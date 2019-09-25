Fantasy targets and touches, Week 3

We now have three weeks of data and are starting to learn some patterns of every teams offenses. Even inconsistency can be a pattern and we have seen that from a number of offenses this season.
KEY
percent TS = percentage of total team passing targets player received
percent AY = percentage of total team air yards player received
Arizona Cardinals
Backfield
David Johnson, RB- 17 touches, 86 percent snap share
David Johnson is one of the best fantasy backs week in and week out. The Cards are also heavily using him in the passing game, as he had nine targets in Week 3. This is back to the 2016 DJ and is a must start option.
Passing Game
Larry Fitzgerald, WR- 17 percent TS, 21 percent AY
Christian Kirk, WR- 29 percent TS, 27 percent AY
KeeSean Johnson, WR- 10 percent TS, 7 percent AY
David Johnson, RB- 21 percent TS, 3 percent AY
Damiere Byrd- 10 percent TS, 22 percent AY
Larry Fitzgerald is going to flirt with being a WR1 this season. He should be in your lineup weekly. Christian Kirk continues to see high volume, averaging 10.7 targets per game. He should be in your lineup weekly as well.
Atlanta Falcons
Backfield
Devonta Freeman, RB- 19 touches, 91 percent snap share
Ito Smith went out early with a concussion and with Brian Hill in active it was really all up to Freeman in Week 3. He had 95 scrimmage yards, averaging 5.5 yards per carry and catching three of his four targets. He had a very solid game, which is what you needed to see. However, there was still some to be desired for fantasy purposes. He is a low-end RB2 option moving forward.
Passing Game
Julio Jones, WR- 27 percent TS, 46 percent AY
Austin Hooper, TE- 21 percent TS, 20 percent AY
Calvin Ridley, WR- 3 percent TS, 21 percent AY
Mohamed Sanu, WR- 18 percent TS, 2 percent AY
The Falcons offense is going to be frustrating at times, except if you have Julio Jones. Jones has had at least 23 percent of the target share and at least 30 percent of the air yard share n every game this season. Twice Austin Hooper has finished second in target share, while Ridley has been all over the place. He has finished with 13 percent, 23 percent and now three percent target share. He is a WR3, but with a wide range out outcomes each week.
Baltimore Ravens
Backfield
Mark Ingram II, RB- 20 touches, 62 percent snap share
Gus Edwards, RB- 9 touches, 26 percent snap share
Justice Hill, RB- 1 touches, 12 percent snap share
This is unquestionably Mark Ingram II's backfield, but if you have him in fantasy, you know that. He had all four of the Ravens RB's red zone touches, including punching in three scores. Hill was a popular breakout candidate, but he is fully droppable at this point.
Passing Game
Mark Andrews, TE- 16 percent TS, 15 percent AY
Marquise Brown, WR- 21 percent TS, 43 percent AY
Both Marquise Brown and Mark Andrews may have disappointed this week, but they are still the leaders in target share on this team. With Andrews banged up heading into the game, Hayden Hurst and Nick Boyle each saw a 12 percent target share.
Buffalo Bills
Backfield
T.J. Yeldon, RB- 10 touches, 38 percent snap share
Frank Gore, RB- 16 touches, 62 percent snap share
With Devin Singletary out, Gore led the Bills backfield. There was more of a split in carries than expected, with Gore seeing 14 and Yeldon eight. Next week, Singletary, if healthy, Yeldon if not, could see an uptick in volume since they can be trailing against the Patriots.
Passing Game
John Brown, WR- 15 percent TS, 18 percent AY
Cole Beasley, WR- 30percent TS, 12 percent AY
T.J. Yeldon, RB- 9 percent TS, 1 percent AY
Dawson Knox, TE- 12 percent TS, 17 percent AY
John Brown continues to be the top option here, but Cole Beasley is becoming a safe floor flex option. The Yeldon work will go to Singletary when he is healthy. Dawson Knox is a tight end name to keep an eye on. He is a dangerous runner with the ball in his hands, as he displayed this week.
