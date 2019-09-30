Week 5 fantasy football waiver wire targets

Week 4 waiver darlings Wayne Gallman (27.8 PPR points) and Will Dissly (18.7 PPR points) both went off on Sunday, but this is a much lighter week on the waiver wire. There are a few notable players worth grabbing that might be floating around in 10-team leagues, but for the most part, the waiver wire is pretty barren at this time of the year. If you're in need of help, these are the top adds and streamer plays ahead of Week 5:

Main Waiver Wire Targets

Check to see if they're available! Ronald Jones, RB, TB; Jordan Howard, RB, PHI; Golden Tate, WR, NYG; Rashaad Penny, RB, SEA

Obvious Week 5 adds: Darrel Williams, RB, KC; Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Geronimo Allison, WRs, GB

With Damien Williams (knee) still sidelined in Week 4 against Detroit, Darrel Williams led the Chiefs backfield in touches and snaps for the second-straight game. Kansas City's backfield has turned into a full-blown timeshare and predicting who will score touchdowns here will be a difficult proposition each week, but Darrel Williams needs to be owned in every single fantasy league. Not only has Williams out-touched McCoy in back-to-back games, but Williams also led the duo in routes run (43 to 35) in Weeks 3-4 and he was on the field for every snap of the Chiefs game-winning drive against the Lions. ... Davante Adams (turf toe) is questionable for Week 5, which opens up an opportunity for Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Geronimo Allison to lead the Packers receiver corps in Week 5. MVS is available in about half of NFL.com fantasy leagues while Allison has been widely dumped after catching just 5 balls for 24 yards and a score in Weeks 1-3.

Chris Herndon, TE, NYJ -- Still 80 percent available on NFL.com, Herndon remains a great stash at the worst position in fantasy football. Sam Darnold (mono) remains out, but Herndon is one of only a few Week 5 waiver wire targets that actually has the potential to greatly impact fantasy lineups in the near future. Herndon has just one game left on his suspension and will return in Week 6.

Ben Watson, TE, NE -- The Patriots essentially stopped throwing to their tight ends in the opening month of games, but that could change in Week 5 with veteran Ben Watson returning from suspension. Watson is 38-years-old now and it's unlikely he'll play a full-time role out of the gates, but virtually everyone is searching for usable fantasy tight ends. Watson is currently owned in less than five percent of leagues on NFL.com.

A.J. Brown and Corey Davis, WRs, TEN -- I would love to go all-in on this pair of talented Titans pass catchers in fantasy, but Brown (3/94/2) and Davis' (5/91/1) Week 4 blowup games were a little random and unlikely to repeat. Atlanta's defense is really struggling right now and we know the Titans want to limit Marcus Mariota and be a run-first team long-term. Plus, we can't trust either of these receivers in Week 5 with a tough matchup against the Bills up next. Both Brown and Davis are fine depth options for the bye weeks, but I'd try to fill my bench spot with players who have a little more upside instead of chasing the Titans passing game.

Widely available PPR-only targets: Jamison Crowder, WR, NYJ; Cole Beasley, WR, BUF; Keke Coutee, WR, HOU

Quarterback Streamers

Andy Dalton (vs. ARI) -- The Cardinals will remain one of the premier defenses to target in fantasy for as long as Patrick Peterson (suspension) is out. Over the first month of the season, Arizona has allowed the league's second-highest passer rating (118.4), the sixth-most yards per pass attempt (8.5), and only the Dolphins have allowed more fantasy points to QBs. As one of the most pass-heavy teams in the league, the Bengals aerial attack should go off in Week 5.

Jacoby Brissett (at KC) -- If you miss out on picking up Dalton, don't fret! Jacoby Brissett should be available in almost every fantasy league and he has a fantastic set up in Week 5. Dating back to last year, the Chiefs defense has allowed 20 or more fantasy points to opposing QBs in 14-of-20 games while Brissett has gotten off to a hot start with multiple passing scores in four-straight games. T.Y. Hilton (quad) potentially returning this week would obviously boost Brissett's outlook, too.

Tight End Streamers

Because tight end is such a thin position, all of the fantasy-relevant options should be on rosters at this point. Jimmy Graham is available in 80 percent of NFL.com leagues, but his usage has been all over the map with target counts of 5, 1, 1, and 9 in the opening month. Still, Graham will be the top streamer for Week 5 if Davante Adams (turf toe) misses. ... Tyler Eifert is in a great matchup this week against the Cardinals turnstile tight end defense, but he is splitting time with C.J. Uzomah. Eifert has an extremely low floor in fantasy. ... Finally, Gerald Everett, Noah Fant, and Dawson Knox are all over 95 percent available and will see their usual 3-6 targets this week but they are true desperation plays only.

D/ST Streamers

Eagles defense (vs. NYJ) -- Hopefully you're not in dire need of a defense this week, because Philadelphia's D/ST is the only top-flight streaming option. The Eagles secondary is extremely banged up, but that might not matter as much with Luke Falk under center. Without Sam Darnold, the Jets are dead last in yards and points scored per drive so far. Philly's talented front-seven should have a field day in Week 5.

Other targets: Titans defense (at BUF; if Josh Allen is out)

-- Graham Barfield is a fantasy editor and analyst for NFL.com. Catch him on the Fantasy LIVE podcast with Marcas Grant and Michael Fabiano, Fantasy LIVE on NFL Network, watch him on Fantasy League One, and follow him on Twitter @GrahamBarfield.