Week 11 fantasy football waiver wire targets

Waiver Wire Targets

Check to see if they're available! Dede Westbrook, WR, JAX; Derrius Guice, RB, WAS; Will Fuller, WR, HOU; DeVante Parker, WR, MIA

Brian Hill, RB, ATL -- Devonta Freeman exited early in Week 10 after injuring his foot, leaving Hill alone in Atlanta's banged-up backfield. After Freeman left early, Hill turned his 21 touches into 71 yards and a score. Ito Smith (neck) was put on injured reserve last week, so if Freeman misses time, Hill and Kenjon Barner will be the top two options for Atlanta. Hill is this week's top waiver wire target and he'll be on the RB2 radar against a Carolina front seven allowing the third-most yards per carry in Week 11 if he starts in place of Freeman.

J.D. McKissic, RB, DET -- Well, the Lions backfield has completely fallen apart over the last few weeks. Not only are Kerryon Johnson and Tra Carson on injured reserve, but Ty Johnson is in concussion protocol after Week 10. Johnson was sidelined after 12 snaps last week, allowing McKissic to play 70 percent of snaps and get 16 touches against Chicago. McKissic is more of a passing down-only back, but all of the Lions injuries in their backfield may force McKissic into a larger role in Week 11. If Ty Johnson misses next week, McKissic will be a sneaky PPR play for RB desperate fantasy managers. Detroit plays Dallas next week and the Cowboys have allowed the third-most receptions to opposing running backs this season.

Darius Slayton, WR, NYG -- If the Giants weren't on a bye this week, Slayton would take a much higher priority on the Week 11 waiver wire. Slayton just had his best game of the season after ripping the Jets for 10/121/2 on 14 targets, but with Sterling Shepard (concussion) still sidelined, Slayton has played a bigger role as the Giants No. 2 wideout opposite Golden Tate. New York returns in Week 12 to face the Bears, but Slayton and the Giants schedule looks amazing in Week 13-16 with matchups against the Packers, Eagles, Dolphins, and Redskins beatable secondaries.

Derek Carr, QB, OAK -- If you need a Week 11 streamer or are just sick of Jared Goff, take a look and see if Carr is available in your league. Carr has been extremely efficient over the last month, completing 67.5 percent of his passes for a crisp 9.0 yards per attempt since the Raiders Week 6 bye. Oakland's next three matchups (Bengals, Jets, and Chiefs) all come against teams that rank bottom-12 in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks.

Kalen Ballage, RB, MIA -- Opportunity is king in fantasy football, unless you are Kalen Ballage. With Kenyan Drake in Arizona and Mark Walton suspended, Ballage was Miami's workhorse back in Week 10 against Indianapolis. Ballage played 82 percent of Dolphins' snaps and got 24 touches... but ended up with 46 yards to show for it. Yikes. Ballage will play nearly every snap next week against Buffalo, but he's not someone to prioritize off of the wire. I'm only mentioning Ballage in this space because he offers a path to projectable touches for fantasy managers that are hurting at running back, but feel free to continue to ignore Miami's backfield if you're comfortable with your depth.

Cole Beasley, WR, BUF -- If you're in a bye week bind this week with the Packers, Giants, Seahawks, and Titans off, take a look and see if Beasley is available on the waiver wire. Beasley has scored 9 or more PPR points in all but one game this season and has an obviously attractive matchup this week against a Dolphins secondary that is allowing a league-high 10.4 yards per target to opposing slot receivers. Beasley has run 75 percent of his routes from the slot this year.

Quarterback Streamers

Nick Foles (vs. IND) -- Minshew Mania is over. The Jaguars are going back to Foles in Week 11 and I think Foles will have low-end QB1 appeal over the final stretch of the season. The Jags' receivers are a very deep group as D.J. Chark has developed into a No. 1 option while Foles and Dede Westbrook showed a connection during the preseason. I'll bet Foles will be a mainstay on the streaming radar throughout the rest of the fantasy season because Jacksonville has the fourth-easiest schedule in Weeks 11-16.

Other targets: Kyle Allen (vs. ATL)

Tight End Streamers

Noah Fant, TE, DEN -- In two games without Emmanuel Sanders, Fant is tied with Courtland Sutton for the team lead in target share (27 percent) while his 21.5 routes per game are second-most on the team. Rookie tight ends are notoriously inconsistent and Fant's 2019 season has been no different, but all of the opportunity Fant is receiving makes him tough to ignore. He's the top Week 11 streaming option at the position with a matchup against the Vikings coming up next. Minnesota is allowing the sixth-most receptions per game to enemy tight ends.

Jack Doyle, TE, IND -- Doyle has now scored 10 or more PPR points in four of his last 6 games and is back on the streaming radar this week against Jacksonville. Doyle hasn't seen more than 5 targets in a game since Week 5, so he doesn't have a massive ceiling, but the Colts are desperate for receivers with all of their injuries.

D/ST Streamers

Jacksonville defense (at Colts) -- If Jacoby Brissett (knee) misses another game this week, the Jaguars defense is this week's top D/ST streaming option off the wire. Brian Hoyer looked hopeless in Week 10 as he completed just 46 percent of his passes and tossed three INTs against the hapless Dolphins. Jacksonville's defense has been a disappointment this year and is coming out of their bye week, leaving them available in over 50 percent of NFL.com leagues.

Oakland defense (vs. CIN) -- The Raiders defense had their best game of the season last week on Thursday night against the Chargers and now catch the tanking Bengals at home. Ryan Finley was predictably up-and-down in his first start last week against Baltimore as HC Zac Taylor barely asked Finley to throw the ball downfield at all. Oakland's defense hasn't been on the fantasy football radar all year long, but this fantastic matchup is impossible to ignore. The Bengals have scored over 20 points on offense just once all year.

New York Jets defense (at WAS) -- Dwayne Haskins has been named the Redskins starter, which means I'll be recommending the fantasy D/ST facing this offense in this space for the rest of the season. Haskins has played just 96 snaps this season and he's already thrown 4 INTs and taken 8 sacks.

-- Graham Barfield is a fantasy editor and analyst for NFL.com. Catch him on the NFL Fantasy Football podcast with Marcas Grant and Michael Fabiano, Fantasy LIVE on NFL Network, watch him on Fantasy League One, and follow him on Twitter @GrahamBarfield.