Carolina Panthers
Backfield
Christian McCaffrey, RB - 27 touches, 93 percent snap share
After a down Week 2, things are right again with Christian McCaffrey. He is going to have a special season.
Passing Game
Christian McCaffrey, RB- 16 percent TS, 4 percent AY
D.J. Moore, WR - 8 percent TS, 13 percent AY
Greg Olsen, TE- 28 percent TS, 35 percent AY
Curtis Samuel, WR - 28 percent TS, 29 percent AY
No Cam, no problem. At least that was the case in Week 3, with all the Panthers main fantasy weapons having nice games. The lone concern, has to be the low market share for DJ Moore. Something to remember in case Cam misses more time.
Chicago Bears
Backfield
David Montgomery, RB- 16 touches, 66 percent snap share
Mike Davis, RB- 1 touches, 2 percent snap share
Tarik Cohen, RB- 6 touches, 50 percent snap share
David Montgomery did not get the volume that the fantasy community wants, but he has completely beaten Mike Davis out for the early down work. Tarik Cohen will always be heavily used in the passing game, but Montgomery is the back to trust here.
Passing Game
Allen Robinson, WR- 23 percent TS, 28 percent AY
Taylor Gabriel, WR- 23 percent TS, 45 percent AY
Allen Robinson remains the top target in the Bears offense, but he had to share that role with Taylor Gabriel, who scored three touchdowns. Gabriel will be a popular waiver wire target this week, but his best game is likely behind him.
Cincinnati Bengals
Backfield
Joe Mixon, RB- 17 touches, 58 percent snap share
Giovani Bernard, RB- 5 touches, 42 percent snap share
Even with a banged up o-line, Jow Mixon was able to put up a very solid fantasy week. He needs to be in your lineup each week.
Passing Game
John Ross III, WR- 18 percent TS, 34 percent AY
Tyler Boyd, WR- 32 percent TS, 25 percent AY
Auden Tate, WR- 29 percent TS, 28 percent AY
Tyler Boyd continues to be of the safer WR2 options in fantasy. John Ross III had a tough matchup against Tre White, which is why Auden Tate saw so much volume. But, this actually could be a good sign for those who have Ross III, because it shows how the volume breakdown could go with three wide receivers, if/when A.J. Green returns.
Cleveland Browns
Backfield
Nick Chubb, RB- 27 touches, 98 percent snap share
Nick Chubb dominated the workload for the Browns this week. He is a RB1 every week.
Passing Game
Odell Beckham Jr., WR- 27 percent TS, 25 percent AY
Jarvis Landry, WR- 27 percent TS, 48 percent AY
Nick Chubb, RB- 21 percent TS, -5 percent AY
The Browns passing game is clearly not what everyone thought they would be in the preseason. It's great to see Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry get nine targets each, but they did not do nearly as much as expected with them. Still, Beckham Jr. will be a WR1 going forward, while Landry is a safe floor WR3.
Dallas Cowboys
Backfield
Ezekiel Elliott, RB- 21 touches, 69 percent snap share
Tony Pollard, RB- 16 touches, 30 percent snap share
Ezekiel Elliott had a fine game, but Tony Pollard outscored him. Not only did he get the rushing touchdown, but he was more efficient in the passing game. Zeke will be fine, but Pollard could put a cap on his ceiling.
Passing Game
Amari Cooper, WR- 23 percent TS, 24 percent AY
Devin Smith, WR- 17 percent TS, 34 percent AY
Randall Cobb, WR- 13 percent TS, 11 percent AY
Jason Witten, TE- 13 percent TS, 15 percent AY
Devin Smith didn't have a huge fantasy week in Week 3, but he was the second target and led the Cowboys in air yards. He will likely be dropped, but you should look to jump on the opportunity share he has right now in this offense and add him for very cheap.
Denver Broncos
Backfield
Phillip Lindsay, RB- 25 touches, 56 percent snap share
Royce Freeman, RB- 19 touches, 49 percent snap share
After looking like there may be a straight up split in Week 2, Lindsay was able to maintain his place as the top option in this backfield, but it is closer than it was last year. This offense is looking like it can sustain both of these backs, making them RB2/flex options each week, depending on the matchup.
