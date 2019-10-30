Fantasy targets and touches: Week 8

Trades have been made and offenses are looking differently than they did at the start of the season. This is the best place to learn about everything we have seen and what to expect moving forward.

KEY

percent TS = percentage of total team passing targets player received

percent AY = percentage of total team air yards player received

Arizona Cardinals

Backfield

Chase Edmonds, RB- 9 touches, 61 percent snap share

Zach Zenner, RB- 2 touches, 39 percent snap share

David Johnson did not play in Week 8 and is not expected to play in Week 9 either. That paved the way for Chase Edmonds, who unfortunately suffered a hamstring injury and had to exit the game. Zach Zenner was the only active RB and finished out for the Cardinals. With DJ and Edmonds banged up and the Cards playing Thursday, they went out and traded for Kenyan Drake. He is in play in Week 9, but more as a low-end RB2 or flex play, given the tough matchup against the 49ers. If you have Johnson or Edmonds there are two fears here. The first is that one, or both, is out for longer than anticipated. The second is that when all three are healthy they are all a part of the offense. That would put Johnson's RB1 status in question.

Passing Game

Larry Fitzgerald, WR- 13 percent TS, 6 percent AY

Christian Kirk, WR- 34 percent TS, 46 percent AY

Charles Clay, WR- 9 percent TS, 25 percent AY

Damiere Byrd- 16 percent TS, 17 percent AY

Andy Isabella, WR- snaps

Christian Kirk returned in a big way for the Cardinals, leading them in targets and air yard share. The slot is where the Saints defense is most vulnerable and it was Kirk, not Larry Fitzgerald seeing the heavy volume there. Fitzgerald has been trending down as of late. Both are WR3 right now, but trending in different directions.

Atlanta Falcons

Backfield

Devonta Freeman, RB- 21 touches, 77 percent snap share

Brian Hill, RB- 3 touches, 15 percent snap share

Devonta Freeman continues to see heavy volume, especially in the passing game. He has the floor of an RB2 every week, but will flash that RB1 ceiling some weeks.

Passing Game

Julio Jones, WR- 25 percent TS, 42 percent AY

Austin Hooper, TE- 14 percent TS, 7 percent AY

Calvin Ridley, WR- 14 percent TS, 23 percent AY

Russell Gage, WR- 18 percent TS, 20 percent AY

Matt Schuab was able to keep Julio Jones, Austin Hooper and Calvin Ridley viable in Week 8. Julio Jones had a very big game scoring 25 fantasy points, showing that you play him no matter what. Hooper remains a Top 5 tight end option and is very much in the conversation for the top fantasy TE. Ridley scored a touchdown, but you can't love to see Russell Gage have more targets and a similar amount of air yards. He could be the new Mohamed Sanu, but lets hope its more a connection with Schuab thing.

Buffalo Bills

Backfield

Devin Singletary, RB- 7 touches, 67 percent snap share

Frank Gore, RB- 9 touches, 29 percent snap share

It was Devin Singletary that saw the bulk of the playing time, but Frank Gore still had more touches. Gore had nine carries, to Singletary's three. But with the Bills trailing for most of the game Singletary had six targets and caught one for a touchdown. He remains the higher ceiling play, while Gore is the safer floor. Both are RB3 or flex options for now.

Passing Game

John Brown, WR- 26 percent TS, 37 percent AY

Cole Beasley, WR- 23 percent TS, 19 percent AY

Devin Singletary, RB- 19 percent TS, -5 percent AY

Tyler Krodft, WR- 13 percent TS, 14 percent AY

John Brown continues to see heavy volume but he was underwhelming in a prime matchup in Week 8. He is still a WR2/3 depending on the matchup. Cole Beasley found the end zone and remains a safe floor flex option. Tyler Kroft is back and was targeted more than Dawson Knox. Stay away from both for now.

