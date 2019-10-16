Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Defense

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system. For your final starting lineup decisions, check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Byes: Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins The Dolphins continue to be a great matchup target for defenses, and this week's opponent, the Bills, make for a great option. Miami has given up 4.6 sacks per game, they've turned the ball over 11 times. In all, defenses have averaged 16.6 fantasy points against them. vs. San Francisco 49ers vs. Washington Redskins San Francisco's defense is for real (just ask the Rams), as this unit has scored 10 or more fantasy points in two straight games. I'd start them in Washington, as the Redskins have turned the ball over 11 times. Also, defenses have averaged 10.3 points a game against them. vs. Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Cincinnati Bengals The Jaguars' defense hasn't been all the great in fantasy land, but I'd take a chance on them this week in Cincinnati. The Bengals have allowed nearly four sacks per game and turned the ball over 11 times, and Jacksonville has averaged the fourth-most sacks in 2019. vs. Green Bay Packers vs. Oakland Raiders Green Bay's defense has scored at least nine fantasy points in all but two games this season, and an upcoming home matchup against Derek Carr and the Raiders makes this unit a potential top-10 play in fantasy land. This unit remains a free agent in 50 percent of leagues, too. Start 'Em: Saints D/ST at Chicago Bears, Vikings D/ST at Detroit Lions

Sleepers: Titans D/ST vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Colts D/ST vs. Houston Texans

