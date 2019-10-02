Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 5: Defense

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system. For your final starting lineup decisions, check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Byes: New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - New England Patriots vs. Washington Redskins The Patriots defense has become a real superstar unit in all fantasy leagues, and the great matchups just keep coming. This week, New England will face a Redskins squad with a glaring quarterback problem that's given up the third-most points to defenses in 2019. vs. Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills Tennessee's defense is coming off an 11-point effort in Atlanta, and a home matchup against the Bills is one of the most favorable of the week. Defenses have averaged 12 fantasy points per game against Buffalo, and Josh Allen (head) could wind up being inactive. vs. Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Jets The Eagles defense has scored just 13 fantasy points in the first four weeks, but I still like this unit in a plus matchup against the Jets and third-stringer Luke Falk. Opposing defenses have averaged 13.5 fantasy points over their last two games against the Men in Green. vs. Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Giants The Vikings defense had not been what you would call productive in fantasy land over the last three weeks, but a matchup against the Giants makes this unit a viable starter. Daniel Jones as looked good, but he's still a rookie who's prone to mistakes and turnovers. Start 'Em: Ravens D/ST at Pittsburgh Steelers, Chargers D/ST vs. Denver Broncos

Sleepers: 49ers D/ST vs. Cleveland Browns, Cardinals D/ST at Cincinnati Bengals

Sit' Em vs. Sit of the Week - Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys The Packers defense started the season on fire, but it came crashing back to earth with a minus-1 point stinker in Week 4. I'd keep Green Bay shelved this week, as defenses facing the Cowboys have averaged fewer than three fantasy points per game in 2019. vs. Buffalo Bills vs. Tennessee Titans Buffalo's defense has failed to score more than six fantasy points in two of their last three games, and a matchup versus the Titans makes this a unit to fade. Tennessee has just one giveaway, and defenses have averaged just five fantasy points against them this season. vs. Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers The Broncos defense has been brutal this season, scoring a combined six fantasy points over their first four games. I'd keep them on the sidelined this week too, as defenses facing Philip Rivers and the Chargers have averaged just six fantasy points per game. vs. Kansas City Chiefs vs. Indianapolis Colts Kansas City's defense posted a solid 13 fantasy points in a win over the Lions, but an upcoming matchup against the Colts isn't favorable. In fact, their superior line has allowed just 1.3 sacks per game. The Colts have also averaged one giveaway per contest. Sit 'Em: Colts D/ST at Kansas City Chiefs, Steelers D/ST vs. Baltimore Ravens

Busts: Rams D/ST at Seattle Seahawks (Thur.), Cowboys D/ST vs. Green Bay Packers