Carolina Panthers

Backfield

Christian McCaffrey, RB - 18 touches, 77 percent snap share

Even in the toughest matchup for RBs this season, Christian McCaffrey goes off. He is putting fantasy teams on his back every single week. Can't say it enough, he is having a special season and is going to win a bunch of championships for those who have him.

Passing Game

Christian McCaffrey, RB- 14 percent TS, 3 percent AY

D.J. Moore, WR - 24 percent TS, 35 percent AY

Greg Olsen, TE- 5 percent TS, 4 percent AY

Curtis Samuel, WR - 30 percent TS, 49 percent AY

While Curtis Samuel saw big volume, he turned it into little fantasy production. The same could be said for any Panther not named Christian McCaffrey. Chalk this one up more to the tough matchup. Both Samuel and Moore are looking like WR3, but things could shake up here with Cam Newton returning.

Chicago Bears

Backfield

David Montgomery, RB- 31 touches, 73 percent snap share

Mike Davis, RB- 3 touches, 14 percent snap share

Tarik Cohen, RB- 7 touches, 21 percent snap share

Davind Montgomery dominated touches and snaps and he even had more targets than Tarik Cohen. He hit rock bottom in Week 7 and had his best game yet in Week 8. Head Coach Matt Nagy said the Bears wanted to run the ball and he was a man of his word. Let's hope this is a sign of things to come. Montgomery is back in the RB2 mix.

Passing Game

Allen Robinson, WR- 21 percent TS, 22 percent AY

Taylor Gabriel, WR- 18 percent TS, 32 percent AY

The Bears offense simply is not clicking right now. Allen Robinson is seeing consistent value and should be trusted as a Wr2/3 depending on the matchup. That is about it from here though.

Cincinnati Bengals

Backfield

Joe Mixon, RB- 21 touches, 52 percent snap share

Giovani Bernard, RB- 5 touches, 39 percent snap share

Joe Mixon bounced back both volume and production wise this week. Now, you should be doing everything you can to sell. He is still on the Bengals and still running behind that offensive line. Sell high while you can, as he will be inconsistent throughout.

Passing Game

Auden Tate, WR- 28 percent TS, 41 percent AY

Tyler Boyd, WR- 19 percent TS, 23 percent AY

Both Tyler Boyd and Auden Tate had fine fantasy days, but neither is flashing the ceiling they had earlier this season. It is hard to sit Boyd with the consistent volume he sees, but he is looking more like a low-end WR2 or high-end WR3 as of late. Tate s a flex option until A.J. Green returns, then he is likely best left on the bench until we see how the volume shakes out.

Cleveland Browns

Backfield

Nick Chubb, RB- 21 touches, 66 percent snap share

Dontrell Hilliard, RB- 5 touches, 35 percent snap share

Nick Chubb had a productive day against the tough Patriots defense, but two fumbles hurt his final production. Kareem Hunt is looming, but Chubb is still a msut start option.

Passing Game

Odell Beckham Jr., WR- 23 percent TS, 34 percent AY

Jarvis Landry, WR- 33 percent TS, 39 percent AY

Look, Odell Beckham Jr. had Stephon Gilmore covering him, but in a game when the Browns are trailing by multiple scores throughout, you would think they;d look to throw more the their all-world receiver. Beckham is a WR2 now while Landry remains a safe-floor WR3.

Denver Broncos

Backfield

Phillip Lindsay, RB- 19 touches, 51 percent snap share

Royce Freeman, RB- 13 touches, 49 percent snap share

It was a split of the playing time, but Phillip Lindsay regained his spot as top ball carrier after falling behind Royce Freeman in Week 7. But it is very interesting that Freeman saw all four red zone touches this week. Lindsay was out pacing his 16-12 in the first seven weeks, but now they are even. That usage has to be monitored moving forward, but if Freeman continues to see it, he will be the higher ranked RB. Lindsay is a RB2, while Freeman is a RB2/flex option depending on the matchup.

