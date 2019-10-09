Fantasy targets and touches: Week 5

Every week this article will break down how all 32 offenses distribute running back work and pass game usage. It's your cheat sheet to everything you need to know from Week 5.

KEY

percent TS = percentage of total team passing targets player received

percent AY = percentage of total team air yards player received

Arizona Cardinals

Backfield

David Johnson, RB- 20 touches, 70 percent snap share

Chase Edmonds, RB- 11 touches, 35 percent snap share

David Johnson had a big game putting up 156 yards, but it could have been even better. The lone rushing touchdown for the backs went to Chase Edmonds, who had a season high 11 touches this week. David Johnson is still a must start option, but Edmonds usage should be monitored, as if he is going to see around 10 touches, it would limit DJ's ceiling a bit.

Passing Game

Larry Fitzgerald, WR- 26 percent TS, 26 percent AY

Trent Sherfield, WR- 10 percent TS, 14 percent AY

KeeSean Johnson, WR- 23 percent TS, 16 percent AY

David Johnson, RB- 16 percent TS, 25 percent AY

Chase Edmonds, RB- 13 percent TS, 2 percent AY

Larry Fitzgerald was looking like a WR1 early on this season, but as of late he's looked more like the safe-floor WR3. He is a hybrid of the two, still seeing elite volume, making him a WR2 for me. KeeSean had the opportunity to step up this week and did little with it. Andy Isabella is not happening anytime soon. Oh, and David Johnson is a RB seeing WR type usage in the passing game.

Atlanta Falcons

Backfield

Devonta Freeman, RB- 16 touches, 55 percent snap share

Ito Smith, RB- 11 touches, 46 percent snap share

Devonta Freeman struggled to get going on the ground, but he was able to catch all five of his targets for 40 yards and his first touchdown of the year. The Falcons have been trailing basically the entire season, so his heavy usage in the passing game is encouraging, cause they will have to throw a bunch. Ito Smith's involvement limit's Freeman to an RB2 each week.

Passing Game

Julio Jones, WR-16 percent TS, 27 percent AY

Austin Hooper, TE- 21 percent TS, 18 percent AY

Calvin Ridley, WR- 21 percent TS, 40 percent AY

Mohamed Sanu, WR- 11 percent TS, 5 percent AY

After consistently seeing around 25 percent target share the first three weeks, Julio Jones has seen just seven targets two weeks in a row. You are still obviously starting him, but weeks like these are frustrating. Austin Hooper has to be viewed as a TE1 in the same elk as Mark Andrews and Darren Waller, every week. He is consistently used in this offense. Calvin Ridley had a big week after two down ones. He remains a boom-or-bust WR3 every week. Mohamed Sanu scored a touchdown, saving his day. Still, the usage was very low, as both running backs had more targets than him. Sell high.

Baltimore Ravens

Backfield

Mark Ingram II, RB- 21 touches, 64 percent snap share

Gus Edwards, RB- 6 touches, 26 percent snap share

Mark Ingram II struggled to get going on the ground and scored a touchdown that saved his day. Still, the volume is there and he should be viewed as a low-end RB1 or high-end RB2 every week, depending on the matchup.

Passing Game

Mark Andrews, TE- 25 percent TS, 19 percent AY

Marquise Brown, WR- 18 percent TS, 19 percent AY

Willie Snead IV, WR- 18 percent TS, 21 percent AY

Marquise Brown and Mark Andrews were both banged up in this game, but managed to play through it. Neither had a huge game, but both did enough to warrant using going forward. Lamar Jackson and this offenses hasn't been the same the last couple of weeks. Willie Snead IV is a deeper league option.

Buffalo Bills

Backfield

T.J. Yeldon, RB-6 touches, 48percent snap share

Frank Gore, RB- 16 touches, 52 percent snap share

Frank Gore will lead the Bills backs in touches going forward, but Devin Singletary will be back after the Week 6 bye. He has the highest upside of the Bills backs and if he is dropped, you can add him for basically nothing right now.

