Slot report, Week 9: T.Y. Hilton gets a boost

We are getting to crunch time in the fantasy football season. There are five weeks left of the regular season, meaning that if you are on the outside looking in, you are starting to run out of time. The good news is, you still got over a month left. You can still turn this season around, but it must start now. Knowing which matchups will boosts or hurt the value of a slot receiver, will hopefully help you get a big win this week!

Week 8 Slot Leaders

Routes-Tyler Boyd, 37

Targets- Russell Gage/Danny Amendola/Julian Edelman, 8

Receptions- Danny Amendola, 8

Yards- Cooper Kupp, 161

Touchdowns- Julian Edelman, 2

Tough Slot Matchups:

Top-5 teams (not on bye) allowing the fewest fantasy PPG to slot WR and their Week 9 opponents top slot option:

1. 49ers, 8.70 fantasy PPG (Larry Fitzgerald/Christian Kirk)

2. Packers, 8.95 fantasy PPG (Keenan Allen)

3. Eagles, 9.28 fantasy PPG (Anthony Miller/Allen Robinson)

4. Bears, 9.29 fantasy PPG (Nelson Agholor)

5. Cowboys, 9.31 fantasy PPG (Golden Tate/Sterling Shepard)

QBs Throwing to Slot the Most

Top-5 QBs in percent of passes to the slot:

1. Kyler Murray, 43.8 percent

2. Lamar Jackson, 41.9 percent

3. Jared Goff, 41.1 percent

4. Carson Wentz, 38.3 percent

5. Mitchell Trubisky, 36.4 percent

Notable Slot Storylines

It looks like we have a Mohamed Sanu replacement for the Falcons! Russell Gage ran 24 slot routes for Atlanta and saw big volume. He finished with eight targets, six catches for 51 yards and 11.1 fantasy points from the slot alone. Perhaps it was just rapport with Matt Schuab, but the Falcons used Mohamed Sanu a bunch and if Gage is the new primary slot receiver, he will be a legitimate fantasy option. If you have someone you are ok dropping on your bench, take a flier.

Mohamed Sanu debuted with the Patriots in Week 8, running 26 routes, the third most on the team behind Julian Edelman and Phillip Dorsett. He was still used in the slot, as 16 of his 26 routes were out of the slot. That did trail Edelman, who ran 28 slot routes. Three of his five targets and both catches were also out of the slot. His usage should increase as he gets more acclimated with the offense. It is good to see that he was still used in the slot, although that will always be Edelman territory.

Emmanuel Sanders took over the slot from Dante Pettis in his first game with the Niners. He ran just nine slot routes, but it was the most on the team. He caught both his slot targets for 17 yards and a touchdown. If you are going to trust any Niners receiver, it should be Sanders. But he is nothing more than a flex option as the Niners run the ball more than anyone and George Kittle is the top target.

I'm not sure if Keke loves me, and I'm definitely not sure if the Texans love Keke. In Week 8 not only did Keke Coutee not see a target, but he did not run a route or play a single snap. Instead it was DeAndre Carter who ran 20 routes as the third wide receiver, with 12 of them coming out of the slot. That put him in a tie with DeAndre Hopkins for the most slot routes on the Texans. Carter saw two targets, while DHop saw six, catching four of them for 44 yards. Coutee can clearly be dropped in all leagues. Hopkins is still a must start option, and the heavy slot usage does raise his floor, but it also leads to targets with lesser air yards. That lowers his ceiling a little bit.

Studs Who Get a Boost:

T.Y. Hilton and the Colts take on the Steelers who have allowed the most fantasy PPG to slot receivers (21.43). Hilton has only been running eight slot routes per game, but he is seeing 2.2 slot targets per game, which leads the Colts. Hopefully they put him in the slot even more this week, as slot receivers have lighting up the Steelers for 98.6 receiving yards per game and six touchdowns, both the most in the NFL.

Tyler Lockett faces the Bucs, who have allowed the fifth-most fantasy PPG to slot receivers (17.16). Lockett is always super safe, as he has scored less than 11 fantasy points just once this season. But he doesn't always get to showcase that ceiling. Hopefully this is a week where the Seahawks have to throw more, as the Bucs defense is very stout up front. Lockett should be seeing 10 targets every week, but he has a chance to approach that number this week.

Julian Edelman is always a strong slot play, but he gets an added boost against the Ravens, who have allowed the second-most receiving yards per game to slot receivers this season (94.7). Edelman is once again a WR1 this week.

Adam Thielen sat out last week, but he's a strong play against the Chiefs if he can suit up in Week 9. The Chiefs have allowed the most slot targets and catches, as well as the fifth most yards per game to slot receivers since Week 6. If he sits, Olabisi Johnson takes over as the lead slot receiver, but he is not a viable fantasy option.

More Slot Options:

Danny Amendola leads the NFL in slot targets (18), receptions (15), and is second in slot yards (164). He can continue that hot streak against the Raiders, who have allowed the sixth-most receiving yards per game to slot receivers over the last month.

DeVante Parker led the Dolphins with three slot targets in Week 8. He also ran 12 slot routes, which tied for the team-lead with Albert Wilson. This week the Dolphins face the Jets, who have allowed the second-most fantasy PPG to slot receivers (18.49). The Dolphins have been a little inconsistent with their slot usage week-to-week, but Parker is the top weapon. He is a flex option.

Randall Cobb leads the Cowboys with 23.7 slot routes per game. Unfortunately, he hasn't been able to turn it into much fantasy production. That should change this week against the Giants, who have been hurt by slot receivers this season, especially as of late. They have allowed the second-most fantasy PPG to slot receivers since Week 5 (20.88). He is a flex option this week.

DaeSean Hamilton gets one more shot. He led the Broncos with 15 slot routes in Week 8. Unfortunately, he finished the game with just one target. But, with Brandon Allen making his NFL debut, we could see the rookie QB making a bunch of short, safe throws, which bodes well for Hamilton. It also helps that the Broncos face the Browns who have simply been torched by slot receivers since Week 3. They've allowed six touchdowns to slot receivers in that span and the second-most fantasy PPG (19.10). He is a deep-league flex option.

Make sure to follow Michael Florio on Twitter, @MichaelFFlorio.