Passing Game

Courtland Sutton, WR- 21 percent TS, 54 percent AY

Phillip Lindsay, RB- 17 percent TS, -7 percent AY

Noah Fant, TE- 28 percent TS, 16 percent AY

Noah Fant wasn't able to do a whole lot, scoring 7.6 fantasy points, but the heavy volume warrants recognition. If you are in need of a TE he is worthy of a flier, given his athletic ability. Oddly enough, without Emmanuel Sanders, Courtland Sutton saw his fewest targets in any game this season. He is still a safe WR2. No other receiver saw more than two targets. Stay away.

Detroit Lions

Backfield

Ty Johnson, RB- 8 touches, 38 percent snap share

J.D. McKissic, RB- 4 touches, 26 percent snap share

Tra Carson, RB- 12 touches, 31 percent snap share

Paul Perkins, RB- 3 touches, 10 percent snap share

This was a mess. None of the four scored over five fantasy points. Ty Johnson led then with four targets, but it was Tra Carson that led them with 12 carries. Carson needs to be picked up, but he and Johnson are nothing more than flex options.

Passing Game

Danny Amendola, WR- 26 percent TS, 15 percent AY

T.J. Hockenson, TE- 3 percent TS, 3 percent AY

Kenny Golladay, WR- 26 percent TS, 43 percent AY

Marvin Jones, WR- 16 percent TS, 15 percent AY

Kenny Golladay had a big day catching a touchdown off a flea flicker and another in a more traditional manner. He is a WR2 that should be started every week. Danny Amendola had another big game and is becoming a viable flex option. He was featured in the Slot Report this week and will be whenever he has a favorable matchup. Marvin Jones failed to build on his monstrous Week 7. He remains a boom-or-bust flex option. T.J. Hockenson is a boom-or-bust TE2, who has been a lot more bust as of late.

Green Bay Packers

Backfield

Aaron Jones, RB- 20 touches, 61 percent snap share

Jamaal Williams, RB- 10 touches, 50 percent of snap share

Aaron Jones went off in Week 8, scoring over 40 fantasy points again, while doubling up Jamaal Williams in touches. Both scored twice, showing they can co-exist. Jones is an RB1, while Williams is a flex option moving forward.

Passing Game

Allen Lazard, WR- 16 percent TS, 4 percent AY

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR - 7 percent TS, 14 percent AY

Jimmy Graham, TE- 5 percent TS, 15 percent AY

The RBs caught all three of Aaron Rodgers touchdowns and basically hogged all the fantasy production. Jones led the way with 159 receiving yards. The Packers actual receivers (and Jimmy Graham) all scored fewer than 10 fantasy points. It's hard to get excited for anyone there right now. Hurry back, Davante Adams!

Houston Texans

Backfield

Duke Johnson, RB- 7 touches, 41 percent snap share

Carlos Hyde, RB- 19 touches, 55 percent snap share

Carlos Hyde continues to be the lead running back on this team, while Duke Johnson is the pass catcher. This matchup was better suited for Johnson, and he found the end one and ended up with more fantasy points. Due to Johnson's lack of volume and Hyde's lack of usage in the passing game, neither is more than an RB3/flex option.

Passing Game

DeAndre Hopkins, WR- 34 percent TS, 47 percent AY

Darren Fells, TE- 16 percent TS, 15 percent AY

Kenny Stills, WR- 13 percent TS, 9 percent AY

DeAndre Hopkins broke 20 fantasy points for the second straight game and is looking like DHop again. Darren Fells found the end zone twice and is worthy of starting each week. The tight end position is pretty banged up and Fells is used near the end zone. Kenny Stills disappointed with no Will Fuller V, but he remains a WR3/flex option while Fuller is out.

Indianapolis Colts

Backfield

Marlon Mack, RB- 20 touches, 60 percent snap share

Nyheim Hines, RB- 7 touches, 28 percent snap share

Marlon Mack's production has been a little sporadic week to week, but the volume hasn't. He is a RB2 that needs to be started every week.

Passing Game

T.Y. Hilton, WR- 25 percent TS, 44 percent AY

Jack Doyle, WR- 21 percent TS, 24 percent AY

Eric Ebron, TE- 17 percent TS, 14 percent AY

The Colts had a dramatic win, but that isn't going to make their fantasy day any prettier. It was a really tough matchup against the Broncos. Their will be better days ahead, but T.Y. Hilton and Eric Ebron are the only options you want to trust.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Backfield

Leonard Fourette, RB- 26 touches, 79 percent snap share

Ryquell Armstead, RB- 6 touch, 21 percent snap share

Leonard Fournette went for 136 scrimmage yards and had seven catches showing he can do it all... except find the end zone. He should have scored if it wasn't for questionable play calling. Fournette is having a great season, outside the lack of touchdowns, but it seems like that issue is suppressing his value. You can still buy high before the touchdowns com... and they usually come in bunches.

Passing Game

Chris Conley, WR- 21 percent TS, 33 percent AY

Dede Westbrook, WR- 3 percent TS, 6 percent AY

Leonard Founette, RB- 21 percent TS, -1 percent AY

D.J. Chark Jr., WR- 36 percent TS, 48 percent AY

D.J. Chark Jr. dominated volume after taking a backseat the last two weeks. He remains a must start WR2. Dede Westbrook got injured, which paved way for Chris Conley to have a big day with 70 yards and a touchdown out of the slot. That likely would have been Westbrook's opportunities if he was healthy.

Kansas City Chiefs

Backfield

Damien Williams, RB- 7 touches, 43 percent snaps

LeSean McCoy, RB- 13 touches, 40 percent snaps

Darrel Williams, RB- 2 touch, 14 percent snaps

LeSean McCoy started the game for the Chiefs and it was business as usual with Damien Williams looking completely phased out of the offense. In fact, he did not have a touch in the first half. McCoy then fumbled late in the third and did not play the rest of the game, with all of the touches, routes and 15 of the 16 RB snaps in the fourth quarter going to Williams. If you remember, McCoy was benched in Week 5 for fumbling as well. This could be the opening Williams has needed. Right now it is hard to consider either more than a RB3/flex option. Williams is trending up, but lets see if it carries over. Darrel Williams is the third down back, but that doesn't make him worthy of holding onto in fantasy.

Passing Game

Sammy Watkins, WR- 23 percent TS, 20 percent AY

Travis Kelce, TE- 23 percent TS, 30 percent AY

Tyreek Hill, WR-26 percent TS, 60 percent AY

Mecole Hardman, WR- 6 percent TS, -5 percent AY

Matt Moore was fine, but he is no Patrick Mahomes. Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill both saw enough volume, and fantasy production, to remain must start options. Outside of that, Sammy Watkins is a WR3. There is not much else to get excited for here until Mahomes returns.

Los Angeles Chargers

Backfield

Austin Ekeler, RB- 5 touches, 52 percent snap share

Melvin Gordon III, RB- 10 touches, 57 percent snap share

The Chargers went out and gave their best weapon this season just five targets. Sure, he was still able to find the end zone and break double-digit fantasy points showing that he has a safe floor... but five touches?!? Do not feel bad for the Chargers when they go full Chargers. Melvin Gordon also scored but did little else against the Bears tough defense. Both are more RB2 right now. I still prefer Ekeler, even though the volume is going Gordon's way.

Passing Game

Keenan Allen, WR- 35 percent TS, 36 percent AY

Austin Ekeler, RB- 10 percent TS, 3 percent AY

Hunter Henry- 21 percent TS, 20 percent AY

Mike Williams- 21 percent TS, 44 percent AY

Keenan Allen popped up mid-week on the injury report last week, but ended up suiting up and leading this team in targets and fantasy points. He also let a touchdown fall through his hands, but apologized to fantasy players after via Twitter. Mike Williams is seeing good volume, but has not lived up to expectations. He is a WR3/flex option depending on the matchup. Hunter Henry didn't have a big day, but he is still a must start tight end option.

