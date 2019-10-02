Fantasy targets and touches, Week 4

We are a quarter way through the fantasy football season and starting to see real trends with the offenses around the NFL. Learn about each and ever teams running and passing game in Targets and Touches.

KEY

percent TS = percentage of total team passing targets player received

percent AY = percentage of total team air yards player received

Arizona Cardinals

Backfield

David Johnson, RB- 19 touches, 86 percent snap share

David Johnson is a RB1 each and every single week. Chase Edmonds is the handcuff.

Passing Game

Larry Fitzgerald, WR- 17 percent TS, 7 percent AY

Christian Kirk, WR- 17 percent TS, 36 percent AY

KeeSean Johnson, WR- 10 percent TS, 10 percent AY

David Johnson, RB- 37 percent TS, -2 percent AY

It was a disappointing game for the Cardinals passing attack, but there will be ups and downs with a rookie QB. Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk should still be started going forward, and that's about it here. Andy Isabella couldn't factor in even with Damiere Byrd out.

Atlanta Falcons

Backfield

Devonta Freeman, RB- 20 touches, 63 percent snap share

Ito Smith, RB- 4 touches, 39 percent snap share

Devonta Freeman struggled to get going on the ground, rushing for only 28 yards on 12 carries, but he did catch eight of nine targets for 72 yards. It was the most he has been used in the passing game this year. The lack of production on the ground is worrisome, but the volume is all his right now. Unfortunately, he is still searching for his first touchdown.

Passing Game

Julio Jones, WR- 14 percent TS, 25 percent AY

Austin Hooper, TE- 22 percent TS, 23 percent AY

Calvin Ridley, WR- 12 percent TS, 22 percent AY

Mohamed Sanu, WR- 24 percent TS, 26 percent AY

Devonta Freeman, RB- 18 percent TS, 1 percent AY

This was the lowest target share for Julio Jones this season, but he was still second in air yard share. This is more a blip on the radar than something to be worried about. But the same cannot be said for Calvin Ridley. He is fourth in targets on this team and is really becoming more of a low-ceiling, high-upside play. Austin Hooper is a TE1.

Baltimore Ravens

Backfield

Mark Ingram II, RB- 13 touches, 47 percent snap share

Gus Edwards, RB- 7 touches, 28 percent snap share

Justice Hill, RB- 4 touches, 24 percent snap share

Mark Ingram II followed up his huge Week 3 with a very disappointing Week 4, scoring less than 10 fantasy points while also losing a fumble. Still, the job is his and he is a must-start most weeks. Edwards is the handcuff, while Hill is waiver wire fodder.

Passing Game

Mark Andrews, TE- 24 percent TS, 36 percent AY

Marquise Brown, WR- 21 percent TS, 18 percent AY

Seth Roberts, WR- percent TS, 14 percent AY

Mark Andrews found the end zone, which was enough to give him a solid 13.1 fantasy points. Marquise Brown may have let down for the second straight week, but he continues to see a steady amount of targets and air yards. Andrews and Brown are the focal point of the passing game, with the third spot being a revolving door this season.

Buffalo Bills

Backfield

T.J. Yeldon, RB- 4 touches, 56 percent snap share

Frank Gore, RB- 17 touches, 43 percent snap share

T.J. Yeldon played more snaps because the Bills were chasing points. He caught all four of his targets for 68 yards. Frank Gore had a big game, rushing for 109 yards, but was stuffed a the goal line twice. Devin Singletary looks likely to return in Week 5, but Gore will still be heavily used on early downs.

Passing Game

John Brown, WR- 27 percent TS, 36 percent AY

Cole Beasley, WR- 32 percent TS, 25 percent AY

Zay Jones, WR- 20 percent TS, 24 percent AY

Even in a very tough matchup and with their starting QB getting knocked out of the game, Cole Beasley and John Brown were able to break double-digits. It wasn't a great game for Brown, but he continues to see high volume both in target and air yard share. He is a WR3 most weeks, as long as John Allen is healthy. Beasley is a safe-floor option that could be used as a bye week replacement, especially in a game where the Bills could be chasing points.

