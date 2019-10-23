NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Fantasy draft do-over

Marcas Grant, Michael Fabiano and Graham Barfield are back in the studio for another NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! The guys start out with the biggest news of the week like the Lions placing Kerryon Johnson on injured reserve and the 49ers trading for Emmanuel Sanders (4:54). Next, the group does a mid-season re-draft of the 1st round where Marcas, Fabs and Graham each selected 4 players (25:28). Then, the trio went over five players who might worthy of trading away (36:40) and rounded out the show with players you may need to drop at this point (45:42).

