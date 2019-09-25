Fantasy targets and touches, Week 3

We now have three weeks of data and are starting to learn some patterns of every teams offenses. Even inconsistency can be a pattern and we have seen that from a number of offenses this season.

percent TS = percentage of total team passing targets player received

percent AY = percentage of total team air yards player received

Arizona Cardinals

Backfield

David Johnson, RB- 17 touches, 86 percent snap share

David Johnson is one of the best fantasy backs week in and week out. The Cards are also heavily using him in the passing game, as he had nine targets in Week 3. This is back to the 2016 DJ and is a must start option.

Passing Game

Larry Fitzgerald, WR- 17 percent TS, 21 percent AY

Christian Kirk, WR- 29 percent TS, 27 percent AY

KeeSean Johnson, WR- 10 percent TS, 7 percent AY

David Johnson, RB- 21 percent TS, 3 percent AY

Damiere Byrd- 10 percent TS, 22 percent AY

Larry Fitzgerald is going to flirt with being a WR1 this season. He should be in your lineup weekly. Christian Kirk continues to see high volume, averaging 10.7 targets per game. He should be in your lineup weekly as well.

Atlanta Falcons

Backfield

Devonta Freeman, RB- 19 touches, 91 percent snap share

Ito Smith went out early with a concussion and with Brian Hill in active it was really all up to Freeman in Week 3. He had 95 scrimmage yards, averaging 5.5 yards per carry and catching three of his four targets. He had a very solid game, which is what you needed to see. However, there was still some to be desired for fantasy purposes. He is a low-end RB2 option moving forward.

Passing Game

Julio Jones, WR- 27 percent TS, 46 percent AY

Austin Hooper, TE- 21 percent TS, 20 percent AY

Calvin Ridley, WR- 3 percent TS, 21 percent AY

Mohamed Sanu, WR- 18 percent TS, 2 percent AY

The Falcons offense is going to be frustrating at times, except if you have Julio Jones. Jones has had at least 23 percent of the target share and at least 30 percent of the air yard share n every game this season. Twice Austin Hooper has finished second in target share, while Ridley has been all over the place. He has finished with 13 percent, 23 percent and now three percent target share. He is a WR3, but with a wide range out outcomes each week.

Baltimore Ravens

Backfield

Mark Ingram II, RB- 20 touches, 62 percent snap share

Gus Edwards, RB- 9 touches, 26 percent snap share

Justice Hill, RB- 1 touches, 12 percent snap share

This is unquestionably Mark Ingram II's backfield, but if you have him in fantasy, you know that. He had all four of the Ravens RB's red zone touches, including punching in three scores. Hill was a popular breakout candidate, but he is fully droppable at this point.

Passing Game

Mark Andrews, TE- 16 percent TS, 15 percent AY

Marquise Brown, WR- 21 percent TS, 43 percent AY

Both Marquise Brown and Mark Andrews may have disappointed this week, but they are still the leaders in target share on this team. With Andrews banged up heading into the game, Hayden Hurst and Nick Boyle each saw a 12 percent target share.

Buffalo Bills

Backfield

T.J. Yeldon, RB- 10 touches, 38 percent snap share

Frank Gore, RB- 16 touches, 62 percent snap share

With Devin Singletary out, Gore led the Bills backfield. There was more of a split in carries than expected, with Gore seeing 14 and Yeldon eight. Next week, Singletary, if healthy, Yeldon if not, could see an uptick in volume since they can be trailing against the Patriots.

Passing Game

John Brown, WR- 15 percent TS, 18 percent AY

Cole Beasley, WR- 30percent TS, 12 percent AY

T.J. Yeldon, RB- 9 percent TS, 1 percent AY

Dawson Knox, TE- 12 percent TS, 17 percent AY

John Brown continues to be the top option here, but Cole Beasley is becoming a safe floor flex option. The Yeldon work will go to Singletary when he is healthy. Dawson Knox is a tight end name to keep an eye on. He is a dangerous runner with the ball in his hands, as he displayed this week.

Carolina Panthers

Backfield

Christian McCaffrey, RB - 27 touches, 93 percent snap share

After a down Week 2, things are right again with Christian McCaffrey. He is going to have a special season.

Passing Game

Christian McCaffrey, RB- 16 percent TS, 4 percent AY

D.J. Moore, WR - 8 percent TS, 13 percent AY

Greg Olsen, TE- 28 percent TS, 35 percent AY

Curtis Samuel, WR - 28 percent TS, 29 percent AY

No Cam, no problem. At least that was the case in Week 3, with all the Panthers main fantasy weapons having nice games. The lone concern, has to be the low market share for DJ Moore. Something to remember in case Cam misses more time.

Chicago Bears

Backfield

David Montgomery, RB- 16 touches, 66 percent snap share

Mike Davis, RB- 1 touches, 2 percent snap share

Tarik Cohen, RB- 6 touches, 50 percent snap share

David Montgomery did not get the volume that the fantasy community wants, but he has completely beaten Mike Davis out for the early down work. Tarik Cohen will always be heavily used in the passing game, but Montgomery is the back to trust here.

Passing Game

Allen Robinson, WR- 23 percent TS, 28 percent AY

Taylor Gabriel, WR- 23 percent TS, 45 percent AY

Allen Robinson remains the top target in the Bears offense, but he had to share that role with Taylor Gabriel, who scored three touchdowns. Gabriel will be a popular waiver wire target this week, but his best game is likely behind him.

Cincinnati Bengals

Backfield

Joe Mixon, RB- 17 touches, 58 percent snap share

Giovani Bernard, RB- 5 touches, 42 percent snap share

Even with a banged up o-line, Jow Mixon was able to put up a very solid fantasy week. He needs to be in your lineup each week.

Passing Game

John Ross III, WR- 18 percent TS, 34 percent AY

Tyler Boyd, WR- 32 percent TS, 25 percent AY

Auden Tate, WR- 29 percent TS, 28 percent AY

Tyler Boyd continues to be of the safer WR2 options in fantasy. John Ross III had a tough matchup against Tre White, which is why Auden Tate saw so much volume. But, this actually could be a good sign for those who have Ross III, because it shows how the volume breakdown could go with three wide receivers, if/when A.J. Green returns.

Cleveland Browns

Backfield

Nick Chubb, RB- 27 touches, 98 percent snap share

Nick Chubb dominated the workload for the Browns this week. He is a RB1 every week.

Passing Game

Odell Beckham Jr., WR- 27 percent TS, 25 percent AY

Jarvis Landry, WR- 27 percent TS, 48 percent AY

Nick Chubb, RB- 21 percent TS, -5 percent AY

The Browns passing game is clearly not what everyone thought they would be in the preseason. It's great to see Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry get nine targets each, but they did not do nearly as much as expected with them. Still, Beckham Jr. will be a WR1 going forward, while Landry is a safe floor WR3.

Dallas Cowboys

Backfield

Ezekiel Elliott, RB- 21 touches, 69 percent snap share

Tony Pollard, RB- 16 touches, 30 percent snap share

Ezekiel Elliott had a fine game, but Tony Pollard outscored him. Not only did he get the rushing touchdown, but he was more efficient in the passing game. Zeke will be fine, but Pollard could put a cap on his ceiling.

Passing Game

Amari Cooper, WR- 23 percent TS, 24 percent AY

Devin Smith, WR- 17 percent TS, 34 percent AY

Randall Cobb, WR- 13 percent TS, 11 percent AY

Jason Witten, TE- 13 percent TS, 15 percent AY

Devin Smith didn't have a huge fantasy week in Week 3, but he was the second target and led the Cowboys in air yards. He will likely be dropped, but you should look to jump on the opportunity share he has right now in this offense and add him for very cheap.

Denver Broncos

Backfield

Phillip Lindsay, RB- 25 touches, 56 percent snap share

Royce Freeman, RB- 19 touches, 49 percent snap share

After looking like there may be a straight up split in Week 2, Lindsay was able to maintain his place as the top option in this backfield, but it is closer than it was last year. This offense is looking like it can sustain both of these backs, making them RB2/flex options each week, depending on the matchup.