Passing Game
Courtland Sutton, WR- 29 percent TS, 74 percent AY
Emmanuel Sanders, WR- 14 percent TS, 27 percent AY
Phillip Lindsay, RB- 18 percent TS, -4 percent AY
Royce Freeman, RB- 18 percent TS, -7 percent AY
Courtland Sutton dominated air yards like I have never seen before. Emmanuel Sanders was looking like Joe Flacco's top target and likely still will be, but him and Sutton are both WR3/flex options moving forward.
Detroit Lions
Backfield
Kerryon Johnson, RB- 21 touches, 77 percent snap share
Ty Johnson, RB- 5 touches, 28 percent snap share
Kerryon Johnson may be finally free. He had a career-high 20 carries this week and is seeing workhorse type volume. Ty Johnson had some hype last week, but is looking like merely a handcuff.
Passing Game
Danny Amendola, WR- 16 percent TS, 12 percent AY
T.J. Hockenson, TE- 13 percent TS, 6 percent AY
Kenny Golladay, WR- 25 percent TS, 40 percent AY
Marvin Jones, WR- 28 percent TS, 35 percent AY
Despite having a miserable fantasy game in a great matchup, Kenny Golladay still saw a high volume of opportunities and should be started moving forward. After looking left for dead in Week 1, Marvin Jones had a much needed big game, but likely on the benches of many. He will be inconsistent moving forward and is merely a flex option. T.J. Hockenson's Week 1 feels like forever ago. He is a low-end TE1 for now.
Green Bay Packers
Backfield
Aaron Jones, RB- 11 touches, 38 percent snap share
Jamaal Williams, RB- 14 touches, 62 percent of snap share
Aaron Jones had more fantasy points than Jamaal Williams because he had two goal line touchdowns. But do not ignore the fact that Williams had more snaps, touches, carries and targets. Oh and he had more yards 86-to-23. Yes, the touchdowns are huge, but there is reasons to be worried.
Passing Game
Davante Adams, WR- 15 percent TS, 18 percent AY
Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR - 37 percent TS, 46 percent AY
Jimmy Graham, TE- 11 percent TS, 19 percent AY
Marquez Valdes-Scantling dominated the passing game opportunities for the Packers in Week 3. He has now been heavily featured in two of the Packers three games and should be viewed as a WR3 moving forward. Davante Adams has now failed to score double-digit fantasy points in two of the three games, after scoring at least 16 points in every game last year. He is a buy low candidate right now.
Houston Texans
Backfield
Duke Johnson, RB- 4 touches, 51 percent snap share
Carlos Hyde, RB- 10 touches, 49 percent snap share
This backfield is a mess. Duke Johnson had four touches, meaning there is no way you can start him next week. Carlos Hyde had 10 touches and couldn't turn them into two fantasy points. Stay away from this backfield. Although Duke Johnson does have upside so he should be benched, not dropped yet.
Passing Game
DeAndre Hopkins, WR- 21 percent TS, 14 percent AY
Kenny Stills, WR- 18 percent TS, 35 percent AY
Will Fuller V, WR- 21 percent TS, 24 percent AY
Keke Coutee, WR- 0 targets
DeAndre Hopkins is a no brainer must start option. Will Fuller V and Kenny Stills are both low-floor, high upside receivers. I prefer Fuller V over Stills, as he has had a larger target share this season.
Indianapolis Colts
Backfield
Marlon Mack, RB- 18 touches, 63 percent snap share
Nyheim Hines, RB- 5 touches, 26 percent snap share
Marlon Mack was downgraded after Andrew Luck retired, but that is looking like a mistake. He has had 18 or more touches in every game this season and is a rock solid RB2.
Passing Game
T.Y. Hilton, WR- 28 percent TS, 30 percent AY
Jack Doyle, WR- 11 percent TS, 21 percent AY
Eric Ebron, TE- 11 percent TS, 6 percent AY
Even missing the second-half of the game, Hilton dominated target and air yard share. As long as he is healthy, he is looking like a very solid WR2. Ebron is the only other option here to trust, but he is pretty touchdown reliant.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Backfield
Leonard Fournette, RB- 21 touches, 100 percent snap share
Leonard Fournette may be performing like an RB2 for fantasy purposes, but he is seeing workhorse back usage. He is an RB2 with upside to be a RB1 going forward.
