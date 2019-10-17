Slot report, Week 7: Cooper Kupp to get a boost

Every week this is your one stop shop for all things slot! Find out which receivers have the best slot matchups, which slot receivers have been the toughest and even which QBs are throwing to the slot the most!

Week 6 Slot Leaders

Routes- Chris Godwin, 42

Targets- Golden Tate/Larry Fitzgerald/Chris Godwin, 8

Receptions- Golden Tate/Larry Fitzgerald/Chris Godwin/DeAndre Hopkins/Adam Humphries, 6

Yards- Golden Tate, 102

TD- Hunter Henry, 2

Tough Slot Matchups:

Top-5 teams (not on bye) allowing the fewest fantasy PPG to slot WR and their Week 6 opponents top slot option:

1. Packers, 7.1 fantasy PPG (Hunter Renfrow)

2. Eagles, 9.03 fantasy PPG (Randall Cobb)

3. Titans, 9.57 fantasy PPG (Keenan Allen)

4. Cowboys, 10.10 fantasy PPG (Nelson Agholor)

5. 49ers, 10.28 fantasy PPG (Trey Quinn)

QBs Throwing to Slot the Most

Top-5 QBs in percent of passes to the slot:

1. Kyler Murray, 43.3 percent

2. Jared Goff, 42.3 percent

3. Lamar Jackson, 41.0 percent

4. Carson Wentz, 38.8 percent

5. Sam Darnold, 35.6 percent

This is a rough bye week for great slot matchups. Both the Steelers (23.05) and Buccaneers (18.68), who have allowed the most fantasy PPG to slot receivers, are on bye this week. The other two teams on bye? The Panthers, who have allowed the second most receiving yards per game (88.8) since Week 3, and the Browns who have allowed the most touchdowns to slot receivers (4) since Week 3.

Studs Who Get a Boost:

Cooper Kupp disappointed in Week 6, but he is sure to get back on track in Week 7. He faces a Falcons defense that has allowed the fifth-most fantasy PPG to slot receivers (17.62). Cooper Kupp leads the NFL in slot targets (53) and should take advantage of the great matchup. Robert Woods, who averages 14.7 slot routes per game and Gerald Everett, who sees 9.2 slot routes per game, also get a boost.

Julian Edelman is a mainstay in this article. He gets the Jets, who have allowed the fourth-most receiving yards per game. Also, with the rest of the Pats receivers banged up, you can expect a heavy target share for Edelman.

Tyler Lockett faces the Ravens this week who have allowed the third-most receiving yards per game to slot receivers (88.2). Lockett has a safe floor scoring at least 11 fantasy points in all but one game this season, but his ceiling is high this week as the Seahawks will have to put up points and should look to attack the Ravens through the slot.

Larry Fitzgerald has seen over eight targets in four games this season. He should be able to turn that volume into fantasy points this week, as he faces the Giants who have allowed a league-high five touchdowns to slot receivers. Christian Kirk is also in play if he suits up.

More Slot Options:

Golden Tate faces the Cardinals, who have allowed the eighth-most fantasy PPG to slot receivers (15.8) since Week 4. They have allowed the fifth-most receiving yards per game to slot receivers in that span (81.3). Tate went off in Week 6 going for six catches, 202 yards and a touchdown, with it all coming out of the slot. Whichever tight end starts for the Giants, Evan Engram or Rhett Ellison should also be started.

Dante Pettis has had an increase in snaps and route ran in his past three games. Additionally, he began to take over the slot for the 49ers in Week 5. That week he had 10 slot routes and two targets, both the most among 49ers receivers. In Week 6, that climbed to 14 routes and four targets, both leading the team. This week, he faces a Redskins defense that has allowed the third-most fantasy PPG to slot receivers (18.6), including four touchdowns. This could be the Dante Pettis coming out game.

Anthony Miller began to regain his spot as lead slot receiver in Week 4, running a team-high 24 slot routes and seeing three slot targets. That jumped to 24 slot routes and six slot targets in Week 5, both teams high. Coming off the bye, the Bears face the Saints, who have allowed the fourth-most fantasy PPG to slot receivers (18.35). Miller is a bye week replacement option.

If Emmanuel Sanders plays, he is in a great spot this week. The Broncos take on the Chiefs who have allowed the sixth-most fantasy PPG to slot receivers (16.58), including a league-high five receiving touchdowns.

Mohamed Sanu and the Falcons take on the Rams, who have allowed the sixth-most receiving yards per game to slot receivers (75). Sanu is not only the lead slot receiver for the Falcons, but he is second in targets amongst their receivers as well.

Make sure to follow Michael Florio on Twitter, @MichaelFFlorio.