Los Angeles Rams

Backfield

Todd Gurley II, RB- 10 touches, 54 percent snap share

Darrell Henderson, RB- 13 touch, 45 percent snap share

This is the fewest snaps touches Todd Gurley has played all season. He salvaged his day by finding the endzone but this was against the Bengals, who have been the best matchup for RBs this season. Gurley is purely just an RB2, but his usage is trending in the wrong direction. Darrell Henderson was used more in the passing game, seeing three targets to Gurley's one. He is a flex option.

Passing Game

Robert Woods, WR - 7 percent TS, -1 percent AY

Cooper Kupp, WR- 33 percent TS, 38 percent AY

Brandin Cooks, WR- 3 percent TS, 4 percent AY

Josh Reynolds, WR- 27 percent TS, 45 percent AY

Gerald Everett, TE- 10 percent TS, 8 percent AY

Cooper Kupp reminded the world he is a Top 5 WR and put fantasy teams on his back, scoring 35 fantasy points. Good luck if you played against him. Brandin Cooks suffered a concussion on the first drive and exited the game. The Rams have their bye next week, but if he is still sidelined after that (he has a history of concussions), Josh Reynolds would be worthy of starting. Reynolds saw heavy volume and scored a touchdown with Cooks sidelined. Robert Woods continues his lackluster season. He is a WR3, and no longer is a must-start option. Gerald Everett was a let down, but he is still worthy of starting after the bye.

Miami Dolphins

Backfield

Mark Walton, RB- 14 touches, 88 percent

Kalen Ballage, RB- 4 touches, 16 percent

With Kenyan Drake in the desert, the backfield is all Mark Walton's. He is purely a RB3 in this offense, but at least there is a lead back there now.

Passing Game

DeVante Parker, WR- 25 percent TS, 23 percent AY

Mike Gesicki, TE- 9 percent TS, 10 percent AY

Preston Williams, WR- 22 percent TS, 36 percent AY

Albert Wilson, WR- 6 percent TS, 4 percent AY

Jakeem Grant, WR- 9 percent TS, 28 percent AY

Allen Hurns, WR- 3 percent TS, 2 percent AY

DeVante Parker and Preston Williams are the top options here, but even they are more flex options. Mike Gesicki is a TE2. Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant are great athletes, but the volume or production just hasn't been there.

Minnesota Vikings

Backfield

Dalvin Cook, RB- 28 touches, 72 percent snap share

Alexander Mattison, RB- 15 touches, 25 percent snap share

Dalvin Cook has been playing extremely well this season. He is the RB2 going forward, behind only Christian McCaffrey. He also has a fantastic fantasy playoff schedule so try to acquire him. Offer your RB1 and a piece if you got too. Alexander Mattison saw heavy volume in the blowout. He is the best handcuff in the game, but it is hard to trust him as anything more than a flex and even that is dicey.

Passing Game

Irv Smith, TE- 13 percent TS, 8 percent AY

Dalvin Cook, RB- 25 percent TS, -4 percent AY

Stefon Diggs, WR- 29 percent TS, 77 percent AY

The Vikings passing game has been much more effective the last month rather than the first month of the season. But they are still averaging under 30 pass attempts per game and have ran it more than they are passing. The Vikings receivers have relied upon very high efficiency and touchdowns. That is hard to trust, so I would still advocate selling.

New England Patriots

Backfield

James White, RB- 6 touches, 39 percent snap share

Sony Michel, RB- 21 touches, 42 percent snap share

Rex Burkhead, RB- 4 touches, 18 percent snap share

James White remains a safe-floor, low ceiling RB2/flex option. Sony Michel is an ineffective runner, but his heavy usage near the goal line makes him a RB2/flex option depending on the matchup. Rex Burkhead replaced Brandon Bolden in the rotation, but neither is worthy of using in fantasy right now.

