NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Value status symbols

Marcas Grant, Michael Fabiano and Graham Barfield are back together to recap Week 4 of the NFL! The guys start off with the biggest news of the week such as A.J. Green potentially missing more time and Mitch Trubisky injuring his left shoulder (8:55). Next up, the trio reviewed Week 4 by discussing which star players finally performed well (19:18), which star players have disappointed (29:20) and what to do with certain team offenses that confuse us (40:29)? Lastly, Marcas, Graham and Fabs give you some potential waiver wire pickups to help improve your team for Week 5 (52:30).

