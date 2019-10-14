NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 6 recap

Marcas Grant, Michael Fabiano and Graham Barfield are back together to recap Week 6 of the NFL! The guys start off with the biggest news of the week such as Will Dissly potentially tearing his Achilles vs. Cleveland Browns and Amari Cooper suffering a thigh bruise vs. the New York Jets (5:53). Next up, the trio reviewed Week 6 by giving a QB update on Sam Darnold, Ryan Tannehill and Ryan Fitzpatrick (16:18), then in honor of Queen they asked if this is real life or is it just fantasy for some players recent performances (23:50)? Lastly, Marcas, Graham and Fabs give you some potential waiver wire pickups to help improve your team for Week 7 (45:50).