Passing Game

John Brown, WR- 17 percent TS, 54 percent AY

Cole Beasley, WR- 10 percent TS, 13 percent AY

T.J. Yeldon, RB- 17 percent TS, -18 percent AY

Dawson Knox, TE- 17 percent TS, 24 percent AY

John Brown was held in check but still showed that he has a safe enough floor where you can trust him. If he is dropped due to the bye, scoop him up. Dawson Knox didn't do much, but the volume was there. He will be forgotten about with the bye next week. Look to scoop him up before Week 7 if you need a tight end. Cole Beasley can be dropped. That T.J. Yeldon work will be Devin Singletary's when he return after the bye.

Carolina Panthers

Backfield

Christian McCaffrey, RB - 25 touches, percent snap share

Christian McCaffrey is going to win a bunch of people championships this season. He was unable to finish the game but it was only due to cramps. Reggie Bonnafon replaced CMC and is looking like his handcuff.

Passing Game

Christian McCaffrey, RB- 30 percent TS, 6 percent AY

D.J. Moore, WR - 27 percent TS, 50 percent AY

Greg Olsen, TE- 7 percent TS, 8 percent AY

Curtis Samuel, WR - 20 percent TS, 32 percent AY

There were concerns about DJ Moore's lack of targets the last two weeks with Kyle Allen, but he was the top targeted receiver this week. Him and Curtis Samuel look like WR3's going forward. Greg Olsen has fallen off the face of the earth the last two weeks after a big Week 3. He is a borderline TE1/2, depending on the matchup.

Chicago Bears

Backfield

David Montgomery, RB- 12 touches, 53 percent snap share

Tarik Cohen, RB- 10 touches, 51 percent snap share

Bleh. Many thought the Bears would control this game and it would lead to a big David Montgomery game. But alas, it was the same thing as always. With Tarik Cohen being the pass catching back, it puts a limit on Montgomery;s ceiling. Until the usage comes around, Montgomery has to be viewed as a low-end RB2, maybe even an RB3 some weeks, depending on the matchup.

Passing Game

Allen Robinson II, WR- 27 percent TS, 53 percent AY

Anthony Miller, WR- 23 percent TS, 37 percent AY

Allen Robinson II had the big breakout game many have been waiting for. The Bears QB play limits his upside, but he should be looked at as more of a WR2 most weeks. Anthony Miller was finally used. If this continues after the bye, he would be worth a pickup.

Cincinnati Bengals

Backfield

Joe Mixon, RB- 20 touches, 63 percent snap share

Giovani Bernard, RB- 5 touches, 39 percent snap share

Joe Mixon sees the volume of a RB1, but has the fantasy production of an RB3. Wait for him to have a big game and sell high. Giovani Bernard is a handcuff.

Passing Game

Auden Tate, WR- 17 percent TS, 25 percent AY

Tyler Boyd, WR- 38 percent TS, 47 percent AY

Tyler Eifert, TE- 11 percent TS, 10 percent AY

The fourth quarter really saved the day for Andy Dalton, Tyler Boyd and Auden Tate. Still, that offensive line is brutal and I would not want to trust this offense. I would be looking to sell high on Tate. Boyd is hard to sell right now, but if you could flip him for a Top-15 RB/WR, I would. Tyler Eifert failed to live up to the lofty expectations, but he was open in the end zone and Dalton threw it behind him. Continue to stream tight ends against the Cardinals.

Cleveland Browns

Backfield

Nick Chubb, RB- 17 touches, 83 percent snap share

Nick Chubb struggled, as did Cleveland's entire offense, against the tough 49ers defense. Chubb showed that his floor is safe, but this was far from the ceiling he showed us last week.

Passing Game

Odell Beckham Jr., WR- 27 percent TS, 31 percent AY

Jarvis Landry, WR- 27 percent TS, 27 percent AY

Antonio Callaway, WR- 14 percent TS, 18 percent AY

The Browns offense is broken right now. Baker Mayfield has regressed far from what he was in his rookie season. Odell Beckham Jr. has had one real big game this season, but Week 2 is feeling like a long time ago. He is a buy low candidate, as those who drafted him are likely getting impatient and falling down the standings. Jarvis Landry continues to be a safe floor receiver, whose ceiling appears higher in this offense.