Passing Game
Chris Conley, WR- 10 percent TS, 25 percent AY
Dede Westbrook, WR- 30 percent TS, 29 percent AY
Leonard Fournette, RB- 27 percent TS, 1 percent AY
D.J. Chark Jr., WR- 17 percent TS, 38 percent AY
Dede Westbrook had a bad game with multiple drops, including a long should have been touchdown. But, he did lead this team in targets, and has the most targets from Gardner Minshew (20) this season. You can bench him, but I wouldn't cut him just yet. D.J. Chark Jr is looking like the top option here for fantasy, leading this team in air yards. Leonard Fournette is on pace for 107 targets and 75 catches. His career-highs are 48 targets and 36 catches.
Kansas City Chiefs
Backfield
Darrel Williams, RB- 14 touches, 55 percent snaps
LeSean McCoy, RB- 11 touches, 38 percent snaps
Darwin Thompson, RB- 4 touches, 8 percent snaps
LeSean McCoy scored two touchdowns today to give him the best fantasy day of the three, but Darrel Williams did lead this backfield in touches, snaps, yards and receptions. This goes to show you that it doesn't matter who the Chiefs RB is, they will be productive. Darrel Williams is only valuable if Damien Williams misses more time. As for Darwin Thompson, he can be dropped.
Passing Game
Sammy Watkins, WR- 23 percent TS, 26 percent AY
Travis Kelce, TE- 23 percent TS, 34 percent AY
Demarcus Robinson, WR- 11 percent TS, 25 percent AY
Mecole Hardman, WR- 14 percent TS, 20 percent AY
The Chiefs passing game showed in Week 3 that it can sustain four options. That is not including the running backs. Travis Kelce and Sammy Watkins are must start options. Demarcus Robinson and Mecole Hardman should be in your lineup, but understand that due to the lower target share, they are a bit more boom-or-bust. But the upside is very high.
Los Angeles Chargers
Backfield
Austin Ekeler, RB- 16 touches, 64 percent snap share
Justin Jackson, RB- 9 touches, 39 percent snap share
Austin Ekeler had his worse game of the season, but the seven catches never hurts in PPR. Justin Jackson had a touchdown called back for the second week in a row. Still, he is nothing more than a flex option.
Passing Game
Keenan Allen, WR- 37 percent TS, 36 percent AY
Austin Ekeler, RB- 15 percent TS, -3 percent AY
Mike Williams, WR- 15 percent TS, 29 percent AY
Keenan Allen is looking like a Top-5 WR right now. Mike Williams won't see a huge target total, but he will see a lot of deep shots down the field and targets in the red zone. That is enough to make him at least a WR3 weekly.
Los Angeles Rams
Backfield
Todd Gurley II, RB- 14 touches, 73 percent snap share
Malcolm Brown, RB- 3 touches, 27 percent snap share
Todd Gurley II is still seeing the vast majority of snaps, but 14 touches is not what you want to see. Plus, he has just six targets and four catches this season. Gurley II is becoming a safe floor RB2 until we see otherwise.
Passing Game
Robert Woods, WR - 21 percent TS, 30 percent AY
Cooper Kupp, WR- 32 percent TS, 20 percent AY
Brandin Cooks, WR- 32 percent TS, 42 percent AY
Cooper Kupp is looking like the top receiver in LA, especially when you consider he had two red zone targets. The only other Ram with any was Josh Reynolds, who also had two. Brandin Cooks is still a WR2, while Robert Woods is looking more and more like a WR3.
Miami Dolphins
Backfield
Kenyan Drake, RB- 15 touches, 65 percent
Kalen Ballage, RB- 9 touches, 34 percent
Neither of the Dolphins backs are an attractive fantasy option, but Kalen Ballage continues to eat into the work of Kenyan Drake. As it stands, Drake is an unappealing RB3/flex option and Ballage can be dropped.