Passing Game

Courtland Sutton, WR- 29 percent TS, 74 percent AY

Emmanuel Sanders, WR- 14 percent TS, 27 percent AY

Phillip Lindsay, RB- 18 percent TS, -4 percent AY

Royce Freeman, RB- 18 percent TS, -7 percent AY

Courtland Sutton dominated air yards like I have never seen before. Emmanuel Sanders was looking like Joe Flacco's top target and likely still will be, but him and Sutton are both WR3/flex options moving forward.

Detroit Lions

Backfield

Kerryon Johnson, RB- 21 touches, 77 percent snap share

Ty Johnson, RB- 5 touches, 28 percent snap share

Kerryon Johnson may be finally free. He had a career-high 20 carries this week and is seeing workhorse type volume. Ty Johnson had some hype last week, but is looking like merely a handcuff.

Passing Game

Danny Amendola, WR- 16 percent TS, 12 percent AY

T.J. Hockenson, TE- 13 percent TS, 6 percent AY

Kenny Golladay, WR- 25 percent TS, 40 percent AY

Marvin Jones, WR- 28 percent TS, 35 percent AY

Despite having a miserable fantasy game in a great matchup, Kenny Golladay still saw a high volume of opportunities and should be started moving forward. After looking left for dead in Week 1, Marvin Jones had a much needed big game, but likely on the benches of many. He will be inconsistent moving forward and is merely a flex option. T.J. Hockenson's Week 1 feels like forever ago. He is a low-end TE1 for now.

Green Bay Packers

Backfield

Aaron Jones, RB- 11 touches, 38 percent snap share

Jamaal Williams, RB- 14 touches, 62 percent of snap share

Aaron Jones had more fantasy points than Jamaal Williams because he had two goal line touchdowns. But do not ignore the fact that Williams had more snaps, touches, carries and targets. Oh and he had more yards 86-to-23. Yes, the touchdowns are huge, but there is reasons to be worried.

Passing Game

Davante Adams, WR- 15 percent TS, 18 percent AY

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR - 37 percent TS, 46 percent AY

Jimmy Graham, TE- 11 percent TS, 19 percent AY

Marquez Valdes-Scantling dominated the passing game opportunities for the Packers in Week 3. He has now been heavily featured in two of the Packers three games and should be viewed as a WR3 moving forward. Davante Adams has now failed to score double-digit fantasy points in two of the three games, after scoring at least 16 points in every game last year. He is a buy low candidate right now.

Houston Texans

Backfield

Duke Johnson, RB- 4 touches, 51 percent snap share

Carlos Hyde, RB- 10 touches, 49 percent snap share

This backfield is a mess. Duke Johnson had four touches, meaning there is no way you can start him next week. Carlos Hyde had 10 touches and couldn't turn them into two fantasy points. Stay away from this backfield. Although Duke Johnson does have upside so he should be benched, not dropped yet.

Passing Game

DeAndre Hopkins, WR- 21 percent TS, 14 percent AY

Kenny Stills, WR- 18 percent TS, 35 percent AY

Will Fuller V, WR- 21 percent TS, 24 percent AY

Keke Coutee, WR- 0 targets

DeAndre Hopkins is a no brainer must start option. Will Fuller V and Kenny Stills are both low-floor, high upside receivers. I prefer Fuller V over Stills, as he has had a larger target share this season.

Indianapolis Colts

Backfield

Marlon Mack, RB- 18 touches, 63 percent snap share

Nyheim Hines, RB- 5 touches, 26 percent snap share

Marlon Mack was downgraded after Andrew Luck retired, but that is looking like a mistake. He has had 18 or more touches in every game this season and is a rock solid RB2.

Passing Game

T.Y. Hilton, WR- 28 percent TS, 30 percent AY

Jack Doyle, WR- 11 percent TS, 21 percent AY

Eric Ebron, TE- 11 percent TS, 6 percent AY

Even missing the second-half of the game, Hilton dominated target and air yard share. As long as he is healthy, he is looking like a very solid WR2. Ebron is the only other option here to trust, but he is pretty touchdown reliant.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Backfield

Leonard Fournette, RB- 21 touches, 100 percent snap share

Leonard Fournette may be performing like an RB2 for fantasy purposes, but he is seeing workhorse back usage. He is an RB2 with upside to be a RB1 going forward.

