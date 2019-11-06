Fantasy targets and touches: Week 9

There have been several players on new teams, landing on the IR or quarterback changes that have changed the landscape of offenses. This week and every week this is your one stop shop to get all you need to know about every offense in the NFL!

KEY

percent TS = percentage of total team passing targets player received

percent AY = percentage of total team air yards player received

Arizona Cardinals

Backfield

Kenyan Drake, RB- 19 touches, 88 percent snap share

When David Johnson went down, Chase Edmonds performed like an RB1. When Chase Edmonds went down, Kenyan Drake performed like an RB1, against the 49ers defense no less. The verdict: you want whoever is starting for the Cardinals. If the other two are out against in Week 10, Drake will need to be started. The only fear I have is what happens if/when all three are healthy. That could put a cap on DJ's production.

Passing Game

Larry Fitzgerald, WR - 17 percent TS, 8 percent AY

Christian Kirk, WR - 22 percent TS, 23 percent AY

KeeSean Johnson, WR - 13 percent TS, 37 percent AY

Kenyan Drake, RB - 17 percent TS, -17 percent AY

Andy Isabella, WR - 4 percent TS, 23 percent AY

The top fantasy producers in this passing game were Andy Isabella, who scored an 88-yard touchdown on his lone target, and KeeSean Johnson. Perhaps Isabella can start to carve out a larger role, but he is still just a player to keep an eye on. Christian kirk is looking like the new top option in this offense, but he is just an WR3 with upside right now. Larry Fitzgerald is trending down heavily. He is a WR3/flex option for now.

Baltimore Ravens

Backfield

Mark Ingram II, RB - 17 touches, 43 percent snap share

Gus Edwards, RB - 7 touches, 42 percent snap share

Justice Hill, RB - 3 touches, 14 percent snap share

Mark Ingram II is still seeing the touches, which is what matters, but the lack of snaps is slightly concerning. He put up 144 yards in a tough matchup against the Pats. And while he led Ravens backs with three red zone touches, it was Gus Edwards who scored the touchdown and Lamar Jackson led them with six red zone rushes. Ingram and Jackson tied with three rushes a piece inside the 10, while Jackson had two inside the 5, to Ingram's one. Jackson clearly eats into some of the rushing production, but Ingram remains a high-end RB2 for fantasy purposes.

Passing Game

Mark Andrews, TE - 13 percent TS, 41 percent AY

Marquise Brown, WR - 17 percent TS, 9 percent AY

Nick Boyle, TE - 22 percent TS, 9 percent AY

The Ravens were able to establish the run and only had to pass the ball 23 times against the Patriots. Mark Andrews and Marquise Brown remain the only two options to trust weekly here. Willie Snead V and Nick Boyle have competed for the third-target in this offense. If Boyle sees consistent targets, he could become a streaming option.

Buffalo Bills

Backfield

Devin Singletary, RB- 23 touches, 66 percent snap share

Frank Gore, RB- 11 touches, 34 percent snap share

This is the real breakout game for Devin Singletary. In Week 8 we started to see him take over as he played more snaps, but he was still out touched by Frank Gore. This week Singletary not only played two-third of the snaps, he had 23 touches and turned it into 140 yards and a touchdown. Gore turned his to just 15 yards. Gore also got stuffed three times at the goal line, meaning Singletary could start to get more involved there. Singletary is a high-upside RB2 moving forward, while Gore is more of a flex/bench option.

Passing Game

John Brown, WR- 35 percent TS, 64 percent AY

Cole Beasley, WR- 10 percent TS, 4 percent AY

Devin Singletary, RB- 20 percent TS, 7 percent AY

Dawson Knox, WR- 10 percent TS, 5 percent AY

The Bills treated a one score lead like they were up three touchdowns for most of the second half. That led to limited opportunities for the wide outs. John Brown continues to see safe volume. He has not showcased his ceiling in quite a while, but he has a safe floor of around 9-11 PPR points. He has a high ceiling but may not be able to reach it cause of Josh Allen's struggles on the deep ball. Cole Beasley remains a safe floor flex option. Dawson Knox almost scored but with him and Tyler Kroft splitting time, neither are fantasy viable.

