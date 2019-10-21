NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 7 roundup

Marcas Grant, Michael Fabiano and Graham Barfield are back together to recap Week 7 of the NFL! The guys start off with the biggest news of the week such as Drew Brees returning to practice this week and the Cardinals signing Jay Ajayi with David Johnson injured (3:19). Next up, the trio did a Week 7 roundup asking which players are back on track and which players are sabotaging others fantasy seasons (1811)? Lastly, Marcas, Graham and Fabs give you some potential waiver wire pickups to help improve your team for Week 8 (39:50).

Listen to the podcast below:

