Week 7 fantasy football waiver wire targets

Bye-pocalypse is upon us. With the Panthers, Browns, Steelers, and Buccaneers out this week, plenty of fantasy rosters will be in need of a boost. Let's hit the wire to find the top pickups and streaming options for Week 7:

Main Waiver Wire Targets

Check to see if they're available! Hunter Henry, TE, LAC; Robby Anderson, WR, NYJ; Jamison Crowder, WR, NYJ; Adrian Peterson, RB, WAS

Week 7 adds: Josh Allen, QB, BUF; Chase Edmonds, RB, ARI; Devin Singletary, RB, BUF

Josh Allen is the top waiver wire add of Week 7 if you're in need of a quarterback. Allen's ownership dipped during the Bills bye week, and he is now available in 60 percent of NFL.com leagues. Allen has scored 18 or more fantasy points in nine of his last 11 games since returning from a mid-season injury dating back to last year and now gets Miami (twice), Philadelphia, Washington, and Cleveland over the next six weeks. Allen is set up to be a league-winner down the stretch once again. ... Chase Edmonds won't keeping scoring in a limited role like has in each of the last two games, but he's turned his 25 opportunities into a hyper-efficient 190 yards from scrimmage over the past three weeks. Edmonds is going to continue to see 8-12 touches every week, which puts him on the FLEX radar during the byes. You also don't need me to tell you that Edmonds remains one of the top handcuffs to stash, too. ... Go check and see if Devin Singletary was dropped in your league over the past few weeks! Singletary flashed with 155 total yards on just 15 touches in his first two games and was clearly the Bills lead back in their season opener, playing on 70 percent of snaps. Singletary is back practicing off of his hamstring injury that caused him to miss three games. The rookie has the most upside in the Bills backfield, by far.

Auden Tate, WR, CIN -- Tate keeps quietly balling without A.J. Green (ankle) and John Ross (shoulder; IR). Over the last month, Tate has tallied a rock-solid 6/88, 4/50, 3/26/1, and 5/91 receiving as the Bengals continue to be one of the most pass-happy teams in the NFL. Tate saw a monster 12 targets and all five of his receptions deserved to be on a highlight reel this past week against Baltimore. With four teams out on a bye, Tate will be back on the WR3 radar against Jacksonville in Week 7 -- especially if Jalen Ramsey (back) misses another game.

Latavius Murray, RB, NO -- Alvin Kamara popped up on the injury report late last week after tweaking his ankle and, according to HC Sean Payton, Kamara apparently hurt his knee in the Saints win over the Jags. Kamara isn't expected to miss any games at this time, but he is coming off of a season-low 59 percent snap rate while Murray saw a season-high 11 touches in Week 6. Murray was dropped in a ton of leagues after basically not being involved in the offense out of the gates, but he's obviously worth re-adding now with Kamara banged up. The Saints don't have their bye until Week 9, too, so we might see more of Murray over New Orleans' next two bouts against Chicago and Arizona.

Phillip Dorsett, WR, NE -- Dropped in about one-quarter of NFL.com leagues, Dorsett is probably floating on the waiver wire in plenty of 10-team fantasy leagues. Dorsett missed the Pats' short-week showdown on TNF vs. the Giants this past week, but there is optimism that his hamstring injury causes him to miss just one game. The Patriots desperately need Dorsett back on the field with Josh Gordon banged up and N'Keal Harry (ankle) not eligible to return until Week 9.

Mark Walton, RB, MIA -- The Dolphins are in full-on evaluation mode, and actually started Walton over Kenyan Drake out of their bye week. Drake ended up leading the backfield in touches (16 to 11) and snaps (46 to 32) over Walton against Washington, but it is clear that Miami has demoted Kalen Ballage (4 snaps, 3 touches). Don't go crazy with your FAAB bids on Walton -- starting any 'Fins in fantasy has been a lost cause all year -- but it's clear the Miami staff wants to get an extended look at Walton moving forward.

Darrell Henderson, RB, LAR -- Malcolm Brown started and led the Rams backfield in snaps and touches without Todd Gurley (quad) this past week, but Henderson flashed the same explosiveness we saw from him in college on his limited touches. Henderson still has to learn the intricacies of Sean McVay's outside-zone scheme, but he has perhaps earned more playing time with a strong showing as the Rams No. 2 back in Week 6. I'd prefer to stash Henderson over Brown at this point.

Benny Snell, RB, PIT -- Snell would be higher up this list if the Steelers weren't out on bye this week. James Conner rumbled for 30.9 PPR points on MNF, but once again, couldn't finish the game because of an injury. Conner has now dealt with quad, ankle, and knee issues in Pittsburgh's first six games -- so the extra week of rest certainly comes at a good time. Snell is the No. 2 back to own in Pittsburgh with Jaylen Samuels (knee) out for at least a month.

Ricky Seals-Jones, TE, CLE -- Seals-Jones would also be way higher up this list if Cleveland weren't off this week. After getting cut by the Cardinals, Seals-Jones had been playing a part-time role with the Browns until this past week. Cleveland is searching for a tight end with David Njoku (wrist; I.R.) out and ended playing Seals-Jones on a season-high 68 percent of snaps this past week. RSJ turned his near full-time usage into a rock solid 3/47/1 receiving line on six targets against Seattle. If you're weak at tight end and have a bench spot to burn for a week, consider stashing Seals-Jones.

Quarterback Streamers

Daniel Jones (vs. ARI) -- Jones could be getting all of his weapons back just in time for a home draw against Arizona. The Cardinals will get Patrick Peterson back off of his suspension, too -- but Jones can stay away from Peterson's shutdown coverage by feeding Evan Engram targets against the worst team in the league against tight ends.

Jimmy Garoppolo (at WAS) -- Garoppolo hasn't been playable for fantasy yet this season mainly because the 49ers are the most run-heavy team in the league by far (56 percent) -- but a matchup against Washington puts him back in the streaming conversation in Week 7. So far, the Redskins have given up the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks and allowed 18 or more points to every passer not named Rosen or Fitzpatrick.

If you're desperate: Jacoby Brissett (vs. HOU)

Tight End Streamers

If you're forced back to the waiver wire this week to find a tight end, you can at least take solace in knowing that you're not alone in your tight end misery.

These are all desperation plays, but here it goes: The Jets reactivated Chris Herndon (hamstring) ahead of Week 7, but it's too early to tell if he'll play. I've been trying to stash Herndon on teams where I am weak at tight end, but this injury situation and a potential matchup with the Patriots defense makes him a low-floor option if he does suit up for the first time in 2019. ... Rookie Noah Fant keeps playing a ton, but he just isn't drawing any targets from Joe Flacco. Still, if you're desperate, Fant is worth rolling out against the Chiefs in Week 7. ... Finally, Darren Fells and Jordan Akins have both played a bunch over the last two weeks with Houston shifting towards more two tight end sets without Kenny Stills (hamstring). If you're staring down a goose-egg at tight end this week, Fells and Akins have plug and play appeal against a Colts secondary that forces passers to the middle of the field against Indy's zone coverage. The only issue is that it's impossible to figure out which Texans TE to start. Fells saw more targets last week (7 to 3) but Akins ran one more pass route (35 to 34).

D/ST Streamers

If they're available... 49ers defense (at WAS) -- This is a no-brainer. If you don't need any help at running back or receiver off of the waiver wire this week, make the 49ers defense your top claim if they are available.

Bills defense (vs. MIA) -- If the Bills D/ST was dropped through their bye week, you know what to do. Miami is going to really struggle to move the ball through the air against this Buffalo secondary that is allowing the league's fourth-lowest completion rate (57.4 percent), third-lowest passer rating (66.9), and second-fewest yards per attempt (5.51).

Packers defense (vs. OAK) -- The Packers haven't been able to stop the run all season long, but their front-seven and strong secondary should be able to get after Derek Carr and Co. for a few sacks and potential turnover opportunities in Week 7. Buffalo and San Francisco's D/ST are the priority off of the waiver wire, but Green Bay is a nice consolation streamer play if you miss out.

Other targets: Saints defense (at CHI); Chiefs defense (at DEN)

-- Graham Barfield is a fantasy editor and analyst for NFL.com. Catch him on the NFL Fantasy Football podcast with Marcas Grant and Michael Fabiano, Fantasy LIVE on NFL Network, watch him on Fantasy League One, and follow him on Twitter @GrahamBarfield.