Passing Game
DeVante Parker, WR- 15 percent TS, 32 percent AY
Jakeem Grant, WR- 17 percent TS, 17 percent AY
Preston Williams, WR- 29 percent TS, 42 percent AY
Preston Williams and DeVante Parker are both deeper leagues options. It was great to see Williams used so heavily with Rosen and he could become a viable option if he sees volume like this moving forward.
Minnesota Vikings
Backfield
Dalvin Cook, RB- 20 touches, 58 percent snap share
Alexander Mattison, RB- 12 touches, 32 percent snap share
The Vikings had a big lead and were able to run a bunch this game. In weeks like these, Alexander Mattison has standalone value. He will be an RB1 if anything should happen to Dalvin Cook, who is a Top 5 RB when healthy.
Passing Game
Adam Thielen, WR- 25 percent TS, 60 percent AY
Dalvin Cook, RB- 25 percent TS, -5 percent AY
Stefon Diggs, WR- 15 percent TS, 12 percent AY
The Vikings are just not going to throw often unless they have too. Adam Thielen scored two touchdowns to have a big day, but five targets is pretty gross. He is a good sell-high candidate right now. Stefon Diggs is very worrisome right now. It would be tough to sell him since you will get pennies for the dollar. He is a buy-low candidate, but is benchable in shallower leagues.
New England Patriots
Backfield
Sony Michel, RB- 9 touches, 23 percent snap share
Rex Burkhead, RB- 17 touches, 73 percent snap share
With no James White it was Rex Burkhead dominated snaps for the Patriots. Both he and James White will be in the low-end RB2/high-end RB3 range most weeks. As for Sony Michel, wait for his next big game and sell. It is frustrating owning such a TD reliant RB on a team that shuffles work near the goal line.
Passing Game
Julian Edelman, WR- 24 percent TS, 29 percent AY
Rex Burkhead, RB- 16 percent TS, 7 percent AY
Phillip Dorsett, WR- 16 percent TS, 11 percent AY
Josh Gordon, WR- 26 percent TS, 36 percent AY
Julian Edelman left the game early with a chest injury but was dominating targets before going out. He is a rock solid WR2 every week with upside to be a WR1. Josh Gordon picked up the slack with Edelman out and is looking like a weekly WR2 with Antonio Brown now gone. Phillip Dorsett is a low-floor, high-ceiling flex option.
New Orleans Saints
Backfield
Alvin Kamara, RB- 25 touches, 88 percent snap share
Latavius Murray, RB- 2 touches, 20 percent snap share
Alvin Kamara is not only an elite option, but he is stealing all the value away from Latavius Murray too. The belief was he would be the new Mark Ingram II, that was wrong. He can have a firm spot on the bench and another down week he will be a drop candidate.
Passing Game
Michael Thomas, WR- 27 percent TS, 56 percent AY
Alvin Kamara, RB- 39 percent TS, -20 percent AY
Ted Ginn, WR- 19 percent TS, 37 percent AY
Jared Cook- 8 percent TS, 21 percent AY
Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas are the Saints offense. They are the only two to trust week in and week out. Jared Cook will be a low-end TE1 or high-end TE2 going forward, depending on the matchup. Ted Ginn is strictly a deep league option right now.
New York Giants
Backfield
Saquon Barkley, RB- 12 touches, 38 percent snap share
Wayne Gallman, RB- 5 touches, 62 percent snap share
Saquon Barkley suffered an ankle injury and will be forced to miss a few weeks. Wayne Gallman is the back to own with Barkley sidelined, but he is still just an RB3/flex option.
Passing Game
Evan Engram, TE- 22 percent TS, 10 percent AY
Darius Slayton, WR- 14 percent TS, 28 percent AY
Sterling Shepard, WR- 25 percent TS, 33 percent AY
Russell Shepard, WR- 14 percent TS, 17 percent AY
Both Sterling Shepard and Evan Engram had huge games with Danny Dimez (Daniel Jones). Engram is a must-start tight end, while Shepard is looking like a WR3, with a significantly higher ceiling with Jones than Eli. The two should see an uptick in volume with Barkley sidelined.