Passing Game

Chris Conley, WR- 10 percent TS, 25 percent AY

Dede Westbrook, WR- 30 percent TS, 29 percent AY

Leonard Fournette, RB- 27 percent TS, 1 percent AY

D.J. Chark Jr., WR- 17 percent TS, 38 percent AY

Dede Westbrook had a bad game with multiple drops, including a long should have been touchdown. But, he did lead this team in targets, and has the most targets from Gardner Minshew (20) this season. You can bench him, but I wouldn't cut him just yet. D.J. Chark Jr is looking like the top option here for fantasy, leading this team in air yards. Leonard Fournette is on pace for 107 targets and 75 catches. His career-highs are 48 targets and 36 catches.

Kansas City Chiefs

Backfield

Darrel Williams, RB- 14 touches, 55 percent snaps

LeSean McCoy, RB- 11 touches, 38 percent snaps

Darwin Thompson, RB- 4 touches, 8 percent snaps

LeSean McCoy scored two touchdowns today to give him the best fantasy day of the three, but Darrel Williams did lead this backfield in touches, snaps, yards and receptions. This goes to show you that it doesn't matter who the Chiefs RB is, they will be productive. Darrel Williams is only valuable if Damien Williams misses more time. As for Darwin Thompson, he can be dropped.

Passing Game

Sammy Watkins, WR- 23 percent TS, 26 percent AY

Travis Kelce, TE- 23 percent TS, 34 percent AY

Demarcus Robinson, WR- 11 percent TS, 25 percent AY

Mecole Hardman, WR- 14 percent TS, 20 percent AY

The Chiefs passing game showed in Week 3 that it can sustain four options. That is not including the running backs. Travis Kelce and Sammy Watkins are must start options. Demarcus Robinson and Mecole Hardman should be in your lineup, but understand that due to the lower target share, they are a bit more boom-or-bust. But the upside is very high.

Los Angeles Chargers

Backfield

Austin Ekeler, RB- 16 touches, 64 percent snap share

Justin Jackson, RB- 9 touches, 39 percent snap share

Austin Ekeler had his worse game of the season, but the seven catches never hurts in PPR. Justin Jackson had a touchdown called back for the second week in a row. Still, he is nothing more than a flex option.

Passing Game

Keenan Allen, WR- 37 percent TS, 36 percent AY

Austin Ekeler, RB- 15 percent TS, -3 percent AY

Mike Williams, WR- 15 percent TS, 29 percent AY

Keenan Allen is looking like a Top-5 WR right now. Mike Williams won't see a huge target total, but he will see a lot of deep shots down the field and targets in the red zone. That is enough to make him at least a WR3 weekly.

Los Angeles Rams

Backfield

Todd Gurley II, RB- 14 touches, 73 percent snap share

Malcolm Brown, RB- 3 touches, 27 percent snap share

Todd Gurley II is still seeing the vast majority of snaps, but 14 touches is not what you want to see. Plus, he has just six targets and four catches this season. Gurley II is becoming a safe floor RB2 until we see otherwise.

Passing Game

Robert Woods, WR - 21 percent TS, 30 percent AY

Cooper Kupp, WR- 32 percent TS, 20 percent AY

Brandin Cooks, WR- 32 percent TS, 42 percent AY

Cooper Kupp is looking like the top receiver in LA, especially when you consider he had two red zone targets. The only other Ram with any was Josh Reynolds, who also had two. Brandin Cooks is still a WR2, while Robert Woods is looking more and more like a WR3.

Miami Dolphins

Backfield

Kenyan Drake, RB- 15 touches, 65 percent

Kalen Ballage, RB- 9 touches, 34 percent

Neither of the Dolphins backs are an attractive fantasy option, but Kalen Ballage continues to eat into the work of Kenyan Drake. As it stands, Drake is an unappealing RB3/flex option and Ballage can be dropped.

