Fantasy News  

 

 

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Fantasy draft do-over

Print
  • By NFL.com
More Columns >

Marcas Grant, Michael Fabiano and Graham Barfield are back in the studio for another NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! The guys start out with the biggest news of the week like the Lions placing Kerryon Johnson on injured reserve and the 49ers trading for Emmanuel Sanders (4:54). Next, the group does a mid-season re-draft of the 1st round where Marcas, Fabs and Graham each selected 4 players (25:28). Then, the trio went over five players who might worthy of trading away (36:40) and rounded out the show with players you may need to drop at this point (45:42).

LISTEN to the podcast below:

SUBSCRIBE on Apple Podcasts & Google Play:


Listen on Google Play Music
Print
300x100 Fantasy Playoff Challenge promo