Dallas Cowboys

Backfield

Ezekiel Elliott, RB- 14 touches, 93 percent snap share

Tony Pollard, RB- 4 touches, 7 percent snap share

Ezekiel Elliott didn't have his biggest game but he is still seeing all the snaps. There will be more touches when the Cowboys aren't trailing by multiple scores the entire game.

Passing Game

Amari Cooper, WR- 33 percent TS, 42 percent AY

Michael Gallup, WR- 33 percent TS, 32 percent AY

Randall Cobb, WR- 14 percent TS, 15 percent AY

Jason Witten, TE- 9 percent TS, 10 percent AY

Amari Cooper had a huge game! He scored nearly 40 fantasy points by catching 11 of his 14 targets for 226 yards and a touchdown. He is a must-start WR1. So much for the Cowboys easing Michael Gallup back into things. Gallup also saw 14 targets and finished with seven catches for 113 yards and a touchdown. The Cowboys missed him and he is the top waiver wire option if he was dropped while out. He is a WR3 who can quickly blossom into a WR2.

Denver Broncos

Backfield

Phillip Lindsay, RB- 19 touches, 49 percent snap share

Royce Freeman, RB- 15 touches, 51 percent snap share

There is enough volume in this offense to sustain two backs, but Phillip Lindsay was hogging all the fantasy points in this one. He is an RB2 going forward, while Freeman is more of an RB3/Flex option.

Passing Game

Courtland Sutton, WR- 37 percent TS, 58 percent AY

Emmanuel Sanders, WR- 5 percent TS, 9 percent AY

Phillip Lindsay, RB- 21 percent TS, 3 percent AY

Jeff Heuerman, TE- 16 percent TS, 23 percent AY

Courtland Sutton is breaking out and taking a strangle hold on the volume here. He is looking like a WR2 moving forward. Emmanuel Sanders had a bad game and is starting to look like the second fiddle. He will still have some big games, but he is more of a flex option right now. Noah Fant is just not happening.

Green Bay Packers

Backfield

Aaron Jones, RB- 26 touches, 69 percent snap share

Danny Vitale, RB- 1 touches, 17 percent of snap share

Aaron Jones showed what the fantasy world has known all along. He is a RB1 if you give him the workload. He had heavy volume this week and turned it into nearly 50 fantasy points (49.2). Hopefully Matt LaFleur learns from this even when Jamaal Williams returns.

Passing Game

Aaron Jones, RB- 26 percent TS, -8 percent AY

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR - 13percent TS, 45 percent AY

Geronimo Allison, WR - 19 percent TS, 23 percent AY

Jimmy Graham, TE- 10 percent TS, 13 percent AY

No one stepped up with Davante Adams out. It was largely because Aaron Jones put the team on his back and the Packers had a multiple score lead all afternoon. If Adams is out again in Week 7, MVS is the preferred play. Jimmy Graham will be a borderline TE1 and Geronimo Allison is a flex option.

Houston Texans

Backfield

Duke Johnson, RB- touches, 42 percent snap share

Carlos Hyde, RB- touches, 63 percent snap share

Passing Game

DeAndre Hopkins, WR- 24 percent TS, 21 percent AY

Keke Coutee, WR- 12 percent TS, 18 percent AY

Will Fuller V, WR- 49 percent TS, 49 percent AY

Will Fuller V had the game of his life! Now is the optimal time to be looking to sell. As for DeAndre Hopkins, there is still time to try to flip your WR1 for him. He is still going to be the top option in this offense.

Indianapolis Colts

Backfield

Marlon Mack, RB- 32 touches, 65 percent snap share

Nyheim Hines, RB- 6 touches, 16 percent snap share

Jordan Wilkins, RB- 7 touches, 20 percent snap share

Marlon Mack was banged up entering Week 5 but it did not hold him back as he touched the ball 32 times for 148 scrimmage yards. The only concern was Jordan Wilkins had four red zone touches. Mack had five, but Wilkins had two touches inside the 10, while Mack had just one.