Carolina Panthers

Backfield

Christian McCaffrey, RB - 27 touches, 85 percent snap share

MVP! Christian McCaffrey putting fantasy teams on his back like backpacks are one of my favorite weekly traditions this year. He is the best asset in fantasy football and will legit compete for the MVP with Russell Wilson. Many people are going to win championships with him.

Passing Game

Christian McCaffrey, RB- 10 percent TS, 2 percent AY

D.J. Moore, WR - 35 percent TS, 36 percent AY

Greg Olsen, TE- 17 percent TS, 15 percent AY

Curtis Samuel, WR - 21 percent TS, 34 percent AY

D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel continue to see good volume. They will teeter between being WR2 and #'s depending on the matchups, but both are likely to be in your lineups. Greg Olsen is really becoming more of a TE2. Even in strong matchups he hasn't taken advantage. Cam Newton landed on the IR, meaning this is the Kyle Allen show the rest of the way. His top targets this year have been Moore (44), Samuel (43), McCaffrey (35) and Olsen (27).

Chicago Bears

Backfield

David Montgomery, RB- 17 touches, 71 percent snap share

Mike Davis, RB- 0 touches, 0 percent snap share

Tarik Cohen, RB- 4 touches, 36 percent snap share

Many, I included, were worried when David Montgomery went into the half with just three carries. But he was able to have a strong game, picking up 76 total yards and two touchdowns, in the tough matchup. He is looking like a RB2 that needs to be in your lineup weekly. Tarik Cohen can be dropped.

Passing Game

Allen Robinson, WR- 24 percent TS, 41 percent AY

Taylor Gabriel, WR- 14 percent TS, 25 percent AY

David Montgomery, WR- 19 percent TS, 3 percent AY

Tarik Cohen, WR- 24 percent TS, 9 percent AY

Mitchell Trubisky and Matt Nagy are dragging down this offense right now. Allen Robinson had been resilient, but even he cannot avoid being Trubiski'd. He will border the line of WR2/3 depending on the matchup.

Cleveland Browns

Backfield

Nick Chubb, RB- 24 touches, 62 percent snap share

Dontrell Hilliard, RB- 7 touches, 38 percent snap share

This was a floor game for Nick Chubb. He was simply not able to get going against the Broncos tough front line. Chubb still saw big volume and if a down game is 13 fantasy points, you can live with it. He is a must start option.

Passing Game

Odell Beckham Jr., WR- 15 percent TS, 27 percent AY

Jarvis Landry, WR- 33 percent TS, 35 percent AY

Antonio Callaway, WR- 13 percent TS, 17 percent AY

Only a 15 percent target share for Odell Beckham Jr. is frustrating. Yes, he had Chris Harris covering him a bunch, but still, he is one of the most talented receivers in the NFL. Until things change, he is looking more like a WR2 moving forward. Jarvis Landry saw big volume and scored a touchdown. He is a safe floor WR3, with the upside to be a WR2 depending on the matchup Do not trust Antonio Callaway.

Dallas Cowboys

Backfield

Ezekiel Elliott, RB- 23 touches, 83 percent snap share

Tony Pollard, RB- 4 touches, 19 percent snap share

The Cowboys do their best to make sure their beast, Ezekiel Elliott, stays well fed. He saw big volume this week and went off for 139 total yards. Unfortunately, he did not record a target, let alone a catch. Tony Pollard had three, despite Zeke running three times as many routes as he did (21 to 7). Zeke is still an obvious must start RB1, and 13 fantasy points is a very safe floor. Pollard is a handcuff.

Passing Game

Amari Cooper, WR- 21 percent TS, 37 percent AY

Michael Gallup, WR- 18 percent TS, 26 percent AY

Randall Cobb, WR- 24 percent TS, 22 percent AY

Jason Witten, TE- 27 percent TS, 11 percent AY

Death, taxes and Jason Witten against the Giants. Even at his age, Witten can still ball... at least against the Giants, as he went for eight catches for 58 yards. The Giants were vulnerable against the slot and that is were the Cowboys often attacked, with Witten (9) and Randall Cobb (8) leading them in targets. Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup will see more volume moving forward, but they took a back seat this week. Cooper had a fine fantasy week going for 80 yards and a score. Michael Gallup scored to salvage his day but the 33 yards were disappointing. They still led the Cowboys in air yards, as Cooper had 135 and Gallup had 84. In fact, Cooper saw four different targets of 20+ air yards.