Passing Game

Julian Edelman, WR- 34 percent TS, 42 percent AY

Mohamed Sanu, WR- 16 percent TS, 11 percent AY

James White, RB- 16 percent TS, 4 percent AY

Phillip Dorsett, WR- 19 percent TS, 30 percent AY

Julian Edelman is a must-start WR1. He has such a safe floor and the ceiling is getting higher and higher, as he scored 27.5 fantasy PPG. Phillip Dorsett saw heavy volume but did little with it. Mohamed Sanu didn't do much in his debut, but he should see an increase in usage as he gets acclimated with the offense. Both remain flex options moving forward.

New Orleans Saints

Backfield

Latavius Murray, RB- 30 touches, 82 percent snap share

Latavius Murray saw huge volume with Alvin Kamara sidelined and he went off for 36.7 fantasy points. The 12 targets and nine catches were a very pleasant surprise. His ride as an RB1 is likely over after the Saints Week 9 bye, but clearly he is a must start anytime Kamara sits. But those with Kamara have to be worried that Murray eats into the workload when both are active.

Passing Game

Michael Thomas, WR- 28 percent TS, -1 percent AY

Latavius Murray, RB- 31 percent TS, 15 percent AY

Ted Ginn, WR- 5 percent TS, 24 percent AY

Josh Hill, TE- 13 percent TS, 19 percent AY

Drew Brees was back but it doesn't matter who is starting for Michael Thomas. He is the only player with at least 16 fantasy points in every game this season. Not only does he have the safest floor in fantasy, but he showed his ceiling this week going off for 27.3 fantasy points. Josh Hill saw the volume, but he was a bit of a let down in a great matchup against the Cardinals.

New York Giants

Backfield

Saquon Barkley, RB- 27 touches, 81 percent snap share

Saquon Barkley saw elite volume and put up elite fantasy production, scoring 28.3 fantasy points. He also had a tremendous run where he was bouncing off of defenders and throwing others to the ground. He is a must start elite option.

Passing Game

Evan Engram, TE- 18 percent TS, 9 percent AY

Darius Slayton, WR- 13 percent TS, 33 percent AY

Golden Tate, WR- 25 percent TS, 22 percent AY

Saquon Barkley, RB- 25 percent TS, 13 percent AY

Evan Engram did not see a ton of volume but he found the endzone and remains a Top 5 tight end moving forward. Golden Tate has seen heavy volume from Daniel Jones. His usage will have to be monitored when Sterling Shepard returns. Darius Slayton found the end zone twice, but will not be usable once Shepard is back.

New York Jets

Backfield

Le'Veon Bell, RB- 12 touches, 83 percent snap share

Lev Bell had been seeing great volume and while he was the primary back this week, he had just 12 touches. He does have at least four targets in his last two games, but he only has five catches in the last three games. The Jets schedule really opens up and they should look to get their best playmaker the ball more.

Passing Game

Jamison Crowder, WR- 17 percent TS, 17 percent AY

Robby Anderson, 21 percent TS, 16 percent AY

Demaryius Thomas, WR- 17 percent TS, 24 percent AY

Ryan Griffin, TE- 14 percent TS, 15 percent AY

Ryan Griffin was the best fantasy option from the Jets this week. That doesn't help as no one started Griffin, but it does bode well for Chris Herndon when he returns. Demaryius Thomas was the only receiver to break double-digits. Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder both were let downs. They are WR3s moving forward.

Oakland Raiders

Backfield

Josh Jacobs, RB- 17 touches, 53 percent snap share

Jalen Richard, RB- 3 touches, 32 percent snap share

DeAndre Washington, RB- 6 touches, 17 percent snap share

Josh Jacobs entered the week banged up, but he still saw the bulk of the volume. He was unable to do much with it, but he did break double-digits showing he has a safe floor. He remains a high-upside RB2.