Carolina Panthers

Backfield

Christian McCaffrey, RB - 37 touches, 100 percent snap share

Remember when you used to turn off fatigue in Madden and just use your best back every play? That is Christian McCaffrey right now.

Passing Game

Christian McCaffrey, RB- 30 percent TS, -8 percent AY

D.J. Moore, WR - 15 percent TS, 18 percent AY

Greg Olsen, TE- 12 percent TS, 10 percent AY

Curtis Samuel, WR - 21 percent TS, 61 percent AY

Curtis Samuel is really blossoming as the WR to use with Kyle Allen. For the second straight week, he saw seven targets from Allen. That tied for the team lead in Week 3 and only traisl Christian McCaffrey this week. D.J. Moore has seven targets in two starts from Allen. He could end up on benches depending on other options. This was a down week from Greg Olsen, but you likely still got to use him going forward.

Chicago Bears

Backfield

David Montgomery, RB- 24 touches, 70 percent snap share

Tarik Cohen, RB- 7 touches, 37 percent snap share

Tarik Cohen caught a touchdown, which led to him outscoring David Montgomery in fantasy points, but Montgomery dominated the volume. Montgomery will be heavily used when the Bears are playing from ahead.

Passing Game

Allen Robinson, WR- 21 percent TS, 34 percent AY

Javon Wims, WR- 15 percent TS, 31 percent AY

Allen Robinson led this team in target and air yard share and is a WR2 moving forward. Javon Wims was the second most targeted player from Chase Daniel, with Taylor Gabriel out.

Cincinnati Bengals

Backfield

Joe Mixon, RB- 19 touches, 64 percent snap share

Giovani Bernard, RB- 5 touches, 31 percent snap share

Joe Mixon only put up 10.3 fantasy points, but the volume is there. He should be trusted moving forward.

Passing Game

John Ross III, WR- 17 percent TS, 31 percent AY

Tyler Boyd, WR- 17 percent TS, 22 percent AY

Auden Tate, WR- 17 percent TS, 27 percent AY

Giovani Bernard, WR- 17 percent TS, -9 percent AY

This was an all around ugly game for the Bengals, as Mixon was the only one to break double-digit fantasy points.

Cleveland Browns

Backfield

Nick Chubb, RB- 23 touches, 61 percent snap share

Dontrell Hilliard, RB- 8 touches, 39 percent snap share

Nick Chubb dominated putting up nearly 40 fantasy points. As always, he is an RB1 going forward.

Passing Game

Odell Beckham Jr., WR- 23 percent TS, 32 percent AY

Jarvis Landry, WR- 32 percent TS, 27 percent AY

Jarvis Landry had a career-high 167 yards, with 154 of them coming from the slot. That will continue to be a way to attack this Ravens defense. Odell Beckham Jr. was the lone disappointment for Cleveland, but the opportunity was there and that is what matters going forward. Do not panic.

Dallas Cowboys

Backfield

Ezekiel Elliott, RB- 24 touches, 98 percent snap share

Tony Pollard, RB- 0 touches, 2 percent snap share

Remember last week when it looked like Tony Pollard may be eating into Ezekiel Elliott's workload? That was funny. The Cowboys made sure to keep feeding Zeke.

Passing Game

Amari Cooper, WR- 27 percent TS, 42 percent AY

Ezekiel Elliott, RB- 23 percent TS, 4 percent AY

Randall Cobb, WR- 20 percent TS, 22 percent AY

Jason Witten, TE- 13 percent TS, 15 percent AY

This was a disappointing game for the Cowboys, outside of Elliott. But, Amari Cooper is still seeing a good chunk of volume and needs to be started weekly. Outside of that, Randall Cobb, Devin Smith and Jason Witten are bye week replacement options if they have a favorable matchup. This offense misses Michael Gallup.

