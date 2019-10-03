Slot report, Week 5: Godwin, Edelman to get boost

Want to know which receivers led all NFL in production from the slot? Want to know which slot receivers have a tough matchup and which you should be looking to get into your lineup? You came to the right spot! Every week think of this as your one stop shop for all thing slot receivers!

Week 4 Slot Leaders

Routes- Cooper Kupp, 48

Targets- Cooper Kupp, 14

Receptions- Cooper Kupp, 8

Yards- Jarvis Landry, 154

TD- Kenny Golladay, 2

Tough Slot Matchups:

Top-5 teams allowing the fewest fantasy PPG to slot WR and their Week 5 opponents top slot option: 1. Packers, 4.03 fantasy PPG (Randall Cobb) 2. Seahawks, 8.48 fantasy PPG (Cooper Kupp) 3. Cowboys, 8.58 fantasy PPG (Geronimo Allison) 4. Titans, 9.85 fantasy PPG (Cole Beasley) 5. Broncos, 10.55 fantasy PPG (Keenan Allen)

Studs Who Get a Boost:

Chris Godwin faces the Saints this week, who have allowed the fifth-most fantasy PPG to slot receivers this season (21.28). They've allowed 103.3 receiving yards per game, the fourth-most in the NFL, as well as three touchdowns to slot receivers. Godwin has been averaging 20.3 slot routes and 4.3 targets per game. Godwin is a must-start at this point, but this matchup has to have you licking your chops.

JuJu Smith-Schuster struggled in Week 4, but he has seen 16 targets from Mason Rudolph this season, the most on the Steelers. Plus, the Ravens have allowed 130 receiving yards per game to slot receivers, including 154 to Jarvis Landry in Week 4. Smith-Schuster has averaged 13 slot routes per game over the last two weeks, the most on Pittsburgh. The Steelers should look to get creative and get the ball into the hands of their best playmaker this week. The matchup may seem daunting on paper, but now is not the time to consider benching him.

Michael Thomas has continued to produce with Teddy Bridgewater and this week should be no different against the Bucs, who have allowed 21.50 fantasy PPG to slot receivers. Additionally, they have allowed 100 receiving yards per game and three touchdowns to slot receivers this season. For those who read last year, there was an entire section on which slot receiver to use against the Bucs. There is a large sample size of the Bucs struggling against slot receivers and Thomas, who averaged 17.0 slot routes per game, should be next in line to take advantage of this matchup.

Julian Edelman matches up against the Redskins, who have allowed the sixth-most fantasy PPG to slot receivers this season (20.48). Edelman is one of the best slot receivers in the game and this week he faces a defense that has allowed three touchdowns to slot receivers and 80 yards per game. He averages 23.5 slot routes and 5.8 targets per game this season. Fire him up with confidence.

Marquise Brown has the best matchup any slot receiver can have this season. The Steelers have allowed a league-high 26.95 fantasy PPG to slot receivers. In total, they have allowed 8.5 receptions, 129.5 receiving yards and four touchdowns to slot receivers this season. Brown has only averaged 11 slot routes per game the last three weeks, but he has seen 3.7 slot targets per game, the most of all Ravens receivers. The only player who has seen more is Mark Andrews who is also a great play this week.

Tyler Lockett faces the Rams, who have allowed 79.8 receiving yards per game to slot receivers (eighth-most). Tyler Lockett leads the Seahawks with 24.5 slot routes, 5.5 slot targets, 71.5 yards form slot and 14.65 fantasy PPG this season. He needs to be in your lineup each week, but this week he should be viewed as a WR1.

More Slot Options:

Nelson Agholor did not record a single fantasy point in Week 4, but that should be different in Week 5. The Jets have allowed the second-most fantasy PPG to slot receivers (22.23) after allowing the second-most last season as well. Agholor leads the Eagles in slot routes, targets, yards and touchdowns. If you are looking for a bench option to start this week, Agholor is in a good spot. Plus, after his donut last week, he may be thrown back on the waiver wire.

Jarvis Landry was mentioned here last week and went on to have a career high 167 yards, with 154 coming from the slot. This week he faces a 49ers defense that has been very tough against the run this year, but struggled against slot receivers. In fact, the Niners have allowed the sixth-most receiving yards per game to slot receivers (84.7). After his monster game last week, get Landry back in your lineup this week.

The Bears take on the Raiders, who have allowed a league-high four touchdowns to slot receivers this season. Anthony Miller led the Bears in slot routes (24) in Week 4, but the only red zone target from the slot this season has gone to Allen Robinson. In fact, he leads the Bears with eight slot routes in the red zone, while Miller is second with seven. Robinson has to be started at this point, but Miller is in play in deeper leagues.