Tired or Wired: Slow down on Wayne Gallman

There's nothing wrong with conventional wisdom. But being predictable is usually a pretty good way to get beat. Sometimes it's best to zig when people zag. Yin when people yang. Be unpredictable like an M. Night Shyamalan film (one of the good ones). That's where this column comes in. The tips below aren't for everyone and not all of them may be appropriate for your draft. But keep these handy when you want to throw your league-mates a curveball each week.

Week 4 is a pivotal week in fantasy football. Either you get a win and feel like you're still in the running for the playoffs or you start to look longingly at college football Saturdays. But sometimes help comes in unexpected forms. That's why Tired/Wired is here once again. Enjoy this trip through the fantasy looking glass for an alternative strategy on getting a needed win in Week 4.

Do you have the Gall, man?

Tired -- Enjoy Wayne Gallman's volume. With Saquon Barkley on the shelf for at least a month, Wayne Gallman steps in to become the Giants RB1. What we want in fantasy football is volume and you can't have volume unless you're on the field. No one is expecting Gallman to step in and replace Barkley's production but if you've lost Big Blue's big back, then grabbing his backup sounds like the next best option. After all, have you seen the running back waiver wire lately?

Wired -- Beware Wayne Gallman's fools' gold. In baseball parlance, there are No. 1 pitchers and there are aces. Saquon Barkley is an ace. Wayne Gallman is currently in the role of a No. 1 pitcher. He might be on the field a lot, but how many touches will he actually get? Last week, Gallman played 38 snaps after Barkley left with his ankle injury and touched the ball a mere five times. He'll likely get more work than that in Week 4 but last week stands as Exhibit A why just being on the field isn't necessarily a guaranteed of opportunity.

Burton it up

Tired -- Avoid anyone going against the Vikings defense. The Vikings defense is good. It is very good. It is good enough that you would even think twice about starting some of fantasy's top players against them. So how would you approach starting anyone in a Bears offense that has been the epitome of inconsistency through the first three weeks of the season? Maybe you'd consider Allen Robinson but even then you wouldn't feel great about it. In reality, you'd probably just look for different options.

Wired -- Consider Trey Burton. Okay, just hear me out. The Vikings have had problems with a pair of athletic tight ends so far this season, giving up big days to Austin Hooper and Darren Waller. (The ghost of Jimmy Graham was a no-show in Week 2.) That means encouraging things for Trey Burton, who has become a decent outlet for Mitchell Trubisky. With the tight end position going back to being thin, just as it was last year, taking a chance on him isn't the craziest idea.

Squeeze some Juice

Tired -- It's hard to trust Jarvis Landry. Through three weeks, the Browns offense has been one of the NFL's bigger disappointments. Jarvis Landry is near the head of that underwhelming class with just 10 catches for 161 yards. That makes it less than appealing when the Browns have to face the division rival Ravens and their mauling defense. For the fantasy skeptics among us, it's understandable at this point to want to see some results before plugging him into your lineup.

Wired -- The Juice is sweet. For as tough as the Ravens defense can be, it's been surprisingly soft on slot receivers this season, having allowed more than 400 yards to the position this year. At some point, Freddie Kitchens is going to figure out a way to get the ball out of Baker Mayfield's hands quickly -- yes, I know we've heard that before -- but you have to believe they'll eventually figure it out. No better time than when you're staring down the barrel of a 1-3 start, right?

Backing off Brissett?

Tired -- Start Jacoby vs. Oakland. The Raiders defense isn't particularly good. We all know that. After the past two weeks, it looks increasingly like what we saw in the season opener was a mirage. Instead, the Silver and Black have gone back to being a defense that fantasy managers can target with regularity. So why not use Jacoby Brissett one week after he had a 20-point fantasy outing? This feels like the perfect spot to stream the Colts signal-caller on the way to another solid week.

Wired -- Colts could return to the Mack. The biggest fear for anyone starting Brissett this week is that T.Y. Hilton is unavailable. The receiver missed multiple days of practice as he tries to return from a quad injury. If he's not able to go, it's very plausible that Indy decices to load up Marlon Mack with touches and ride him to victory. In that case, it could be light work for Brissett. That's not what you want.