Denver Broncos

Backfield

Phillip Lindsay, RB- 9 touches, 47 percent snap share

Royce Freeman, RB- 6 touches, 51 percent snap share

This was not pretty for the Broncos backs. The usually safe volume was not there for either of the backs. Lindsay was able to make the most of it with some big runs and a touchdown. Neither back saw a red zone touch in Week 9. Lindsay is a RB2 still, but his ceiling is capped with Brandon Allen. Freeman is a RB3/flex option, who will have some big weeks.

Passing Game

Courtland Sutton, WR- 44 percent TS, 44 percent AY

Diontae Spencer, WR- 17 percent TS, 26 percent AY

Noah Fant, TE- 22 percent TS, 24 percent AY

Courtland Sutton had one of the best touchdowns catches you will see this season. He remains in the WR2/3 radar, even though the Broncos only threw the ball 20 times with Brandon Allen. Noah Fant is the only other player to be interested in on the Broncos. He is a TE2 with upside.

Detroit Lions

Backfield

Ty Johnson, RB- 12 touches, 60 percent snap share

J.D. McKissic, RB- 7 touches, 38 percent snap share

Ty Johnson had the volume, but not the production. He went for 36 total yards, J.D. McKissic doubled him up, going for 72 and a score. Both are looking like flex options right now.

Passing Game

Danny Amendola, WR- 12 percent TS, 11 percent AY

T.J. Hockenson, TE- 17 percent TS, 10 percent AY

Kenny Golladay, WR- 17 percent TS, 32 percent AY

Marvin Jones, WR- 24 percent TS, 34 percent AY

Marvin Jones has been up and down this season, but he has greatly outlived expectations. He will still be more of a boom-or-bust option, but he is in play weekly. Kenny Golladay needs to be started every week. T.J. Hockenson had a solid game in a good matchup. He is a borderline TE1/2 each week, depending on the matchup. Danny Amendola flopped, showing it is hard to trust him. Sorry to those who read the slot report and trusted him in Week 9.

Green Bay Packers

Backfield

Aaron Jones, RB- 9 touches, 59 percent snap share

Jamaal Williams, RB- 8 touches, 47 percent of snap share

Jamaal Williams was the lone bright spot for the Packers this week. They got shut down, but he still found the end zone. Aaron Jones flopped and will continue to split work with Williams. Still, Jones is a RB1, while Williams is a strong RB3/flex option. He may be an RB2 some weeks with all the byes upcoming.

Passing Game

Davante Adams, WR- 31 percent TS, 38 percent AY

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR- 6 percent TS, 19 percent AY

Allen Lazard, WR - 11 percent TS, 24 percent AY

Jimmy Graham, TE- 11 percent TS, 2 percent AY

It is great to have Davante Adams back and healthy. While he had a solid fantasy game scoring 11 fantasy points, he did see a ton of volume. He is a must start WR1 moving forward. Other than Adams and the RBs, I am not sure I want to trust the other Packers every week, outside of maybe Jimmy Graham. He will be a TE1/2 depending on the matchups.

Houston Texans

Backfield

Duke Johnson, RB- 12 touches, 46 percent snap share

Carlos Hyde, RB- 19 touches, 56 percent snap share

Both backs had strong days as the Texans played with a lead throughout. Hyde finished with 14 fantasy points, but he could have had over eight more, if he was able to finish off that long run instead of getting stripped and fumbling. He has a very safe floor, but he doesn't have the highest of ceilings. At least, he doesn't flash his ceiling very often. Duke Johnson had five catches and scored a touchdown. Hyde will bounce back and forth between being an RB2 and RB3. Johnson is a RB3/flex option most weeks.

Passing Game

DeAndre Hopkins, WR- 39 percent TS, 45 percent AY

Duke Johnson, RB- 18 percent TS, 14 percent AY

Kenny Stills, WR- 14 percent TS, 26 percent AY

Darren Fells, TE- 11 percent TS, 4 percent AY

DeAndre Hopkins saw a bunch of volume and turned it into a strong fantasy game, with 19.4 fantasy points. He's a must start option. Kenny Stills once again didn't have a huge game. He is a WR3/flex option moving forward. Darren Fells only saw three targets and had one catch, but it went for a score. He is touchdown dependent, but given the volume he sees near pay dirt, he is on the TE1 radar. How the volume shakes up after the bye depends on if Will Fuller V is ready to return or not.