Denver Broncos

Backfield

Phillip Lindsay, RB- 10 touches, 46 percent snap share

Royce Freeman, RB- 10 touches, 61 percent snap share

These two will continue to split work and while Phillip Lindsay is still lightly ahead, both him and Royce Freeman should be valued as a low-end RB2 or high-end RB3, depending on the mathcup.

Passing Game

Courtland Sutton, WR- 26 percent TS, 26 percent AY

Emmanuel Sanders, WR- 26 percent TS, 51 percent AY

Royce Freeman, RB- 17 percent TS, 1 percent AY

Courtland Sutton is looking like a star in the making, but don't forget about Emmanuel Sanders. The vets tied for the team-lead in target share and dominate air yards. Outside of these two, there is not a lot of fantasy value.

Detroit Lions

Backfield

Kerryon Johnson, RB- 28 touches, 69 percent snap share

J.D. McKisic, RB- 5 touches, 36 percent snap share

Kerryon Johnson is looking like the feature back we all were hoped he'd be. For the second straight week he saw at least 69 percent of the snaps and had at least 21 touches. He is a low-end RB1, high-end RB2 each week, depending on the matchup.

Passing Game

T.J. Hockenson, TE- 9 percent TS, 4 percent AY

Kenny Golladay, WR- 28 percent TS, 37 percent AY

Marvin Jones, WR- 16 percent TS, 25 percent AY

With T.J. Hockenson getting knocked out of the game, it was a one-man wrecking crew for the Lions. Kenny Golladay scored two touchdowns and more than made up for Week 3. Marvin Jones was disappointing in a favorable matchup, where game script was in his favor.

Green Bay Packers

Backfield

Aaron Jones, RB- 10 touches, 82 percent snap share

Jamaal Williams got knocked out early, which left basically all the work for Aaron Jones. He had six catches in the fourth quarter to really save his day. He should be viewed as an RB1 if Jamaal Williams misses time, but more of a mid-to-low-end RB2 with upside if Williams is playing.

Passing Game

Davante Adams, WR- 31 percent TS, percent AY

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR - 14 percent TS, percent AY

Jimmy Graham, TE- 18 percent TS, percent AY

Geronimo Allison, WR- 8 percent TS, percent AY

Davante Adams reminded the world of who he was before leaving the game with a foot injury. If he is forced to miss time Marquez Valdes-Scantling would see the biggest boost in value, but Geronimo Allison would be worthy of a pickup as well.

Houston Texans

Backfield

Duke Johnson, RB- 8 touches, 63 percent snap share

Carlos Hyde, RB- 16 touches, 52 percent snap share

Duke Johnson may have played more snaps, but Carlos Hyde once again saw more touches, for the third week in a row. Hyde even out targeted Johnson, five to three. Hyde is a low-ceiling, safe floor RB3. Duke Johnson is droppable.

Passing Game

DeAndre Hopkins, WR- 25 percent TS, 40 percent AY

Carlos Hyde, RB- 16 percent TS, -1 percent AY

Will Fuller V, WR- 19 percent TS, 33 percent AY

The Texans offense continues to disappoint. DHop scored just 7.1 fantasy points, while Fuller V had even less (5.3). Still, Hopkins is seeing the bulk of opportunity here and is a buy-low candidate. Fuller V remains a low-floor, high-ceiling WR3.

Indianapolis Colts

Backfield

Marlon Mack, RB- 11 touches, 36 percent snap share

Nyheim Hines, RB- 9 touches, 45 percent snap share

Jordan Wilkins, RB- 5 touches, 20 percent snap share

Marlon Mack had to leave early with an ankle injury. With the Colts chasing points all game, Nyheim Hines saw an uptick in usage this week. Jordan Wilkins would be the biggest benefactor if Mack misses time.

