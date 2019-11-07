Tired or Wired: Alvin Kamara could leave you wanting more

There's nothing wrong with conventional wisdom. But being predictable is usually a pretty good way to get beat. Sometimes it's best to zig when people zag. Yin when people yang. Be unpredictable like an M. Night Shyamalan film (one of the good ones). That's where this column comes in. The tips below aren't for everyone and not all of them may be appropriate for your draft. But keep these handy when you want to throw your league-mates a curveball each week.

The final full month of the fantasy football season has begun. While this campaign has gotten as stale as that discount bag of candy you bought last November and stashed away for this year's Trick or Treaters (Who are we kidding? You crushed that bag in a week.) there is still a little flavor left. You just have to know where to look for it. Tired or Wired is back again to help you make the most of your roster remains. Happy hunting!

Get Mitch or Die Trying

Tired -- Avoid Mitch Trubisky at all costs. I don't need to tell you that it's been a rough year for Mitch Trubisky. The Bears quarterback has been one of the worst signal-callers in the league. You can see that just through the eye test, but the numbers bear it out as well. He's the QB31 this season and just 1.5 points ahead of Ryan Tannehill. At this point, he's owned in less than nine percent of NFL.com leagues -- and most of those are probably two-QB leagues or people who've stopped paying attention. Most of the fantasy world has moved on from Trubisky. I understand.

Wired -- He could surprise this week. Trubisky has been an easy punching bag this season. I even recently had fun at his expense.

Not even the TVs can get reception with Trubisky https://t.co/twhryqaTC5 â M.G. (@MarcasG) November 6, 2019

All jokes aside, there's a real chance that this could end up being an okay week for Mr. Biscuit. The Lions have allowed the seventh-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this season. That's in part because they're not generating much pressure up front with the third-fewest quarterback pressures this season. They've also logged just three interceptions (tied for 4th-fewest). I get it if you're too shook to start him. There's no shame in that. But don't be surprised if Trubisky has his third 19-plus fantasy point game this season.

Kamara chagrins

Tired -- Alvin Kamara is a fantasy beast. There's a reason Alvin Kamara was a top four pick in nearly every fantasy league this preseason. He was one of the most talented, dynamic backs playing in one of the NFL's most productive offenses. He's continued to enjoy a steady workload with 19.8 touches per game this season, compared to 19.4 in 2018. Now that Drew Brees is back and healthy again, this Saints offense looks ready to roll heading into the back half of the season -- just in time for your fantasy playoffs. This is when you should expect to reap the rewards of your high draft pick.

Wired -- Kamara could underwhelm. Last season, Kamara seemed nearly unstoppable. He posted eight games with 20 or more points and four contests with 30 or more -- including a pair of 40-point outings. This season, he's had one game with 20 and one with 30. Injuries have played a part but so has the presence of Latavius Murray. Murray has filled in nicely for Mark Ingram, especially during Kamara's absence, and leads the team in red zone carries. Combine that with a challenging schedule that includes the Bucs, Niners, Colts, and Titans and it's no picnic for Kamara. He won't be a bust ... just not the guy you hoped for with your top five pick.

Guice, Guice baby

Tired -- Approach Derrius Guice with caution. We have had high hopes for Derrius Guice ever since he was drafted in the second round last year. So far, he's yet to complete an NFL contest. After missing all of his rookie season, he suffered a knee injury in Week 1 of this year. Now he's ready to return but does so on a team that's rapidly going nowhere but employing a still-productive Adrian Peterson. Guice is worth picking up but considering his injury history, it might be wise to temper your expectations in the event that Washington decides to go with a committee approach.

Wired -- Guice could be a late season star. Remember last season when Damien Williams took over in the Chiefs backfield and led a number of fantasy teams to glory? This could happen again this year. The situations aren't exactly the same. Williams was pressed into service after Kareem Hunt was suspended and eventually released. Guice will still have to contend with Peterson taking snaps. But last year, the veteran running back faded down the stretch after a surprising start. This year, Washington has an interim head coach in Bill Callahan whose mission is to #EstablishTheRun. Suddenly, he has a young, talented and completely fresh running back that he can lean on. Don't be surprised if he does.

Steel reserve

Tired -- Stream defenses based on the matchup. Unless you have the Patriots or maybe the 49ers, you're probably better off playing the matchups (read: finding the Dolphins and Jets opponents) and piecemealing your DST spot that way.

Wired -- Stick with the Steelers. Early in the season, we thought we could victimize the Steelers defense. But since Week 4, Pittsburgh's defense has been as good as they come -- especially in fantasy. Entering Week 10, the Steelers have the third-best fantasy defense. What's more, they have a great season-ending schedule with two games against the Browns, a matchup with the Bengals and a Week 16 contest with the Jets. If you can acquire this unit, you should be good to go the rest of the year.

Marcas Grant is a fantasy analyst for NFL.com and a man who wonders why we don't have Thanksgiving carols. Adam Sandler was ahead of his time. Send him your holiday queries or fantasy football questions on Twitter @MarcasG or Instagram at MarcasG.