Passing Game

T.Y. Hilton, WR- 19 percent TS, 24 percent AY

Jack Doyle, TE- 12 percent TS, 2 percent AY

Nyheim Hines, RB- 19 percent TS, 1 percent AY

Eric Ebron, TE- 15 percent TS, 42 percent AY

In a game where everyone thought the Colts would be chasing points... they led throughout and ran the ball a ton. This passing game is low volume. T.Y. Hilton is the only option you should look to trust weekly. Eric Ebron is a touchdown dependent TE option.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Backfield

Leonard Fourette, RB- 27 touches, 91 percent snap share

Leonard Fournette finally found pay dirt this week. He is seeing elite volume every single week and should be valued as a RB1, although it feels like he isn't. Maybe you can pull off a buy high on him.

Passing Game

James O'Shaughnessy, TE- 10 percent TS, 8 percent AY

Dede Westbrook, WR- 27 percent TS, 22 percent AY

Leonard Founette, RB- 17 percent TS, -1 percent AY

D.J. Chark Jr., WR- 27 percent TS, 43 percent AY

I have been way too low on D.J. Chark Jr. He is a must-start Top 20 WR moving forward. Dede Westbrook is still the top target of Garnder Minshew II. He is a flex option, especially with the byes picking up. James O;Shaughnessy is actually becoming a viable bye week replacement.

Kansas City Chiefs

Backfield

Damien Williams, RB- 12 touches, 56 percent snaps

LeSean McCoy, RB- 2 touches, 23 percent snaps

Darrel Williams, RB- 0 touch, 21 percent snaps

The Chiefs hardly ran the ball in Week 5, but when they did it was all Damien Williams. There were no red zone touches for Chiefs RBs this week, but he had the only red zone target that any RB saw. He did not have a big game this week, but he is the clear cut RB to trust in KC right now. LeSean McCoy did not have a carry and had just two touches, one of which he fumbled. It is hard to trust him right now. Darrel Williams can be dropped.

Passing Game

Travis Kelce, TE- 26 percent TS, 30 percent AY

Demarcus Robinson, WR- 16 percent TS, 19 percent AY

Mecole Hardman, WR- 16 percent TS, 16 percent AY

Byron Pringle, WR- 24 percent TS, 29 percent AY

Sammy Watkins exited with a hamstring injury and it was Byron Pringle of all people who stepped up for the Chiefs. Until Sunday Night, the only thing football fans thought of Pringle was chips. Tyreek Hill is nearing a return but if Watkins is sidelines their will be targets up for grabs in the Chiefs high volume offense. I wouldn't spend a ton of FAAB on him, but any weapon in a Patrick Mahomes offense is worthy of a flier. Neither Demarcus Robinson or Mecole Hardman put up big games. Their runs of being viable fantasy options could extend if Watkins misses time. Travis Kelce still hasn't had that huge Kelce game yet, but he's a must start option.

Los Angeles Chargers

Backfield

Austin Ekeler, RB- 18 touches, 64 percent snap share

Melvin Gordon III, RB- 16 touches, 48 percent snap share

Austin Ekeler had 15 catches on 16 targets. While he only had three carries, he was by far the better fantasy play of these two. Melvin Gordon II had 12 carries and six targets, but did look rusty. Right now, Austin Ekeler is the top option of these two, but both are startable.

Passing Game

Keenan Allen, WR- 13 percent TS, 24 percent AY

Austin Ekeler, RB- 35 percent TS, -3 percent AY

Melvin Gordon III, RB- 13 percent TS, -8 percent AY

Mike Williams- 28 percent TS, 69 percent AY

The Chargers found a mismatch they liked with Mike Williams and the RBs and exploited it all game. Keenan Allen had a lot of Chris Harris, but still, the lack of usage is very frustrating.

Los Angeles Rams

Backfield

Todd Gurley II, RB- 18 touches, 93 percent snap share

Malcolm Brown, RB- 1 touches, 4 percent snap share

Todd Gurley II dominated volume in this like he did the previous two seasons. His usage has been trending up and cumulated this week in his biggest game so far. He is a low-end RB1/high-end RB2 moving forward, depending on the matchup.

