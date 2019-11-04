NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Fantasy fact or fiction

Marcas Grant, Michael Fabiano and Graham Barfield are back together to recap Week 9 of the NFL! The guys start off with the biggest news of the week such as Jacoby Brissett spraining his knee and Giants receiver Sterling Shepard going back into concussion protocol (4:21). Next up, the trio did a running back redux, wide receiver wrap up and a quarterback quandaries segment to recap the week (15:23). Then the group plays a game of fantasy fact or fiction to try to answer some lingering questions (34:02). Finally, Marcas, Graham and Fabs give you some potential waiver wire pickups to help improve your team for Week 10 (39:55).

