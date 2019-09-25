NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 4 on the floor

Marcas Grant, Michael Fabiano and Graham Barfield are back in the studio to preview the Week 4 matchups! The guys start out with the biggest news heading into Week 4 such as Melvin Gordon potentially returning to the Chargers soon and Cam Newton being ruled out again this Sunday (5:08). Next, the trio previewed the Week 4 matchups by getting into the biggest questions of this week (20:40), which games are fantasy goldmines (30:26), which are fantasy wastelands (36:46) and who are their favorite streamers (42:56).

Listen to the podcast below:

Subscribe on: Apple Podcasts & Google Play