Things I Learned in Fantasy Football: Week 5

Just your regular reminder that sometimes fantasy football is unpredictable. There's nothing about the Raiders matchup against the Bears that would made it logical to start Josh Jacobs with any level of confidence. Yet when the game in London was over, the rookie running back had 143 scrimmage yards (123 rushing) and a pair of touchdowns. Over the previous two weeks, Chicago's defense had allowed a total of 109 rushing yards to running back. If you took advantage of this game, take a victory lap. You earned it.

On the one hand, while Hopkins didn't score a touchdown, his seven catches for 88 yards was better than anything he's given you since Week 1. On the other hand, it was the fourth straight week that Nuk had fewer than 10 targets -- the first time that's happened since 2014. That second part is what should be the biggest concern. There are a lot more places in the offense for Deshaun Watson to go with the ball (see: Fuller, Will), which means that Hopkins' target ceiling is probably going to be lower than we're used to seeing it. At some point, the big weeks are coming but they might be fewer and further between than in past years.

The Squeaky Wheel Theory is alive and well. After Thielen's frustrated post-game comments last week, it's not a big surprise that the Vikings loaded up their top receiver with targets and helped restore him to his 2018 glory. Some of it had to do with a favorable matchup against a poor Giants secondary. In which case, there could be better days ahead. Over the next few weeks, the Vikings have games against Philadelphia, Washington, Kansas City, and Dallas. Those should be more chances for Thielen to be back in your lineup as a WR1.

So maybe the Squeaky Wheel Theory isn't foolproof. It was another underwhelming day for Diggs despite his absences from practice and the swirling trade rumors. But the bigger thing is that the way the Minnesota offense is setup -- and Kirk Cousins' propensity to throw more Thielen-heavy routes -- it looks like this is going to be Diggs' lot in life this season. All of that leaves you in a tough spot. You don't really want to drop Diggs but it will be hard to convince anyone to take him off your hands in a trade. It's going to be a frustrating slog.

There are a lot of things about the Eagles backfield we've yet to figure out. But the one thing we know for sure is that Jordan Howard is Philly's goal line back. That touchdown upside makes it hard to completely keep him out of your lineup on a weekly basis.

Here is a hill. I am attempting climb this hill if it costs me my life. Montgomery's usage this week wasn't what it had been in the previous weeks, although a lot of that can be attributed to the Raiders jumping to a lead and the Bears having to throw the football more than they likelyhad planned. But things have been trending up overall for the rookie. His snaps and touches have been on the rise and he did score his second touchdown of the season. Eventually I believe Matt Nagy will figure out how best to use Montgomery. If not, please bury me on this hill.

Has anyone ever mentioned that quarterbacks who can run are cheat codes? Because they are. In each of the past three weeks, Murray has failed to reach 255 passing yards and hasn't thrown a touchdown in each of the last two. But in that stretch, he's had a pair of rushing touchdowns. The desert version of the Air Raid offense has underwhelmed after a big debut - and even most of that came late with the Cardinals trailing -- yet Murray has scored at least 16 fantasy points in each game. As long as he's making plays with his legs, he'll have a pretty consistent floor.

All Aaron Jones managers wanted was for their guy to have a chance. With Jamaal Williams out after suffering a concussion, they got their wish -- and it worked out better than anyone could have imagined. Jones had 182 scrimmage yards, including seven catches, and four touchdowns to reach nearly 50 fantasy points. I'm not sure that this is the start of Jones being a bell cow. Matt LaFleur seems intent on managing Jones' workload this season. But as long as Williams is sidelined, then Jones is a legitimate RB1 option.

Wait...what?

* The Jets leader in wide receiver snaps was ... Demaryius Thomas.

* Vikings' backup running back Alexander Mattison had 52 rushing yards. The Giants had 64 as a team.

* Willie Snead leads all Ravens WRs in snaps but averages just three targets per game.

* Austin Ekeler was the first player since 1950 to have at least 15 receptions for fewer than 100 yards. (h/t @JABergman)

And one for the road...