New York Jets
Backfield
Le'Veon Bell, RB- 22 touches, 100 percent snap share
Le'Veon Bell's floor is significantly lower with Luke Falk at the helm, but luckily for Bell, Sam Darnold may be back after the bye. Still, the volume is so elite that he is a must start option every week.
Passing Game
Jamison Crowder, WR- 23 percent TS, 48 percent AY
Robby Anderson, WR- 23 percent TS, 20 percent AY
Braxton Berrios, 27 percent TS, 33 percent AY
Until Sam Darnold is back, it is best to stay away from the Jets offense outside of Bell.
Oakland Raiders
Backfield
Josh Jacobs, RB- 10 touches, 41 percent snap share
Jalen Richard, RB- 5 touches, 50 percent snap share
Josh Jacobs is still the RB to trust in Oakland, but Week 1 is feeling like a while ago. He is a low-end RB2/flex option with a limited ceiling until he is more used in the passing game.
Passing Game
Darren Waller, TE- 42 percent TS, 46 percent AY
Tyrell Williams, WR- 9 percent TS, 11 percent AY
Hunter Renfrow, WR- 12 percent TS, 26 percent AY
Darren Waller with a monsterous 13 catches for 134 yards on 14 targets in Week 1. He is a must-start TE1 going forward, with the upside to finish as a Top-5 TE this season. Tyrell Williams is the only other option to trust in this offense.
Philadelphia Eagles
Backfield
Miles Sanders, RB- 15 touches, 35 percent snap share
Jordan Howard, RB- 11 touches, 35 percent snap share
Darren Sproles, RB- 2 touches, 33 percent snap share
This backfield is still confusing. While it is great to see Sanders lead them in touches, it was frustrating to watch Jordan Howard touch the ball three times in the red zone, including a goal line touchdown. Sanders had two red zone touches and Sproles had one. Sanders is still the back to use here, but he has the floor of an RB3, and his upside is significantly capped until he sees a larger workload.
Passing Game
Mack Hollins, WR- 19 percent TS, 23 percent AY
Zach Ertz, TE- 19 percent TS, 16 percent AY
J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, WR- 8 percent TS, 18 percent AY
Nelson Agholor, WR- 33 percent TS, 14 percent AY
With Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson out, the bulk of the volume went to Nelson Agholor. If the duo is out again in Week 4, Agholor and Zach Ertz are the Eagles pass catchers to use. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside has upside, but was not heavily used. He is a drop candidate.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Backfield
James Conner, RB- 17 touches, 67 percent snap share
Jaylen Samuels, RB- 0 touches, 28 percent snap share
For anyone who was worried about James Conner's workload shouldn't be. Despite having the second most snaps among Steelers RBs, Jaylen Samuels did not have a touch, while Benny Snell had three. Conner also saw the only two red zone touches for Pittsburgh's backs. His productivity can be questioned, but the workload cannot be.
Passing Game
Diontae Johnson, WR- 23 percent TS, 47 percent AY
JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR- 27 percent TS, 30 percent AY
James Washington, WR- 15 percent TS, 16 percent AY
Vance McDonald, TE- 8 percent TS, 8 percent AY
Many thought James Washington would step up with Mason Rudolph, but it was actually Diontae Johnson. With Donte Moncrief a healthy scratch, Johnson was second on the team in target share and first in air yard share. He should be a name you add off the waiver wire this week.
San Francisco 49ers
Backfield
Jeff Wilson, 8 touches, 25 percent snap share
Matt Breida, 16 touches, 40 percent snap share
Raheem Mostert, 12 touches, 33 percent snap share
This is a full out three man committee. While Breida led in touches and snaps, it was Jeff Wilson leading in red zone touches. In fact, all eight of Wilson's touches came in the red zone. Because of that, it is hard to trust any of the three as more than a flex option.