Passing Game

DeVante Parker, WR- 15 percent TS, 32 percent AY

Jakeem Grant, WR- 17 percent TS, 17 percent AY

Preston Williams, WR- 29 percent TS, 42 percent AY

Preston Williams and DeVante Parker are both deeper leagues options. It was great to see Williams used so heavily with Rosen and he could become a viable option if he sees volume like this moving forward.

Minnesota Vikings

Backfield

Dalvin Cook, RB- 20 touches, 58 percent snap share

Alexander Mattison, RB- 12 touches, 32 percent snap share

The Vikings had a big lead and were able to run a bunch this game. In weeks like these, Alexander Mattison has standalone value. He will be an RB1 if anything should happen to Dalvin Cook, who is a Top 5 RB when healthy.

Passing Game

Adam Thielen, WR- 25 percent TS, 60 percent AY

Dalvin Cook, RB- 25 percent TS, -5 percent AY

Stefon Diggs, WR- 15 percent TS, 12 percent AY

The Vikings are just not going to throw often unless they have too. Adam Thielen scored two touchdowns to have a big day, but five targets is pretty gross. He is a good sell-high candidate right now. Stefon Diggs is very worrisome right now. It would be tough to sell him since you will get pennies for the dollar. He is a buy-low candidate, but is benchable in shallower leagues.

New England Patriots

Backfield

Sony Michel, RB- 9 touches, 23 percent snap share

Rex Burkhead, RB- 17 touches, 73 percent snap share

With no James White it was Rex Burkhead dominated snaps for the Patriots. Both he and James White will be in the low-end RB2/high-end RB3 range most weeks. As for Sony Michel, wait for his next big game and sell. It is frustrating owning such a TD reliant RB on a team that shuffles work near the goal line.

Passing Game

Julian Edelman, WR- 24 percent TS, 29 percent AY

Rex Burkhead, RB- 16 percent TS, 7 percent AY

Phillip Dorsett, WR- 16 percent TS, 11 percent AY

Josh Gordon, WR- 26 percent TS, 36 percent AY

Julian Edelman left the game early with a chest injury but was dominating targets before going out. He is a rock solid WR2 every week with upside to be a WR1. Josh Gordon picked up the slack with Edelman out and is looking like a weekly WR2 with Antonio Brown now gone. Phillip Dorsett is a low-floor, high-ceiling flex option.

New Orleans Saints

Backfield

Alvin Kamara, RB- 25 touches, 88 percent snap share

Latavius Murray, RB- 2 touches, 20 percent snap share

Alvin Kamara is not only an elite option, but he is stealing all the value away from Latavius Murray too. The belief was he would be the new Mark Ingram II, that was wrong. He can have a firm spot on the bench and another down week he will be a drop candidate.

Passing Game

Michael Thomas, WR- 27 percent TS, 56 percent AY

Alvin Kamara, RB- 39 percent TS, -20 percent AY

Ted Ginn, WR- 19 percent TS, 37 percent AY

Jared Cook- 8 percent TS, 21 percent AY

Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas are the Saints offense. They are the only two to trust week in and week out. Jared Cook will be a low-end TE1 or high-end TE2 going forward, depending on the matchup. Ted Ginn is strictly a deep league option right now.

New York Giants

Backfield

Saquon Barkley, RB- 12 touches, 38 percent snap share

Wayne Gallman, RB- 5 touches, 62 percent snap share

Saquon Barkley suffered an ankle injury and will be forced to miss a few weeks. Wayne Gallman is the back to own with Barkley sidelined, but he is still just an RB3/flex option.

Passing Game

Evan Engram, TE- 22 percent TS, 10 percent AY

Darius Slayton, WR- 14 percent TS, 28 percent AY

Sterling Shepard, WR- 25 percent TS, 33 percent AY

Russell Shepard, WR- 14 percent TS, 17 percent AY

Both Sterling Shepard and Evan Engram had huge games with Danny Dimez (Daniel Jones). Engram is a must-start tight end, while Shepard is looking like a WR3, with a significantly higher ceiling with Jones than Eli. The two should see an uptick in volume with Barkley sidelined.