Passing Game

Parris Campbell, WR- 17 percent TS, 14 percent AY

Jack Doyle, WR- 17 percent TS, 23 percent AY

Eric Ebron, TE- 11 percent TS, 16 percent AY

Zach Pascal, WR- 15 percent TS, 18 percent AY

Six Colts had sive or more targets this week. This was a game where Jacoby Brissett had to throw 46 times. That will not be normal, but with no T.Y. Hilton, there are no real appealing fantasy options. The tight ends would be the top options if Hilton misses again.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Backfield

Leonard Fourette, RB- 31 touches, 86 percent snap share

Ryquell Armstead, RB- 9 touch, 15 percent snap share

Leonard Fournette went for 245 yards in a huge performance. Ryquell Armstead saw more work than normal due to the thin air in Denver.

Passing Game

Chris Conley, WR- 13 percent TS, 26 percent AY

Dede Westbrook, WR- 19 percent TS, 14 percent AY

D.J. Chark Jr., WR- 25 percent TS, 30 percent AY

D.J. Chark Jr is looking like the top fantasy option, despite being outscored this week by Dede Westbrook. Those are the only two fantasy options in this passing game.

Kansas City Chiefs

Backfield

Darrel Williams, RB- 11 touches, 51 percent snaps

LeSean McCoy, RB- 13 touches, 47 percent snaps

Darrel Williams played slightly more snaps, while LeSean McCoy had more touches. Shady had 89 scrimmage yards to Williams 56, but Darrel outscored him two touchdowns to one. McCoy had six red zone carries to Williams' four. The Chiefs have shown they can sustain two backs, which is good news for when Damien Williams returns. However, the work distribution will need to closely be monitored.

Passing Game

Sammy Watkins, WR- 15 percent TS, 17 percent AY

Travis Kelce, TE- 21 percent TS, 18 percent AY

Demarcus Robinson, WR- 23 percent TS, 36 percent AY

Mecole Hardman, WR- 13 percent TS, 16 percent AY

The Chiefs passing game was a disappointment in Week 4. That said, Demarcus Robinson saw a strong portion of the target and air yard share. He should continue to be in your lineup as long as Tyreek Hill is out. Sammy Watkins hasn't taken advantage of being the Chiefs WR1, and Hill could return soon. That said, he still needs to be in your lineup going forward. Mecole Hardman is a boom-or-bust option. Travis Kelce is a must-start option.

Los Angeles Chargers

Backfield

Austin Ekeler, RB- 23 touches, 71 percent snap share

Justin Jackson, RB- 12 touches, 43 percent snap share

Austin Ekeler putup another huge game as the RB1 for the Chargers. That likely changes with Melvin Gordon back next week. But we could see similar breakdown as we saw this week. Melvin Gordon will regain his place as an RB1 once he is back to his typical work-load, while Ekeler will be a RB3/flex option most weeks.

Passing Game

Keenan Allen, WR- 19 percent TS, 11 percent AY

Austin Ekeler, RB- 16 percent TS, 2 percent AY

Dontrelle Inman- 23 percent TS, 40 percent AY

In a game where the Chargers were depleted by injury, they still didn't need to pass much against Miami. Keenan Allen did not do much following his blow up game in Week 3. Dontrelle Inman is a solid play if Mike Williams misses another game.

Los Angeles Rams

Backfield

Todd Gurley II, RB- 12 touches, 76 percent snap share

Malcolm Brown, RB- 5 touches, 24 percent snap share

Todd Gurley II only had five carries, but put any concern about his lack of usage in the passing game to bed. He had 7 catches on 11 targets. He also scored two touchdowns on the day. This is still his backfield and Gurley II will be a high-end RB2 most weeks.