Indianapolis Colts

Backfield

Marlon Mack, RB- 21 touches, 57 percent snap share

Nyheim Hines, RB- 2 touches, 29 percent snap share

Jordan Wilkins, RB- 2 touches, 19 percent snap share

The big fantasy production wasn't there for Mack today, but the volume was. Oddly enough, if you check out his game log, he has a every other week sort of trend going. He has scored over 15 fantasy points one week and then less than 10 the next, then repeat. He is an RB2 and the only back to trust on the Colts.

Passing Game

Zach Pascal, WR- 20 percent TS, 48 percent AY

Chester Rogers, WR- 17 percent TS, 16 percent AY

Parris Campbell, WR- 17 percent TS, 4 percent AY

Eric Ebron, TE- 7 percent TS, 4 percent AY

Jack Doyle, TE- 13 percent TS, 18 percent AY

The Colts entered the game without T.Y. Hilton and left it without Jacoby Brissett. He suffered a knee injury and was replaced by Brian Hoyer. Zach Pascal was the top receiver and will be a WR3 with upside with Hilton out. While Chester Rogers scored a touchdown and Parris Campbell had five catches, I wouldn't want to trust them every week. Eric Ebron and Jack Doyle are on the TE radar if Hilton is out. Campbell fractured his hand, which means his targets will be spread out among the group. If Brissett misses time, here was the target breakdown from Hoyer in Week 9: Chester Rogers 5, Jack Doyle 4, Zach Pascal 4, Parris Campbell 4, Nyheim Hines 3, Eric Ebron 2, Deon Cain 2, Mo Alie-Cox 1.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Backfield

Leonard Fournette, RB- 16 touches, 83 percent snap share

Ryquell Armstead, RB- 5 touch, 14 percent snap share

Leonard Fournette continues to be a productive fantasy asset, but what does he have to do to find the end zone? I keep saying it, but the touchdowns should come. He is a backend RB1, with a higher ceiling if he can start scoring touchdowns.

Passing Game

Chris Conley, WR- 16 percent TS, 28 percent AY

Keelan Cole, WR- 14 percent TS, 18 percent AY

Leonard Fournette, RB- 14 percent TS, -1 percent AY

D.J. Chark, WR- 21 percent TS, 31 percent AY

This was a letdown for the Jaguars passing game. Gardner Minshew II had multiple turnovers and even more missed throws. D.J. Chark saw heavy volume and can be trusted moving forward cause of it but did little with it. Chris Conley was the top fantasy producer, making good of those waiver wire pickups with Dede Westbrook sidelined. But with Nick Foles named the Week 11 starter, Westbrook is a name to target on the waiver wire if he was dropped, or in a buy low trade if someone held on. No active QB threw to the slot more than Foles in 2018 and Westbrook runs 79 percent of his routes from the slot.

Kansas City Chiefs

Backfield

Damien Williams, RB- 14 touches, 72 percent snaps

LeSean McCoy, RB- 4 touches, 10 percent snaps

Darwin Thompson, RB- 1 touch, 17 percent snaps

It was finally Damien Williams week! Remember, McCoy fumbled last week and was benched for it, for the second time in a month. Williams took over in Week 8 and continued to do so in Week 9. The bulk of his production came on a 91-yard touchdown run. Perhaps he will be more involved in the passing game, especially when Patrick Mahomes returns. He is the RB to trust here for now and will be a RB2/3 depending on the matchup.

Passing Game

Sammy Watkins, WR- 29 percent TS, 25 percent AY

Travis Kelce, TE- 27 percent TS, 24 percent AY

Tyreek Hill, WR- 24 percent TS, 49 percent AY

Demarcus Robinson, WR- 6 percent TS, 4 percent AY

Mecole Hardman, WR- 0 percent TS, 0 percent AY

Tyreek Hill went off this week showing he can be very productive even with Matt Moore at QB. He is a WR1. Travis Kelce and Sammy Watkins are safe, but they do not have the same ceiling without Mahomes. Kelce is still a must start option, while Watkins is a WR3. Demarcus Robinson and Mecole Hardman can be dropped if they already haven't been.

