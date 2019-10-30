NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Stretch Run Players

Marcas Grant, Michael Fabiano and Graham Barfield are back in the studio for another NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! The guys start out with the biggest news of the week like James Conner who is injured in a sling and the Bengals benching Andy Dalton (4:45). Next, the group does the 'Second Act' segment asking if certain players can keep the production going and if other players will finally start producing (18:20)? Then, the trio went over some players who you may need to drop for Week 9 (37:30). Finally they rounded out the show by answering some Twitter questions (43:08).