Passing Game
George Kittle, TE- 25 percent TS, 18 percent AY
Deebo Samuel, WR- 13 percent TS, 30 percent AY
Kendrick Bourne, WR- 9 percent TS, 8 percent AY
Marquise Goodwin, WR- 6 percent TS, 14 percent AY
Dante Pettis, WR- 16 percent TS, 10 percent AY
Just like the backs, this is a murky situation. George Kittle is in your lineup every week. Deebo Samuel is the next best option, and Dante Pettis is a name I would try to stash, if you have the bench spot. You can likely get him for free this week, with the 49ers on bye next week.
Seattle Seahawks
Backfield
Chris Carson, RB- 16 touches, 45 percent snap share
C.J. Prosise, RB- 9 touches, 55 percent snap share
Chris Carson was off to a hot start but he fumbled for the third time this season. After the fumble C.J. Prosise had eight touches, while Carson had just five. That is worrisome for those with Carson going forward, especially if Rashaad Penny keeps running well when healthy.
Passing Game
D.K. Metcalf, WR- 13 percent TS, 24 percent AY
Tyler Lockett, WR- 30 percent TS, 34 percent AY
Will Dissly, TE- 15 percent TS, 13 percent AY
Tyler Lockett is the apple of Russell Wilson's eye and a must-start receiver. Will Dissly is becoming a tight end that you can start weekly, at least until he gives you a reason not too. DK Metcalf is also becoming a high upside flex option.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Backfield
Ronald Jones II, RB- 15 touches, 30 percent snap share
Peyton Barber, RB- 15 touches, 34 percent snap share
Dare Ogunbowale, RB- 3 touches, 25 percent snap share
Peyton Barber continues to be the safest of the Bucs backs, but Ronald Jones II has the most upside. He vastly out produced Barber in Week 3 and could be in store for a larger workload.
Passing Game
Chris Godwin, WR- 11 percent TS, 16 percent AY
O.J. Howard, TE- 11 percent TS, 15 percent AY
Mike Evans, WR- 42 percent TS, 52 percent AY
Hope you bought low on Mike Evans while you had the chance. He had to remind the world that he is still the Bucs number one receiver, while Chris Godwin had his first down game of the season. Do not worry he will be okay. As for O.J. Howard, four targets aren't a lot, but they are a whole mot more than zero. It was progress.
Tennessee Titans
Backfield
Derrick Henry, RB- 18 touches, 48 percent snap share
Dion Lewis, RB- 4 touches, 52 percent snap share
The snaps may paint one story, but the touches paint a completely different one. Derrick Henry is the RB to use every week here.
Passing Game
Delanie Walker, TE- 24 percent TS, 17 percent AY
A.J. Brown, WR- 13 percent TS, 17 percent AY
Corey Davis, WR- 11 percent TS, 11 percent AY
Adam Humphries, WR- 24 percent TS, 23 percent AY
Outside of Delanie Walker, stay away. Walker has led them in target share every week. Amongst the receivers, A.J. Brown led in Week 1, while he tied with Corey Davis for the lead in Week 2. In Week 3 it was Adam Humphries. You do not want to play the weekly guessing game of who the top target will be, especially not in the at Titans weak passing game.
Washington Redskins
Backfield
Adrian Peterson, 13 touches, 47 percent snap share
Chris Thompson, 11 touches, 51 percent snap share
Adrian Peterson will be used on early downs and near the goal line, while Chris Thompson is the pass catching specialist. Because they will be trailing often, Thompson is the preferred play here.
Passing Game
Chris Thompson, 12 percent TS, -3 percent AY
Terry McLaurin, 19 percent TS, 38 percent AY
Vernon Davis, 10 percent TS, 14 percent AY
Paul Richardson Jr., 21 percent TS, 31 percent AY
Trey Quinn, 17 percent TS, 13 percent AY
Terry McLaurin is the receiver to own here and has blossomed from a waiver wire gem to a WR3 you can trust. He had a strong game despite facing a tough Bears defense. Paul Richardson Jr. had a strong target and air yard share and remains an option in deeper leagues. He will also be an option once the byes really hit. Trey Quinn is a safe floor, low ceiling bye week replacement option.