Los Angeles Chargers

Backfield

Austin Ekeler, RB- 16 touches, 35 percent snap share

Melvin Gordon III, RB- 23 touches, 62 percent snap share

Melvin Gordon III saw big volume and had his best game of the season by far. He went for 109 scrimmage yards and two scores, putting up 25.9 fantasy points. He is still an RB2, but you can get him into your lineup weekly. Austin Ekeler is the second option. He saw good volume this week, but the Chargers had a lead throughout. He will be a volatile RB2, with some big weeks and some let downs.

Passing Game

Keenan Allen, WR- 15 percent TS, 23 percent AY

Austin Ekeler, RB- 15 percent TS, 1 percent AY

Hunter Henry, TE- 37 percent TS, 47 percent AY

Mike Williams, WR- 15 percent TS, 29 percent AY

Hunter Henry saw the most volume and scored the most fantasy points out of the passing game. He is a must start Top 5 tight end right now. But since he has returned in Week 6, he is averaging 17.5 fantasy PPG. Meanwhile, Keenan Allen is averaging just 8.7 fantasy PPG in that span, while Mike Williams is at 11.28. It is time to be a little worried about Keenan Allen. I still think he is a WR2 with upside, but he is trending down. Mike Williams is a boom-or-bust WR3.

Miami Dolphins

Backfield

Mark Walton, RB- 15 touches, 75 percent

Kalen Ballage, RB- 7 touches, 28 percent

Mark Walton is seeing big volume, but the fantasy production simply hasn't been there. It also doesn't hurt that Kalen Ballage is used in the red zone. He saw three red zone touches to Walton's one. Each saw one touch inside the five-yard line, neither scored. Walton was a flex option, but that honor goes to Ballage now with Walton suspended four games. Myles Gaskin has more upside and is a waiver wire flier this week.

Passing Game

DeVante Parker, WR- 17 percent TS, 16 percent AY

Mike Gesicki, TE- 17 percent TS, 22 percent AY

Preston Williams, WR- 25 percent TS, 39 percent AY

Albert Wilson, WR- 6 percent TS, 7 percent AY

Preston Williams went off for 72 yards and two touchdowns. Unfortunately, he exited with a knee injury. His status must be monitored as he is a weekly flex option and is working his way into the WR3 discussion in good matchups. He has a safe floor and a nice ceiling. DeVante Parker's strong season continued as he found the end zone and went for 57 yards. He is also in the weekly flex picture. Mike Geisicki has scored a season high 15.5 fantasy points. He has had more than eight in three of his last four games. He is a TE2 each week with some upside.

Minnesota Vikings

Backfield

Dalvin Cook, RB- 25 touches, 80 percent snap share

Alexander Mattison, RB- 2 touches, 9 percent snap share

Ameer Abdullah, RB- 2 touches, 11 percent snap share

Dalvin Cook saw big volume like he does every week. He had a down game by his standards, but a floor of 15 fantasy points is a great one. Ameer Abdullah scored a touchdown. That's not something we've said in years. He is not fantasy viable. Alexander Mattison is once again looking like a mere handcuff.

Passing Game

Adam Thielen, WR- 3 percent TS, 2 percent AY

Olabisi Johnson, WR- 6 percent TS, 10 percent AY

Dalvin Cook, RB- 19 percent TS, -1 percent AY

Stefon Diggs, WR- 11 percent TS, 20 percent AY

Irv Smith, TE- 17 percent TS, 12 percent AY

Kyle Rudolph, TE- 14 percent TS, 19 percent AY

The Vikings had to throw the ball 38 times this week, which is a lot for their measure. But it was spread across the board. Stefon Diggs came back down to earth. With Adam Thielen once again sidelined, he is a WR2. Olabisi Johnson replaces Thielen as the lead slot receiver. He is a deeper league option. Both Irv Smith and Kyle Rudolph are a TE2.

New England Patriots

Backfield

James White, RB- 11 touches, 43 percent snap share

Sony Michel, RB- 5 touches, 23 percent snap share

Rex Burkhead, RB- 5 touches, 34 percent snap share

We finally saw what the Patriots game script while losing looks like and it wasn't pretty for Sony Michel. Not only did he have just five touches, he saw none in the red zone, while James White had five. White also finally scored a TD that was upheld in what feels like forever. White and Michel are both on the Weekly RB2/flex radar. White is as safe as it gets, while Michel is game script dependent, but luckily the Pats play ahead most of the time. The schedule toughens after the bye, but the Pats are still the Pats.