New York Jets

Backfield

Le'Veon Bell, RB- 22 touches, 100 percent snap share

Le'Veon Bell's floor is significantly lower with Luke Falk at the helm, but luckily for Bell, Sam Darnold may be back after the bye. Still, the volume is so elite that he is a must start option every week.

Passing Game

Jamison Crowder, WR- 23 percent TS, 48 percent AY

Robby Anderson, WR- 23 percent TS, 20 percent AY

Braxton Berrios, 27 percent TS, 33 percent AY

Until Sam Darnold is back, it is best to stay away from the Jets offense outside of Bell.

Oakland Raiders

Backfield

Josh Jacobs, RB- 10 touches, 41 percent snap share

Jalen Richard, RB- 5 touches, 50 percent snap share

Josh Jacobs is still the RB to trust in Oakland, but Week 1 is feeling like a while ago. He is a low-end RB2/flex option with a limited ceiling until he is more used in the passing game.

Passing Game

Darren Waller, TE- 42 percent TS, 46 percent AY

Tyrell Williams, WR- 9 percent TS, 11 percent AY

Hunter Renfrow, WR- 12 percent TS, 26 percent AY

Darren Waller with a monsterous 13 catches for 134 yards on 14 targets in Week 1. He is a must-start TE1 going forward, with the upside to finish as a Top-5 TE this season. Tyrell Williams is the only other option to trust in this offense.

Philadelphia Eagles

Backfield

Miles Sanders, RB- 15 touches, 35 percent snap share

Jordan Howard, RB- 11 touches, 35 percent snap share

Darren Sproles, RB- 2 touches, 33 percent snap share

This backfield is still confusing. While it is great to see Sanders lead them in touches, it was frustrating to watch Jordan Howard touch the ball three times in the red zone, including a goal line touchdown. Sanders had two red zone touches and Sproles had one. Sanders is still the back to use here, but he has the floor of an RB3, and his upside is significantly capped until he sees a larger workload.

Passing Game

Mack Hollins, WR- 19 percent TS, 23 percent AY

Zach Ertz, TE- 19 percent TS, 16 percent AY

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, WR- 8 percent TS, 18 percent AY

Nelson Agholor, WR- 33 percent TS, 14 percent AY

With Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson out, the bulk of the volume went to Nelson Agholor. If the duo is out again in Week 4, Agholor and Zach Ertz are the Eagles pass catchers to use. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside has upside, but was not heavily used. He is a drop candidate.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Backfield

James Conner, RB- 17 touches, 67 percent snap share

Jaylen Samuels, RB- 0 touches, 28 percent snap share

For anyone who was worried about James Conner's workload shouldn't be. Despite having the second most snaps among Steelers RBs, Jaylen Samuels did not have a touch, while Benny Snell had three. Conner also saw the only two red zone touches for Pittsburgh's backs. His productivity can be questioned, but the workload cannot be.

Passing Game

Diontae Johnson, WR- 23 percent TS, 47 percent AY

JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR- 27 percent TS, 30 percent AY

James Washington, WR- 15 percent TS, 16 percent AY

Vance McDonald, TE- 8 percent TS, 8 percent AY

Many thought James Washington would step up with Mason Rudolph, but it was actually Diontae Johnson. With Donte Moncrief a healthy scratch, Johnson was second on the team in target share and first in air yard share. He should be a name you add off the waiver wire this week.

San Francisco 49ers

Backfield

Jeff Wilson, 8 touches, 25 percent snap share

Matt Breida, 16 touches, 40 percent snap share

Raheem Mostert, 12 touches, 33 percent snap share

This is a full out three man committee. While Breida led in touches and snaps, it was Jeff Wilson leading in red zone touches. In fact, all eight of Wilson's touches came in the red zone. Because of that, it is hard to trust any of the three as more than a flex option.

