snap share

This was a disastrous game for the Saints and their RBs. Alvin Kamara saw the bulk of the snaps, but that was largely because the Saints were trailing late. At halftime, the snaps were 65%-39% in Kamara's favor, but Latavius Murray had two more carries. Kamara saved his day with five fourth quarter catches. He should not be valued like he was entering the season, but he is still an RB1. Murray is a volume-concern flex play. Let's see how things shake up when the Saints aren't trailing.

Passing Game

Michael Thomas, WR- 33 percent TS, 41 percent AY

Alvin Kamara, RB-23 percent TS, 1 percent AY

Ted Ginn, WR- 7 percent TS, 18 percent AY

Jared Cook-23 percent TS, 33 percent AY

Michael Thomas is the safest player in fantasy football. He is the only player in the game to score at least 16 fantasy points in every game this season. He is also one of two receivers with at least 50 yards in every game (John Brown). He is also the only must-start option in this passing game. Jared Cook is on the low end TE1/high end TE2 radar, depending on the matchup.

New York Giants

Backfield

Saquon Barkley, RB- 18 touches, 86 percent snap share

Wayne Gallman, RB- 2 touches, 14 percent snap share

Saquon Barkley rushed 13 times... for one yard. That is not a typo, in fact, that is a career low in rushing yards. He finished with just 8.1 fantasy points and 31 scrimmage yards, both the second fewest in his young career. He is still a RB1 and seeing all the work here, but he is trending in the wrong direction. I am not worried yet, but he needs a bounce back performance in Week 11.

Passing Game

Darius Slayton, WR- 39 percent TS, 56 percent AY

Golden Tate, WR- 22 percent TS, 24 percent AY

Saquon Barkley, RB- 14 percent TS, 1 percent AY

Golden Tate has scored double-digit fantasy points in five-straight games. He has a super safe floor and flashed his ceiling with 23.5 fantasy points in Week 10. He is a WR2 that should be started weekly. With no Evan Engram or Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton continued his surprising rookie campaign, going off for 10 catches for 121 yards and two scores. He should be a top waiver claim this week, but he will be up and down due to both Daniel Jones play and the pending return of Evan Engram and potentially Sterling Shepard after the Week 11 bye. If those two plays, there will be less volume, making it harder to trust Slayton. If they miss, he is very much so in play.

New York Jets

Backfield

Le'Veon Bell, RB- 22 touches, 75 percent snap share

Bilal Powell, RB- 7 touches, 23 percent snap share

The New York bowl became a battle of inefficient stud backs. You see above what Saquon Barkley did above, but Le'Veon Bell wasn't much better rushing 18 times for 34 yards. He found the endzone to salvage his day, but the lack of efficiency is worrisome. He is a volume dependent RB2. We did lean though that Bilal Powell looks like the handcuff if Bell was to ever miss time, as he was the only other back with touches and double-digit snaps.

Passing Game

Jamison Crowder, WR- 22 percent TS, 29 percent AY

Le'Veon Bell, RB- 15 percent TS, 1 percent AY

Robby Anderson, WR- 11 percent TS, 20 percent AY

Demaryius Thomas, WR- 33 percent TS, 24 percent AY

Chris Herndon, TE- 7 percent TS, 6 percent AY

Jamison Crowder found pay dirt for the second straight game and is the top target to own in New York. Outside of Crowder, there is not much to get excited about. Demaryius Thomas has carved out a larger role than really anyone expected, and because of it, Robby Anderson is droppable. He simply hasn't been productive, as he has had less than 10 fantasy points in all but two games this season. Thomas is a flex option or bye week replacement. After a long wait, Chris Herndon saw two targets in his season debut but suffered a rib injury and is out for the foreseeable future. Drop him.

Oakland Raiders

Backfield

Josh Jacobs, RB- 19 touches, 51 percent snap share

Jalen Richard, RB- 6 touches, 38 percent snap share

Josh Jacobs went for 101 scrimmage yards and found the end zone late to have a nice 19.1 fantasy points in Week 10. He has been super safe, scoring double-digits in every game since Week 4. In fact, he has scored 16 or more fantasy points in four of his last five. Jalen Richard will always be a factor in the passing game, but Jacobs is still used there, seeing three catches in three of his last five. Start Jacobs with confidence every week.

Passing Game

Darren Waller, TE- 27 percent TS, 20 percent AY

Tyrell Williams, WR- 17 percent TS, 33 percent AY

Hunter Renfrow, WR- 17 percent TS, 27 percent AY

Five targets were enough to lead the Raiders in Week 10. Tyrell Williams has not scored in two straight games after scoring in five straight to begin the season. Due to that, he has scored single-digit fantasy points in two straight games. Still, he has enough consistent volume to warrant being a WR2/3 depending on the matchup. Darren Waller has been trending down, seeing single-digits in three straight and four of his last five. The volume, mixed with a floor of seven fantasy points and the ceiling still make him a weekly TE1, but he hasn't looked like a Top 5 option in weeks. Hunter Renfrow is a flex option.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Backfield

Trey Edmunds, RB- 6 touches, 29 percent snap share

Tony Brooks-James , RB- 6 touches, 15 percent snap share

Jaylen Samuels, RB- 17 touches, 53 percent snap share

Man, do the Steelers miss James Conner. Without him, their leading rusher was Jaylen Samuels, who had 14 carries for 29 yards. The rest all ran for fewer than 12 yards. Conner is trending towards returning in Week 11, but if he sits, Samuels is a volume RB2. Stay away from the rest.