Passing Game

Julian Edelman, WR- 27 percent TS, 22 percent AY

Phillip Dorsett, RB- 10 percent TS, 11 percent AY

James White, RB- 7 percent TS, 7 percent AY

Mohamed Sanu, WR- 34 percent TS, 51 percent AY

Benjamin Watson, TE- 12 percent TS, 9 percent AY

Always Edelman. There are few players in the NFL that possess his level of consistency and upside. Mohamed Sanu breakout game was in full effect in Week 9 as he led them in target and air yard share. He also ran 19 routes from the slot and had four catches, including his touchdown from there. Right now, I would view him as a WR3, with upside. It is hard to trust Phillip Dorsett or Benjamin Watson given that they will be the third option at best, but likely fourth behind James White.

New York Giants

Backfield

Saquon Barkley, RB- 20 touches, 81 percent snap share

Saquon Barkley did not find the end zone in Week 9, but he did go for nearly 100 total yards. His volume is as safe as it gets and he is clearly a must start option. Not only was he the only Giants back with a carry, but he tied for a team high eight targets and sexi receptions and led the Giants with 67 receiving yards.

Passing Game

Evan Engram, TE- 20 percent TS, 21 percent AY

Bennie Fowler, WR- 15 percent TS, 25 percent AY

Golden Tate, WR- 15 percent TS, 11 percent AY

Saquon Barkley, RB- 20 percent TS, -4 percent AY

This was a rough game for the Giants offense. Daniel Jones turned the ball over three times and struggled to get going throwing for just 210 yards. His lone touchdown went to Cody Latimer and you can queue up Adam Rank on that cause "That Helps No Body!" Evan Engram remains a top tight end option. Golden Tate is also a weekly play, but his usage has to be monitored if/when Sterling Shepard returns.

New York Jets

Backfield

Le'Veon Bell, RB- 25 touches, 92 percent snap share

Le'Veon Bell continues to dominate the Jets RB volume. He did so in a favorable matchup against the Dolphins and turned it into 20.1 fantasy points. He had eight catches and 121 scrimmage yards. He is more of a RB2 in the Jets' offense but is seeing RB1 volume and still possess that upside. Bell did undergo an MRI after Week 9 and if he misses time his backups are Ty Montgomery, Bilal Powell and newly promoted Josh Adams.

Passing Game

Jamison Crowder, WR- 25 percent TS, 20 percent AY

Le'Veon Bell, RB- 25 percent TS, 0 percent AY

Robby Anderson, WR- percent TS, 33 percent AY

Ryan Griffin, TE- 22 percent TS, 28 percent AY

Jamison Crowder was the only Jet other than Bell to have a big game against the Dolphins. He remains a WR3 in PPR leagues. Robby Anderson could not take advantage. He is more of a flex option right now. Ryan Griffin had a fine game, but Chris Herndon seems like he could be ready in Week 10. He was active in Week 9 but did not actually play a snap.

Oakland Raiders

Backfield

Josh Jacobs, RB- 28 touches, 61 percent snap share

Jalen Richard, RB-5 touches, 30 percent snap share

DeAndre Washington, RB- 4 touches, 10 percent snap share

Josh Jacobs saw featured back work and put up a big fantasy day with it. He went for 120 total yards and two scores, good for 24 fantasy points. Both Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington can be dropped. Although Richard is a back, I would like one day get a larger workload.

Passing Game

Darren Waller, TE- 7 percent TS, 9 percent AY

Tyrell Williams, WR- 15 percent TS, 28 percent AY

Hunter Renfrow, WR- 26 percent TS, 20 percent AY

This was the worst game in a while for both Darren Waller and Tyrell Williams. For the first time all year Williams did not score, and Waller had just two targets. Both should continue to be trusted moving forward. Hunter Renfrow led the Raiders in targets and scored for the second straight week. He will be a waiver option this week.