Passing Game

George Kittle, TE- 25 percent TS, 18 percent AY

Deebo Samuel, WR- 13 percent TS, 30 percent AY

Kendrick Bourne, WR- 9 percent TS, 8 percent AY

Marquise Goodwin, WR- 6 percent TS, 14 percent AY

Dante Pettis, WR- 16 percent TS, 10 percent AY

Just like the backs, this is a murky situation. George Kittle is in your lineup every week. Deebo Samuel is the next best option, and Dante Pettis is a name I would try to stash, if you have the bench spot. You can likely get him for free this week, with the 49ers on bye next week.

Seattle Seahawks

Backfield

Chris Carson, RB- 16 touches, 45 percent snap share

C.J. Prosise, RB- 9 touches, 55 percent snap share

Chris Carson was off to a hot start but he fumbled for the third time this season. After the fumble C.J. Prosise had eight touches, while Carson had just five. That is worrisome for those with Carson going forward, especially if Rashaad Penny keeps running well when healthy.

Passing Game

D.K. Metcalf, WR- 13 percent TS, 24 percent AY

Tyler Lockett, WR- 30 percent TS, 34 percent AY

Will Dissly, TE- 15 percent TS, 13 percent AY

Tyler Lockett is the apple of Russell Wilson's eye and a must-start receiver. Will Dissly is becoming a tight end that you can start weekly, at least until he gives you a reason not too. DK Metcalf is also becoming a high upside flex option.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Backfield

Ronald Jones II, RB- 15 touches, 30 percent snap share

Peyton Barber, RB- 15 touches, 34 percent snap share

Dare Ogunbowale, RB- 3 touches, 25 percent snap share

Peyton Barber continues to be the safest of the Bucs backs, but Ronald Jones II has the most upside. He vastly out produced Barber in Week 3 and could be in store for a larger workload.

Passing Game

Chris Godwin, WR- 11 percent TS, 16 percent AY

O.J. Howard, TE- 11 percent TS, 15 percent AY

Mike Evans, WR- 42 percent TS, 52 percent AY

Hope you bought low on Mike Evans while you had the chance. He had to remind the world that he is still the Bucs number one receiver, while Chris Godwin had his first down game of the season. Do not worry he will be okay. As for O.J. Howard, four targets aren't a lot, but they are a whole mot more than zero. It was progress.

Tennessee Titans

Backfield

Derrick Henry, RB- 18 touches, 48 percent snap share

Dion Lewis, RB- 4 touches, 52 percent snap share

The snaps may paint one story, but the touches paint a completely different one. Derrick Henry is the RB to use every week here.

Passing Game

Delanie Walker, TE- 24 percent TS, 17 percent AY

A.J. Brown, WR- 13 percent TS, 17 percent AY

Corey Davis, WR- 11 percent TS, 11 percent AY

Adam Humphries, WR- 24 percent TS, 23 percent AY

Outside of Delanie Walker, stay away. Walker has led them in target share every week. Amongst the receivers, A.J. Brown led in Week 1, while he tied with Corey Davis for the lead in Week 2. In Week 3 it was Adam Humphries. You do not want to play the weekly guessing game of who the top target will be, especially not in the at Titans weak passing game.

Washington Redskins

Backfield

Adrian Peterson, 13 touches, 47 percent snap share

Chris Thompson, 11 touches, 51 percent snap share

Adrian Peterson will be used on early downs and near the goal line, while Chris Thompson is the pass catching specialist. Because they will be trailing often, Thompson is the preferred play here.

Passing Game

Chris Thompson, 12 percent TS, -3 percent AY

Terry McLaurin, 19 percent TS, 38 percent AY

Vernon Davis, 10 percent TS, 14 percent AY

Paul Richardson Jr., 21 percent TS, 31 percent AY

Trey Quinn, 17 percent TS, 13 percent AY

Terry McLaurin is the receiver to own here and has blossomed from a waiver wire gem to a WR3 you can trust. He had a strong game despite facing a tough Bears defense. Paul Richardson Jr. had a strong target and air yard share and remains an option in deeper leagues. He will also be an option once the byes really hit. Trey Quinn is a safe floor, low ceiling bye week replacement option.