Passing Game

Robert Woods, WR - 22 percent TS, 20 percent AY

Cooper Kupp, WR- 22 percent TS, 29 percent AY

Brandin Cooks, WR- 13 percent TS, 3 percent AY

Todd Gurley II, RB- 15 percent TS, 20 percent AY

It may saw just 22 percent for Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp, but that was good for 15 targets a piece. Todd Gurley II saw 11, while Brandin Cooks saw nine. Even in a game with such high-volume, we have yet to really see all three Rams wide receivers put up good games in the same week. Kupp is the top option here, while Woods and Cooks will alternate weeks it seems.

Miami Dolphins

Backfield

Kenyan Drake, RB- 12 touches, 55 percent

Kalen Ballage, RB- 2 touches, 11 percent

Mark Walton, RB- 8 touches, 28 percent

Kenyan Drake is the only fantasy viable option here and he comes in as RB3 or flex option each week. Kallen Ballageis droppable.

Passing Game

DeVante Parker, WR- 17 percent TS, 36 percent AY

Preston Williams, WR- 29 percent TS, 62 percent AY

Kenyan Drake, RB- 21 percent TS, -1 percent AY

Preston Williams continues to be a safe-floor receiver who is can be used as a bye week replacement. DeVante Parker is also on the radar during bye weeks, but he is more boom-or-bust than Williams.

Minnesota Vikings

Backfield

Dalvin Cook, RB- 20 touches, 80 percent snap share

Alexander Mattison, RB- 3 touches, 9 percent snap share

Ameer Abdullah, RB- 2 touches, 12 percent snap share

Dalvin Cook was bottled up for most of the day and still finished with 19 fantasy points. He's an unquestioned RB1. Ameer Abdullah's usage was odd, but if it continues it ends any chance of Alexander Mattison having standalone value. He is still the handcuff to own though.

Passing Game

Adam Thielen, WR- 17 percent TS, 41 percent AY

Dalvin Cook, RB- 23 percent TS, -6 percent AY

Stefon Diggs, WR- 20 percent TS, 39 percent AY

In a game the Vikings couldn't establish the run, they threw to their running back more than anyone. Hope you sold high on Adam Thielen last week while you could. He is looking more like a WR2, if that. Stefon Diggs did catch seven for 108 yards. You should learn from Thielen last week and look to sell now.

New England Patriots

Backfield

James White, RB- 9 touches, 52 percent snap share

Sony Michel, RB- 17 touches, 45 percent snap share

Rex Burkhead, RB- 1 touches, 19 percent snap share

Sony Michel was fed touches again, but was mostly ineffective. He is a TD dependent low-end RB2/RB3 in most weeks. Wait for him to have a multi-score game and flip him. James White is the back to own here in PPR leagues, but the usage here could be frustrating week-to-week.

Passing Game

Julian Edelman, WR- 21 percent TS, 20 percent AY

Phillip Dorsett, WR- 27 percent TS, 52 percent AYv

James White, RB- 29 percent TS, 13 percent AY

Josh Gordon, WR- 21 percent TS, 13 percent AY

Josh Gordon once again disappointed but it was a very tough matchup against Tre White. All of the Patriots receivers disappointed, but if you are stashing Phillip Dorsett you have to love the usage today, despite the few fantasy points. If he is dropped, he is worthy of picking up.

New Orleans Saints

Backfield

Alvin Kamara, RB- 20 touches, 79 percent snap share

Latavius Murray, RB- 5 touches, 23 percent snap share

Alvin Kamara didn't have a big game, but he continues to be a must-start option. Latavius Murray has failed to live up to Mark Ingram II's role in the Saints offense. He is droppable in 10 team leagues and fringy in 12 -teamers.

Passing Game

Michael Thomas, WR- 30 percent TS, 35 percent AY

Ted Ginn, WR- 17 percent TS, 33 percent AY

Jared Cook- 20 percent TS, 18 percent AY

Michael Thomas is the only option here to trust with Teddy Bridgewater.

