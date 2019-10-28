Fantasy Podcast: Players we'd like to see traded

Marcas Grant, Michael Fabiano and Graham Barfield are back together to recap Week 8 of the NFL! The guys start off with the biggest news of the week like the Cardinals trading for Kenyan Drake and A.J. Green aiming for a Week 10 return for the Bengals (7:42). Next up, the trio did a running back redux, wide receiver wrap up and a quarterback quandaries segment to recap the week (17:22). Then the group talks about some players who could be traded before the deadline and what the fantasy impact would be (41:55)? Finally, Marcas, Graham and Fabs give you some potential waiver wire pickups to help improve your team for Week 9 (52:24).