Passing Game

Darren Waller, TE- 27 percent TS, 28 percent AY

Tyrell Williams, WR- 20 percent TS, 50 percent AY

Hunter Renfrow, WR- 13 percent TS, 4 percent AY

Darren Waller didn't live up to the lofty numbers he put up last week, but he did find the end zone and is a Top 5 tight end this season. He deserves to be in the discussion for top fantasy tight end. Tyrell Williams returned and saw big volume. It's not a game for Williams without finding the end zone (he's scored in every game he's played in). He remains a WR2. Hunter Renfrow broke a deep one, but you should not trust him moving forward.

Philadelphia Eagles

Backfield

Miles Sanders, RB- 6 touches, 16 percent snap share

Jordan Howard, RB- 24 touches, 74 percent snap share

Boston Scott, RB- 5 touches, 12 percent snap share

Miles Sanders was the most effective back, but he was still heavily out touched by Jordan Howard. It doesn't help that all three Eagles backs scored a touchdown. Sanders flashed his upside and hopefully he sees more work moving forward, but for now he is just a high-upside RB3 play. Howard is the safer floor play, but the volatility still makes him an RB3. Sanders is the upside play here, especially given his effectiveness in the passing game and the Eagles knack for falling behind early, while Howard is the safer play, especially when leading.

Passing Game

Dallas Goedert, TE- 21 percent TS, 21 percent AY

Zach Ertz, TE- 17 percent TS, 36 percent AY

Alshon Jeffery, WR- 25 percent TS, 60 percent AY

Nelson Agholor, WR-17 percent TS, -1 percent AY

Despite seeing heavy volume, Alshon Jeffery was held under double-digit fantasy points. He is a TD dependent WR3. Zach Ertz has been a letdown this season and with Dallas Goedert seeing more targets and being more productive in a tough matchup, it is hard to feel good about him moving forward. He remains a TE1 play, but not a Top 3 option like he was heading into the season. Goedert is a TE2, who will have some spike weeks and some disappointing ones.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Backfield

James Conner, RB- 26 touches, 82 percent snap share

Benny Snell, RB- 5 touches, 15 percent snap share

Trey Edmonds, RB- 1 touch, 3 percent snap share

James Conner took advantage of a great matchup and exploded for 24 fantasy points. He's looking like that RB1 you drafted again, but the shoulder injury is definitely scary. He will have to be monitored this week, but with Benny Snell also banged up, Jaylen Samuels is looking like the top waiver wire claim.

Passing Game

Diontae Johnson, WR- 19 percent TS, 19 percent AY

JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR- 25 percent TS, 34 percent AY

James Washington, WR- 17 percent TS, 29 percent AY

Vance McDonald, TE- 11 percent TS, 7 percent AY

Man, a matchup against the Dolphins can make you feel much better about an offense... unless you started Vance McDonald. JuJu Smith-Schuster saw big volume and turned it into a big fantasy day. He may not live up to that draft day cost, but he is still a weekly WR2. Diontae Johnson is the only other option to be interested in. He scored a long TD on an all out blitz by the Dolphins just before the half to give him a strong fantasy day. Him and Mason Rudolph seem to have a connection, as he continues to be heavily targeted. He remains a low-floor flex option.

San Francisco 49ers

Backfield

Tevin Coleman, 13 touches, 45 percent snap share

Matt Breida, 12 touches, 28 percent snap share

Raheem Mostert, 9 touches, 21 percent snap share

The 49ers run the ball almost 58 percent of the time, meaning they can support multiple backs. Tevin Coleman is looking like a Top 15 RB option, while Matt Breida is seeing safe weekly volume, but the production has been lacking. He is more of a flex option.

Passing Game

George Kittle, TE- 31 percent TS, 39 percent AY

Deebo Samuel, WR- 14 percent TS, 2 percent AY

Emmanuel Sanders, WR- 23 percent TS, 41 percent AY

Dante Pettis, WR- 14 percent TS, 14 percent AY

George Kittle remains the top pass catching option in this offense. Emmanuel Sanders replaced Dante Pettis as the top receiver and could be trusted as a flex option for now, given how much the Niners run the ball. He could work his way into the WR3 conversation. Pettis, Deebo Samuel (who scored), Marquise Goodwin and any other pass catcher here, can be left on the waiver wire.