New York Giants

Backfield

Wayne Gallman, RB- 24 touches, 59 percent snap share

Jon Hilliman, RB- 10 touches, 35 percent snap share

Elijhaa Penny, RB- 3 touches, 18 percent snap share

Wayne Gallman took advantage of the rare game scipt being in the Giants favor and put up a big fantasy game. He's an RB2 moving forward. Jon Hilliman is looking like the next man up.

Passing Game

Evan Engram, TE- 23 percent TS, 21 percent AY

Sterling Shepard, WR- 29 percent TS, 50 percent AY

Wayne Gallman, RB- 23 percent TS, 1 percent AY

For the second straight week, Sterling Shepard had a nice fantasy game with Daniel Jones. He is looking like a WR2 in PPR leagues. Evan Engram had a quiet game by his standards, but he is still a Top-4 tight end moving forward.

Oakland Raiders

Backfield

Josh Jacobs, RB- 19 touches, 53 percent snap share

Jalen Richard, RB- 5 touches, 28 percent snap share

DeAndre Washington, RB- 8 touches, 20 percent snap share

Josh Jacobs didn't make the most of his volume, but he still remains the back to own here. The usage after him has varied, but DeAndre Washington is looking like the handcuff to own here.

Passing Game

Darren Waller, TE- 29 percent TS, 12 percent AY

Tyrell Williams, WR- 25 percent TS, 64 percent AY

These are the two pass catchers to own in Oakland. Darren Waller is a TE1 every week, while Tyrell Williams is starting to look like a WR2/WR3, depending on the matchups.

Philadelphia Eagles

Backfield

Miles Sanders, RB- 11 touches, 34 percent snap share

Jordan Howard, RB- 18 touches, 54 percent snap share

Darren Sproles, RB- 1 touches, 12 percent snap share

Jordan Howard scored over 30 fantasy points in a game he led in snaps and touches. He is the Philly RB to use going forward. Miles Sanders will still be a factor meaning that neither should be valued as more than a RB3 right now.

Passing Game

Jordan Howard, RB- 15 percent TS, -2 percent AY

Zach Ertz, TE- 30 percent TS, 31 percent AY

Alshon Jeffery, WR- 33 percent TS, 50 percent AY

Nelson Agholor, WR- 4 percent TS, 4 percent AY

Alshon Jeffery saw huge volume, but that could change when DeSean Jackson returns. Still, Jeffery is a WR2/3 depending on the matchup. Zach Ertz is off to a slow start, but it's not too far off from what he had after four weeks last year. He also had no touchdowns through four games. Buy low. Reality hit Nelson Agholor fast. He is better left on the bench, or waiver wire in shallower leagues.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Backfield

James Conner, RB- 18 touches, 64 percent snap share

Jaylen Samuels, RB- 18 touches, 46 percent snap share

James Conner took full advantage of a favorable matchup against the Bengals and had his best game of the season. There will be concerns though, cause Jaylen Samuels not only had 18 touches, he also scored 23.54 fantasy points. Both backs had eight targets and both scored a touchdown. There won't always be this much volume, but if you are concerned about Conner, now would be the time to sell. If you are a believer, now would actually be the time to buy.

Passing Game

James Conner, RB- 27 percent TS, -13 percent AY

Jaylen Samuels, RB- 27 percent TS, -12 percent AY

JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR- 13 percent TS, 8 percent AY

James Washington, WR- 3 percent TS, 40 percent AY

Diontae Johnson, WR- 20 percent TS, 47 percent AY

The two running backs were the focal point of the passing game, repeatedly picking on the Bengals weakness. While it was a big night for the backs, Diontae Johnson led the receivers in target and air yard share. He is looking like a good waiver wire pickup. JuJu Smith-Schuster disappointed and his value really falls to a WR2 with Mason Rudolph. The college connection with James Washington just hasn't translated. He can be dropped.

