Fantasy Podcast: Way too early 2020 RB rankings

Marcas Grant and Michael Fabiano are back in the studio to help you with your fantasy team heading to the Week 10 games! The guys start out with the biggest news of the week like the Jaguars naming Nick Foles starting quarterback and Cam Newton being placed on injured reserve (2:49). Jeff Ratcliffe of Pro Football Focus joins the show for his bi-weekly appearance to discuss what we should expect from A.J. Green, the impact of Josh Gordon in Seattle and more (16:44). The duo does a running back roundup to decide which RBs in 2020 will drop out of the first three rounds and who will now be taken in the first three (27:25). Marcas and Fabs round out the show by saying which players you should drop or not (42:30).