Passing Game

Robert Woods, WR -18 percent TS, 15 percent AY

Cooper Kupp, WR- 35 percent TS, 32 percent AY

Brandin Cooks, WR- 6 percent TS, 24 percent AY

Gerald Everett, TE- 22 percent TS, 25 percent AY

Say it with me now: Cooper Kupp is a Top 5 WR this season. His high usage every week, along with the new found involvement of the tight ends, leads to Robert Woods and Brandic Cooks being inconsistent week-to-week. Gerald Everett is worth picking up and is looking like a borderline TE1 right now.

Minnesota Vikings

Backfield

Dalvin Cook, RB- 27 touches, 64 percent snap share

Alexander Mattison, RB- 7 touches, 23 percent snap share

If it wasn't for Christian McCaffrey, we would all be talking about how great of a season Dalvin Cook was having. He is a Top-5 RB this season.

Passing Game

Adam Thielen, WR- 33 percent TS, 63 percent AY

Dalvin Cook, RB- 25 percent TS, -10 percent AY

Stefon Diggs, WR- 17 percent TS, 33 percent AY

Hope you took advantage of Stefon Diggs' big Week 4 and sold him. He was certainly a squeaky wheel this week, but so was his teammate Adam Thielen, who has the big game of the two. I would learn from Diggs last week and look to sell Thielen. Next week is a favorable matchup, but it has been so up and down this year and the Vikings clearly want to feed Cook every single week.

New England Patriots

Backfield

James White, RB- 12 touches, 38 percent snap share

Sony Michel, RB- 19 touches, 51 percent snap share

Brandon Bolden, RB- 6 touches, 14 percent snap share

Sony Michel finally had a big game, all it took was facing one of the leagues worst defenses. Sell him now. James White continues to have a safe floor, but his upside is capped by stuff like Brandon Bolden catching a touchdown.

Passing Game

Julian Edelman, WR- 23 percent TS, 27 percent AY

James White, RB- 23 percent TS, 10 percent AY

Josh Gordon, WR- 20 percent TS, 32 percent AY

Start Julian Edelman. Rinse. Repeat. As for the Josh Gordon, he has yet to flash the ceiling we all expected. He is looking more like a safe floor WR3.

New Orleans Saints

Backfield

Alvin Kamara, RB- 22 touches, 67 percent snap share

Latavius Murray, RB- 9 touches, 34 percent snap share

Alvin Kamara didn't have the biggest game, but he was heavily involved, even throwing a pass. He is an unquestioned RB1. Latavius Murray is merely a bench option. He is droppable.

Passing Game

Michael Thomas, WR- 38 percent TS, 55 percent AY

Alvin Kamara, RB- 21 percent TS, -2 percent AY

Ted Ginn, WR- 6 percent TS, 14 percent AY

Jared Cook- 18 percent TS, 19 percent AY

"Can't guard Mike" was at it again. Michael Thomas continues to be a WR1 even without Drew Brees. Jared Cook bounced back and looked like an option to target on the waiver wire if he was dropped.

New York Giants

Backfield

Wayne Gallman, RB- 2 touches, 8 percent snap share

Jon Hilliman, RB- 10 touches, 69 percent snap share

Elijhaa Penny, RB- 4 touches, 32 percent snap share

Wayne Gallman was knocked out of the game early with a concussion and it was Jon Hilliman seeing the bulk of the work. With Barkley and Gallman banged up, Hilliman would be the top RB here.

Passing Game

Evan Engram, TE- 30 percent TS, 21 percent AY

Golden Tate, WR- 16 percent TS, 5 percent AY

Sterling Shepard, WR- 27 percent TS, 43 percent AY

None of the Giants had a huge week, but Evan Engram is still a must-start Top 5 tight end. If Sterling Shepard misses multiple weeks with a concussion, Golden Tate will come through on those waiver wire adds. If Shepard returns soon, it's hard to see this offense able to sustain three pass catchers and a running back.