Passing Game

Diontae Johnson, WR- 16 percent TS, 22 percent AY

JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR- 16 percent TS, 19 percent AY

James Washington, WR- 19 percent TS, 35 percent AY

Vance McDonald, TE- 19 percent TS, 24 percent AY

This passing game is gross for fantasy purposes. JuJu Smith-Schuster had just 45 air yards on his six targets and he finished with 7.4 fantasy points. Since Week 4, JuJu has double-digit fantasy points in just two games. What's worse? He does not have a game with double-digit targets this season. James Washington had a nice game and has scored double-digit in back to back games. He is a high ceiling flex option, but the floor has been safer as of late. Diontae Johnson is a safe-floor flex option, while Vance McDonald is a high-upside low-end TE1/high-end TE2 depending on the week. There are no must-start options here.

San Francisco 49ers

Backfield

Tevin Coleman, 13 touches, 46 percent snap share

Matt Breida, 12 touches, 31 percent snap share

Raheem Mostert, 7 touches, 23 percent snap share

In an overtime thriller, the Niners went full committee with the backfield. Tevin Coleman continues to be on the heavy side of this platoon. He has been the red zone back as of late, but in Week 10 Matt Breida had the only red zone touch. Due to the committee, Coleman and Breida will be RB2s some weeks, but likely flex options. Raheem Mostert is just a bench stash for now.

Passing Game

Ross Dwelley, TE- 16 percent TS, 9 percent AY

Deebo Samuel, WR- 25 percent TS, 27 percent AY

Kendrick Bourne, WR- 18 percent TS, 22 percent AY

Emmanuel Sanders, WR- 9 percent TS, 12 percent AY

With George Kittle not playing and Emmanuel Sanders getting knocked out early on, Deebo Samuel stepped up catching eight balls for 112 yards. He is definitely worth a pickup, but his usage obviously depends on the availability of George Kittle and Emmanuel Sanders. The Niners passing game is not strong enough to support three weapons plus the RBs.

Seattle Seahawks

Backfield

Chris Carson, RB- 28 touches, 96 percent snap share

Rashaad Penny, RB- 2 touches, 4 percent snap share

Chris Carson continues to dominate volume in a major way. He has had a string of tough matchups, but few in the league match the elite volume. Carson is an RB1.

Passing Game

Chris Carson, RB- 12 percent TS, -3 percent AY

D.K. Metcalf, WR- 30 percent TS, 44 percent AY

Tyler Lockett, WR- 12 percent TS, 20 percent AY

Jacob Hollister, TE- 30 percent TS, 19 percent AY

Josh Gordon, WR- 6 percent TS, 4 percent AY

D.K. Metcalf and Jacob Hollister both saw 10 targets in Week 10. Hollister caught eight of them for 62 yards and a score, while DK Metcalf caught three for 12 yards. Hollister is quickly working his way into the TE1 picture, while Metcalf remains a boom-or-bust WR3. Josh Gordon was seldom used in his first game with Seattle, playing just 37 percent of the snaps. He is a bench stash until the usage increases. Tyler Lockett left the game with a lower leg injury. With Seattle having a Week 11 bye, he has time to rest up. His status will have to monitored after the bye.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Backfield

Ronald Jones, RB- 19 touches, 49 percent snap share

Peyton Barber, RB- 12 touches, 26 percent snap share

Dare Ogunbowale, RB- 3 touches, 26 percent snap share

Ronald Jones was the starter and getting starter volume. He had a career-high eight catches and put up 22.6 fantasy points. The lone negative was he fumbled the ball away after his eighth catch and turned it over. After the fumble, Jones did not touch the ball again. Instead it was Peyton Barber who got two goal-line opportunities, punching the second in for the go ahead score. All in all Barber had two red zone touches to Jones' one. Jones is still the guy to trust here, but that is murkier now following that fumble. Barber is a waiver wire add and stash, just in case.

Passing Game

Chris Godwin, WR- 27 percent TS, 28 percent AY

Ronald Jones, RB- 18 percent TS, -2 percent AY

O.J. Howard, TE-16 percent TS, 14 percent AY

Mike Evans, WR-13 percent TS, 27 percent AY

This was a floor week for both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, as Ronald Jones and O.J. Howard stepped up in the passing game. Luckily, both Evans and Godwin have super safe floors. Both are must-start options. I would not jump back to trusting Howard yet. It is going to take more than one good game in the absolute best matchup for tight ends.

Tennessee Titans

Backfield

Derrick Henry, RB- 25 touches, 71 percent snap share

Dion Lewis, RB- 0 touches, 29 percent snap share

Derrick Henry is dominating touches, snaps and production. He ran for 191 yards and two scores in Week 10. He is a safe RB1, while Dion Lewis is merely a handcuff.

Passing Game

Jonnu Smith, TE- 32 percent TS, 14 percent AY

A.J. Brown, WR- 21 percent TS, 37 percent AY

Adam Humphries, WR- 5 percent TS, 6 percent AY

Without Corey Davis playing, there was opportunity to be had for A.J. Brown. He saw the volume, but not the production. In fact, Adam Humphries had one target and outscored him. There is upside in this passing game, especially with Ryan Tannehill, but it is hard to trust any of them right now.