Seattle Seahawks

Backfield

Chris Carson, RB- 26 touches, 75 percent snap share

C.J. Prosise, RB- 3 touches, 24 percent snap share

Pete Carroll said he would continue to ride Chris Carson despite the fumble and that is exactly what he did. Everyone can relax, Carson is still looking like an RB1. C.J. Prosise can be dropped with Rashaad Penny likely back next week.

Passing Game

Chris Carson, RB- 15 percent TS, 2 percent AY

DK Metcalf, WR- 15 percent TS, 22 percent AY

Tyler Lockett, WR- 15 percent TS, 19 percent AY

Will Dissly, TE- 30 percent TS, 27 percent AY

The Seahawks knew the mismatch they had with Will Dissly and took advantage. He won't see that heavy volume each week, but he is a TE1 going forward. Lockett had a down game after spoiling us the last two weeks. DK Metcalf had a very disappointing game, but he remains a boom-or-bust flex option.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Backfield

Ronald Jones II, RB- 20 touches, 48 percent snap share

Peyton Barber, RB- 9 touches, 26 percent snap share

Dare Ogunbowale, RB- 4 touches, 30 percent snap share

It's happening! Ronald Jones II is stealing the starter job away from Peyton Barber. Not only did Jones II play more snaps and more than double the touches, he was the more efficient back. He finished with 82 scrimmage yards, but had a 54-yard run called back due to penalty. The time to buy is likely behind us, but it is still worth a shot, if someone thinks they are simply selling Jones after a big game. If he is on waivers, grab him.

Passing Game

Chris Godwin, WR- 35 percent TS, 29 percent AY

Bobo Wilson, WR- 10 percent TS, 14 percent AY

O.J. Howard, TE- 8 percent TS, 2 percent AY

Mike Evans, WR- 18 percent TS, 28 percent AY

Chris Godwin and Mike Evans can co-exist. It was great to see both hav big games and put any concern to bed. This was the best Jameis Winston has looked all season and could be clicking in that Bruce Arians offense. But, it is two steps forward, one step back with O.J. Howard. Not only did he see low volume, Cameron Brate caught a touchdown. It's getting hard to trust Howard.

Tennessee Titans

Backfield

Derrick Henry, RB- 28 touches, 75 percent snap share

Dion Lewis, RB- 8 touches, 28 percent snap share

This is Derrick Henry's backfield. Despite the down numbers, you should feel very good about him going forward. Dion Lewis is droppable.

Passing Game

Delanie Walker, TE- 9 percent TS, 7 percent AY

A.J. Brown, WR- 13 percent TS, 36 percent AY

Dion Lewis, RB- 22 percent TS, 0 percent AY

Corey Davis, WR- 26 percent TS, 52 percent AY

Adam Humphries, WR- 13 percent TS, 10 percent AY

Corey Davis and A.J. Brown had nice performances, both scoring over 20 fantasy points. Use that to sell them. The Titans offense is unpredictable week-to-week.

Washington Redskins

Backfield

Adrian Peterson RB-, 11 touches, 40 percent snap share

Chris Thompson, RB- 8 touches, 54 percent snap share

Chris Thompson continues to be a safe-floor PPR play, that we know has some big play ability. Adrian Peterson is hard to trust in anything but deep leagues.

Passing Game

Chris Thompson, RB- 19 percent TS, 9 percent AY

Vernon Davis, TE- 15 percent TS, 12 percent AY

Paul Richardson Jr, WR- 19 percent TS, 15 percent AY

Trey Quinn, WR- 15 percent TS, 38 percent AY

The Redskins weapons disappointed in a favorable matchup against the Giants. Case Keenum was pulled for Dwayne Haskins, which did not help the pass catchers. His top target was Paul Richardson Jr. with four, while Thompson had three, Vernon Davis had two and Trey Quinn just one. It will be interesting to see if the college connection carries over with Terry McLaurin, who is expected to still be the top target once healthy.