New York Jets

Backfield

Le'Veon Bell, RB- 22 touches, 89 percent snap share

Le'Veon Bell continues to see heavy volume, especially in the passing game. He is still a must start option, but his ceiling is much higher with Sam Darnold.

Passing Game

Jamison Crowder, WR- 12 percent TS, 3 percent AY

Le'Veon Bell, 36 percent TS, -7 percent AY

Robby Anderson, 12 percent TS, 33 percent AY

Demaryius Thomas, WR- 36 percent TS, 70 percent AY

No one here is usable until Sam Darnold is back. That could be Week 6 and if so, Jamison Crowder looked like Darnold's top option in Week 1. Robby Anderson would be a high ceiling flex option. Demaryius Thomas is more of a player to keep an eye on, but his heavy usage is not great for the other two receivers.

Oakland Raiders

Backfield

Josh Jacobs, RB- 29 touches, 68 percent snap share

DeAndre Washington, RB- 9 touches, 18 percent snap share

Jalen Richard, RB- 4 touches, 14 percent snap share

Josh Jacobs had a huge day against the Bears in London. He saw heavy volume and hopefully this is a sign of things to come after the bye. His production has been up and down this season.

Passing Game

Darren Waller, TE- 16 percent TS, 25 percent AY

Hunter Renfrow, WR- 16 percent TS, 16 percent AY

Darren Waller and when healthy, Tyrell Williams, remain the only players to trust in this Raiders passing game.

Philadelphia Eagles

Backfield

Miles Sanders, RB- 13 touches, 44 percent snap share

Jordan Howard, RB- 13 touches, 42 percent snap share

Darren Sproles, RB- 3 touches, 14 percent snap share

Jordan Howard scored the touchdown so he had the biggest day of backs here, but it was very much so a committee between him and Miles Sanders. The Jets struggle giving up catches to running backs and that is where Sanders did his damage, catching four of his five targets for 49 yards. He led Eagles RBs with 13 routes as well. These two will continue to take away from each other and both should be viewed as RB3's or flex options moving forward.

Passing Game

Zach Ertz, TE- 25 percent TS, 37 percent AY

Alshon Jeffery, WR- 29 percent TS, 12 percent AY

Nelson Agholor, WR- 11 percent TS, 38 percent AY

The buying window for Zach Ertz has closed. He reminded everyone why he is a Top 5 tight end. Alshon Jeffery did not have a big day but showed his floor is safe enough to trust him. Nelson Agholor is droppable.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Backfield

James Conner, RB- 14 touches, 78 percent snap share

Jaylen Samuels, RB- 6 touches, 28 percent snap share

James Conner did not have a great day but he did find the end zone to salvage it. Jaylen Samuels is too tough to trust right now, even with the Steelers running the wild cat more.

Passing Game

Diontae Johnson, WR- 27 percent TS, 31 percent AY

JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR- 23 percent TS, 20 percent AY

James Washington, WR- 20 percent TS, 24 percent AY

Vance McDonald, TE- 10 percent TS, 5 percent AY

JuJu Smith-Schuster scored a touchdown to give him a good week. Now would be the time to try and sell him if you can. Diontae Johnson once again led the receivers in targets, but wasn't able to do much with it. The Steelers are looking like an offense to avoid.

San Francisco 49ers

Backfield

Tevin Coleman, 16 touches, 34 percent snap share

Matt Breida, 14 touches, 35 percent snap share

Raheem Mostert, 7 touches, 31 percent snap share

Matt Breida was simply awesome in Week 5, showing his high ceiling. There was lots of volume for both he and Tevin Coleman. The question is will there always be this much volume to go around? With both being used and Raheem Mostert in the mix, both Breida and Coleman are more RB3 or flex options, but clearly they have high ceilings.

Passing Game

George Kittle, TE- 29 percent TS, 34 percent AY

Deebo Samuel, WR- 11 percent TS, 9 percent AY

Marquise Goodwin, WR- 14 percent TS, 23 percent AY

Dante Pettis, WR- 11 percent TS, 10 percent AY

George Kittle was the clear focal point of the passing game. He finally found the end zone and had a big week, showing hwy he is a Top 3 tight end. Other than Kittle, it is hard to trust anyone in this passing game. Yeah, they may not always be playing with a multi-score lead, but that defense is dangerous, meaning they could often be playing from ahead. Dante Pettis and Deebo Samuel are worth stashing on the bench, but none are worth starting.

