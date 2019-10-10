Rank's 11 Week 6 sleepers: Great matchup for Murray

Kyler Murray isn't a sleeper. That's as obvious a statement as saying that Clayton Kershaw isn't a good postseason pitcher. But sometimes it needs to be said. And for the latter, somebody should have mentioned that to Dave Roberts before he let Kershaw go back out there for the eighth inning. But the point is Murray isn't a sleeper, but I really do believe he could end up being the QB1 for this week.

For starters, Murray has rushed for 189 yards over the last three weeks. He is only the fourth quarterback in the Super Bowl era with 1,300 passing yards and 300 rushing yards in the first five games of a season. The others are Deshaun Watson, Michael Vick and Daunte Culpepper. So the designed runs are really starting to pay off.

And the matchup against the Falcons is really good. The Falcons are 23rd in total defense, which doesn't seem possible given the way they have performed. But are 31st in total points. Where the Falcons really struggle is on third down (30th). They don't sack the quarterback (Murray was sacked only once last week against the Bengals), so again, I expect him to run wild.

Murray has been good this year. He's the QB8. But he hasn't had his moment to really break out. He's like Kofi Kingston during the first decade of his career. You knew that something special was coming, you just kept waiting for it. And thankfully, the Falcons don't have a Brock Lesnar-type to stop the momentum.

In any event, let's rock on with some more sleepers for this week.

Gardner Minshew, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars

I know a lot of people say things like, "you only like Gardner because of his mustache and attitude." To which I say, "duh." Like, no kidding. Why do you want to make me feel dumb for enjoying sports? If I wanted to hate-watch sports I'd be a Dodgers fan. But make no mistake; Gardner can ball. He's just one of three quarterbacks to have at least 16 points in every game he's played this year. He's had at least two touchdown passes in four of five. So while there is some style to him, there is a lot of substance.

Adrian Peterson, RB, Washington Redskins

Peterson is a lot like the band Smash Mouth. They were big about a decade ago. Time hasn't treated them well. And now you can find them playing free concerts out on Fremont Street in Las Vegas. The thing is, the shows can be really fun and enjoyable given the right circumstance. The same goes for Peterson. Mostly because of the Dolphins who have allowed 154 rushing yards per game this year and the second-most fantasy points to the position.

Chase Edmonds, RB, Arizona Cardinals

I literally tried to make a simultaneous move to add Edmonds to one of my teams today as somebody else in my league. Which is fascinating because I have David Johnson. Edmonds only has value as a starter. If you're looking for a backup who has a role, I'd look at a guy like Ito Smith who is closing in on like 50 percent of the starts in Atlanta.

Mohammed Sanu, WR, Atlanta Falcons

Speaking of the Falcons. Julio Jones is on the injury report. Which means Sanu could be a good option coming off a game where he scored a touchdown along with Riley Ridley. Love the matchup against the Cardinals. The Birds (the Arizona kind) play with a lot of pace which means there could be a lot of scoring.

KeeSean Johnson, WR, Arizona Cardinals

Christian Kirk has battled injuries in recent weeks. So it's wise to keep track of the injury report over the weekend. I love the matchup (obviously) and the opportunity here. But remember, this is a deeper sleeper. I don't want you coming back and being all, "you told me to start him over Chris Godwin." Which I'm absolutely not telling you to do.

D.K. Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

Metcalf has scored at least 12 fantasy points in three of five games this season. He leads the Seahawks with 85.8 air-yards per game. And he leads the NFL in end zone targets (seven) this year. But that last one is only applicable for leagues where you get points for touchdowns.

Preston Williams, WR, Miami Dolphins

There is some discussion on which Dolphins receiver to have shares of this week. Which is a lot like when your buddies are trying to divvy up which gas station burrito to eat. I mean, none of them are exceptionally appetizing, but you've got to do what you've got to do. Williams has at least 10 fantasy points in three of four games this year. And he leads the team in targets, so that's where I'm going.

Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Redskins

Let's stick with that game and talk a little Scary Terry. He crushes it when Case Keenum is the starting quarterback. And Keenum is expected to be the starting quarterback this week.

Curtis Samuel, WR, Carolina Panthers

Only Christian McCaffrey has more targets from Kyle Allen this season. Tampa Bay is allowing a lot of fantasy points to slot receivers this year. In fact, the most in the NFL. So I should have just led with that.

Michael Gallup, WR, Dallas Cowboys

Dude is the WR7 in average points per game. He's had at least 12 points in every game, and he's played this year. The Jets have allowed a lot of fantasy points to receivers this year and it wouldn't shock me if he outscored Amari Cooper this week. That's right, I said that. Or wrote that. Whatever, you know what I mean.

You want one more? Fine, how about one more.

Washington D/ST

We are doing it! Don't blame me if this goes south. But the Dolphins have been the most-generous team to opposing defenses this year. So go ahead and get after it.