Philadelphia Eagles

Backfield

Miles Sanders, RB- 13 touches, 39 percent snap share

Jordan Howard, RB- 20 touches, 49 percent snap share

Darren Sproles, RB- 3 touches, 13 percent snap share

Jordan Howard went for 83 and a score in a revenge game against the team that traded him this past offseason. He continues to lead in snaps and touches and is the RB to trust here. He is a RB2 right now, especially since he is also leading them in red zone touches. This week he had three, while Miles Sanders had two. Sanders will see volume like this, but he will be up and down. He remains a big-play reliant flex option.

Passing Game

DeSean Jackson, WR- 3 percent TS, 2 percent AY

Zach Ertz, TE- 28 percent TS, 25 percent AY

Alshon Jeffery, WR- 21 percent TS, 35 percent AY

Nelson Agholor, WR- 21 percent TS, 35 percent AY

Dallas Goedert, TE- 13 percent TS, 6 percent AY

Zach Ertz had his biggest fantasy game of the season with over 25 fantasy points. He is a TE1 still, but with volatile outcomes. Everyone else in this passing game scored fewer than 10 fantasy points. Alshon Jeffery has a WR3 floor, but some volume upside with DeSean Jackson now shut down. Nelson Agholor is a deep league flex option. It also likely means more targets for Dallas Goedert, who is a high-end TE2, that will moonlight as a TE1 in certain weeks.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Backfield

Jaylen Samuels, RB- 21 touches, 66 percent snap share

Trey Edmunds, RB- 12 touches, 26 percent snap share

Jaylen Samuels was not an effective runner, rushing for 10 yards on eight carries. Yet, he had 13 catches on 13 targets for 73 yards. If James Conner is out in Week 10, Samuels is on the RB1 radar in PPR. Edmonds will be on the flex radar due to being the more efficient runner.

Passing Game

Diontae Johnson, WR- 6 percent TS, 4 percent AY

JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR- 15 percent TS, 29 percent AY

Jaylen Samuels, RB- 38 percent TS, -5 percent AY

James Washington, WR- 12 percent TS, 34 percent AY

Vance McDonald, TE- 21 percent TS, 5 percent AY

The RBs continue to be heavily utilized in the passing game, while the rest struggle for consistency. JuJu Smith-Schuster has the ability to be a WR2, but due to the inconsistencies, maybe he should be downgraded to a WR3. Diontae Johnson is a boom-or-bust flex option. Same with Vance McDonald, but he is a TE2.

San Francisco 49ers

Backfield

Tevin Coleman, 14 touches, 52 percent snap share

Matt Breida, 17 touches, 42 percent snap share

Raheem Mostert, 1 touch, 3 percent snap share

Matt Breida was able to outperform Tevin Coleman this week. Seeing more touches and doubling him up in fantasy points (11.2 to 5.6). This will likely be a hot-hand approach moving forward, but Coleman is still the top play as he saw all three red zone touches this week. He is a RB2, while Breida jumps between being a RB2 or flex option, depending on the week.

Passing Game

George Kittle, TE- 22 percent TS, 20 percent AY

Tevin Coleman, RB- 11 percent TS, -3 percent AY

Emmanuel Sanders, WR- 24 percent TS, 37 percent AY

Dante Pettis, WR- 3 percent TS, 10 percent AY

Deebo Samuel, WR- 19 percent TS, 28 percent AY

The Niners had to throw the ball more than normal this week and it led to the most productive fantasy game for Jimmy Garoppolo and his weapons. George Kittle is the top target and a must start TE1. Emmanuel Sanders is looking like a weekly option as a WR2/3 depending on the week. Still given how much the Niners run the ball, a league-high 56 percent, it's best to avoid the other options in this passing game.

Seattle Seahawks

Backfield

Chris Carson, RB- 18 touches, 87 percent snap share

Rashaad Penny, RB- 4 touches, 13 percent snap share

This was a floor game for Chris Carson in a very tough matchup against the Bucs. He continues to dominate volume and if 13 fantasy points is the floor, you can gladly live with that. He is an RB1.

