Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 6: Defense

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system. For your final starting lineup decisions, check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.
Byes: Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts, Oakland Raiders
Start 'Em
Start of the Week - Los Angeles Chargers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Chargers defense has looked good in recent weeks, scoring 11 or more fantasy points in two straight games. I like it this week too, as third-string quarterback Devlin Hodges comes to town for his first NFL start. Look for the Bolts to be electric in this contest.
Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Baltimore's defense has been a dud in recent weeks, scoring a combined eight fantasy points in its last four games. I'd roll with them this week though, as the Bengals have allowed 20 sacks of Andy Dalton and defenses have averaged the fifth-most fantasy points against them.
Tennessee Titans vs. Denver Broncos
The Titans defense has scored a combined 18 fantasy points over the last two weeks, and an upcoming matchup against the Broncos makes this unit a nice streamer again. Defensive units have averaged nearly eight fantasy points per game versus Joe Flacco and his offense.
Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Carolina, listed as a start 'em last week, scored 14 fantasy points in a win over the Jaguars. I'd start them this week too, as the Panthers head to London to face a Buccaneers team that's allowed 18 sacks. Defenses have also averaged 9.4 fantasy points against them in 2019.
Start 'Em: Patriots D/ST vs. New York Giants (Thur.), Cowboys D/ST at New York Jets
Sleepers: Redskins D/ST at Miami Dolphins, Dolphins D/ST vs. Washington Redskins
Sit' Em
Sit of the Week - Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs
The Texans defense has scored eight or more fantasy points in each of their last four games, but this is not the week to start them. That's due to a road matchup versus Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. After five weeks, defenses have averaged 2.8 fantasy points against them.
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New Orleans Saints
Jacksonville's defense has tanked over the last two weeks, scoring a combined four fantasy points. I'd keep this unit on the sidelines once again, as a matchup against the Saints isn't favorable. Defenses have averaged just 4.6 fantasy points a game against them.
Cleveland Browns vs. Seattle Seahawks
The Browns defense has produced some nice stat line in recent weeks, but I'd keep them on the sidelines in a tough matchup against Seattle. Russell Wilson is playing at a very high level, and the Seahawks have averaged just one giveaway per contest after five weeks.
Denver Broncos vs. Tennessee Titans
Denver's defense is coming off a 10-point performance in a win over the Chargers, but I wouldn't chase the points against the Titans. Believe it or not, but Marcus Mariota and his offense has committed just one giveaway this season. Even at home, the Broncos are a risk.
Sit 'Em: Chiefs D/ST vs. Houston Texans, Steelers D/ST at Los Angeles Chargers
Busts: Vikings D/ST vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Eagles D/ST at Minnesota Vikings
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for all of the latest fantasy football news, notes and in-depth analysis!