Seattle Seahawks

Backfield

Chris Carson, RB- 20 touches, 69 percent snap share

Rashaad Penny, RB- 8 touches, 29 percent snap share

Chris Carson did not flash the ceiling in Week 8, but he demonstrated that he has such a safe floor. Rashaad Penny saw more work than C.J. Prosise typically would, but he is nothing more than a handcuff right now.

Passing Game

David Moore, RB- 20 percent TS, 30 percent AY

DK Metcalf, WR- 25 percent TS, 28 percent AY

Tyler Lockett, WR- 30 percent TS, 25 percent AY

Jacob Hollister, TE- 10 percent TS, 6 percent AY

Tyler Lockett continues to be a safe WR2, as his effectiveness overcomes his lack of high-volume targets. Just imagine if they threw the ball to this guy 10-times a game. DK Metcalf leads the NFL in end zone targets and remains a boom-or-bust flex option. Jacob Hollister is no Will Dissly, but he is the replacement for him in this offense, not Luke Willson.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Backfield

Ronald Jones, RB- 12 touches, 26 percent snap share

Peyton Barber, RB- 11 touches, 31 percent snap share

Dare Ogunbowale, RB- 2 touches, 35 percent snap share

Ronald Jones may never be freed. Not this year at least. There is still a full committee here, with each scoring fewer than seven fantasy points in Week 8. Stashing Jones, starting none is the play here.

Passing Game

Chris Godwin, WR- 19 percent TS, 16 percent AY

Cameron Brate, TE- 14 percent TS, 11 percent AY

Mike Evans, WR- 28 percent TS, 42 percent AY

This was a Mike Evans week. He went off topping 40 fantasy points for the second time this season. He has been more consistent as of late. Chris Godwin took a backseat this week, but still demonstrated his safe floor. Both of these guys have to be started every week, although they may alternate big weeks. Cameron Brate did not find the endzone with O.J. Howard out. For now, start Evans and Godwin and stay away from the rest here.

Tennessee Titans

Backfield

Derrick Henry, RB- 17 touches, 68 percent snap share

Dion Lewis, RB- 1 touches, 32 percent snap share

Derrick Henry was held in check, but he is the only RB to trust here. His volume keeps him in the low-end RB1/high-end RB2 discussion every week.

Passing Game

Jonnu Smith, TE- 21 percent TS, 12 percent AY

A.J. Brown, WR- 9 percent TS, 10 percent AY

Corey Davis, WR- 18 percent TS, 42 percent AY

Adam Humphries, WR- 18 percent TS, 14 percent AY

Ryan Tannehill played well again but failed to deliver on Corey Davis. While he did not take advantage of a prime matchup, but given how the volume shaped out, he is looking like the top WR here. A.J. Brown found the endzone but didn't do much else in Week 8. He is an upside flex play. Jonnu Smith is in the TE1 picture as long as Delanie Walker is sidelined.

Washington Redskins

Backfield

Adrian Peterson, RB- 16 touches, 73 percent snap share

Wendell Smallwood, RB- 3 touches, 26 percent snap share

Even in a game they trailed throughout, Adrian Peterson dominated volume here. He saw two targets, the same as Wendell Smallwood. As long as Derrius Guice and Chris Thompson are sidelined, AP remains the play here. He is an RB3/flex option.

Passing Game

Terry McLaurin, WR- 29 percent TS, 36 percent AY

Paul Richardson, WR- 19 percent TS, 41 percent AY

Trey Quinn, WR- 14 percent TS, 14 percent AY

Terry McLaurin was on pace for a strong game with Case Keenum, then his college QB Dwayne Haskins came in and it went to... well you know. He saw one target from Haskins and it was intercepted. If Keenum plays, McLaurin is the only option to start. If he sits, don't trust anyone.