Passing Game

Chris Carson, RB- 5 percent TS, 1 percent AY

D.K. Metcalf, WR- 21 percent TS, 29 percent AY

Tyler Lockett, WR- 43 percent TS, 49 percent AY

Jacob Hollister, TE- 14 percent TS, 9 percent AY

Like clockwork, Tyler Lockett gets volume and Tyler Lockett goes off. There if no more efficient duo than Lockett and Wilson. He is still a WR1 even with Josh Gordon in town, but the volume will be frustrating some weeks. D.K. Metcalf showed off his talents, but it is hard to trust him as more than a flex option until we see how the volume shakes up with Gordon in town. Jacob Hollister is the clear Will Dissly replacement in this offense. He had four catches on six targets, two of which went for a TD. What won't show in the box score is that he was tackled inside the one on another catch and he drew a long PI flag in the endzone. Just like with Dissly, Wilson looks for Hollister near pay dirt. His usage must be monitored with Gordon, but he is the top TE waiver wire target and a legitimate TE1 option moving forward.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Backfield

Ronald Jones, RB- 20 touches, 57 percent snap share

Peyton Barber, RB- 4 touches, 11 percent snap share

Dare Ogunbowale, RB- 2 touches, 28 percent snap share

Ronald Jones played a season-high 57 percent of the snaps and tied his season-high with 20 touches. He is looking like the RB1 here and clearly the option to start in fantasy. Jones had two red zone touches, while the other two had one each. He is the back to trust and is a RB2/flex option depending on the matchup. He has to be the top waiver wire add right now.

Passing Game

Chris Godwin, WR- 21 percent TS, 11 percent AY

Breshad Perriman, WR- 19 percent TS, 11 percent AY

Mike Evans, WR- 37 percent TS, 57 percent AY

Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are both in the Top 3 among WR fantasy PPG. In the first five weeks of the season, Godwin was top dog, averaging 24.02 fantasy points to Evans' 15.76. But since Week 6, Evans has taken over, scoring 33.13 fantasy PPG, to Godwin's' 16.43. It has been a little up-and-down, as one likely has to take a backseat for the other. But both are must start options. Avoid the rest.

Tennessee Titans

Backfield

Derrick Henry, RB- 16 touches, 55 percent snap share

Dion Lewis, RB- 9 touches, 45 percent snap share

Derrick Henry still went for 99 and two scores, but he did tie his season-low in touches and his fewest percentage of snaps since Week 3. Meanwhile, Dion Lewis had a season-high nine touches. Henry is still an RB1 and Lewis is a handcuff, but let's hope this is a blip on the radar and not a sign of usage to come.

Passing Game

Jonnu Smith, TE- 14 percent TS, 9 percent AY

A.J. Brown, WR- 19 percent TS, 31 percent AY

Dion Lewis, RB- 14 percent TS, -2 percent AY

Corey Davis, WR- 14 percent TS, 15 percent AY

Adam Humphries, WR- 11 percent TS, 12 percent AY

The passing game has been better with Ryan Tannehill at the helm, but the issue is they spread the ball too much. A.J. Brown and Corey Davis are consistently the top two options, but they do not see traditional WR1 volume. Both are better left as flex options. I now lean Brown as he is more dangerous after the catch. Humphries is a deeper league flex option. Jonnu Smith, or Delanie Walker when he returns, will be in the TE1 picture as backend options. That is more on the state of the tight end position than it is a conviction on them.

Washington Redskins

Backfield

Adrian Peterson, RB- 19 touches, 69 percent snap share

Wendell Smallwood, RB- 4 touches, 37 percent snap share

Adrian Peterson turned back the clock and looked like his old-self against the Bills. But, his lack of involvement in the passing game and the lack of scoring by the Redskins leaves him in the RB3/flex discussion. Also, Derrius Guice is eligible to return after the Week 10 bye and my guess is, he takes the starting gig back. Stash him if he is out there.

Passing Game

Terry McLaurin, WR- 27 percent TS, 23 percent AY

Paul Richardson, 23 percent TS, 33 percent AY

Trey Quinn, 14 percent TS, 21 percent AY

The only Redskin to top double-digits in this game was Peterson. Terry McLaurin is the only player worth owning in this passing game. But he turns from Scary Terry with Case Keenum, to a speedy possession receiver with Dwayne Haskins. Let's hope that Keenum is back after the bye, cause that will salvage McLaurin's fantasy value. If Haskins continues to start, you can throw McLaurin on your bench.

Make sure to follow Michael Florio on Twitter, @MichaelFFlorio.