Seattle Seahawks

Backfield

Chris Carson, RB- 28 touches, 85 percent snap share

Rashaad Penny, RB- 8 touches, 15 percent snap share

The early season scares are all gone for Chris Carson, who once again did not fumble and had monster volume. Both backs had two targets a piece, but Carson had the receiving touchdown. Carson is looking like an RB1, while Penny is a great handcuff.

Passing Game

Jaron Brown, WR- 18 percent TS, 22 percent AY

DK Metcalf, WR- 13 percent TS, 23 percent AY

Tyler Lockett, WR- 18 percent TS, 19 percent AY

Will Dissly, TE- 18 percent TS, 21 percent AY

Tyler Lockett had one of the best touchdown catches you will ever see. He continues to be super efficient, but his usage is frustrating. He's had 12 or more targets in two games this season and fewer than five targets in the other three. Just throw him the ball. DK Metcalf remains a great deep threat and is a boom-or-bust flex option. Will Dissly is a TE1.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Backfield

Ronald Jones, RB- 11 touches, 35 percent snap share

Peyton Barber, RB- 9 touches, 35 percent snap share

Dare Ogunbowale, RB- 3 touches, 31 percent snap share

Ronald Jones II entered the week as Pro Football Focus' top rated RB. Someone tell that to Bruce Arians because he continues to split work between him and Peyton Barber. Jones II once again paced this backfield in scrimmage yards with 56, but it was Barber who got the touchdown. Each of the two had one red zone touch each. Jones II possesses the most upside here but until the volume s consistently there it will be hard to trust him as anything more than a flex option.

Passing Game

Chris Godwin, WR- 35 percent TS, 60 percent AY

Ronald Jones II, RB- 12 percent TS, 3 percent AY

O.J. Howard, TE- 8 percent TS, 12 percent AY

Mike Evans, WR- 12 percent TS, 10 percent AY

Chris Godwin had another big week and is starting to look like the WR1 in Tampa Bay. He is a WR1 for fantasy purposes as well. Mike Evans did not have a catch and only saw three targets. He's been second fiddle more often than not this season, and is a borderline WR1/highend WR2 moving forward. O.J. Howard is going to find himself on a lot of waivers and its hard to blame anyone for dropping him at this point.

Tennessee Titans

Backfield

Derrick Henry, RB- 20 touches, 61 percent snap share

Dion Lewis, RB- 4 touches, 41 percent snap share

This is Derrick Henry's backfield. He is the only must start option in this offense. Dion Lewis is droppable.

Passing Game

Delanie Walker, TE- 10 percent TS, 7 percent AY

A.J. Brown, WR- 10 percent TS, 24 percent AY

Dion Lewis, RB- 19 percent TS, 6 percent AY

Corey Davis, WR- 19 percent TS, 34 percent AY

Adam Humphries, WR- 29 percent TS, 18 percent AY

This was a tough matchup for the Titans but still. There is no rhyme or reason as to which of the three receivers will lead in targets in any week. It's also a low passing volume offense. Delanie Walker can be started. Stay away from the rest.

Washington Redskins

Backfield

Adrian Peterson, 7 touches, 26 percent snap share

Chris Thompson, 9 touches, 55 percent snap share

Chris Thompson can be used in deeper PPR leagues as he has a floor of around 10 points in that format. But Wendell Smallwood had six touches this week and Steven Sims had a rushing touchdown. It's gross.

Passing Game

Chris Thompson, 26 percent TS, -1 percent AY

Terry McLaurin, 26 percent TS, 71 percent AY

Jeremy Sprinkle, 11 percent TS, 10 percent AY

Paul Richardson, 7 percent TS, 8 percent AY

Trey Quinn, 15 percent TS, 10 percent AY

Terry McLaurin was held in check in Week 5 but it was a very tough matchup against the Patriots. He is the only real player to trust in this offense.

