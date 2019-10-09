NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 6 players to move

Marcas Grant, Michael Fabiano and Graham Barfield are back in the studio to preview the Week 6 matchups! The guys start out with the biggest news of the week like the Jets getting Sam Darnold back and the Giants missing Sterling Shepard with a concussion (3:26). Next, the trio talked about players who they are thinking about dropping and others who they should trade for or away (15:01). Then, Marcas, Fabs & Graham got into running back committees to watch this weekend (38:53). Finally, they rounded out the show with listener Tweets (49:00).

