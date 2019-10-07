NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Players to keep the faith

Marcas Grant, Michael Fabiano and Graham Barfield are back together to recap Week 5 of the NFL! The guys start off with the biggest news of the week such as Washington firing Jay Gruden and Patrick Mahomes aggravating an ankle injury vs. the Colts (5:55). Next up, the trio reviewed Week 5 by discussing which players they predicted would perform this well (19:25), which players they were wrong about with their predictions (29:18) and which players they should keep the faith with (37:15). Lastly, Marcas, Graham and Fabs give you some potential waiver wire pickups to help improve your team for Week 6 (47:42).

Listen to the podcast below:

Subscribe on: Apple Podcasts & Google Play